Barry Callebaut AG (BYCBF) CEO Antoine Bernard de Saint-Affrique Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCPK:BYCBF) Q4 2017 Earnings Call November 8, 2017 5:30 AM ET

Evelyn Nassar

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to everybody in the room and on the webcast. My name is Evelyn Nassar, Head of Investor Relations. I'm here today with our CEO, Antoine Bernard de Saint-Affrique; and our CFO, Victor Balli, who will present the results to you.

Please be reminded that the information given during this conference contains some forward-looking statements, which reflect the best of our current knowledge. Actual results may be different. Furthermore, we would like to inform you that this conference is being recorded.

This is our agenda of today. We will start with Antoine who will present to you the highlights of the year. Victor will then walk you through the financial review, then back to Antoine for his remarks on strategy and outlook. After that, we will open the floor for questions and answers.

And with that, I hand over to Antoine.

Antoine Bernard de Saint-Affrique

Thank you, Evelyn. Good morning, everyone, it's a pleasure to share with you today the full-year results. I never ever get tired of speaking about chocolate as you know, especially now as we enter the season which is important for chocolates. And I never get tired of speaking about Barry Callebaut, which as you know, is the heart of the cocoa and chocolate industry.

But before I do and before we look at the results, let me say a few words on the news of the day. As you will have read this morning, Victor has decided to retire from Barry Callebaut at the end of February after 11 years as our CFO of our company. I could talk forever and I will do that at some point of what Victor has built over the years, and of his fantastic legacy in terms of business and in terms of people, but you just have to look at the numbers, they speak for themselves. We will have plenty of time to celebrate as Victor, as he's around until the 1 of March and will be, I can promise working hard until the last moment. But I just wanted to publicly thank him for his wisdom, for his endless energy and passion as you all know for the business and for the people, and for his immense contribution to making this company as a great company it is today. I will certainly, I can tell you miss a trusted sparring partner and a friend, well, the friend I’ll keep seeing on a regular basis, the sparring partner I will look.

I'm delighted this may said to welcome Remco Steenbergen on board. Remco comes from a great, great company, a company with great values and great culture. He has as you’ve seen from his resume, an amazing depth and breadth of experience and he will be a great add to our leadership team. He will join us on January 2, and you'll have the opportunity to meet him. I'm sure you'll do as I have over the last numbers of weeks and meetings, you’ll come to appreciate him as much as I’ve started to do. He absolutely fits into the culture of Barry Callebaut.

The second announcement of the morning was board related, I’m sure you’ve see it. As you’ve all read, two board members will not stand for re-election and at the upcoming AGM. First, Andreas Schmid, as you know, Andreas has been at the very beginning of this company, he was associated with us for the last 20 years. He has been my predecessor at some point. So we are all in some ways building on his shoulders and legacies. On my behalf, obviously also on behalf of the entire community we want to express a big thank to Andreas for his passion, which is well known and his wise and the legacy he gives us with.

Winnie Liu, who has been a board member since 2014 also going to step down. She has brought us incredible help in what we’ve done in the last few years in Asia. But she has been also an extraordinary passion for people and people development and she helped us there. So a big thank you to Winnie as well. The board will propose as a new board member, Elio Sceti. You’ll probably know him, he is a very well known and a very distinguished international businessman with 25 years in top FMCG companies. All the other board members will stand for reelection for another term at the AGM.

So, this being said, now on to the results. As you know, we have been over the years very consistent in our strategy. And as you know as well, we have been trying to sharpen its execution, focusing on what we call smart growth. This focus certainly helped us to deliver what is a strong set of results.

Our sales volume increased by 4.4%, well above the global confectionery market growth which is of 0.1%. Our growth was profitable. EBIT and net profit grew both in double-digit. Victor obviously will share more details during the financial review. We maintained a strong focus on cash delivery. Based on all these, we will propose a dividend to our shareholders of CHF 20 per share.

So now let me now take you through some of the highlights of the year. In Emerging Markets, we continue to expand. We opened as you know, our new chocolate factory in Indonesia and we have started our deliveries to our new long-term partner, GarudaFood.

We also continue to invest in expanding our capacity in established markets through the acquisition of the Mondelēz factory in Belgium but also in investing in additional capacity like the one in the West Coast of the U.S. We further expanded into the value-adding Specialties & Decorations through the acquisition of D'Orsogna and of Gertrude Hawk Ingredients.

We’ve obviously continue to innovate, we brought a real breakthrough to the market. I hope that by now you all have heard of Ruby chocolate, and if not, I’ll repeat it again in a short moment. And on top of it all, and that is very strategic for the long-term, we launched a bold new ambition to make sustainable chocolate the norm. We called it Forever Chocolates.

When it comes to our volume growth, it has been and it’s on the next chart, it has been the direct translation of our strategy with the chart which is now familiar to you. Our growth keenly reflects the phasing out of our less profitable contract, which started over a year ago and is now completed. It shows a strong performance of chocolate, which consistently outperforms the market in every region. It also shows a significant acceleration in the second half and in particular in the last quarter, which confirms amongst all the things the price elasticity of chocolate and cocoa products to demand.

What’s very important is each one of our key drivers has played its role and has contributed to our good performance. In the Emerging Markets, which now account for over 34.5% of our sales volumes, we grew almost 6%. If you would exclude the intentional phase out of our Global Cocoa, we grew close to 10%. Our long-term outsourcing and strategic partnership keeps fueling our growth, accounting for over 34% of our total sales. They also grew by 9.3%.

And last but not least, our Gourmet & Specialties business recorded once again a great performance with a growth of 9.7%. This business represents about 12% of our total volume, however, as you know, much more to our sales revenue but we don’t disclose, so don’t ask me. It is obviously a value-adding business for us.

Let me give a bit more color to what I just said. In Emerging Markets first. We continue fast growth in Indonesia as I mentioned, also in China, both in Gourmet and in manufacturers. In Gourmet, we start to sell more and more via e-commerce where we see significant growth to come. We also by the way recorded very strong performance in places like Brazil.

This year was a good year for strategic partnership. I already mentioned GarudaFoods in Indonesia and our agreement with nonetheless linked to the Halle factory in Belgium. These two factories will allow us to get further access to more customer, but also to improve our service to existing customers.

In Gourmet & Specialties, we launched great new products such as Callebaut Gold or ChocoGelato, I’m sorry we don’t have ChocoGelato today so you won’t have the opportunity to taste it. We keep executing our strategy with a very systematic approach through our key cities and key chefs expanding our Academy network, while also preparing for the future. Early next year in February, we launch an online version of the Chocolate Academy, which would help us to reach more chefs in more geographies.

