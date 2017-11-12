Vitamin Shoppe's (VSI) CEO Colin Watts on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE:VSI)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 8, 2017 8:30 am ET

Executives

Kathleen Heaney - IR

Colin Watts - CEO

Brenda Galgano - EVP and CFO

Analysts

Tori Bertschy - J.P. Morgan

Sean Kras - Barclays

Shane Higgins - Deutsche Bank

Simeon Gutman - Morgan Stanley

Curtis Nagle - Bank of America/Merrill Lynch

Kathleen Heaney

Thank you and good morning everyone. Earlier this morning we released financial results for the third quarter of 2017. A copy of the earnings release can be found at vitaminshoppe.com Web-site Investor Relations section. Making presentation today will be Colin Watts, Chief Executive Officer, and Brenda Galgano, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I need to remind listeners that remarks made by management during the course of this call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995 about the Company's future results or plans, guidance, strategy and prospects. These are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results and implementation of the Company's plans to differ materially.

The words believe, expect, plan, intend, estimate or anticipate, and similar expressions, as well as future or conditional words, such as should, would and could, identify forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We expressly do not undertake any duty to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required to do so by law.

During the call, we may refer to non-GAAP figures. We have provided a reconciliation to these numbers in Tables 4 and 5 in the press release. We refer all of you to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 10-K as well as our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, for a more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may have a direct bearing on the operating results, performance, and our financial condition.

I will now turn the call over to Colin.

Colin Watts

Thank you, Kathleen. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us. I will start by providing my perspective on our third quarter 2017 results, focusing on the drivers of that performance. Brenda will then take over to provide financial details about the quarter and guidance for the remainder of 2017, and then we'll welcome your questions.

To begin with, our results during the third quarter were disappointing, although there are indicators of improvement for future performance. We continue to face a stepped-up competitive market environment, particularly for the sports nutrition part of our business which dragged down results in the quarter. To offset this, we increased our level of investment in key parts of our business that helped drive improvement in sales compared to second quarter, excluding the impact of the hurricanes. But it did impact our margins somewhat as well.

While our sports nutrition division was down double digits during the quarter, contributing to 80% of our overall comp decline, our core vitamin, mineral and supplement division posted a negative 2% comp decline after hurricane impact, showing continued stability both in the quarter and year to date.

On our last call, we discussed three key initiatives which will be important contributors to our future improved business performance. We executed on our commitments from our August call to accelerate the national rollout of these initiatives by the end of Q3.

Briefly, these initiatives were focused on; one, increasing our support behind new customer acquisition; two, improving Vitamin Shoppe's price/value perception with target customers behind a new Shop with Confidence program; and three, improving our overall customer retention and drive incremental replenishment revenue by launching an innovative subscription program that we've branded SPARK Auto Delivery.

While still early, the results of these initiatives were generally positive. SPARK Auto Delivery exceeded expectations, new customer acquisition initiatives met our expectations, while our recent pricing program had a generally neutral revenue effect in its first few weeks but did improve unit volume and traffic trends and we will continue to make adjustments to drive improved results.

Specifically, year-over-year declines in traffic trends moderated to a negative 3.5% in Q3 compared to a negative 5.9% in Q2, while the unit volume decline was negative 2.6% in Q3 compared to a negative 7.5% decline in Q2. Importantly, we continue to work hard to balance the necessary investments to enhance our competitiveness, while continuing efforts to improve overall profitability.

Overall margins continue to be impacted by lower top line growth, while our product margins in Q3 reflect increased investment in price and promotional support for our business as well as launch support behind our new initiatives. These were offset by the flow-through of increased support from our vendor partners. We also completed the ramp-up of our new Arizona distribution center ahead of schedule and on budget and are in the final few weeks of the turnaround at Nutri-Force, our manufacturing business.

Now, for some specifics about the quarter results; our comparable sales during the quarter, excluding the impact from hurricanes, were a negative 5.8%, which represented improvement from our Q2 comps of negative 8.3%. Private brand penetration continues to increase, up 80 basis points in the quarter and 120 basis points year-to-date. Private brand growth in the quarter was a negative 1%, reflecting two key factors. One, we were comping against a BOGO program for private brands that spread over two months in 2016, and two, this year's BOGO was in September, at the same time that this year's major hurricanes occurred.

