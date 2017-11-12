Lagardere Groupe (LGDDF) Q3 2017 Revenue Conference Call (Transcript)

Lagardere Groupe (OTCPK:LGDDF) Q3 2017 Revenue Conference Call November 9, 2017 4:00 AM ET

Welcome to the Lagardere 2017 Third Quarter Revenue Conference Call.

Florence Lonis

Good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for joining our conference call. Today, we have here with us Arnaud Lagardere, Group General and Managing Partner, Gerard Adsuar, Group CFO; Arnaud Nourry, the CEO of Lagardere Publishing Division; Dag Rasmussen, the CEO of the Lagardere Travel Retail Division; Denis Olivennes, the CEO of the Lagardere Active Division; and Andrew Georgiou, the COO of the Lagardere Sports and Entertainment division.

This morning, you will be presented the Q3 2017 revenue. And as usual, the conference will end up with a Q&A session. As a reminder, this conference call being on Q3 revenue only, questions on any other topic should be postponed to our next release on annual results. I now leave the floor to Arnaud Lagardere for few words on the quarter.

Arnaud Lagardere

Thank you, Florence. And to start with a joke, obviously you understood that Arnaud has been also named the CEO of Lagardere Publishing. Okay. Well to make a short story short, because we’re talking about Q3 only. I would like to summarize this Q3 very quickly.

The company can rely on an engine of power with publishing having an exceptional year, by the way; and on an engine of growth with Travel Retail. And that goes in the direction I want to give to the company for the future after spending the past 18 months questioning, analyzing, testing each of our assets.

And I’m down to 3 directions that I’d like to share with you, and that goes beyond the Q3, obviously, one is to give priority to the development of Publishing and Travel Retail, two, is to review the positioning of Sports and Active, and three, since free cash flow is a goal to us and more and more these days, to accelerate the cost-cutting plan of the holdings, especially the holding of Lagardere SCA. But to come back to Q3, I would leave the floor to Gerard, and we’ll get back to the questions.

Gerard Adsuar

Thank you, Arnaud. Before we get into the details, we’d like to underline a few takeaways about the quarter. Firstly, in Travel Retail, we won the Duty Free concession of the new airport in Dakar. This is medium-sized development at this stage, but more importantly, a very strong step for us as it is our first expansion in the African continent. Meanwhile, the Lagardere team has been developing its activity by taking control of Aito Media, an independent audiovisual production company in Finland, specialized in factual and unscripted entertainments. This fits our strategy of Lagardere Studios to expand its activities in Europe.

Lagardere Sports had done a small acquisition of [brave of a contracting] activity. And finally,

Lagardere Publishing announced its participation to the creation of Educapital, the first European fund dedicated to education and training. In addition, Lagardère Publishing announced last week the acquisition of Summersdale, UK leading independent trade publisher of gifts and humor titles. But I am sure we’ll come back to all this during the Q&A.

So, if we go to the slides page 3, Q3. Although the quarter revenue for the group came to €1.860 billion, up 2.2% on the like-for-like basis fueled by the growth of the Travel Retail division. A total of the first nine months, revenue totaled €5.158 billion which mean the growth of 4.2% like-for-like. Overall, good performance Travel Retail and Publishing and also a favorable calendar effect at Lagardère Sports and Entertainment.

So next slide you can see the impacts of scope and currency. So, on one hand the scope effects at minus €435 million is essentially related to divestment of the Press Distribution operations for Lagardère Travel Retail. This impact was partly offset by Lagardère Publishing acquisition and notably the integration of Perseus as well as extend Brainbow and Bookouture.

The scope effect is detailed at the end of the press release division-by-division if you need more clarification. On the other hand, the currency FX at minus €22 million is mainly attributable to the depreciation of the bond selling, notably for Lagardère Publishing. So, excluding those effects as I said we see as positive performance like-for-like at the end of September of plus 4.2%.

On next slide you have the geographical breakdown of revenues of the first nine months. The major change is in Western Europe. Western Europe is down. This is essentially certified effects due to the disposal of trade distribution activities, if you remember in Belgium and Hungary.

So now let’s move to the result division-by-division. Lagardère Publishing on slide 6. Q3 revenue came in at €646 million, down 2.1% in the quarter. As expected owing to the unfavorable comparison effect of Harry Potter and The Cursed Child that was published over the same period last year.