Last but not least, and I told you, this year was a great year for innovation. I'm sure that as you all know and as I just mentioned, we unveiled last September in Shanghai the fourth type of chocolate, so not dark, not milk, not white, but Ruby. Extremely excited with this innovation. Gets lots of interest from our customer. It will start hitting the shelf early in 2018 with a key partner. You will have, for those that I know the opportunity to taste some of Ruby chocolate as I know it was an ask for many of you.

Obviously we did many other things than Ruby chocolate and rather than me talking about it, why don’t we show a quick video.

[Video Presentation]

Our chefs are doing really, I mean really cool things and their [inaudible] really with customers is just amazing, and we have more in the pipe, so it’s not the end of the journey to the country.

So, we delivered on expansion. We've delivered on innovation, but we've also driven quite some discipline when it comes to our cost leadership.

Talking about it and you’re familiar three days, no better example than our Cocoa Leadership project. As you know, we launched it about three years ago. We have since accelerated its implementation, delivering on the targets we had set to ourselves ahead of schedule. Be it in the way we stir our business, and you all know what we have put in place there or be it in the way we are driving product harmonization, in the way we price our products, in the way we segment our customers or finally in the way we have been working on our cost and industrial base.

All of these has resulted in a much more efficient business, which supports our ambition to be a clear leader in cocoa products around the world. These projects and more supportive market helped us to deliver a significant improvement of our profitability in the global Cocoa business, but Victor will cover that in more details.

So good progress on cocoa, but in order to continue being the partner of choice for many customers, we also need to continuously look at our cost base, not only in cocoa, but across our entire business. Although we have a very, very lean organization, there are always ways for improvement. So we look at our process, we look at our system, we look at some modernization, we look at automation in [inaudible].

Last year, we told you about our Shared Service Center in Poland, which obviously we keep driving. We are currently streamlining and improving our finance processes and systems, a project that Victor has branded FOX. And obviously, we’ll keep looking in permanence at opportunities to make our business better every day, looking at every corner of our business.

Last but not least, we took last November launched an in commitment to sustainability to the next level. As you know, we launched our Forever Chocolate plan with the ambition to make a sustainable chocolate demand by 2025. Today, we will [inaudible] by the way we cannot do it by ourselves, it needs to be done with the industry, it needs to be done with the governments, with the NGOs and with the civil society at our launch. There a number of things that we are doing by ourselves and we are up to a good start.

We trained this year over 157,000 farmers in good agricultural practices. About 36% of our beans are sustainably sourced, about 30% of our non-cocoa ingredients are sustainably sourced. Work also on our factory emissions and we’ve reduced our carbon emissions in this fiscal year about over 7,000 tonnes. If you're interested into more details, watch the [inaudible] we will publish our Sustainability Report on December 7.

And on this, now let me hand over to my dear Victor.

Victor Balli

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, dear friends and thank you Antoine for your kind words, and I’m still a walking duck or maybe a black swan and I will promise to kick [inaudible] and rattle feathers until the last day. I’m here.

So it's indeed my 11th time that I present our annual report to you. I think most of them were good, some were actually record years, but I think the current set of number is truly exceptional. We had a strong performance at all levels in all businesses and across the entire globe. Let me spend the next couple of minutes to give you some more explanations and highlights.

It's largely in the same format as I present to you every half-year. I'll start by briefly by summarizing some of our key figures. Once again our volume growth were significantly above the market and reached 4.4% with a strong acceleration in the last quarter as you already have seen.

Over all these years, Barry has been really a true growth company, which doubling the size during the period I was on board. Our gross profit, our EBIT and our net profit grew by double-digit percentages, a result of our focus on an improved product mix on cost controls and a strong financial performance. You may remember two years ago, we decided to not only concentrate on top-line volume growth and profitability, but also try to generate and you ask us for that, excess cash flow. And I think as you can see with great success.

Over the past two years, we’ve generated almost CHF 1 billion free cash flow, of course, also supported by lower raw material prices mainly cocoa beans.

Let's now have a look at the regional performance. Our biggest region EMEA reached a strong top and bottom line performance. The volume growth of 6.4% was significantly above a still declining market.

In Western Europe, the acquisition of the Halle factory in Belgium combined with the extension of a long-term agreement with Mondelēz contributed to add capacity to the region, enabling us to outperform the market.

In Eastern Europe, we had a slow start, but in the second half of the year, the business strongly recovered with an improved and diversified customer and country mix. Our recurring EBIT in the region grew by 4.2%, slightly below the volume due to more volume from outsourcing and some important investments into future growth.

In the Region Americas, the 2.2% volume growth was also above the market, however, for ones lower than in prior years. One reason was the lack of available capacity, which we now changed, but also a rather weak demand from our larger corporate accounts.

On the other side, we experienced the strong Gourmet business and double-digit growth in South America. With the improved product and customer mix and further operational leverage, our EBIT in Americas went up by 9.2%, I think a truly remarkable result.

In the Region Asia Pacific, the double-digits growth continued, not only on the top-line, but also at the profit level. The volume growth of 19.1% was supported by the ramp-up of the agreement with GarudaFoods in Indonesia, but also significant growth in key countries in the regions like India and China. Also the Gourmet business performed well. Overall profitability in the region grew by a fantastic 20.2%.

In our Global Cocoa business, the successful implementation of the Cocoa Leadership project delivered on our expectations. As anticipated, the volume was sold to third-party customers, was flat. Profitability recovered to what I would say normal levels, of course also supported by a much more favorable market environment. The EBIT now is at CHF 150 per tonne on average for the year.

Now on this chart, you can see the evolution of our gross profit compared to prior year. We had of course, a very positive impact from volume and also from the improved margins in our Chocolate business across the world, driven by the focus on better product and customer mix as said.

In the same time, the good results from our Cocoa Leadership initiative and together with the supportive cocoa market resulted in a strong improvement of our Cocoa profitability. We incurred some additional costs due to the acquisition of the factor in Belgium, but also due to additional supply chain expenses. Overall, our gross profit grew by 14.3% this is more than three times the volume growth.

Here now the chart of the Cocoa combined ratio. Many of you now follow the development of these curves, which is fairly good, but not the only indicator for the attractiveness of the Cocoa business. The combined ratio improved over the year and is at a good level. This due a mix of various factors. As you can see the improvement of the combined ratio is primarily butter driven, but we still have rather low cocoa powder prices.

The butter prices are high to the improved demand for chocolate, some lack of good quality butter during the summer period, but also due to the fall out of an important supplier who went bankrupted. Don’t forget that the overall much lower cocoa bean price level is of course also an important factor in this equation.

As I combined cocoa ratio had a positive impact of our profitability, we estimate that about half of the improvement you see in our cocoa business comes from the market environment, but the other half from our internal cocoa leadership initiative.

