Beaten Down 13.7% Yield

The high dividend yield of 13% remains very well covered with ample leftover liquidity for redevelopment projects. Overtime as WPG transitions its portfolio toward higher quality, we expect the CAPEX to come down and the growth to improve.

To the most part, the negative news was caused by strategic decisions rather than operational issues. We consider the nature of the difficulties to be temporary rather than permanent.

This is however fine. WPG is priced for horrible performance, and as such even somewhat disappointing results are bearable.

WPG reported mixed results with some good and some bad. Overall, the performance was rather disappointing for the 3 rd quarter.

It is no secret that we are very bullish on Washington Prime Group (WPG), a deep value REIT that owns a portfolio of Class B malls and pays a hefty 13.7% dividend yield. We have publicly written on the name at multiple occasions and believe that its shares trade at a valuation that offers a very positively asymmetrical risk-to-reward ratio. This is especially true if shareholders have the capacity to ignore the high short-term volatility and hold for the long run.

We say this because while the fundamentals have remained relatively resilient, the market has grown increasingly pessimistic to the point where it really does not care about valuation anymore. Despite already trading at less than 5 times FFO and approx. a 40-50% discount to NAV; the market sees nothing wrong with dropping the share price by another 5% overnight after mixed quarterly results.

And even more in the weeks after CBL (NYSE:CBL) reported poor results and cut its dividend:

We see opportunity here. The market is fixating on “surface” numbers without considering the context behind them. We have called this market inefficiency for a while now, and yet we keep seeing the price drop even lower. Are we wrong on this pick? Only the long run will tell. Until then, we are glad to be offered an even better entry price for this deep value REIT.

3 rd Quarter Earnings: Not AS BAD AS It May Appear…

WPG reported its 3 rd quarter results with some good and some bad news.

On a negative side, Funds from Operations (“FFO”) for the third quarter of 2017 were substantially lower at $0.37 per diluted share compared to $0.46 per diluted share, during the same quarter a year ago. Yet, while this may sound very poor at first, it really shouldn’t be a big surprise. WPG has sold many properties and as such the decrease in FFO for the quarter is primarily related to the dilution resulting from property dispositions. Moreover, WPG issued new unsecured notes that strengthen its balance sheet, but also come with a higher interest expense.

So, the drop in FFO is not what we should focus on here in my opinion… More interesting is the drop in Property level NOI. Comparable net operating income (“NOI”) for the Company’s total portfolio decreased 1.4% during the third quarter of 2017, compared to a year ago. This is the sort of news that will get many scared! Yet, once again, after digging deeper, it becomes clear that this sub-par result can be well explained. It is NOT that occupancy is dropping or that leasing spreads are significantly negative, but rather that WPG suffered from a few bankruptcies during the quarter. It is also crucial to note that to the most part, the portfolio NOI is doing just fine. Collectively, the Company’s Tier 1 enclosed retail properties and open-air centers comprised 81% of total portfolio NOI and achieved NOI growth of 1.1% during the third quarter compared to a year ago. It is the remaining 19% of Tier 2 malls that suffered a sharp NOI decline.

Yes, these properties are having troubles, but the management is working on this in a no-nonsense fashion. As an example, WPG handed the lender back the keys to Valle Vista Mall whereby a $40 million mortgage obligation was extinguished; signed a definitive agreement to sell Colonial Park Mall for $15 million, as we could not justify marginal capital spend; and negotiated the $55 million discounted payoff of Southern Hills Mall, a Tier 1 quality asset which was hampered by excessive leverage of $99.7 million. This discounted payoff reflects a capitalization rate of 13.5%, a 600-basis-point improvement over the debt yield. All these actions create lots of value that the market is today ignoring. (Dane Bowler recently wrote an interesting article where he provides good details on these value creative actions)

Furthermore, redevelopment continues according to schedule and budget. WPG currently has 61 (!!!) active projects underway ranging between $1-$60 million. The 9.5% average estimated yield on these projects is intact and therefore we expect large upside over time as the underperforming properties get redeveloped.

Bearish Counter-argument: If WPG is so cheap, why aren’t they buying back shares??

This is a fair point that we receive on a regular. The answer is that it is not that simple. The goal of WPG is to maximize value for its shareholders for the long run, and buying back shares just isn’t the best option here. It is important to remember that the reason why WPG is so cheap today is because the market perceives it as a lower quality mall REIT. As long as this perception persists, WPG’s share price will remain low. Therefore, it is crucial for WPG to work on its image by improving its portfolio and transitioning towards higher quality assets. Eventually, we expect this to achieve a better market perception and unlock significant value to shareholders.

So, put differently, investing into upgrading its quality profile should result in more value creation over the long run than some short term buy backs. It also lowers the risk profile of WPG and secures the dividend. Capital allocation decisions are never simple, and while we would be happy to see some buy backs, we have full trust in WPG’s management team.

Conclusions

The take-away for us is that first off, the dividend remains well covered despite the drop in FFO; and that secondly, nothing much has changed to the investment story in one quarter. Some investors will be “shocked” by the FFO and NOI decrease, and not even try to understand why the drop occurred. Knowing that the decline is mostly the result of strategic decisions, rather than operational difficulties, we remain very confident in WPG for the long run.

I am currently working on a detailed report on CBL where I will look deeper into dividend coverage, capex investments, and more generally why we remain bullish on Class B mall REIT.

