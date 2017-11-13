3 Reasons To Buy This Ultra-Low Risk, High Yield Dividend Stock Today

Though shares are currently fairly valued, thanks to one of the lowest volatilities on Wall Street, Realty Income is offering spectacular long-term potential risk-adjusted total returns and remains a Buy.

Better yet? its growth runway remains vast and long, meaning that this blue-chip SWAN should continue quickly growing its dividend for years and decades to come.

Despite its massive size, the REIT continues to grow like a weed, thanks to its top-notch, conservative management team and world-class execution.

Realty Income represents the epitome of a low-risk, high yield, fast-growing dividend stock whose monthly payouts are ideal for retirees looking to live off dividends.

With 10,000 Americans a day reaching retirement age, millions of people are worried about running out of money during their golden years.

One of my biggest goals in life is to help my readers to achieve their financial dreams, and for millions of Americans, that means a comfortable retirement.

Unfortunately, the average American's retirement savings is woefully inadequate, to say the least.

For example, the average American in their 60s had only $172,000 saved for retirement in 2015, which is far below the size of a nest egg that financial advisors believe is necessary for a comfortable retirement.

What's worse? According to Gallup, 43% of 50-64 year olds are expecting Social Security to provide the majority of their income in retirement. However, here's the average Social Security benefit, based on the age you first claimed benefits.

As you can see, even if the average American waits until 70, when Social Security benefits max out, he/she will only get a paltry monthly stipend.

The bottom line is that millions of people have insufficient savings, and are now getting increasingly desperate or simply losing hope of ever retiring in comfort or security.

The good news is that high yield conservative dividend investing, in combination with a renewed commitment to saving for retirement (if you are 10-15 years before retirement), is the single best way for retirees to generate safe and sufficient income during your golden years.

Which brings me to Realty Income (NYSE:O), which is not just the epitome of a safe, high yield, sleep well at night (SWAN) stock, but also a holding in my own high yield retirement portfolio. There are three reasons why Realty Income is the ultimate low-risk retirement stock and could thus prove to be the answer to your retirement income prayers.

Retail Apocalypse Be Darned! Realty Income's Growth Is Actually Accelerating

Metric Q3 2017 YoY Change YTD YoY Change Revenue 10.7% 11.0% Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) 14.5% 14.7% Shares Outstanding 6.8% 6.6% AFFO/share 6.9% 7.5% Dividend 5.7% 5.9% AFFO Payout Ratio 82.5% 82.2%

Despite what you may have heard about the so called "retail apocalypse" Realty Income remains largely immune to the worst of the retail industry's troubles, with less than 1% of its rent coming from distressed retailers.

In fact, the REIT is thriving, with accelerating top and bottom line growth, despite numerous theoretical growth headwinds, including increasing interest rates, rise of e-commerce, and a declining share price. In fact, over the first nine months of the year, Realty Income has raised $1.3 billion in equity capital at an weighted average price of $59.99 a share, including $444 million in the last quarter alone.

However, while this has indeed been highly dilutionary in terms of share count, what matters is that management continues to be skilled at capital allocation, utilizing a good mix of retained AFFO (REIT equivalent of free cash flow and what funds the dividend), debt, and equity to profitably fund the expansion of its property portfolio.

Source Of Capital Capital Weighting (2017) Cost Of Capital Retained AFFO 16.7% 0% Debt 35.8% 4.0% New Equity 47.5% 5.4% Weighted Average Cost Of Capital 100% 4.0% Cash Yield On New Investments NA 6.5%

(Sources: Earnings release, management guidance, earnings supplement, F.A.S.T. Graphs, GuruFocus)

Basically this means that Realty Income, despite all the apparent challenges facing its industry, continues to be able to grow profitably, meaning that AFFO/share is rising with each new property purchased.

For example in the first nine months of 2017, management has grown its property count by 131, with net investment (including properties that were sold) of $887.4 million. Best of all? These properties were all 100% leased, with average remaining leases of 14.9 years and initial cash yields of 6.5%.

And based on management's guidance of $1.5 billion in new investments for 2017, the REIT is likely to buy over $500 million in new properties in Q4, which will make this already strong-growth year even better.

In other words, despite maintaining very high standards for what it purchases, Realty Income has still been able to achieve remarkable growth this year, including very impressive AFFO/share and dividend growth that is likely to continue for the foreseeable future.

That's because it has one of the most stable business models in the industry, which, combined with an exceptionally strong growth runway, means that "the monthly dividend company" is likely to keep enriching dividend lovers for years and decades to come.

