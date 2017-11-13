UniFirst: A Ton Of Catalysts, But Performance Needs To Improve

Fundamentally, UNF looks like another stretched 'defensive' play, with the stock at nearly 26x the midpoint of FY18 EPS guidance, even backing out net cash.

UniFirst (UNF) is an interesting stock at the moment. The uniform services company seems to be struggling, particularly on the margin front. Adjusted EPS has declined for two consecutive fiscal years (ending August), with FY18 guidance at the moment projecting a third straight drop. Adjusted operating margins have compressed 300+ bps since FY14, with initial FY18 guidance suggesting another ~80 bps loss this year.

Execution doesn't appear to be all that great. The company blew nearly $60 million - a not-immaterial sum against a ~$2.7 billion enterprise value - on a CRM system whose implementation has been canceled. Revenue growth in the core uniform business has lagged that of larger peers Cintas (CTAS) and Aramark (ARMK). And it looks like UNF might be left out of consolidation in the space, with Cintas acquiring G&K Services for $2.2 billion last year and Aramark picking up privately held AmeriPride last month.

And yet:

UNF has better than doubled over the past five years, even with an ~8% pullback from all-time highs. And the stock still maintains a valuation of about 25.8x the midpoint of FY18 guidance, and 10x+ on an EV/EBITDA basis. From a fundamental standpoint, this looks like one of the defensive stocks that have been overbought as Treasury yields stay low and investors look for lower-risk alternatives in the equity space.

But there is a bit more to the story, and some reason for optimism even at what looks like stretched P/E (and P/FCF) multiples. New CEO Steven Sintros took over on July 31, after decades of management by the controlling Croatti family. It seems clear that Sintros will take a long look at the company's highly conservative capital allocation policy, and options range from a dividend hike to a leveraged recap to a share buyback. M&A, with UNF as a buyer, is on the table as well: the company can drive inorganic growth in laundry, or look to expand smaller operations in First Aid and Specialty Garments.

Meanwhile, oil patch weakness has hit revenue as well, but the impact is receding and could even reverse in FY18 as drilling activity picks up. Sintros' fresh eyes may help from an execution standpoint as well, as UniFirst looks to pick up what looks like a modest bit of ground lost to its larger competitors.

All told, the situation isn't nearly as bleak as a review of the fundamentals would suggest. And while I'm not quite ready to jump into UNF at these levels even with those opportunities, I'm watching closely - and rooting for the recent pullback to move another 15% or so.

Business Struggles

UniFirst's performance over the last two years, in particular, hasn't been all that impressive. FY17 was an improvement over a difficult FY16, with organic revenue growth in the Core Laundry segment (90%+ of revenue and a greater share of EBIT) of 3.1% against just 0.7% the year before, according to the 10-K.

Energy markets have been a factor. Of late, UNF hasn't broken out the specific impact. But this Value Investors Club article claims energy's share went from 8% of revenue in FY14 (when organic growth was 5.2%, per that year's 10-K) to roughly 3% for FY16, a 2%+ drag on organic growth each year.

But it's too simple to ascribe recent weakness solely to energy. (I'd also point out, as I have the context of a very different stock like Stage Stores (SSI), that it's generally agreed that the first part of the 2010s was something close to a bubble in shale. As a result, any weakness is less a cyclical lull than a reversion to the mean - and there's little reason to suggest a return to those early-decade levels.) The Q4 call was Sintros' first as CEO (he formerly was, and still is, CFO, though a successor for that position should be named soon), and he certainly seemed to imply that ex-energy, performance hadn't measured up to expectations:

...in the near-term, it's going to be a lot more pushing of the execution of things there were always on the docket in terms of improving our sales: turnover and stability, improving our retention, for sure...there are execution improvements that still need to be looked at to get us where we'd really like to be.

Meanwhile, Cintas has posted organic growth in its Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment of 6.9% and 6.5% in FY17 and FY16, respectively (fiscal years ending May), per its more recent 10-K. And it's had energy challenges of its own, discussed as recently as the Q1 FY18 call in September.

Aramark's quarterly releases show a profile closer to that of UNF in its Uniform & Career segment, with organic decelerating from 5.1% in FY15 (ending September) to 1.9% the following year and basically flat YTD. But overall, UNF's revenue growth is disappointing - particularly in the context of potential disruption from the G&K/Cintas deal, which should have opened incremental opportunities to poach business. FY18 guidance for organic top-line growth of 2-3% doesn't suggest much of an acceleration, either, with the figure stronger in the first half due largely to easier comps. (UNF did have a strong Q4, with a 4.6% increase in that figure.)

But, of course, that recent weakness isn't necessarily a bad thing going forward. Obviously, this isn't a business that ever is going to post torrid growth. Fresh eyes from Sintros and new efforts to improve retention might allow for an acceleration in FY19 and beyond, however. This is far from a broken business, but there is some potential room for a 'mini-turnaround,' to coin a phrase, or at least some on-the-ground execution improvement that can get revenue growth back toward the mid-single-digits.

The larger concern, however, is on the margin front. Overall, adjusted EBIT margins fell 184 bps in FY17 after a 114 bps compression the year before. Backing out the figure from the midpoint of EPS and revenue guidance suggests another 80+ bps drop this year, to 9.9-10.0% from an FY14 peak of 13.9%. That's with some (admittedly modest) help from the smaller Specialty Garments business (which cleans uniforms used for nuclear and cleanroom applications). (There's also modest impact from hurricanes, guided to $0.08-0.10 on an EPS basis for the full year.)