In France, revenues were up 6% in the quarter mainly driven by the successful implementation of the curricular reform and new releases in general and HR.

Partworks delivered very good growth, plus 12% led by record number of new titles and by a very good [back] performance, especially in Japan and Spain. So overall at the end of September, revenues are up 1.5% like-for-like.

Next slide, Travel Retail, Q3 revenue came in at €917 million, up 7.9% like-for-like. So, the activity seen in the quarter continued vigorous growth, buoyed by the extension of networks and the rise in passenger traffic, especially in Europe and Middle East region. Revenue indeed increased by 12% in this area led by substantial boots in Poland, Italy as well as Czech Republic.

In France, the activity is up 8%, as the Duty-Free segment had a good performance, driven in particular by the modernization of stores at the Nice airport. However, North America showed a slowdown in growth, which is, nevertheless, up 1.4% due to the impact of hurricanes, which led to the temporary closure of some airports.

Activity continued on the mixed trend in Asia-Pacific, up 5.6%. Overall, at the end of September, revenues are up on nine months, plus 8.6% on a like-for-like basis.

Next slide, Lagardere Active. Q3 revenue came in at €190 million, down 2.1% like-for-like. Lagardere Publishing revenue retreated 2.6%, an improvement on the first half of the year. This was the result of a 2.4% rise in circulation revenue and minus 11.9% decrease in advertising revenue over the period. Revenue for the Radio segment was down 7.9% mainly reflecting downward advertising market trend and the continued decline in audience for Europe 1.

Television activities reported 2.9% growth driven by program deliveries for Lagardere Studios and upbeat trend for TV channels. Finally, pure-play digital and B2B revenues improved, dipping only 0.8%. So overall, at the end of September, revenue totaled 631 million down 6.8% on a like-for-like basis.

So, let’s move to the last round, Lagardere Sports and Entertainment on slide 9. Revenue stands at 100 million for the quarter, down 8% on a like-for-like basis. This downtrend reflects both [indiscernible] sporting calendar than in Q3 this year as expected as well as the termination of the Friends Arena contract in Sweden. So, on the whole, at the end of September, revenues are up 3.5% on a like-for-like basis.

So that's my presentation. You have the guidance, as you have seen in the press release. We can confirm based on the business trends. At the end of September and outlook for the full year, the guidance that we gave at the beginning of the year, which is group recurring EBIT growth is expected between 5% and 8% versus last year at constant exchange rate and excluding the impact from disposal of distribution activities. Thank you.

Florence Lonis

Thanks Gerald. So, we can open now the Q&A session. The first question please.

Question-and-Answer Session

We have first question from Annick Maas from Liberum.

Florence Lonis

You can ask the question.

Arnaud Lagardere

May have other question. Any other question? Yeah, someone. Yes.

Charles Scotti

Yes. Hello good morning Charles Scotti from Kepler Chevreux. Few questions if I may. The first one on the travel retail business. It seems that the passenger traffic is improving in Europe. Can you comment on the passenger mix and the spend per passenger trend? And also, the different growth trend by category notably the higher margin luxury and fashion division.

And my second question is on Magazine. It's a little bit difficult to read the results of the Magazine segment. Because the distribution is improving, but as I telling you, revenue are obviously negative. So, what are your expectation there for the rest of the year and next year.

And third question on Radio. I suppose that the 8% growth is mainly related to disappointing results at Europe 1. And how do you think moving going forward and how long do you think it will take to turn around this division.

And last question is on your full year guidance. We know approximately the impact from the divestment of the distribution business, but we not expected impact from the ForEx. And if ForEx rate stay at comfortable, what will be impact of FX on your EBIT for this year. Thank you very much.

Arnaud Lagardere



Thank you. Dag, I guess you have two questions. Go ahead.

Dag Rasmussen

So, regarding passenger growth. Yes, the passenger growth is very positive. But 100% of that growth comes from low cost passenger. So obviously this has a detrimental impact on spend per pax.

The spend per pax of low cost passenger is lower. It's difficult to assess clearly, because you have a mix of destination and all that, but we estimate that low-cost passenger probably spend, I guess, 1/3 less than legacy passengers. This being said, with the modernization of stores, with the commercial efforts we make, we, I mean, the spend per pax, obviously, is not impacted at that level, and we manage as you can see in the figures to maintain something very decent in terms of spend per pax.