One additional positive note; during the quarter, we launched new innovation across multiple brands, including a full range full restage of our ProBioCare brand, which grew almost 12% in the quarter, and our plnt brand which saw growth of over 40% in the quarter, helping to continue to set our private brand portfolio up for further success.

Turning back to a more detailed review of our key Q3 initiatives, let me begin with our stepped-up focus on customer acquisition and traffic building, which was one of our bright spots in the quarter. For the first half of 2017, our traffic, both online and in store, has been impacted by the combination of the level of competitive spending as well as the need to address our overall price value proposition.

During Q3, we stepped up marketing and promotional activity, taking full advantage of our omni-channel capabilities, both digitally and across our 785-store network. We also upgraded our store incentive program, which now rewards our store managers not just for store level sales but also for all online and mobile sales from customers associated with their stores. We were pleased to see a clear trend increase in overall customer acquisition for the entire quarter. On the digital front, we increased spending in the quarter for both paid search and performance marketing.

On the stores front, we doubled down on grassroots marketing using our store teams to help stimulate traffic at a local level and drive sign-ups to our loyalty program. Grassroots marketing has been successful for us as more than 63% of incremental customer acquisition in the two months of the program came about via this channel. Some examples of grassroots marketing include participating at local community health and wellness fairs, marathons, and employee health fairs.

As a result of these combined programs, we saw positive new customer growth year-over-year in July and August with a slight pullback in September, likely due to weather. In total, for the quarter, we saw an 18 percentage point improvement in our new customer acquisition trends compared to the first half of the year. Traffic to our Web-site also improved and was positive for the first time this year with unique visits increasing at a high single-digit pace. We were pleased by the impact of these combined marketing programs and we continue to make increased marketing investments both in digital and grassroots for the balance of the year.

Turning to our new Shop with Confidence program, as we surveyed our market in early 2017, it had become increasingly clear that there were some categories where we were not as competitively priced as we needed to be in today's omni-channel environment. In order to address this price/value gap, we launched our Shop with Confidence program which consists of three key elements; key value pricing, price match, and hassle-free returns. The August launch went well, and although early, we are seeing signs of progress in customer conversion in several product categories as well as a clear improvement in unit and customer traffic trends, which I mentioned earlier.

Our new price match program has been well received by both our store Health Enthusiasts and customers. This program empowers our Health Enthusiasts with greater flexibility to meet any competitive price concerns of our customers, to improve our overall sales conversion, as well as positively impact customer satisfaction.

Our research and results demonstrate what has been proven by other specialty retailers that as customers become savvier shoppers, price match guarantees as well as hassle-free returns are critical tools to help drive increased sales and retain valuable customers. The other element of the Shop with Confidence program was strategic price adjustments in key categories to provide more competitive pricing to our customers.

Overall, the revenue impact in the quarter was neutral with an increase in units offset by lower average item pricing. And as previously indicated, the program had a net drag on margins, although this was mitigated by the realization of improved vendor support negotiated earlier this year. We expect a continued margin impact for the balance of 2017 as we make adjustments to ensure the best possible balance between traffic growth and profitability. We do however expect to see margin dollar improvement over time based on our pilot work earlier this year.

Finally, our strongest performance came from the launch of our new SPARK Auto Delivery program designed to build customer loyalty and retention. We have seen a steady increase in interest among our customers for more convenient and affordable replenishment offering that would reward the loyalty of regular users of our broad product assortment.

Our response was the launch of a new innovative subscription service called SPARK Auto Delivery, which is designed to reflect the best of current subscription programs and also leverage some unique benefits that reflect our Vitamin Shoppe passion for wellness. Customers receive a 10% discount off our best price for the item, a highly flexible [indiscernible] plan, and many additional amenities, including a free sample quarterly Discovery Box, along with unique content and virtual wellness consultation opportunities from our online Health Enthusiasts-led call center.