Now looking forward, the positive situation from the market will continue over the next six to nine months. Still, I am a bit cautious. We see various announcements for additional cocoa capacities and there are still many idle cocoa lines across the globe. Also cocoa bean prices could go up, and the majority from the effect of our cocoa leadership project is already realized.

Let's now look at the EBIT bridge for the year. As I've just said, we saw a strong improvement of our gross profit. However, we had quite some additional costs, partly from scope effect, but also as we are continuously investing to strengthening our capabilities, which we deem necessary for future growth.

This includes investments into new products and innovations, into our gourmet business, into expansions within emerging markets, including Africa, and we have strongly invested in our sustainability initiative, Forever Chocolate.

We had a positive non-recurring effect from acquisition which amounted to CHF 18 million. Overall our EBIT grew by 21.5% or 17% excluding the non-recurring effect.

Let's look at the rest of the income statement. I already mentioned obviously the improved operating result, but also our financial expenses were almost CHF 15 million lower than in the prior year. This is a result of the lower networking capital level and decreasing interest expenses. Our tax rate remained at the same level as past year. Pressure from the ending of available tax losses were offset by more taxable profit in lower tax rate jurisdictions.

Included the one-off impact from the acquisition, our net profit amounted to CHF 303 million. Excluding the one-off effect, our recurring net profit still increased by a significant 30% in Swiss francs.

Before I move to the working capital, let's take a look at the long-term development of our key raw materials. They are the most important driver of our input cost, and I remember again, we largely pass on the course of raw materials to our customers on a daily basis under our cost plus business model.

In the last year, 2016, 2017, cocoa bean prices experienced a steep drop of 21% on average compared to the prior year. The price correction ended a three-year bull market. Favorable weather conditions and an increased in farm gate prices in the largest markets to Ivory Coast and Ghana, accelerated cocoa bean production and led to a biggest harvest surplus in the last six years, and that's triggered a steep price erosion last fall. Now recently, cocoa bean prices were stabilizing and trading in a narrow band of £1,400 to £1,600 per tonne.

During our fiscal year, sugar prices were higher than a year ago. However, at the end of August, world sugar prices tumbled by 40% due to a likely major production surplus. In Europe, for a long period, sugar prices stayed at high levels. Our Bumper crop combined with the change of the European sugar regime, has recently however, led to a strong sugar price decrease.

Now global milk production was shrinking, thus pushing prices up, especially milk fat and milk fat-containing product showed heavy price increases. With these high price levels, now production is increasing, which may drive prices down in the future.

Moving to the balance sheet. Here I showed the evolution of our working capital compared to the prior year.

Following a decline of minus 10% in the prior year, we again achieved a significant conditional reduction of minus 17.8% despite the growth of the company. This was, on one hand, driven by our continued effort to maintain low inventory levels. You might remember two years ago, we wanted to reduce inventories by CHF 300 million on a comparable basis over three years. These targets were already achieved. On the other hand, we had, of course, also significant tailwind from the lower cocoa bean prices.

I already said a key element of the smart growth is to focus also on free cash flow. The strong profit improvement, of course, helps for their operating cash flow. I also just talked about the development of our working capital, which resulted in a cash inflow of almost CHF 200 million during the past year.

Our discipline when investing and on capital expenditures continues. We however have to accelerate investments in the second half of our fiscal year to build capacity for our growth. We also invested more into digital platforms and into efficiency improvement projects such as FOX. Therefore cash flow investments was almost CHF 220 million last year. Our cash out for interest and income taxes was similar to the past year. So overall, our free cash flow for the year was, again, strong and amounted to CHF 476 million before acquisition, up from an already very exceptional prior year.

We assure you that our focus on cash flow generation will continue. However, the unknown factor, as all you know, is the development of the cocoa bean price.

As a result of all these positive developments, I'm very pleased to see a clear improvement in all our key financial metrics. As explained, our working capital was nicely down, the significant cash generation translated into lower net debt, and the equity is higher than in prior years, driven by the profitability.

So therefore, we now have strong ratios. Debt to equity is now only at 50%. Our leverage is back to the good level we had before the major acquisition of the cocoa business from Petra Foods in 2012. Also our return on capital and return on equity is gradually moving back to our targeted levels.

Yes, we did had some tailwinds this fiscal, but over the past year, we were very disciplined to improve all these ratios, which are now I think at very healthy levels. And I'm confident that our company will continue also without me on that path going forward.

Now to conclude my presentation, I show you the dividend payment which the board will propose to our shareholders for the past year. Considering that our net profit significantly increased by about 30% that we further improved the free cash flow, we propose to increase the dividend by CHF 4.50 to CHF 20 per share. This equals to a payout ratio of 36%. This time the dividend will be paid out party in form of a capital reduction, a capital repayment and partly through a cash dividend.

So, that’s it, there are all good news. And with this, I give the word back to Antoine.

Antoine Bernard de Saint-Affrique

Thank you, Victor. So, before we are moving to the Q&A, let me say a few words on our strategy and on the outlook for the next year. I said it at the beginning and I will repeat it again, we remain very consistent in the implementation of our long-term strategy. We continue to focus on four pillar of expansion, innovation, cost leadership and sustainability.

We will continue to execute our strategy through the lens of smart growth, driving the right balance between volume growth, profit growth and free cash flow delivery. Our recent bolt-on acquisitions are a great illustration of what we are trying to achieve, offering value-adding, innovative solution to our customers, so that they can keep on growing their markets and exciting their own consumers.

We are very happy to welcome D'Orsogna and Gertrude Hawks Ingredients to the Barry Callebaut family. Both companies have unique capabilities, which are very complementary to what we already offer. Both companies have also great teams and a culture which is very similar to ours.

This will, as I just mentioned enable our customers to take their offering one-step further, and personalize and premiumize their own products. The integration of D'Orsogna started beginning of October, and the closing of our Gertrude Hawks is expected by the end of this year.

There is no great growth and there is no great strategy without a great team and Barry Callebaut has been blessed in that respect. We have team of people with an incredible knowledge and with an immense passion. They have delivered the results you see today. And for that, we all owe them an immense thank you.

Moving forward, we will keep developing and strengthening our teams. As you have seen in the last months, we have renewed our executive committee with a blend of internal and external talents. This is a reflection of the strength of our talent pool, but also of the attractiveness of our company in the outside market.

Besides changes at the executive committee level, we are becoming much more systematic in the way we invest on our talent pool, more aggressive when it comes to development plans for our people and more systematic when it comes to succession planning. We will also put greater focus on diversity of our team which in terms of gender, nationalities, or generations. And obviously as diverse as we are, we are also a company with a very strong culture and with a very strong values building on a strong legacy. We will keep driving that and Forever Chocolates is part of that as well.