Regarding the growth in fashion. The main growth comes from the very high luxury, the top-end brands. Those are the brands which are growing. The more average in an area of luxury, right, these are more difficult than stagnating some brands, have more difficult times. But I would say the high-end luxury here is the growing part in that segment.

Arnaud Lagardere

Okay, Denis?

Denis Olivennes

Yes. For the French Magazine, first on the advertising. At year year-to-date September, the French Magazine advertising is at minus 8.2%, which is better than the market because the market is at minus 11.3%.

The H1 did, the first half of the year was at minus 6.3%, which mean that we experienced a strong deterioration of the markets. If I look at the circulation, the situation is far better.

The third quarter had a positive trend of plus 2.4% and it’s the first time that we record positive circulation trend in the quarter since 2010. So, the year-to-date September circulation trend decreased by only 1.4%, while the first semester was, the first half year was at minus 3.4%. So, at the end of the day, we have first turnover year-to-date September at minus 3.8%, and we expect the full year to be around that level.

Gerard Adsuar

Okay, Denis. Let me answer the questions on the radio. You mentioned the 8% drop. It’s mainly due, and more than mainly due to Europe 1 since the musical radio are doing well. And we accept the end of the year to be rough that doesn’t obviously preclude any anticipation of the guidance and any anticipation on next year, obviously.

But still, we don’t expect the audience to comeback by the end of the year, it’s a long process. If you ask me, how long it will take? Well, probably, I said probably 6 months to a year. We’ll have the next audience coming next week. So, we’ll have a better picture of 15 minutes by 15 months where exactly we are. Where we need to boost our efforts, whether it’s in the morning or it’s in the afternoon, probably in the afternoon I would say.

But globally we are satisfied about the feedback we get from people, from advertisers. They are obviously waiting for signs of recovery. And once these signs of recovery will appear, the radio will be back. But you understand from what I say that we are optimistic within the next six months to a year to see the radio coming back, may be not at the levels we have seen in two, three years ago between 8.5% and 9%, that will take may be a little longer. But at least at a level where we can adjust our cost easily.

So, this is an issue definitely. At the level of the company it’s not an issue. That’s why Europe it’s an issue we are working hard to recover the radio. Any other questions Charles?

Denis Olivennes

So yes, you are absolutely right. The guidance is obviously that we are excluding exchange rates, so at constant exchange rate. So now we give some sensitivities on the impact of the exchange rate, so they are the same for the full year, an impact of 10% of changes on the average exchange rate versus dollar -- euro versus dollar from one year to the other, it’s approximately an impact of €10 million.

So as of today, if we take the first nine months and projection at the spot rates, but please do the calculation yourselves, that would mean more or less minus 2% on the dollar. So, you can do the math, minus 10% can is €10 million and we could be at minus 2% according to this calculation.

For the pound sterling, the impact on a full year basis is €4 million or 10%. And based on the spot rate expectation that the spot remains the same as of today, the dollar -- the sterling could be at minus 7%, so we could be minus 7%. So, we would apply the sensitivity of minus 10% is €4 million.

Is it -- was it clear?

We have another question from Julien Roch from Barclays.

Julien Roch

First question for Denis. Why is circulation up 2% in -- 2.4% in Q3 as you said first time since 2010? Was there like, I don’t know, a special edition of Paris Match or anything like specific or can we expect that to continue? That’s my first question.

My second is for Gerard. I know this is a revenue call, but in terms of cash flow anything you can tell us on Q3 strong performance or not than the last year or not. Some color will be great. And then for everybody few point of what's going on in Q4 per division would be amazing.

Arnaud Lagardere

Okay, Julien. Denis, go ahead.

Denis Olivennes

Yes, Julien. The three main cycles, first the combined reasons of increases in selling price and impact of strong dynamic of news and newsstand circulation with the presidential election certain number of events, special issues of ELLE with macro and so on. That' the first factor.

The second one is good resistance of subscription. And third one probably the most the new factor in the contribution of digital circulation. Thanks to the telco development of newsstand, it's a surprise with and overall. And it represents now almost 10% of the volume of circulation which is new and probably structural in terms of volume.

Arnaud Lagardere

Okay, Gerard.