World-Class Fundamentals That Show No Signs Of Deteriorating

There are three important fundamental factors to look at with any REIT: portfolio quality, long-term growth potential, and the balance sheet/liquidity. This is because investors need to know that the underlying cash flow supporting their dividends is safe, that the REIT has plenty of new acquisition opportunities ahead (to grow the dividend further), and that its debt levels and access to cheap capital are sufficient to execute on that long-term growth potential.

Realty Income's portfolio of 5,062 standalone retail stores located in 49 states and Puerto Rico is currently leased to 251 companies in 47 industries, with an average remaining lease of 9.6 years. Over the years, the REIT has adapted very well to changing conditions in the retail triple net lease (tenant pays all maintenance, insurance, and taxes) industry.

Specifically, management has moved away from more volatile industries and is now focused on a more diversified, stable, and increasingly investment grade tenant pool.

That means focusing on e-commerce resistant industries, which today make up 97% of its rental base.

As importantly, Realty Income is highly disciplined in making sure it leases its properties to financially strong operators.

The key metric to watch here is the EBITDAR/rent ratio, which is a tenant's operating cash flow compared to its rent. Anything above 2 is considered very strong in this industry, and Realty Income's EBITDAR/rent ratio has a great track record of not just being consistently high, but very stable over time.

This basically means the company's tenants are thriving and explains why its lease renewal rate is so high.

In fact, over the years, Realty Income has gotten better at not just retaining existing tenants, but also raising its rent on renewed leases at an accelerating rate.

And keep in mind, this is while maintaining a very high occupancy rate, both in the recent past and over the past two decades.

The bottom line is that its underlying business continues to thrive, thanks to management's highly effective tenant profile adaption, targeting those industries that are least likely to be disrupted by e-commerce (Amazon-proof).



However, a highly stable business model is just one reason that Realty Income is such a great high yield investment. Another major factor is management's incredible track record in growing the REIT in all manner of economic and interest rate environments.

Exceptional Long-Term Growth Record

One of the major concerns that people have with regard to owning REITs in a rising rate environment is that higher interest costs mean greater costs of borrowing, and thus greater costs of capital.

However, what people fail to realize is that REITs have been around since the 1950s, and quality management teams know how to grow profitably in all manner of economic and interest rate environments.

For example, by using long-term, fixed debt (88% of Realty Income's debt is fixed), it ensures a fixed net cash spread (cash yield on new investments minus cost of capital). REITs can lock in stable and accretive cash flow to grow AFFO/share over time, and thus the dividends.

Another thing to consider is that rising rates generally mean slower, or even negative, appreciation in property prices. In other words, if rates rise too high, then the price that Realty Income pays for new properties will decrease and the cash yield will rise. In fact, historically, the REIT's cash spread on new investments has remained in a tight range of 1.7% (2006 when rates peaked) to 2.5% (recently).

In addition, we can't forget that Realty's management team is an exceptionally good capital allocator, meaning that it also recycles properties opportunistically, typically generating double-digit internal rates of return to fund further accretive growth of the property portfolio.

In other words, the REIT has proven itself capable of growing in all manner of economic, retail environment, and interest rate environments.

In fact, in the past 21 years, it has only reported a single year in which AFFO/share declined.

Most importantly, note that the recent pace of AFFO/share growth has been greater than company's historical median growth rate, indicating that Realty Income's growth future remains bright despite the REIT's property base having grown so large over time.

This is for two reasons. First, the triple net retail space in which it operates is both enormous and highly fragmented. In fact, of the $2.6 trillion in commercial retail real estate in the US, publicly traded REITs own about 4%. That means Realty Income has decades of strong and consistent growth remaining just in its core retail market.

However, in recent years, management has started to branch out, slowly but steadily (as it gains expertise and makes valuable industry contacts), into office, industrial, and agricultural real estate as well.



Or to put another way, Realty Income is becoming a hybrid REIT, with a growing presence in numerous non-retail sectors, which present management with entire new (and vast) worlds to conquer.

That, in turn, means the REIT's impressive track record of unbroken dividend increases is likely to continue long into the future.

However, in order to execute on this long-term growth plan, Realty Income needs two final things: a strong balance sheet and large access to cheap growth capital. Fortunately, it has those things in spades.

The Balance Sheet And Liquidity To Reach Its Potential

Because REITs are by law required to pay out 90% of taxable income as dividends, the business model requires the majority of growth capital to come from either debt or equity markets.

That results in more leveraged balance sheets than in other industries, and makes some investors uncomfortable, especially since so many high yield stocks ended up overdoing it with debt and having to ultimately cut their payouts.