When it comes to the New Year, our priorities are very clear: grow competitively, grow sustainably, and grow profitably. To keep growing competitively, we will continue driving emerging markets, but also a regular flow of long term outsourcing agreements. We will obviously further invest on digital capabilities. I mentioned the online academy that we are embracing digital in much all the ways. Innovation will remain at the heart of what we do by keeping out for our partnership strategy and a way to keep creating value for our customers.

Growing sustainably is not only about further driving of Forever Chocolate movement. It is also about continuing to upgrade our capacity, to deliver better service to our customers and we can probably still do better. It is also about developing talents and capabilities for tomorrow.

And as you know, smart growth is not only about growing competitively and sustainably, but also making sure we do so profitably by maintaining focusing on our cost leadership, by offering always more value to our customers and by making sure that we keep delivering healthy levels of free cash flow.

Looking at the mid-term, our strategy in combination with a more supportive cocoa product markets and a slightly improving global demand for chocolates, gives us the confidence that we can maintain our good momentum. This is why we are extending our mid-term guidance one more year until 2018-2019. You will know it very well but I’ll repeat it, 4% to 6% average volume growth, EBIT growth in local currency on average above volume growth.

And with that, ladies and gentlemen, I conclude the presentation. And I’ll ask Victor to join and we’ll open the floor and the line for questions. So just before we do that, operator, could you please instruct the participant on the phone? And once this is done, we will take questions in the room.

Question-and-Answer Session

Antoine Bernard de Saint-Affrique

We’re starting the…

Victor Balli

Jon was the first.

Jon Cox

Thanks very much, Jon Cox, Kepler Cheuvreux. And just on behalf of all the analysts here, thanks very much, Victor. It has been a great ride over the last 11 years, so thanks and very well done. And you’ll be sorely missed and we saw the stock was down today and I guess most of that was on the back of your time and announcement. But anyway, moving on to the future, just in terms of free cash flow for the next year and working capital, want to get your thoughts on move out that working capital reduction and why should we think actually will be a negative for you next year and then you sort of best guess on free cash flow.

Your net debt to EBITDA is now below two times, should we expect you to embark on a bit of a refinancing around now to maybe take advantage of where we are with interest rates, because some of your debt actually does have quite high interest I think. And on that, can you give sort of best guess on the overall interest charge aligned for FY18, you have them some renegotiation, I think rates are coming down from what your thoughts are on that. And then just the last one, on the tax rate as well for the year. Thank you.

Victor Balli

That’s all me.

Antoine Bernard de Saint-Affrique

You’re going for until the very last moment Victor.

Victor Balli

Absolutely, let me try plus…

Antoine Bernard de Saint-Affrique

We can help.

Victor Balli

…you can help if you, like free cash flow. Obviously we have the two exceptional years, maybe a comment to this year, because I know some of you were even expecting more like, obviously you’ll expect more. I think indeed we probably looking at the pure year loan, we probably would have generate even more free cash flow, but remember I told you last year we had some exceptional items which was too good and I will reverse, so that’s what I think we see in the equation for this year.

Now, looking at next year, I always say when you put the various puzzles stones together of CapEx, of operating cash flow taxes etcetera, we should be able on flat raw material prices to generate roughly around CHF 200 million continuous free cash flow.

Now in that equation, the big question mark is the raw materials, and mostly of course as you know, cocoa beans. Now, I think we still have a bit and they’re now hanging in of the price decline in our inventories so you could see some positive impact coming still from the current inventories which is linked to our long-term contracts as you may, on our sales contract, as you may know when you know our hedging model. But I have to say, we see on average the prices slightly going up of the cocoa inventories currently, and I see a little bit more upside on the cocoa bean priced at downside. These are the unknown in the equations but so stable, free cash flow were at CHF 200 million.

Antoine Bernard de Saint-Affrique

Now probably, I mean the other thing is we’ll need you keeping investing a little in our growth, so making sure that we have capacity to flow our growth. And as you grow a chocolate business in a very, very healthy fashion, you need also to keep serving your customers. So, there is a balance that we will keep maintaining. They have to make sure that we also serve our customers and have the capacity to do so.

Victor Balli

Generally on the working capital, obviously on the receivables, we do and did very well, and actually we’re on DSO again able to bring it slightly down and we have a very low DSO level, I think, because all the clients want to have as long payments etcetera, so are not bad, I hope to keep it, further improvement is not so easy.

On the inventories, we are at very optimized levels in beans and go-to products, so we would try to keep it stable, despite the growth of the company but where we really need to further invest with this growth we are seeing is in inventories. We had and we have service problems because we run low on our finished goods inventories and we have to, on one end be better on planning but then I have to ask our clients to be better on planning, they are terrible, but also then we need to make sure that we can deliver our all this specialty products which we more and more have.

Net debt indeed is lower than expected but again that will depend a bit on how the raw material price move, and don’t forget we have announced to acquisition which will happen this year so then we’ll right to be on that. And I think we are at the very healthy level.

On the financing, we have – it’s very simple, we have a large credit line from the banks which partly sit here, we don’t use it, so it’s just fall back but that doesn’t really cost except commitment fee.

Then we have two bonds out there, we’re still a bit running and they’re not cheap cheap, they are still quite expensive. At some point they will become due for repayment then we’ll see a bigger effect. It’s not easy to prepay them, we’ve looked into that because they are very much in private debt bonds, and so we don’t see a possibility really to pre-finance them but at some point we’ll run out.

And then lastly, we have a commercial paper program which actually currently still runs at a negative interest rate, so that’s nice and we try to keep it alive. That’s why you see a cash balance, because we want not to dry out commercial paper program, because we have this seasonality in our business as you know.

What’s the last one, the tax rate or what was…

Jon Cox

Tax rate and also [inaudible].

Victor Balli

Yeah, we are at 120 this year, we get close to around a 100 for the next year and then so we hopefully over the future we’ll drive it further down.

The tax rate, I think I did a few things right in the 2010, 2011 past years but that would be terribly wrong in forecasting the tax. I think 10 years ago I’ve said it, goes above 20% and we – we’ve never been, we’ve somewhere been at 12, 14, 15, now we’re at 17.5. I still say it will go to 20, and we bought it for some well around there. Because our tax losses are really ending, this year we were benefiting for example this one time income was non-taxable income, so you have to do then you are already higher. We had some tax audits where we made provisions which were higher than we needed, so we could release some provisions, to that’s why the tax rate this year was again looked about.

I think looking really forward it will be difficult to maintain 20% with the aggressiveness of our authorities, but I mean for the time being I think we should be able to land there.