We launched in August and are seeing strong metrics which exceeded our expectations. Customers have the option to sign up for SPARK Auto Delivery either online or across our entire store network. In the first six weeks, we had over 200,000 subscriptions and this strong pace is continuing into the fourth quarter. Also, the critical metric of customer satisfaction and retention rate is running in line with our expectations and in line with best-in-class retailers, according to the agencies we have been working with us on this program.

The best part of SPARK Auto Delivery is its recurring revenue stream and increased profitability over time. Results to date support our test analytics that the impact to the business behind the program were over 50% incremental for customers by month three of the program, and for those customers on the program for six months or more, we have seen that number increase to 90%.

Now, moving on to the stores front, we opened three stores in the quarter and that gets us to 12 year-to-date. We also closed three through September. At this point, we have significantly slowed new store growth while we complete an evaluation of our overall store network strategy. We remain committed to innovation at the store level, and as mentioned last quarter, we have been rolling out two key elements of new category innovation with our Kombucha bar on tap and our Fit Freezer / Cooler section to over 80 stores by the end of this year, and expect to see positive contribution from these upgrades in 2018.

Our analytics show that for customers participating in these new categories, we have seen a substantial increase in both overall basket and frequency of visit, and we plan to continue to leverage similar innovation in the future. Bridging both the bricks-and-mortar and online worlds, our SPARK in-store workshop sessions are being streamed via Facebook Live and have been attracting in excess of 20,000 views to our best workshops.

Looking ahead, we are committed to moving ahead in further enhancing programs and initiatives we've already set in motion and are seeing progressive improvement. Ever mindful of the very dynamic retail market, we are currently working on an enhancement to our long-range plan. During our next earnings call in early 2018, we plan to provide an update on our longer-term plan, which will outline how we plan to further improve our omni-channel customer experience, online, on mobile, and in-store, as well as more specific plans to drive improved returns on invested capital across our store network.

So, let me sum up. Although results are not near where we would like them to be, we are confident that the initiatives we have been introducing are the right actions. I want to reiterate that we remain confident that the many assets of the Vitamin Shoppe, including our recognized authority in health and wellness delivered by our expert Health Enthusiasts, our broad and diversified product assortment, our strong vendor partnerships, a growing stable of private brands, and our commitment to innovation both at the product and at the customer experience level via our 100% owned omni-channel network, coupled with a solid balance sheet and a track record of driving reliable cash flow, all will translate into a return to reliable profitable growth. While we are making progress, we also know that there is substantial work left to do to ensure that we continue to change the trajectory of our business.

I will now turn the call over to Brenda to take you through further third quarter financial results.

Brenda Galgano

Thank you, Colin, and good morning everyone. I'd like to review our financial results for our most current recent quarter and then cover our outlook for the full year of 2017. Let me start with a quick overview of earnings.

On a GAAP basis, the loss per share in the quarter was $3.72, impacted by goodwill and tradename impairment charges totaling $106 million. This accounted for $3.58 loss per share. Adjusting for the impairment charges as well as the cost for closing the New Jersey distribution center and Nutri-Force restructuring, EPS loss in the quarter was $0.03. The reconciliation for these items is showed on Table 4 in our earnings release. Furthermore, we estimate that the negative impact from hurricanes was $0.05 per share.

As Colin already expressed, our sales results continue to be disappointing, but we are showing some sequential quarter to quarter improvement. Total comparable sales were down 6.6%, with an estimated 80 basis points of this decline due to the impact of hurricanes. Excluding that impact, comparable sales were a negative 5.8%. Our vitaminshoppe.com sales were down 5% in the quarter, an improvement from prior quarters, reflecting actions we took to improve customer acquisition and search engine optimization.

As a reminder, with the growth of buy online, pick up in store, approximately 12% of the orders generated from our Web-site were picked up in the store, negatively impacting VS.com year-over-year sales by 3% to 4%, as those sales are credited to the stores.

Overall, sales continue to be volatile and impacted by the level of promotional investment. The quarter began showing improving trends from Q2 with July comps down 3.6%, August comps declined 7.8%, and then recovered a bit with September comps down 5.8%, excluding the impact of hurricanes. Quarter-to-date sales for the fourth quarter continue to be volatile, but also continue to show gradual improvement in the comp decline.