Gerard Adsuar

Yes. So, while on cash as you know the rule of the game Julien. So, the goal is dedicated to the Q3 review. So, I won't give precise information on cash. So, I suggest we keep this question for the annual results. And obviously we need to answer them and we'll have also details at that time.

Arnaud Lagardere

Now division-by-division what can we say who wants to start. Arnaud?

Arnaud Nourry

Okay, in fact we are as you know only one month in Q4 and in publishing November is key now. So, I will just comment on October, October was a very solid month for us with the release of Dan Brown and Asterix in the France and the French language territories.

So, we are up for good start, and we know that the November will have to compare with the very solid 2016 basis with we released J.K. Rowling title year ago at the same period. So, it's a bit difficult for me tell you what will be November, but October was very solid.

Arnaud Lagardere

Thank you, Arnaud, Dag?

Dag Rasmussen

So, for travel retail taking into account the impact of hurricane which we had in Q3 and the new contract we have in Geneva out of beginning of Q4. I would expect Q4 to be better than Q3.

Arnaud Lagardere

Okay, Andrew?

Andrew Georgiou

Q2 for us is a fairly quite three months on the calendar. We have a number of tennis and golf events but no major football event. So, we expect Q4 to also be a quiet even in terms of revenue. A quiet quarter in terms of revenue.

Arnaud Lagardere

Okay, Denis.

Denis Olivennes

Well for us, demand issue is evolution trends of advertising. And globally the first half of the year was at minus 6.3, and the year-to-date system advertising trend is at minus 6.5 or with $2 million which are suffering first magazine even if we do better than the market and really you. So, we foresee an additional deterioration of probably one points due mainly to the evolution of advertising market for radio.

Gerard Adsuar

Okay. So, all-in-all again that’s why we’re pretty confident on the target. I share your frustration on cash flow, I mean it give nightmares to [indiscernible]. As you know it’s really a target for us, it’s a goal, you know that. It's been good some years not good other years, but as I said in my introduction it is really a goal for us to improve significantly the cash flow, if we want to go further and really improve it drastically as I said before it means that we have to reduce some of the assets that we own today, why not and this is probably it will probably be part of our next discussion, Julien. So, be patient, the day will come.

So, we have another question from Sami Kassab from Exane.

Sami Kassab

Yes, good morning everyone. Here is your opportunity to break the rules for instance. So, on sports, we heard that the nine months revenues were up 3.5% that Q4 not acquired. Are you sticking to the $20 million EBIT guidance for the full year in sports and entertainment? Or do you think you can be a little bit better than that?

Secondly, do you still expect organic revenue growth in publishing in Q4 or any reason no longer to see growth in Q4 in publishing?

And lastly, can you comment on the TV product business, the performance in the first nine months and the outlook of this business going into 2018. The expectations I had was of our return to growth in that segment. Thank you.

Gerard Adsuar

Okay, Sami. Andrew?

Andrew Georgiou

Yeah. I think from our perspective going according to plan we have no reason to adjust the previous expectations that we’ve given to the group. So, we expect them to reduce something better than that we’re hopeful but the trade now ends of the year I guess we’ll find out.

Dag Rasmussen

Yeah. I would as before that I would just say that we will be slightly up because of these solid volumes is on top, but again there is a lot in how much the consumers we spend for Christmas. And we never know the sustain of the Europe, but slightly up is my forecast.

Sami Kassab

And the leading alternate production?

Unidentified Company Representative

Yes. The first half share and the TV production was at minus 11.7%, we stay at that time why that there was the schedule of delivery. And the third quarter was up to 2.3%, thanks to well-executed program delivery. So, we have already this issue of schedule of delivery. We expect revenue to decrease by around 7% for the full year, mainly due to the absence of prime-time series delivered in Spain in 2017, but they’ll be delivered in 2018. So again, its schedule delivery issue.

But let me without breaking any rules, let me underline that despite the revenue decrease the stronger contribution of distribution with lower revenue, but stronger margin, has globally positive impact in Lagardere Studios profitability probably we will come back to that at the end of the year.

Unidentified Company Representative

Okay. Sami, are you happy with this?

Sami Kassab

Yes. I’m happy, Arnaud. Thank you very much, but I had one more follow-up. When you answered to Julien, actually you opened the door to more asset disposals. I waited 30 seconds. You told me to wait longer, but can you still comment on perhaps what you meant to, Arnaud?