That was a long answer. Anything, a view?

Antoine Bernard de Saint-Affrique

No, I mean we, we say that tax, I mean tax rates are going to converge I mean towards 20%, you just have to look at what’s happening out there. I mean the space for optimization is coming under scrutiny, so 20% is a good directional indication as we gave last year.

Jean-Philippe Bertschy

Thanks, Jean-Philippe Bertschy, Vontobel. I will come back on the question of the working capital and to understand the mechanics maybe for the current year. You show an impact of CHF 96 million I think of the price on inventories, but when you look at the cocoa price, it was down £900 as of 31 of August or let’s say £500 on average. So I still don’t get why you have a much higher impact on the price on the inventories. When we look at your inventories in the balance sheet is really down 15%, while the cocoa price was down only almost 40%, so if you can explain that in a better way so we can maybe plan for next year. I think you had a rule of thumb of CHF 80 million impact in networking capital when you have a change of £100 on the cocoa price.

Antoine Bernard de Saint-Affrique

Let me start and Victor will complement. As you know, when we discuss Cocoa Leadership, we said we want to be less dependent on cocoa price, which by the way is through upwards and downwards by reducing the volumes of the inventories. So when you use the volumes of the inventories, which we’ve done in a very decisive way for both beans and finished products, well, the volumes are much lower so the swing you get are also much lower, you’re simply less sensitive to the valuation in dollars because your volume – the volume to which it applies is much lower, so that’s one of the explanation of the disconnect you are finding.

Victor Balli

Yeah to be a bit in more numeric, the cocoa bean price on average went probably down £600, yours might be a different but so you – I say CHF 60 million now because we have a lower volume so but, so, you would say six times 60 and all or you can say six time 80 because your numbers are four, say CHF 400 million down. Now, I think you have to look at the two years, because as I said last year, we were generating CHF 400 million cash flow, which was a CHF 150 million at least too high, which reversed. So this if you add that back for this year, we actually generate the CHF 600 million free cash flow, 200 sustainable, 400 on top from the raw materials.

So we are not totally away from the number. I still think there is some, and I know from the hedge portfolio, there is some in the balance sheet still hanging in the inventory, because we have a fair value in hedge approach there. So there is some, but not too much hanging in there, that’s the explanation. Hope some of it fits.

Jean-Philippe Bertschy

If I may follow-up, with the combined cocoa ratio I think you had that impact of CHF 58 million on gross profit and you said half is due to the markets. So I guess the cocoa bean ratio had a positive CHF 30 on EBIT if that’s correct. And I think we’re the negative CHF 40 million last year, so I guess the base is not that high of your EBIT this year, if you can comment on that. And the last one, just of interest, your number one clients decreased sales by 15%, last year was 16%, maybe if you can put some color on that.

Antoine Bernard de Saint-Affrique

So let me maybe start with the – start with the combined ratio and we’ll do a duet on combined ratio. As you know, the combined ratio is a proxy and there are number of things in the combined ratio. One is, it’s a ratio, so with lower beans, you see a bigger ratio. We got a real impact with the lower impact, so your balance point, your breakeven point goes up as you ratio or the price that would have goes down, that’s the first point.

The second point is you need to look at the make of the combined ratio, and today the combined ratio is very high butter price because there is lots of demand on chocolate so there is lot of butter going. And all I see really are lower powder price compared to the past. So the – I guess my message with combined ratio is a proxy, but you cannot detect it in a straight line.

Victor Balli

Yeah. I think I wouldn’t tell everything only the positive. I warned you a bit on some of the clouds out there. On the other hand it’s fair to say that we have a recover to a CHF 150 for the full year. I told you earlier, the target is 180, now if you take the second half we were actually over a 200 already but we had a better combined ratio than plan, so it all matches, now should you take the second half as a proxy for the next because the combined ratios is on where it’s, maybe you do that calculation or something like that.

So, there is some good market around there but it’s still a bit early for the full year to conclude to early.

Antoine Bernard de Saint-Affrique

So on customers we obviously we don’t comment on customers and there are plenty of people that are looking in depth at the performance of our various customers. The only thing I would say in general and rather than on one customer and in particular is, you have seen with the ease of the bean price, our customers are investing and are investing into promotion or investing into innovation, investing into price.

So, you see and it shows in the confectionery Nielsen numbers for the last quarter, you see a market that is gaining in the momentum. Global market for confectionary is now at flat, plus 0.1% in volume. Remember that a year ago it was in serious negative. You see quarters and quarters number at a time much better, so at global level it’s 2.2% over the quarter for last year. You see in places like the Americas, which probably refers to your customers, a market that for the less quarter was at 3.3% in volumes, so we see some acceleration and that acceleration is a mix of more promotional activity, but also quite a bit of activity on the innovation from both by the big players and by the – and by the smaller players, so you see different dynamic coming to the market, still needs to be confirmed quarter after quarter after quarter but we told you at the half year results that with the price easing, we should see something where we definitely see something.

We need to see confirmed overtime now, but there is more activity which we put largely on the fact that people have a bit more space so they are investing to the market.

Jean-Philippe Bertschy

[Inaudible] for the number one customers, you lost part of the contract, is one other question that I have. We know what are these I think.

Antoine Bernard de Saint-Affrique

No.

Jean-Philippe Bertschy

15% is a very high number, and I think these players growing like a 3%,4%.

Victor Balli

And I’d say I think it’s probably – I think it’s probably [Overlapping Conversation]…

Antoine Bernard de Saint-Affrique

I mean you know we don’t look at price, we have volume, we have cost price, we passed over the same, so that’s…

Unidentified Participant

[Inaudible] IFRS disclosure we have as you already know [inaudible] but there you need to disclose sales revenues when they went down but it’s…

Victor Balli

It’s ship price because the volume went up.

Jean-Philippe Bertschy

[Inaudible] that’s why I didn’t get the question.

Antoine Bernard de Saint-Affrique

Okay. [Inaudible]

Unidentified Participant

Thanks for taking my questions. The first one would be please on the EBIT growth if I exclude the Cocoa business. And I think your EBIT growth was 3% year-over-year, the Cocoa EBIT growth if I exclude the Cocoa business, but volume growth was very strong with 5.6%. Are there any specific explanations why there was negative operating leverage and then how should we expect this to continue in 2018, 2019 if I exclude cocoa?

And second question would be please on the combined ratio again, just to a get a little bit of feeling for the first half on 2018, because I think you have visibility here. Is it fair to assume that the big bulk was already reflecting the fiscal 2017 results of the combined ratio benefits or is it a similar level we should assume for the fiscal year 2018 and particularly in the first half, just as a little bit more feeding on the waiting here.