REIT Debt/Adjusted EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio Debt/Capital S&P Credit Rating Realty Income 5.2 4.7 43% BBB+ Industry Average 6.8 3.4 62% NA

(Sources: Earnings Supplement, Morningstar, F.A.S.T. Graphs, CSImarketing)

However, Realty Income's highly disciplined and conservative management team is very careful to not abuse debt, which is why it has always enjoyed strong access to growth capital, including $1.3 billion in available liquidity under its current revolving credit facility. Not just does that represent about one year's worth of buying power for the REIT, but it has an interest rate of just 2.22%, and a $1 billion accordion that means that Realty Income's actual borrowing power is $2.3 billion.

Two other important metric for investors to focus on is the interest coverage ratio, as well as the fixed charge coverage ratio (EBITDA minus unfunded capital expenditures and distributions, divided by total debt service costs). Realty Income has always maintained these at high and stable levels, which means a strong balance sheet that ensures a highly secure dividend.

That's because every REIT has debt covenants it must obey in order to maintain access to its credit lines and prevent bondholders from calling in loans early.

Fortunately, Realty Income is nowhere near breaching these, which means it can safely tap its revolving credit facility in order to leverage new accretive equity raises to grow even faster.

In fact, assuming a conservative 50/50 debt-to-equity growth strategy, the company could leverage its $2.3 billion in credit facilities into $4.6 billion of new property acquisitions (with a weighted cost of capital of just 3.6%). To put that in perspective, it's about 3 times what the REIT acquired in 2016, its highest-growth year ever (not counting acquiring other REITs).

The bottom line is that Realty Income has a fortress-like balance sheet, which only further increases the safety of the dividend, as well as ensures the company bountiful access to very low-cost growth capital to maximize its growth potential.

But wait! There's more! In addition to a fantastic business model, strong and improving fundamentals, and clockwork-like payout growth, Realty Income also offers something incredibly valuable to risk-averse retirees: amazingly low volatility. This results in sensational risk-adjusted return potential.

Dividend Profile: The Best Risk-Adjusted Potential Total Returns I've Ever Seen

REIT Yield 2017 Forward AFFO Payout Ratio 10-year Projected Dividend Growth 10-year Potential Annual Total Return Risk-Adjusted Total Return Potential Realty Income 4.5% 83.4% 5% to 6% 9.5% to 10.5% 37.0% to 40.9% S&P 500 1.9% 44.5% 6.1% 8.0% 8.0%

(Sources: Earnings Release, Management Guidance, Multpl.com, CSImarketing)

Ultimately, what risk-averse, high yield needing investors (such as retirees or near-retirees) need is a rock-solid dividend profile, meaning a generous but highly secure dividend, with decent long-term growth prospects and low volatility (to help them sleep at night).

Realty Income offers all these characteristics in abundance. That's because its extremely profitable (EBITDA margins have never been below 90% since the IPO) business model has excellent recurring and stable cash flow that makes the dividend incredibly secure, as does the industry-leading balance sheet.

All of these, along with the massive growth runway (commercial real estate consolidation), means that shareholders can expect the company to grow its payout at about two to three times the rate of inflation.

However, perhaps the most impressive thing about this ultimate retirement stock is its rock-bottom volatility.

O Beta (5Y) data by YCharts

For example, over the past 5 years, Realty Income has been 74.3% less volatile than the S&P 500. In fact, it's less volatile than most regulated utilities and less than half as volatile as the average REIT. That means its risk-adjusted total returns are the best I've seen from any stock in America.

In fact, since its IPO, Realty Income has generated not just better risk-adjusted total returns than almost any low-risk REIT (like Welltower Inc. (NYSE:HCN) and Ventas (NYSE:VTR)), but its risk-adjusted total returns (total returns/volatility) have been three times that of the REIT industry in general.

It has also been much better than other low-risk, retiree favorite income stocks such as Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), AT&T (NYSE:T), and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).

The bottom line is that this is about as perfect a stock for risk-averse, high yield needing retirees as you can get.

The only downside to buying shares right now is that they are trading at fair value.

Valuation: Buy This Wonderful Company At A Fair Price

O Total Return Price data by YCharts

Over the past year, Realty Income has underperformed most REITs, as well as the S&P 500. However, that doesn't necessarily make shares undervalued.

P/AFFO Historical P/AFFO Yield Historical Yield Percentage Of Time In The Last 22 Years Yield Has Been Greater 18.5 18.5 4.5% 5.0% 87.5%

(Sources: GuruFocus, F.A.S.T. Graphs, YieldChart.com)

For example, when it comes to valuing REITs, I generally look at three things. The first two are Price/AFFO (REIT equivalent to P/E ratio) and the yield, both of which I compare to their historical norms.

As you can see, Realty Income's P/AFFO is currently right at its 13-year median value. Meanwhile, the yield, while more than double that of the S&P 500 (1.9%), is significantly below its historical norm.