Moving on to Nutri-Force, we are making progress stabilizing this business. Actions we have taken to date to improve the performance include reducing third-party customers by 85% and reducing SKU complexity by 77%. These actions created almost $3 million in annual labor savings. Total headcount was reduced by 30%. In addition, we have improved our processes around the procurement of raw materials, resulting in cost savings, and we've reduced inventory levels to align with this newly simplified business model.

The reported operating loss at Nutri-Force during the quarter was $4.5 million. This includes total charges of $3.5 million associated with the change in inventory turn assumption as well as turnaround charges. Excluding these charges, the operating loss was $1 million, an improvement from prior quarter loss of an adjusted $2.2 million. The restructuring activity is expected to be substantially completed by the end of this year, and at that point, as previously mentioned, we estimate that third-party sales will run at approximately $15 million on an annualized basis.

Moving down the P&L, gross margin has a number of puts and takes, including the benefit from vendor partnerships and Nutri-Force improvements, offset by incremental investments and pricing and promotions, as well as deleverage of fixed expenses due to lower sales.

Starting with reported gross profit margins, which declined 250 basis points, this includes a $2 million charge associated with the closure of the North Bergen distribution center. Excluding this charge, adjusted gross margins declined 190 basis points and reflect the following. Total Company product margins increased 20 basis points year-over-year, reflecting the benefit from vendor partnership and favorable product category mix shift, including the impact from the growth of private brands as well as improvement from Nutri-Force. This was partially offset by our decision to increase promotional and pricing investments as well as product markdown activity associated with store resets and remodels. As Colin previously discussed, we will continue to evaluate the appropriate level of promotional spend and adjust as necessary to balance top line growth and profitability.

Supply chain and occupancy deleveraged by approximately 150 and 90 basis points respectively due to the lower sales. In addition, supply chain is temporarily running at a higher cost level as we are operating three DCs, which will continue until the North Bergen facility is closed next year. We are working to wind down operations there and plan for annualized savings of $4 million to $5 million once the facility is closed by the middle of next year.

In addition, gross margins benefited by 30 basis points from a net benefit from changes in inventory turn assumptions. This negatively impacted Nutri-Force by $1.8 million due to the increase in deferred profit and inventory, while benefiting the retail segment by $2.5 million, mainly from increase in capitalized inventory.

Reported SG&A expenses were $88.5 million and include $2.1 million in expenses related to the Nutri-Force turnaround and the winding down of the New Jersey DC. Excluding certain costs for both years, SG&A as a percentage of sales delevered by 448 basis points. This deleveraging is mainly driven by a combination of store payroll, advertising, and other store operating costs, and higher overhead.

Advertising spend increased $3 million year-over-year, with incremental investments focused on improving new customer acquisition trends, as Colin discussed earlier, as well as chain-wide launches of new initiatives including Auto Delivery and lower pricing and competitive match rollout. Overhead increased mainly due to the timing of incentive expense as well as higher consulting spend, mainly focused on building our digital transformation. Lastly, SG&A includes approximately $600,000 of cost associated with hurricane activity.

The P&L was also impacted by impairment charges. GAAP requires interim impairment testing for certain intangible assets upon the occurrence of a triggering event, including a significant decrease in market capitalization.

Given the decline in the Company stock price, we worked with outside valuation specialists to update our valuation estimates, which resulted in a non-cash impairment charge to write down the value of goodwill for the retail reporting unit and tradename in the amount of approximately $106 million. Adjusted operating income in the quarter was $1.3 million, compared to an adjusted $21.6 million in the same period of the prior year.

Now, for a few reminders around our cost savings initiatives which I have previously discussed; we are working towards the closure of our New Jersey DC with annualized savings estimated at $4 million to $5 million. We expect to achieve this full savings run rate by the second half of 2018. Charges associated with this closure are estimated at approximately $4 million, of which $2.3 million has been recognized to date. In addition, we continue to expect savings from cost of goods sold and SG&A reduction activities initiated late last year.