And the third question is looking on the FOX program. Could you quantify this on EBIT what roughly should be the benefit here, and on your guidance of 4% to 6% volumes and is Cocoa to be assumed to be flattish in the next two years or is it also assume to be inline of the 4% to 6%? Thanks very much.

Antoine Bernard de Saint-Affrique

Well, do you want to start, do you want to start – do you want me to…

Victor Balli

You could start.

Antoine Bernard de Saint-Affrique

So the – maybe let me start with the last question, we expect Cocoa to be – we said plus or minus one. We expect it probably to be slightly positive for one very simple reason which is if and when the chocolate market is going up, you use more butter and use more powder to sell, but we say slightly positive over the year of the course of the coming years at least at this stage.

Victor Balli

So let me start with the chocolate profitability, I think your analysis is not totally wrong. When you look at the different regions, you saw Americas significant increase in profitability per tonne of chocolate. Why? Relatively moderate growth, growth coming as I said, not from the large client but from the smaller clients from the Gourmet business from the innovations margin accretive, that should be the idle scenario.

The same we saw partly with a high growth also in Asia but that’s a bit relevant. The big region, EMEA saw quite the growth coming through outsourcing and a bit less through the high margin business which lets to a decline of the average margin. However, that on the back of three or four years after our Spring project, if you may remember, continued increasing margin to a very high level, so they rebounded a little bit. But because of the weight of EMEA, it overall brought the business down, but you see it really does affect.

So now going forward, of course, our drive will always be to push to smaller higher margin clients to push for Gourmet, to push for [inaudible]. But I have to also say when we get large outsourcing deals, they are large and they are dilutive, so they cannot set with certain years at effect, as we have seen in the past.

Antoine Bernard de Saint-Affrique

On the combined ratio for H1, as you know, we don’t give yearly guidance and not even half yearly guidance, what we can say and Victor said it in his presentation, is we can expect the good momentum and the metrics of the market not to change fundamentally in the start of the year and you have a six to nine months sort of carry over with the dynamics when it comes to combined ratio. Going further in the future, the big unknown will be what’s the way it’s going to be the price of the beans and what is going to be the additional capacity coming back on-stream or not which are the two – which are the two unknown and which is why Victor said we are cautious optimistic but cautious, yeah.

Victor Balli

Now, to finalize on the FOX project, what is it may be quickly for us what is it really, it’s a radiation for financial operational excellence which has started about two years ago. When we realized that we didn’t have the bad financial organization but it was very decentralizing their approach. We had different datas, we had different type of not that we have SAP but every SAP was a bit different. We were differently organized as a finance team in Americas versus Europe etcetera.

So, FOX is a lot about alignment first, have the same data sets. For example, we reduced 34,000 cost centers and you imagine to a few thousand, we reduced 7,000 income statement lines to maybe 1,000, so we reduced – we really copped the complexity we aligned to data, we align the system and I align the organizational setup of financial all the various countries.

That is what we are implementing. The objective of that is of course, to make us more able to automate processes, to create shared services or centers of excellence because you have all the same structure, so you have clear career plans for our people within finance, and through all of that to become more efficient. I have a finance organization forum with 50 people, approximately CHF 55 million spent.

Now it’s difficult to assess how that really brings, we’re going to invest probably around CHF 20 million mostly into systems, and we hope to generate a 10% to 15% efficiency increase but, and m more importantly take out complexity and create the platform for further growth.

Antoine Bernard de Saint-Affrique

And I think just to complement what Victor is saying, I mean besides what our efficiency will come from the finance function, I mean to me that’s not the heart of the matter. I mean, the heart of the matter is create a degree of harmonization and automation that will give us further leverage as we keep growing. So it’s creating a more structured and streamline base out of which we can automate and out of which we can get better leverage as we grow.

Unidentified Participant

Yeah, good morning. If my estimates are correct, I think your growth in the Americas slowed down in the fourth quarter compared to the previous ones. I was wondering if you could maybe give some details on North versus Latin America and how you see the market trends here? And then the Cocoa products division obviously has a very strong growth in the fourth quarter. Double digit, do you anticipate that to continue in that level or you should be more reverse to let’s say normalized growth of I don’t know, mid single digit?

And then also I mean you have a high growth in Asia in the last quarter, many companies in the FMCG segment suppliers to have that, could you maybe comment a bit on, I don’t know, China and whether you have here some specific restocking effect with your clients? Thanks.

Antoine Bernard de Saint-Affrique

So let me be, I’ll start with [inaudible] and we’ll do a double act. In Asia, as you know, and stepping back one step from your question, Asia is still relatively small market for chocolates, be market for compound, but altogether chocolate consumption places like China, [inaudible] per person per year, whilst the consumption in Switzerland is 9.50 kilo. So, and the first message is, there is quite a way to grow in Asia without going to the 9.50 kilo with Asia, there is an upside potential.

What we certainly see in Asia is a very dynamic market, and we see that in a number of different ways, through our outsourcing deal with Garuda, so I mean, our local outsource in Indonesia is bringing good volume and a good dynamic of market.

For our FM and our Gourmet business in places like China, and there it’s a mix of different things. You have local Chinese customers, as you probably remember the, I mean, emerging markets are still largely captive, the number of our local customers that are looking at outsourcing because they cannot match the right quality because they don’t have the right base. So, we see some of that and we had a number of smaller outsourcing opportunities coming on-stream with us.

The second thing is you see a extraordinary development of everything has to do with sales on the internet, business-to-business, I mean that’s the heart of the model of someone like Alibaba. We see lots of dynamic there. And we see a broader dynamic in the world of Gourmet, which is extraordinary innovative and are extraordinary buoyant. So it is a broad-based growth in Asia, which, I mean, has a number of difference, a number of different forms.

On the Cocoa growth in the first quarter which was very strong indeed I think two main reasons, one is we obviously had an enormously weak Q4 a year ago so the base was low to comparators. But probably, as important or even more is when we have cocoa contracts with our clients we have a certain freedom when to call, when they want to call the products and they all called the products very much at the same time, partly even a higher amounts than what they even order, so the demand come from the cocoa clients was extraordinary high.

Now you would assume can you produce them, actually we were running at full capacity, so partly we even have to buy in products which was kind of a trading result and because of a very high demand but we don’t want to let down our clients, but especially the butter supply side, you might hear when you go to the market extremely, extremely tight, sometimes the truck arrive the factor when they were just running out of the product, so it wasn’t an easy area for that, but it’s great for sales, it’s disaster for operations, you know, but okay.