In fact, over the past 22 years, Realty Income has offered a higher yield about 88% of the time. However, you need to remember that this included two market crashes and periods of much higher interest rates (which generally result in lower REIT prices and elevated yields).

While interest rates are indeed rising, the probability that they will go back to anywhere near as high as they were in 1999 (7%) or 2006 (6%) is very low. That means high yield investors need a different approach to valuing Realty Income.

Forward Dividend Projected 10-year Dividend Growth Rate Projected Dividend Growth Rate Years 11-20 Fair Value Estimate Dividend Growth Baked Into Current Share Price Discount To Fair Value $2.54 4% (conservative case) 3% $53.49 5.0% -5% 5% (likely case) 4% $56.33 0% 6% (bullish case) 5% $59.50 5%

(Source: GuruFocus)

Personally, I like to use a discounted dividend model which uses a 9.0% discount rate (historically, the annual total return an S&P 500 ETF would have delivered since 1871 net of expenses, and thus the opportunity cost of money) to determine the net present value of the next 20 years of dividend payments.

In this case, we find that Realty Income is indeed trading at fair value. However, the reason I bought it for my own portfolio (at $55.08) is because, like Warren Buffett, I'm more than happy to buy a "wonderful company at a fair price". Or to put another way, for a company of this caliber, which offers a near perfect mix of yield, dividend growth, payout security, and low volatility, you don't quibble over a few dollars per share.

Risks To Keep In Mind

While there is very little long-term risk to Realty Income's fundamentals (and thus the dividend), there are nonetheless two risks I need to point out.

In the short term, I'll be carefully watching the company's cash yields on new investments, which, understandably, have been declining over the past few years.

Remember that the profitability of each investment depends on the spread between cash yields and the REIT's cost of capital. Rising property prices, partially fueled by lower interest rates, have compressed those steadily since the end of the financial crisis.

However, it appears that cap rates have stabilized, but I'll be keeping an eye on these, since if rates end up rising faster than cap rates, then the profitability of Realty Income's future purchases will decline. That, in turn, means slower AFFO/share and dividend growth.

The second risk is perhaps the one most investors fear: rising interest rates.

(Source: Hoya Capital Management)

Indeed, when it comes to interest rate sensitivity triple net lease REITs have the highest beta to yield, meaning that each 1% increase in 10-year Treasury yields generally causes a 1.3% higher dividend yield (lower prices). This is because long-term interest rates are largely a function of future inflation expectations, and if rates rise, it means inflation is likely rising as well.

However, because of the very long-term nature of its leases (up to 20 years), the only defense against inflation that triple net lease REITs have is the annual rental escalator built into the contracts when they are signed.

Realty Income's weighted average escalator is 1%, because so many of its leases were signed in the past few years, when inflation was at historically low levels.

This is why the REIT has above-average beta to yield, which means that should long-term rates spike, the share price might fall significantly (causing the yield to rise).

Now, it's important for retirees to understand that in no way will rising rates actually threaten the business model or the dividend. We've already seen that Realty Income can thrive with rates as high as 7%, so a 1-2% increase in long-term rates (off historical lows) is going to be an easy adjustment for management to make.

In addition, REIT beta to yield, like all betas, is a rolling average that changes over time.

That being said, rising rates are a potential short- to medium-term threat to the share price.

For those with a large enough portfolio to live off dividends alone (price-insensitive), this doesn't matter. But if your portfolio isn't large enough for that and you are forced to periodically sell to pay the bills, then short-term price risk is something you need to take into account in your portfolio management plan.

Bottom Line: Realty Income Represents The Ultimate Low-Risk, High Yield Retirement Stock

Don't get me wrong, a high yield income portfolio isn't necessarily a cure all to everyone's retirement needs. After all, you still need a critical mass of sufficient size to generate the kind of income that, combined with social security, can result in a decent monthly income during your post-career years.

That being said, as long as you have 10-15 years or more until retirement, and have the capability and willingness to save as much as possible (aggressive catch up mode), a conservative high yield dividend growth portfolio is often your best, and last, chance to meet your long-term income needs.

Realty Income, with its generous, extremely secure, and fast-growing monthly payout, supported by a very low-risk business model and long growth runway, represents a great core holding for those looking to live off dividends during retirement.

Best of all, this is one of the lowest-volatility stocks in America, which means it's a highly defensive investment and the epitome of a sleep well at night stock. And while the share price may not necessarily be undervalued at the moment, I still wholeheartedly recommend you consider adding this bluest of industry blue chips to your high yield portfolio in the name of "buying a wonderful company at a fair price".

