Taking Profits In Craft Brew Alliance - Even After A Strong Quarter

But that environment is just so tough, and so risky - and with BREW shares nearing the contracted minimum in an A-B takeout scenario, rewards are getting thin.

As a company, Craft Brew Alliance (BREW) has had a nice 2017. BREW's potential, particularly as craft beer popularity soared, always seemed to outpace its execution. BREW never neared a long-held gross margin target of 35% - the figure actually fell to 29.4% in 2016. Despite what should have been a hugely beneficial environment for most of this decade, overall profit barely budged: Adjusted EBITDA rose 3.8% total between 2010 and 2016. And capex continued to rise while those profits stagnated:

Source: author from BREW filings and press releases. 2017 figures author estimates based on company guidance.

But BREW seems to have finally got its act together this year. Benefits from a distribution agreement signed last year with Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD), including a shift in production to A-B's Fort Collins, Colorado facility, have started to kick in. Margins are improving. And the "Kona-plus" strategy, focusing on core brand Kona while "retrenching" legacy brands Redhook and Widmer Brothers to their home markets, is delivering solid shipment performance in what suddenly looks like a very difficult craft industry.

It's that industry, however, that worries me coming out of the Q3 report. BREW management, including CEO Andy Thomas, has been forthright about the challenges in the space - and at the moment there's no reason to see those issues abating. Meanwhile, BREW's move toward $20 on Friday pushes the stock relatively to close to the contracted minimum buyout offer A-B - which already owns ~30% of BREW - has to make over the next couple of years.

I still think a buyout of BREW by A-B is the most likely outcome, with the deal's structure making such a buyout likely before August 2019. But I'm increasingly skeptical that BREW will have much leverage to push the price above the required minimum of $24.50 (post-August 2018; until then, A-B must offer $23.25), and I'm increasingly worried that BREW's attractiveness is now solely reliant on Kona.

In other words, the bull case for BREW is starting to look like an offer of $25-28 21 months from now. That's good work if you can get it. But if craft market weakness overwhelms Kona - as appears to be happening in California at the moment - A-B can walk away. Even with the improvements, that implies a long way down for BREW from $20 - and just a bit too much risk to take for what looks like 25-40% upside over nearly two years.

Execution Improves

As noted, margins have been a long-running concern here, and one of the more positive aspects of the Q3 release was strength on that front. Gross profit guidance was moved toward the mid- to high-end of a previously issued 30.5-32.5% range, which suggests 200 bps+ of expansion this year. SG&A was guided toward the lower end of the previous range, and will be held to 3-4% inflation. As a result, the multi-year erosion in EBITDA margins should reverse on a full-year basis.

That's important from a fundamental standpoint, because this remains a stock that trades at ~23x EV/EBITDA by my estimates, in an industry that looks challenged. Those margins need to expand because revenue growth is going to remain relatively limited, even with headwinds from the share losses at Redhook and Widmer Brothers abating. (More on that in a minute.) More benefits from A-B are coming next year, including stronger placement in international distribution and a full year at Fort Collins, and cost savings will take another leg up in 2019:

Source: BREW October presentation

It's important from a sentiment standpoint, as well. This is a company that, from a profit perspective, seems to have squandered the opportunities it had during the craft boom. Heck, it burned $18 million in cash in 2014-2016. As I wrote after Q2, the bull case beyond A-B has relied on a "this time is different" argument. And to its credit, it has been different so far in 2017, a key reason the stock has bounced 64% off April lows.

On the top line, the news was reasonably good as well. Kona accounted for ~60% of shipments in the quarter, per the 10-Q, and those shipments rose 11% Y/Y, with depletions (i.e., volume sales by wholesalers) up 9%, and 10% YTD. Widmer depletions fell 15%, but per the Q3 conference call its sales are now 90%+ within the Northwest, as the "home market" focus for that brand is nearly complete. Redhook still has a ways to go, with a 50/50 split, and depletions are down a whopping 25% YTD, including 27% in Q3. Omission seems to have stabilized somewhat (depletions +2% in the quarter, -4% YTD). But growth in "all other" decelerated to 16% in the quarter, with most of those sales from partners like Miami's Wynwood Brewing and North Carolina's Appalachian Mountain Brewery (OTCPK:HOPS).

But all that really matters at this point is Kona, and the quarter was good enough. International growth of 49% bodes well going forward, particularly with a full year to plan for 2018 distribution through A-B, in addition to markets served by privately held Craft Can Travel. I've argued this year that as long as Kona holds up, BREW should be fine. And it's certainly holding up.

The Risks

The craft growth of late increasingly looks like a bubble. (That seems true anecdotally as well; as a part-time resident of Chicago, if I see one more IPA with coriander or lavender or Lord knows what else in it, I'm going back to Bud solely on principle.) On the Q3 call, Thomas detailed some of the figures: 8,000 active brewery permits, more than double the figure in 2013; 2,300 distillery permits, also more than double the figure four years ago; 30% growth in wineries as well. "And all of that is without the unknown impact of weed," Thomas added. (Bear in mind that CBA is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, where recreational marijuana now is legalized.)