On the North America versus Latin America, well, we don't disclose the numbers by sub region but you know that the northern part of Mexico, North America and Canada is much, much bigger, no comparison with the southern part. Southern part is right now is doing well, we have a small business but we have a small business that is growing decently. In the northern part and as Victor said it, we have – we are challenging in terms of our own capacity. So we had a very good positive mix effect. We grew a lot with, I mean medium or small size customers. We grew consistency with our strategy players, but the year was more muted largely because of capacity issues, which are going to be resolved as the West Coast investment I’m sure they’re all coming on the stream.

Unidentified Participant

You know but, just to follow-up, I mean more specifically, you [inaudible] what is it, I mean is there enough specific one time effect in the fourth quarter that just lead to that positive trend that you were just describing, not materializing in that quarter or is it rather that you see a trend that is basically not as dynamic?

Victor Balli

I would, you know, as I was looking at now at the starting of the year, I wouldn’t now conclude too much from a week one quarter because we see by the way very much volatility for the right quarter, so don’t draw too quick conclusions. Indeed during the year, our sales organization was told and have to be told to withheld with selling or they refuse some contracts because we are totally running out of contracts and it was, well I just said I don’t know we would have to look at – I don’t know exactly what was the first quarter a year ago and what comparative we were. But we do not see a slow down overall for us on the market, we hear of course of certain clients who are not performing that well, but we feel – I mean we probably not going to grow at the 8%, 9% we grew the last five years that probably not, but we see – and that’s why we’re adding so much capacity and we actually accelerated on specific demand of our American colleagues the investment into capacity.

Antoine Bernard de Saint-Affrique

Let me take one on the line after that.

Victor Balli

Yeah.

Unidentified Participant

If we’re talking about the capacity and just about China, I think you set up the factor 10 years ago in 2008 at 25,000 tonnes capacity, where are you running now and if you have to expand capacity in China, and if you can update us on India which is a small market but I think the fastest growing market in the world.

Antoine Bernard de Saint-Affrique

So let me start with the – let me start with India because I was there not long ago, it’s a very exciting market. It’s a market where there is a deep culture of sweats in general and in some market where you have number of people that are very actively, local players by the way, that are very actively looking in the market.

We are working with all of them. We are making decent inroads. As you know, we have a small factor in India which is doing very well as you know or you don’t know, with D'Orsogna, we had acquired a small addition estates in India, and we are pretty bullish on the agent. We are going double digit there on a small base, but we see very – we see very strong perspective with India.

Do you want to comment on China?

Victor Balli

Yeah, on China we are – we are indeed full and we are expanding, so but it hasn’t grown as we expected 10 years ago, I remember the cause we had at that time, but China is currently growing extremely nicely. So we have ongoing discussions that we have a second factory with this be a large factory or do we enroll to have a concept of smaller factories, this is a big discussion internally how to crack the Chinese market which is still to a large the compound market, the low end market, do you want to play in that one, we’ve had this discussion before, this is not stopped but when the market continues to grow, we have to invest into this.

Antoine Bernard de Saint-Affrique

If we go, I mean we grow pretty fast in China both in Gourmet and in FM. And I mean, what we see really exciting and interesting in China is besides what we do for distributors are in Gourmet are besides the discussions we have with local players when it comes to outsourcing their business, there is plenty of things happening as well on the internet. So, you probably know about that we have our own boutique on Alibaba to sell through chef which is doing extremely well, and we do experiment in China actually on digital business-to-business because we’re saying it’s a great place to lean – it’s a great place to learn and to grow.

Victor Balli

Do we have questions on the call?

Fintan Ryan

[Technical difficulty] past few years, and yes, if all goes well. In terms of the Q&A, and two sort of questionnaires please. Firstly, in terms of the M&A of the two recent acquisitions, given that the leverage is coming back, what is your view to further M&A? And my best guess is that do you have an active pipeline looking at assets. What type of multiples are you seeing currently in the market for and any available assets? Secondly, just if you could elaborate a bit further on the rose chocolate innovation that you've launched. I know it's very early stages, but could you give us a bit more sense on the ramp-up pipeline for that particular product? And like do you think that it can be actually meaningful to Barry Callebaut in the mid to long term? And I guess, are you – do you have like IP and patent protection around the production of that type of chocolate compound? Thank you.

Antoine Bernard de Saint-Affrique

Good. So listen, on the – probably we'll do a duet on both. On the Ruby chocolate, it will hit the markets in the quarter one of 2018. It will further expand, it’s a premium product so it is more difficult to do, and it’s selling a premium price. Do we see a significant potential beyond it, yes, where we’ll be forecasting on the potential, not at this stage. We tested it with consumers before launching it, we got very good test results on targets that are very meaningful to our customers, we just sell it in the China, we just sell it in the U.S., we just sell it in Europe.

And we got amazing results with millennials, which are very difficult target to reach for a number of our large customers. So we have a huge marks of interest at this point, we will launch as I said in quarter one 2018, we do hope it’s going to be significant because it’s a genuine innovation but there you have to bear with me a little bit before I give you any sense of what will be the full volume of it.

Victor Balli

And don’t call it rose chocolate or not pint chocolate, it’s Ruby chocolate please.

Fintan Ryan

Okay.

Antoine Bernard de Saint-Affrique

Which comes from Ruby by the way. On the M&A, we will be doing what we have been doing for the last couple of years, which we look at bolts on acquisitions, that’s how bringing us a value adding products for our sales and for our customers, so with the technologies we don’t matter, or segments that are directly complementary to what we have or geographical position where we are not meaningful.

We keep looking at a number of things and we will keep looking systematically at things that are, I mean fit that we saw. So yes, there is an acquisition pipeline, no, I cannot comment on what is’ in it and when it will come.

When it comes to price and I’m sure, Victor would add, we never, as a matter of principle, over pay an acquisition. So there is a fair price for everything. If it’s too high – if it’s too high, we walk away, and you will remember for those that are were there I think two years ago, we discussed a potential acquisition in Brazil which went out at 20 times EBITDA, we were not ready to pay that price, it was very strategic, very relevant but we walked away because it wasn’t the right price.

Victor Balli

Yeah, not much to add, and you should not forget that and we said several times in chocolate and cocoa in the developed markets due to antitrust regions we are very, very limited what we can do on acquisition side, that’s why we’re also not really looking at this field.

Fintan Ryan

Okay, great, thanks.

Victor Balli

Any further questions from the phone, in the call?

Victor Balli

Okay, John, I think has another question.

Jon Cox

Yeah, just a couple of follow-ups. On the combined ratio, so you were saying basically the plan you have to make it profitable on a sustainable basis, that’s all in the numbers now and about half of the improvement was the better combined ratio. So, should we be penciling in some around a CHF 100 million EBIT for 2018 which would, if you do the math – if you maintain that 3.6 combined ratio, of course, that’s the first question.