For the year as a whole, we are expecting to realize year-over-year cost of goods sold savings of $12 million and SG&A savings of $4 million. We also expect incremental cost of goods sold savings of approximately $10 million in 2018, as the lower cost of inventory turns through the P&L.

In addition, we've been working to simplify the business model and reduce costs at Nutri-Force, as previously discussed. We continue to put heavy focus on reducing our cost structure and creating a more efficient operating model, and we'll pursue opportunities with inventory management and reducing fixed costs Company-wide. For the quarter, our effective tax rate was low due to the goodwill impairment charge of $46 million, which is not deductible for determining taxable income.

Turning now to our balance sheet and cash profile, we ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $1.9 million, convertible notes with a total face value of $144 million, and $12 million drawn on our credit facility. We ended the quarter with $75.2 million available on our revolver. In addition, we have the ability to increase the revolver by an additional $60 million at our discretion. Cash flow generated from operations in the quarter was approximately $5 million.

Capital expenditures were higher in the quarter, mainly driven by the completion of the new Arizona DC. Full year capital expenditures are estimated at approximately $50 million, up from the $45 million previously discussed and includes over $15 million for the new DC. This increase from previous estimates is driven by costs associated with accelerating the closure of the North Bergen facility, mainly building additional office space in Secaucus, and the timing of the BDS elements remodels, and is partially offset with approximately $3 million of landlord incentives.

2017 has been a year of investments for the Company, and as we look ahead, we anticipate substantially lower CapEx requirements given that the new DC is completed, which was a significant portion of our CapEx this year. While we plan to provide more guidance around CapEx on our next earnings call, I will say that we expect next year's CapEx to be substantially lower than this year but still at a level where we're making targeted store and digital investments. We will time and control our capital expenditures based on the performance of the business.

In addition, we are expecting significant cash flow benefit from a reduction in inventory levels, driven by the closure of the North Bergen DC as well as other inventory management initiatives. For the fourth quarter, we are targeting a reduction of at least $10 million. We plan to provide more guidance around next year's free cash flow expectations on our next earnings call. Our cash flow generation coupled with our credit facility continues to provide sufficient liquidity to support our business as well as maintain financial flexibility.

And now, turning to our outlook for the full year, our forecast reflects the initiatives we recently deployed, including investments in pricing and promotions, particularly in the sports category, the rollout of our subscription program, as well as customer acquisition investment. I will walk you through each of these and also refer you to Table 5 in today's earnings release for a reconciliation of reported to adjusted metrics.

Starting with sales, we expect full year comparable sales growth rate of approximately negative 7%. This is on the low end of the previous guidance, driven mainly by continued adjustments to pricing and promotion investments as well as the unexpected impact from hurricane activity.

Reported full year gross margin rate of 29.5% to 29.8%. This includes charges associated with the Nutri-Force restructuring and North Bergen closure. Excluding these charges, full year gross margins of 30.6% to 30.9%. This reflects deleverage in supply chain and occupancy costs, partially offset by an expected increase in total product margins of approximately 50 basis points.

Full year SG&A expense of $344 million to $346 million, including charges associated with the Nutri-Force restructuring. Excluding these charges, full year SG&A expense of $337 million to $339 million is expected. As previously discussed, this includes increases in advertising spend in the back half of the year to support growth initiatives. Full year capital expenditures of approximately $50 million, as previously discussed.

This ends our prepared remarks. We'd be happy to take your questions now. Operator, please open the lines to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] We'll hear first from Chris Horvers with J.P. Morgan.

Tori Bertschy

This is Tori Bertschy on for Chris and thank you for taking my question. The sports category has obviously been difficult for the past couple of quarters with heightened competitive pressures. Do you see this improving or the promotional environment getting better in the near term?

Colin Watts

That's a good question. I think we expect that it's going to continue to be a tough competitive promotional environment. As we mentioned on the call, we have been seeing some positive trends in the third quarter and we continue to see positive trends going to the fourth quarter, but we don't expect necessarily a pull-up in terms of the competitive environment itself and we're taking steps to make sure we're properly competitive in that environment.