And the concern on the margin front is that there isn't one clear problem - or any really fixable problems. The CRM efforts have provided some pressure, and will do so in FY18 as well; those costs should fade at some point, but with a new system likely to be developed, may not do so for some time.

Elsewhere, it's been the usual suspects. Healthcare costs rose last year, and FY18 guidance assumes a 30 bps headwind this year. Energy costs are 4%+ of sales, and took off 10 bps last year. 10-K MD&As cite payroll, workman's comp, and auto accidents as pressuring COGS. Headcount has increased in IT and corporate, and state minimum wage increases are hitting at the service center level.

There's room for improvement here, but it remains to be seen how much. And, fundamentally, this still is a business pricing in growth that hasn't shown up yet. But - again - there's more to the story than just the P&L.

Management Change

The change at the CEO spot for UniFirst likely will have a bigger impact than it would at most companies. Sintros is replacing Ronald Croatti, who passed away in May. Croatti was the son of UniFirst founder Aldo Croatti, and had run the company since 1991. And the Croatti family still controls UniFirst through a dual-class structure, though that ownership is spread among a number of family members.

The most important change is likely to come from capital allocation. Sintros was asked directly on the Q4 call about his strategy there, and admitted that Ron "deployed a pretty conservative approach." That's a bit of an understatement: UniFirst closed FY17 with just shy of $350 million in cash on the books, and zero debt. (Just $60 million is held in Canada, per the 10-K, so repatriation tax issues are not a key driver there.)

Under new leadership, that very well may change. Sintros said the board would discuss a change in strategy, and that "I think we can likely expect some change or a more well-defined strategy in that area."

With such a clean balance sheet, there are plenty of options. By my numbers, FY18 EBITDA should be in the $260 million range. UNF could lever up to 3x at a reasonable rate in this environment: this is a relatively defensive stock, to the point that organic revenue actually rose 1.3% in fiscal 2009, which straddled the worst of the financial crisis. The company could buy back roughly $1 billion in stock (still keeping ~$130 million in cash, and ~$70 million domestically), shrinking its share count by a third and boosting EPS. (Back of the envelope calculations suggest a 5% interest rate could move EPS almost to $6 from the guided $5-5.30.)

UNF can boost its dividend, which currently yields a paltry 0.1%. Even a 40% payout ratio would move the yield up to 1.4%. M&A opportunities will persist, though a major deal seems unlikely with G&K and AmeriPride snapped up and no targets left of that size. But certainly UNF can execute a roll-up-type of strategy, with deals like last year's purchase of Midwestern-focused, $60 million-plus revenue Arrow Uniform.

And the possibility of a sale at the least has to be considered. The founder's son no longer runs the company. Family ownership may be looking to cash out. The clean balance sheet, defensive nature of the business, and steady cash flow fit the P-E target profile almost perfectly. I'm not sure whether Cintas or Aramark would be interested, particularly with both having closed major acquisitions this year. But it's worth noting that the Cintas-G&K deal closed without antitrust conditions despite speculation that asset divestitures would be necessary (see this research report, for instance).

Overall, the point is that the apparent fundamental overvaluation, at least from a P/E standpoint, hides the case for improvements stemming from both operational improvement and capital allocation changes. This is much more of a 'story' stock than its business model and fundamentals would suggest.

Valuation

And it's relatively easy to make a case for more upside, particularly from an EV/EBITDA standpoint. G&K was taken out at 14x EBITDA. AmeriPride went for 12x. CTAS trades for 15-16x based on its FY18 guidance.

In contrast, at $150, UNF trades at just over 10x (10.3x based on my numbers, backed into from FY18 EPS guidance). At 12x, UNF would be worth $170, and at 14x, the price would fall just shy of $200, 30%+ upside.

From a P/E perspective, however, the case is a bit tougher to make. Even assuming a recap at 5% interest, forward P/E still sits in the 25x range. Free cash flow numbers actually are a bit weaker.

The combination leaves UNF somewhat interesting at current levels - but not quite compelling. Ideally, from a margin of safety standpoint, UNF would be somewhere close to fair value, with the always-beloved 'free' option on capital allocation improvements or a sale. It's far from certain that Sintros will be - or will be allowed to be - so aggressive with the balance sheet. It's tough to see a sale process going through in the near term.

And EBITDA comps aside, the business still needs to show the improvement Sintros says is there. The margin pressure problems aren't one-time factors, particularly on the healthcare and wage fronts. The gap between CTAS and UNF does seem a bit too wide, particularly in EV/EBITDA, but CTAS is growing faster and I'm not 100% convinced mid-teen EBITDA is a great price for mid-single-digit top-line growth.

In this market, if UNF traded in the low 20s on a P/E basis and closer to 9x EV/EBITDA - and that's probably $125-130 backing out FY18 hurricane impact - I'd see it as closer to fair value. And at that price, I'm getting a good business at a decent price, with upside coming from operational improvements and/or a major move by the board.

Even with the pullback over the past few sessions, that optionality still seems priced in to some extent, however. In other words, the market is ahead of the story here - even though it's far from guaranteed that any of the potential catalyst will play out, at least anytime soon. Without a cheaper price, or concrete evidence that change is on the way, it's tough to get too excited about UNF just yet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.