Second question, a lot of guys are coming out with margin targets that we will know who they are. I just wonder if you’re picking up any or did you see signs that maybe there’ll be an uplift in big outsourcing contracts, not any from the listed guys because I guess the unlisted guys are having the same sort of issues or no that’s not really where you want to take the business. Just on the M&A front, the businesses you’ve acquired, are they as profitable as the other businesses in Gourmet on average and I’m just wondering what the cash outflow will be on the – how much you’re going to pay combined? I know you don’t want to say individually for those businesses.

And so, just overall CapEx figure, I don’t think you mentioned one earlier for this year. Thank you.

Victor Balli

Let me start with the easier one at the end. I think it’s even in charts, we estimate this year to have a CHF 240 million CapEx, which is a big higher than what you anticipated but we see the growth of it at the higher end. It was at CHF 200 million sustained 4% growth and we are currently running higher, but we’re also investing to digital platforms, we invest quite a bit into FOX as you’ve heard that’s why we decided for a bit higher CapEx this year.

Antoine Bernard de Saint-Affrique

On the impact that’s our margin targets can have on the outside world, well, listen, one of the thing that is at the heart of our business model is we are very, very good at making chocolates and we do it in a much larger scales that most of the people that are doing it internally. So whenever people are reviewing their asset base and their margin base, it gives us an opportunity to not comparable and engage into conversation. And we are very systematic about that.

Remember 50% of the chocolate market world-wide is still captive, okay, so let’s – I mean it’s like 30% in the west and where it’s more 70% in the rest but there is 50% of the market to go for which is why we are very systematic at pursuing our outsourcing. Is the context helpful? Yes, it is certainly helpful as people come under pressure, because they have to ask question, they weren’t asking themselves in the past.

Victor Balli

To M&A, of course, we’re not going to be too specific, I give you a help. Let’s assume a business we buy have CHF 50 million revenues, the margins sometimes I would say or maybe an EBITDA 15%, maybe 20%, so not bad, maybe not entirely at our Gourmet level because they often have bit a non-less optimized structure and so on, so but let’s assume that. And then you apply a price multiple of 12, maybe on a high end of 14 times EBITDA and you have your number. Just to give you a bit of how that would calculate.

I think that the combined ratio, we said already enough [inaudible] a certain job you have to do so. Let’s not be more specific there. Yeah I think that now we have [inaudible].

Jon Cox

Thanks so much. Given the significant improvement in credit metrics reduced leverage, improved margins and your discussions with the rating agencies, what are the hurdles from here and investment grade ratings for Moody's and S&P in your mind?

Victor Balli

Yeah, when we had the discussion last year when we are already significantly improved, we were asking them what do you think about the investment grade, and they’re actually quite open to it but we weren’t all entirely there on the metrics, at least last year. They also start to more and more understand that the leverage from the beans can go up and down and doesn’t really change our business much, so I think I hear some understanding there.

So now this year we’re going to have the discussion I think in December I believe, so let’s see. I would lead them probably now in the investment grade metrics, but I mean in all fairness, when we reached it last time 2011, next year we were buying a company and we will walk the way from investment grade, they haven’t forgotten that, so I guess they want to see the proof of a recurring investment grade metrics before they would go that state.

Antoine Bernard de Saint-Affrique

Yeah, and there is probably another dimension which we share to a number of you and you asked the question which is the – on the one end, we'll keep the discipline, we’ll keep the discipline on the metrics, we’ll keep the discipline on the free cash flow. I’m not hooked to investment grade by a given date. I know there will be opportunities from an M&A standpoint, I know there will a valuation in terms of the bean price. What is important for us is the discipline and direction of travel and delivering on it consistently. Putting ourselves to a target date for investment grade is more constraint for no benefit for anyone in this room.

Unidentified Participant

Could you maybe allude in on two things, you mentioned the importance of continuity and culture, the culture is visible and on the continuity in your board which is to the outside world a bit of collection of ex-CEOs mostly. Why do you reduce it from nine to eight, what’s the rational and the logic behind it or what’s the segway you want to give? And the second question will be, why weren’t you able then to find the successor for Victor Balli internally, I mean is the outside candidate that much better than superior, and why weren’t you able to kind of foster internal talents for the 11 years?

Antoine Bernard de Saint-Affrique

So let me take your last question first, I would say for the first you have to ask the Chairman of the Board. For your last question, we had a very, very solo process, out of which by the way, one of the internal candidate came on the short list. So, we had a very, very good talent pipeline internally. But the fact is that we also looked outside to have a proper benchmark, so we did it the right way, and the external candidate was capable of bringing more than the internal candidate.

We will keep growing by the internal candidate because my ambition is keep bringing and growing people from the outside. But we will keep also during what we have been doing systematically, which is good practice, which is drive bench mark between your internal and your external and ultimately pick the – and ultimately pick the best, okay.

On the board, I suggest you ask the question to the chairman of the board.

Evelyn Nassar

Other question?

Antoine Bernard de Saint-Affrique

I think then it’s time for – it’s time for Ruby chocolate but before that, I’ll let the floor to Victor to say a few.

Victor Balli

Yeah, I wanted to say at least – a very few words and not the long view because you all want to eat something. Indeed it’s my 11th year presentation, so including the half year I stood here 22 times, which is quite a number. And I well remember the first time I was here, I was terribly nervous and I was trained to not say the wrong thing. I learned everything by heart to be sure. So, I know how that feels, please be nice to my successor when he stands here the first time, you know, you first have to learn the numbers, you first have to learn the stories I learned overall this year when talking to you.

Now you have to be authentic. You shouldn’t overpromise if you don’t like that, you shouldn’t under promise too much neither. You should listen carefully and I always enjoy the feedback from you guys and where also when you were challenging, because we always learn from that, so please be sharp, ask the questions what is behind the number, I know the numbers are the one thing, there's a story and explanation we always try to be transparent, and I hope we continue to be like that because it helps you, but also you have to be fair to ask what’s the right question we learn from you. The exchange is very important to a CEO and the CFO. We hear from you what is the market saying, so be open to that, and in that sense I must say, of course, we were successful, I think we have a tremendous track record over the past 10 years, and I really, really, really enjoyed my job here internally but also to the external, I always enjoyed investor discussions and all these discussions.

And in that sense, I will not only thank of course, the company, I already do that in other occasions but I really like to thank you for many years with you of great corporation, of great exchange of inspiring meetings, of great tools of some wet evenings in bars, not mentioning with whom. So, I enjoyed it terribly, and I hope our way crosses even if I'm not with Barry anymore and I’m sure this is a great company even without me. So, thank you very much and let’s have some drinks over there.