Tori Bertschy

Okay. And as my follow-up, how have the brand defining stores been doing through 3Q and how many do you plan to have at the end of 2017?

Colin Watts

We'll have about 20 of the brand defining stores completed by the end of the year. Some of those are new stores that we're opening using the brand defining store model. Some of those are the remodels that we completed in the first half of the year. We're very happy with how those stores are performing, although some of those stores are in locations in the country that got effected by weather and some of those stores have been relatively recently opened. So it takes a period of time for them to stabilize in terms of performance.

As I mentioned on the call, there's some really key elements of those stores, particularly what we've seen from the Kombucha bar as well as the Fit Freezer / Coolers that we've put into those stores that are showing strong impact on customer trends in those stores, and we continue to lean heavily on those elements beyond just the brand defining stores themselves.

Tori Bertschy

Okay. Thank you

Our next question will come from Sean Kras with Barclays.

Sean Kras

So, a couple of questions on the guidance. It seems to imply a fairly large sequential improvement in comp, and Colin, you did talk a little bit about the unit volumes so far or unit volume in 3Q, but I'm curious kind of where the volume is so far in the fourth quarter. And then secondly, it seems like the gross margin outlook has come down a decent bit more than what I would have thought, even sort of excluding the storms. And so I'm sort of wondering, to what extent is that due to maybe having to do a little bit more promotions to drive traffic than you originally thought or is that more a response to changes in the competitive environment?

Brenda Galgano

Sure. I'll take those questions. With respect to the comp guidance, the guidance would imply that the fourth quarter is generally in line with the rest of the year. As we noted previously, we are seeing continued improving trends in the decline, but it would not imply a significant improvement in overall comp.

With respect to gross margin outlook, the external basis or our total gross margin basis would include further deleverage in occupancy as well as supply chain, given guidance is on the lower end for sales. And then with respect to the Company product margin, previously we had guided to 50 to 75 basis points improvement. We are now guiding to 50 basis of improvement. We are on the lower end, given the stepped-up amount of investment that we anticipate with respect to pricing and promotion.

Colin Watts

So, Sean, I think it's fair to say that coming off of our second quarter, as we announced on the last call, we were going to take some steps to make some investments to help us in terms of recovery of the business, and we're seeing signs of that steady recovery occurring both in third quarter and as we started fourth quarter, and that's what's implied overall in the guidance.

Sean Kras

Okay. And I guess just a follow-up then on that, do you see this level of merchandise margin as sort of indicative of where you see the business will be for the foreseeable future or do you think it may be a little bit harder than you'd like it to be just to show customers all the work you've done on the price investment side, introducing new programs like SPARK Auto Delivery, and things of that nature?

Colin Watts

I think third quarter was certainly, and we expect in fourth quarter, that we've got a lot of new news that we are taking out to customers. And I think what you're going to see from us as we continue to transform our business over time is that we're going to be shifting to we think more efficient and affordable means to drive customer acquisition and promotion. We've been getting very strong support from our vendors in that area and we're going to continue to work closely with our vendors as well as across various elements of our omni business using social media, using online performance, using grassroots, as better means and more efficient means to promote the business. We know that we're going to need to be appropriately price competitive but we believe over time we're going to be able to continue to do that while continuing to drive good margins on the business itself.

We'll continue on to Shane Higgins with Deutsche.

Shane Higgins

Just as a follow-up to that, I mean where would you guys say your overall price and value positioning is today versus maybe where it was say six months ago? And I don't know if you want to use like a baseball analogy, but kind of what inning do you think you're in and just any color there, just to give us a sense of kind of maybe how much more investment you may have to make there?

Colin Watts

So, Shane, I think baseball season is over, but let me see if I can answer your question. So, it's very tough now given the nature of pricing strategies across retail, particularly when you have to think about on an omni basis, to give a generalized answer to pricing strategy. The work that we did earlier this year that we rolled out in third quarter really leaned on a key value item approach to how we're pricing the business moving forward. That really called for us to do some sophisticated analytics to identify those items that really defined the basket for our customers, if you will, the version of our bread and eggs in the business, and make sure we were appropriately competitive on those products.