There simply are too many beers, which is the reason why BREW wound up pulling Redhook and Widmer Brothers out of markets like Chicago. And in that context, Kona's 9% depletion growth looks much more impressive than it might have in a different environment. And its 49% growth overseas, along with A-B's help next year, provides an outlet to escape some of the domestic pressure.

But the market presents an increasing risk to Kona. As Chief Marketing Officer Kenneth Kunze pointed out on the Q3 call, craft sales as a whole YTD declined 3.9% in California, 2.8% in Washington, and 1.7% in Oregon. Kona particularly is struggling in California, losing share even as the overall market declines.

Those states typically have been leaders in the craft space. And the weakness there has to raise questions about the overall market in 2018. Observers have been expecting price wars to break out for years now, 15-packs are being released, and smaller and medium-sized breweries are going to get desperate. What the data from the West Coast states shows is potentially declining demand, which is being coupled with a still-increasing supply.

The key question for BREW is what happens if Kona growth decelerates even to 3% or 5%. Here's the rough breakdown of CBA shipments for 2017:

Kona: 60%

Widmer Brothers: 16%

Redhook: 11%

Omission: 6%

All other: 7%

Widmer hopefully should start to stabilize in 2018. It's too early for Redhook, which probably portends a 2 to 3 point headwind to shipment growth next year. Flat would be a good performance for Omission given its multi-year trend. The 'All other' categories are growing, but don't really move the needle: HOPS has a $13 million market cap and those shipments obviously are lower-margin for BREW. And those three smaller breweries (including Massachusetts' Cisco) are likely to face their own impacts from an overall decline in craft consumption and/or rising competition.

A Kona slowdown means overall shipment growth maybe 1-2% next year. Margins will help EBITDA, but again, this is a stock valued at 23x on an enterprise basis. And this doesn't even include a scenario where Kona stalls out domestically. There is nothing for BREW to fall back on in that eventuality. International growth would help, but that's coming off a small base.

To be clear, I'm not arguing that Kona growth will decelerate in 2018, or beyond. But the market is not healthy (witness the performance of Boston Beer (SAM), even with its recent rally), and it's not going to get healthy anytime soon. If that manages to impact Kona, BREW has basically no recourse. And without Kona, A-B is far less incentivized to take out BREW.

Valuation

All that said, I still think the most likely outcome is that A-B acquires Craft Brew Alliance at some point in 2019. It owns 30% of the company, it would save a one-time $20-million payment that year, and Kona has proven, at least so far, that it's a beer with enough differentiation to stand out among the too-large list of options available at the moment.

But - again - this is not a risk-free merger arbitrage with a minimum 24% return over the two years heading to that point. And with the market weakness comes increasing skepticism that A-B will have to pay much more than the minimum to take out BREW in that scenario. Constellation Brands (STZ), which acquired Ballast Point for almost $1 billion, hasn't walked away from beer entirely, as witnessed by its purchase of Florida's Funky Buddha in August. But it's obviously diversifying its bets, buying distilleries, wineries, and a stake in a Canadian marijuana producer.

The head of A-B's own craft division, The High End, has said it's done acquiring. MillerCoors, a unit of Molson Coors (TAP), reportedly isn't done shopping, but has pulled its activity way back after a flurry of deals in 2016, and its president cited an increasing number of "inbound calls" from craft producers in a blog post last month.

This isn't 2016, when brewers were being bought left and right at $900-1200 a barrel. The $24.50 offer price would value BREW right at $500 million on an enterprise basis - or about $690 per barrel based on 2017 shipment guidance. That's a reasonably big number given that ~a quarter of those barrels are coming from the legacy Widmer and Redhook brands, which are in outright decline.

The issue isn't so much 2017 performance - which, again, has been good. The issue is the market and the math. There's a lot that can go wrong for BREW brands over the next 6-7 quarters, given cutthroat competition for shelf space and tap placement. And in that environment - which, again, I don't expect to reverse for at least a few years, until what clearly is excess capacity falls out - I'm not sure how exactly BREW is supposed to get to $30.

Even assuming a very healthy mid-teen EBITDA and mid/high 20s P/E, profits still need to more than double. The incremental contributions from A-B aren't adding the $20 million-plus needed for that outcome. Nor is there any reason to see a bidding war, or even interest from outside players to force A-B to pay $30+ and what would be an $850+ per barrel valuation - in line with what we saw a year ago in a very, very different market.

The math here suggests $26 or so in a takeout scenario (I'd expect BREW would get more than the minimum, if only to save face) and maybe $12-15 in a break case. (That assumes a low double-digit EBITDA multiple, some growth, and includes the $20 million paid under the international distribution agreement in 2019. It's notably higher than the high-single-digit figures I've modeled in the past, but the margin improvements this year change my outlook.) The most bearish scenario, in which Kona stalls out and utilization drops, pressuring margins, can get BREW below $10 in a heartbeat.

By that math, the market is pricing in a pretty high likelihood of an A-B takeover, when considering the time value of money. (At an 8% discount rate, even a guaranteed minimum bid of $24.50 in 2019 would value BREW at $22 right now.) I think that's about right - but "about right" isn't much of a bull case. BREW has had a great year, and I give Thomas a lot of credit. But the easy money has been made - and the risks will abound until this story plays out.