Arnaud Lagardere

That’s going to be difficult, Semi. That’s going to be, I mean, I trust your intelligence to understand that. One, I cannot say much. And second timing is an issue. You got the direction, which is already good. And if I had to make any more precise comments, I would have to do it to all the shareholders, as you know. Those are the rules, and we won’t break those ones. But be patient Semi and all of you by the way.

We have question a question from Natasha Brilliant from Citi.

Natasha Brilliant

I just wanted to come back on Travel Retail specifically in North America. I know you generally said you expect Q4 to be better than Q3. But is that based on the North America trends going back up to where they were? Would you expect the longer impact from the hurricane up there?

And secondly, at the first half stage in terms of the guidance, you sounded relatively optimistic about achieving the upper end of the guidance. Now that you’ve had a few moments of trading is that still the case?

And then finally on sports. Can you just remind us about the calendar for next year, please?

Unidentified Company Representative

Okay, Natasha. Dag, you start?

Dag Rasmussen

Yes. So, the hurricane, we’ll have some ongoing impact on Q4. Because as you know some platforms were just in marginal or others have been badly hurt. But the trend will significantly improve.

Unidentified Company Representative

Okay. And on the guidance, Natasha, I mean, the only thing really, I can say is based on the 9 months and the outlook we have for Q4. I can only tell you and confirm to you that the guidance will be in the [indiscernible] between 5% and 8%.

Just maybe one comment, reminding all of us that this will be a third-year achievement after 2 consecutive years of significant growth of the EBIT in ‘16 and ‘15. Thank you.

Arnaud Lagardere

And that was it, right?

Florence Lonis

End of full year growth EBIT.

Arnaud Lagardere

Oh, yes. Sorry. Andrew, you get to keep that one?

Andrew Georgiou

Yes 2018 I think is the hardest year in the full year cycle for the sports division. So, in terms of the impact on the major football event that we have during the cycle, we do have a churn in Africa happening in 2018 but it’s the only significant football event that the division is involved with. The World Cup qualifiers have finished and there is no African Cup of Nations, there’s no Asian Cup. So, 2018 marks the lowest point in the full year cycle and then 2019 marks a significant improvement based on the calendar of events.

So, we have a question from Annick Maas from Liberum.

Annick Maas

My first question is on -- can you have this sort of trend of forecasted internalizing the production houses? Do you think there's still a valid reason to keep the studio business? Or would you be willing to sell that if there would be a good price offered for that?

And the second one is, so what would need to happen for you to reach the top end of the full year EBIT guidance in the next quarter? And then just a final confirmation. So, in Q3, the North American softness in Travel Retail was purely due to the hurricanes, nothing underlying else happening there. Thank you.

Arnaud Lagardere

Okay. Denis, on the TV Production side?

Denis Olivennes

Do you want me to answer on the strategic issue or you want to do it Arnaud?

Arnaud Lagardere

On to the strategic issue.

Denis Olivennes

Okay. So, the question was on the -- because the main question was do we need to keep the TV production studio, that was your question?

Annick Maas

Exactly, yes.

Arnaud Lagardere

Yes, but other than that, how we have been doing this year and how do you see the trend?

Denis Olivennes

Well I’ve already answered to that question previously on the trend with -- the trend of minus 7 -- around minus 7%, 7.5% and the turnover with weak first half because of the delivery schedule and stronger second half year and an improvement of profitability because of the evolution of the portfolio of Lagardère Studio with more distribution with lower turnover but a stronger margin. So that’s the trend.

Arnaud Lagardere

Okay. On the strategic issue, I think the Studio has a room in the future of the company. There is not much CapEx, a bit obviously but not much. The margin is good, could be better especially if we go outside France because as you know the French networks are struggling in their own budgets and when they have some cost cutting to do, they do it on sports and on fictions.

So, we have to go outside France which we started by the way in Spain recently and we have other targets. So, when you look at CapEx growth and margin, those three criteria fit into how I see the company in the 5 to 10 years to come. Well, you tell me if we have a good price, I don't know what a good price is? But the issue is more when you sell an asset, where do you reinvest it?

And this is the main concern I have, if we could have reinvested it in a place of the company where it would give more cash, more margin and maybe more growth why not. If it's not the case, I would keep it. Plus, I would add that there are some room for growth in the studio. So, all in all I think that fits in the company in the future.