We are making adjustments to that strategy. We will continue to make adjustments to that strategy. But I don't think we feel at this point that we're starting in a mode where there's going to be additional heavy-duty price discounting that's going to continue on the business. What I think you're going to see us continue to do is make smart price adjustments so the customer sees from us the appropriate price value that they would expect from a retailer like the Vitamin Shoppe and put us in a position to win our fair share of customer trips across both bricks and mortar as well as online.

Shane Higgins

And are these initiatives having any impact on your overall price perception among your core customers, are you seeing the needle move on that at all?

Colin Watts

So, we haven't gone to market with a survey specific to the perceptions, but as we look at what has happened in our trends both on traffic improvement as well as unit improvement, we would take those as clear signs that customers are starting to notice the changes that we're making in stores, and we certainly have heard from the store level that our store personnel feel they are in a much better position than they were even at the start of this year to be able to address any price concerns that customers might have as they visit our stores themselves.

Shane Higgins

Okay, that's great. And then just as a quick follow-up, just overall kind of your thoughts on what's going on in the online channel today, and specifically with Amazon, are you guys seeing anything really change there in terms of how price competitive and promotional that channel is?

Colin Watts

I guess what I would say is, like a lot of other retailers we're continuing to see the fact that customers want to be able to shop in an omni basis. The vast majority of our sales and the vast majority of the segment sales continue to come through bricks and mortar, not through online. But ultimately, customers want to shop where they want to shop and they are looking for where it's appropriate price and convenience.

So, one of the reasons that we are really excited about the rollout of this new subscription program, because what we are doing with that subscription program is we are providing a brand new avenue, really kind of a new channel for our customers when they know what they want to buy from us and they've worked with our Health Enthusiasts to get the right recommendations, we're in a position to essentially provide them with great price value and convenience and allow them to continue to enjoy the best of what the Vitamin Shoppe has to offer. And the early take-off of that program which continues to grow quite nicely, we believe is a clear sign of the fact that we can compete effectively on an omni basis, even with other online retailers stepping into the market.

We'll go to Simeon Gutman with Morgan Stanley.

Simeon Gutman

I have a couple of questions. The first, there's two parts of it. If we are trying to isolate the ticket deflation from some of the promotional investments, is that simply just taking the comp less the traffic and we get that, or are you looking at it a different way, because we're obviously trying to figure out some of the unit velocity relative to some of the price investments? And then, as part of that question, the 5% to 6% comps I guess down this quarter, if I'm adjusting for the hurricane, is that the casual customer that's coming in less or is it your loyal customer that's eroding, can you explain how that trend is shaping up?

Brenda Galgano

I'll take the first part of the question, Simeon. So, I think the best way to think about it is to compare the comp change with I would say more so the unit change as opposed to the traffic change. And just to provide more clarity around that, as we look at sort of the year-over-year decline in average price point, it's down close to 4%. Now some of that, a little bit of that is mix, but a large part of that is driven by the pricing and promotional activity.

Colin Watts

And Simeon, I'll take on the second part of the question. The most important thing that I would point to as we've done our analysis on comp decline is to start with that it's the sports nutrition customer, it's the sports nutrition basket that's really defining the decline. In some cases, those are casual customers. In all cases or in the vast majority of cases, those customers are characterized by a much higher degree of price sensitivity than our average customer. They really shop prices in part because many times the ring that they are going after are very expensive. Whey protein purchases and others is a very expensive ring. And so they are looking for best prices that they can find.

Since 80% of the decline in the quarter, and really 80% of our year-to-date decline, has been defined by sports, I would say it's a combination of folks that are not coming to us in the quarter as aggressively as they did in prior year from a promotional standpoint because they are finding other opportunities to shop promotions in other channels, and in some cases those are folks that have decided to reduce their trips with us during that period of time. We were happy about quarter-over-quarter picture on traffic as well as on unit, but we think we need to continue to make sure we get our price value adjusted appropriately, particularly in sports, as we move forward.