I think you had another question?

Dag Rasmussen

Yeah, on the growth for--

Arnaud Lagardere

Yeah correct, sorry. Go ahead.

Dag Rasmussen

So, yes, I mean trends we saw at the time of hurricanes and after that it's progressively getting back to previous trend.

Arnaud Lagardere

Okay. Is that okay with you?

Annick Maas

Yeah, that's fine. Thank you.

Arnaud Lagardere

Okay, you're welcome. Next question if any, there is another one?

Yes, we have a question from Patrick Wellington from Morgan Stanley.

Patrick Wellington

Yeah, good morning everybody. Three questions actually. You just talking about the source revenue outlook for 2018 it's obviously a low year of activity. But can you remind us what you likely impact from profit is that might be previously your EBITDA raise in the environment.

Secondly, also think about next year, no Asterix next year, probably Dan Brown, maybe J.K. Rowling. There is Robert Galbraith. Broadly, how do you feel about the publishing out for next year?

And thirdly, can you remind, where we are on active restructuring, and whether we likely see a further round of restructuring in 2018?

Arnaud Lagardere

Okay, Patrick. Who wants to start? Gerard, maybe?

Gerard Adsuar

In '18 I think I believe the floor -- to leave some or to reconfirm some of the things we see. The patterns in Publishing. I can't really give you a precise view for the results. I mean we see that in due course in March when we do the guidance and the current option in '18. I think it's a bit early.

Beyond Publishing we have the sports calendar effect which will be lower next year as well. Maybe Andrew can shortly comment. So basically, that’s I think what we can what can say as of today, I don't know.

Andrew Georgiou

Yes, on Publishing 2018 it will be a non-Asterix year. But you know Asterix is not trust about publishing books, it's kind of 360 degrees business where we sell rights to cartoons to live movies, to a lot of products. So, I would think that in '18, we'll have good trends in non-book activity within the Asterix business.

And as far as the pipeline of bestsellers is concerned, of course there will be no Dan Brown next year, because Dan Brown doesn't write a book every year. But we already know that we will have a [indiscernible] in France, that is well of our major authors, it’s quite likely that one of the Obama’s will deliver a book and we have rights in that and we have a special Bill Clinton, James Paterson book that will be published next year both in the US and in the France. And as you may have read in to the press, we are proud and very happy to welcome – I don’t know if he will deliver a booking in 2018 or 2019 or in 2020, because he is not coming into, but is not a member of the family.

Andrew Georgiou

Yeah. Nothing significantly more to add than what I said before for full calendar next year is the lowest ForEx in the cycle for us. The underlying rest of the businesses continue to improve, but doesn’t compensated entirely for the reduction in calendar. So, we expect the top year in 2018 that we’ve had this year and last year for sure, but again in 2019 if we look forward to the end of cycle it picks up considerably for the division.

Gerard Adsuar

As you can see guys Andrew is starting the discussions of the budget they will come soon within [indiscernible] and every time we have the budget coming next year is going to be all falls is going to be difficult and it’s our job to put this down, discuss and overall, we’ve been quite good at improving the results years-after-years, so I’m still very optimistic and I’m not all-in-one to be optimistic.

But it is correct what I know obviously and Andrew said are absolutely – is absolutely correct. And it’s going to be both maybe a more difficult year next year which doesn’t mean it’s going to be a better year, but it’s going to be a more difficult for sure. Maybe Dag, you want to say something or you’ve been through everything. Denis nothing to add on this question? No.

Denis Olivennes

No.

Gerard Adsuar

Okay.

Denis Olivennes

The redundancy plans.

Gerard Adsuar

Yeah. Correct.

Denis Olivennes

So, the voluntary residency plan achieved around 80% of the target which means that today 170 jobs, but basically departure of people will continue in 2017 and 2018.

Gerard Adsuar

Yeah. As we said actually.

Denis Olivennes

Yes.

Gerard Adsuar

Yes. I mean yes there is no news. There is no news that’s correct. Okay. Anything more on this question? No?

Patrick Wellington

Thank you.

Arnaud Lagardere

Okay. Well thank you so much to all of you we’ll talk and see you very soon. Bye, bye.

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes the conference call. Thank you all for joining.