Simeon Gutman

Okay. And I guess my follow-up will have two parts. One, just asking Brenda, so if units are the right measure, I think you told us this quarter minus [2.6] [ph], can you share with us if we try to look at that on a two year basis, right, to us that's a better gauge of how the trend line is progressing, so any sequential commentary on that? And then the other part of I guess the other follow-up was the elasticity of demand to some of these investments that you're making, the customers who are responding the most, is it existing, is it new, and are you seeing an evidence of repeat?

Brenda Galgano

So, with respect to the unit trend question, I don't have the specifics, but what I can say is that on a two-year stack basis, as we look at the unit trends you would see improvement from the second quarter to the third quarter.

And then with respect to your second question, so what we are seeing and as Colin discussed in his prepared remarks, we are seeing some pickup in trends as we reduce the prices, some pickup in units I should say as we reduce prices, but not to a point where it's a pickup in total sales.

As we had previously discussed, had performed a test of these price reductions before full launch and it was over four months. Over that four-month period, we did see ultimately an increase to sales as well as an increase to gross margin dollars.

We launched this in August. So it's still early and we are continuing to make refinements. As we said in the third quarter, sales were neutral. Gross margin rate would be down and gross margin dollars were also down during the early part of the launch.

Colin Watts

I think it's important, Simeon, just to build on Brenda's remarks, all of the major initiatives, with the exception of customer acquisition which we started a little bit earlier in third quarter, the other two majors, so both the SPARK Auto Delivery as well as the pricing changes, really we started marketing behind them in a big way about the middle of August. So, you've got call it six weeks' worth of bake-in time. It's still kind of early to be able to read these completely in one direction or another.

We'll now hear from Curtis Nagle with Bank of America/Merrill Lynch.

Curtis Nagle

Just a quick question on cash flow, where do you expect free cash flow to be for this year and what do you think the revolver balance will be by year end as well, and then a follow-up after that?

Brenda Galgano

Sure. So, through the third quarter we are free cash flow relatively neutral. As I discussed, we did have a stepped-up level of capital investment, especially in the first three quarters of the year, which did put some pressure on free cash flow. In addition, we have an increased level of inventory temporarily, given that we are currently operating three DCs.

As I look at the fourth quarter, I'm not going to provide you specific guidance, but what I can say is that we've completed the new DC, so we'll no longer be incurring that capital expenditure. And in addition, we are targeting a reduction in inventory, as I previously noted. We are targeting a reduction of at least $10 million. So, that will positively contribute to free cash flow.

So, in terms of the impact on the revolver, it will basically be a result of the net free cash flow. So, we don't expect a significant change in the revolver change over the next quarter.

Curtis Nagle

Okay. And then just on the inventory question, I'm assuming that means a $10 million reduction from current level, not year-over-year to 4Q? And in terms of gross margin trends for fourth quarter, how much of that is being influenced by the $10 million reduction?

Brenda Galgano

I'm sorry, could you ask that first question again?

Curtis Nagle

So, for the inventory balance, when you say it's going to be down $10 million, I'm assuming that's quarter-on-quarter, not relative to 4Q of last year. Is that right?

Brenda Galgano

Yes, that's [right] [ph].

Curtis Nagle

Okay, right. And then just as a follow-up, just how much is that reduction pressure in gross margin? Theoretically it sounds like you are marking down inventory or maybe I'm not, maybe I'm misunderstanding?

Colin Watts

No.

Brenda Galgano

No. The impact of reducing inventory to gross margins is not significant.

Colin Watts

Curtis, it's not a marking down of inventory. It's really just flowing through inventory that's currently pending at three DCs as we move to two DCs.

Brenda Galgano

Yes.

Curtis Nagle

You mean, just not refilling. Okay, I got it. Okay, thanks very much.

Brenda Galgano

Curtis, just one point of clarification. As I did tell, with the reset and remodel activity we have had some markdown activity, but that's separate and apart from this $10 million reduction that we are referring to with respect to going from three to two DCs.

Curtis Nagle

Okay, got it. Thank you.

With no additional questions, I'd like to turn the floor back over to Colin Watts for any additional or closing remarks.

Colin Watts

So, I want to thank everyone for joining us this morning and we look forward to talking with you next quarter.

