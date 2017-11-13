Regeneron Falls On Q3 Report: Weighing The Pros And Cons

I like the long-term story and again have begun to like the stock price, given renewed growth for Eylea, possible new growth paths for it, and the successful early launch of Dupixent.

Technically, the stock is still in a long-term uptrend by my analysis, and may have support in the $350-400 level.

REGN had a seemingly strong quarter, but on reflection, the Street was not impressed, and it continued in its bear market following its June peak above $540.

Background and investment thesis



Regeneron (REGN), a bull market superstar into 2015, may actually be showing an attractive chart pattern even though it is trading just where it traded three years ago. Here is the 10-year chart on a semi-log scale:

The bottom, in October 2009, was around $15. There have been no stock splits.

I continue to have a mixed view of REGN, but more positive than negative given the lower stock price.

This article discusses what I am watching most closely in REGN. There has been some negative news this year following a horrible 2016 for news flow, but the stock has fallen into a bear market; this may have fully, or unduly, discounted this year's negative news.

Update on REGN's gyrations

As described in a Sept. 12 article, Regeneron's Frustrating Month: Analysis And Commentary, news flow had turned sharply negative this summer. The stock fell, then rallied back near $480, and at that point I felt that investors were too complacent, and sold my trading position for a small gain. I did, however, suspect that $450 would hold. When it failed, I did not buy the dip until the end of last week.

With REGN all the way back near $400, the case for it has morphed into much more of a value play: the present value of its marketed products may approximate its total market cap of about $50 B based on diluted shares, a topic that makes up most of the body of this article. There are no guarantees on that, but I think that REGN's enterprise value is substantial in addition to the present value of its marketed products.

The following sections provide my rationale for valuing REGN's products around $50 B. The main value center is Eylea in my analysis. Unfortunately, the range of outcomes is wide and uncertain. REGN does not look like a stock for the timid or the income-oriented investor.

Eylea rises and shines in Q3, and REGN pushes hard on its growth prospects

Per the Q3 press release and 10-Q, Eylea generated $953 MM in US net sales. Sales rose 12% yoy, marginally greater than the market, which grew 11% (per REGN in the prepared remarks in the conference call. (An uncertainty: since Eylea is the market leader, does "the market" include Eylea? I.e., does that imply that the competitors grew more like 10%?)

Ex-US, where Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) is in charge of marketing, sales grew 20% in a market that grew 13% (same sort of questions as for the US). BAYRY splits profits evenly with REGN. In USD terms, ex-US sales in Q3 were $564 MM; REGN's profit share was $205 MM.

Thus, Eylea achieved over $1.5 B in global sales in Q3, an annual rate above $6 B. This puts it within striking distance of, for example, Revlimid from Celgene (CELG), a drug which came to market many years before Eylea.

Of this, REGN received $1.16 B. Of this, $203 MM was entirely pre-tax profit (royalty-type income). The rest has, I believe, around 93% gross profit margins and low selling costs. That is because there are few retinal specialists in the US and only about 25,000 ophthalmologists. All of these specialists already know what they think and do not want to spend their time meeting with REGN sales reps or reading REGN promotional material.

Now that REGN is around the $4 B annual mark for US sales, it is difficult for me to see how even including all attributable SG&A costs and its share of stock-based compensation, it can spend more than 15% of that or $600 MM on those costs.

That suggests a blended pre-tax margin rate, including US sales and royalty-like income from BAYRY, of perhaps 80%. Subtracting 25%, an arbitrary amount, for all taxes would leave a 60% net profit margin from this extraordinary success.

I think that this sort of almost unbelievable profitability is required for REGN to spend so much on its own R&D, capital projects, and marketing on young drugs, and still remain profitable.

Eylea - potential patent protection

As the disclosures on p. 25 of the 10-K (PDF slide 27) show, Eylea is protected by (at least) three major US patents. The composition of matter patent expires in 2023, before the statutory 12 years of marketing exclusivity for biologics expires in Q4 2023, so that's irrelevant under current law. The other two are interesting. A formulation patent expires in June 2027. That is of uncertain value, perhaps a lot, perhaps not.

More interesting is the method of treatment patent that expires in May 2032. if this holds up, perhaps it can protect the bulk of Eylea use. Biogen (BIIB) recently had a somewhat different method of treatment patent upheld, possibly a good sign for REGN. But until there is a challenge, we do not know. I am going to project 12 years of US protection for Eylea, rather than the full 15 years from now until 2032. EU protection may be to roughly 2026.

The 12 years of protected life also takes into consideration other possibilities:

that the Eylea/Ang2 antibody may succeed (currently in Phase 2), which would enhance sales while possibly prolonging patent protection

meaningful additional Eylea sales after biosimilars may reach the market

additional patent protection being obtained

important international expansion, e.g. China.

What Eylea sales growth is reasonable to expect?

The downside move of REGN in 2016 into the early part of this year related in large part to surprising deceleration in Eylea sales, then the forecast by REGN of near-zero growth in US sales. That has reversed to the upside, and now REGN is going to cease forecasting them for 2018 and beyond.

Both the CEO, Dr. Schleifer, and REGN's #2, Dr. Yancopoulos spent a good deal of time in their prepared remarks on the growth potential for Eylea in diabetic retinopathy. Part of their optimism was that while Eylea's direct competitor Lucentis did not establish superiority compared to a form of laser therapy, PRP, in diabetic retinopathy in the Protocol S study, Eylea was superior to PRP in the Phase 2b study CLARITY. In addition to potential growth in the core macular degeneration market, REGN is making the case for very large potential growth both in diabetic macular edema cases and proliferative diabetic retinopathy with or without macular edema. Please see prepared remarks from both executives for details. A Protocol W study, Phase 3 study is also underway.

The renewed US and international sales growth for Eylea and positive results in CLARITY lead me to return to the older projections I had for Eylea before the slowdown in sales growth and REGN's very downbeat forecast.

That leads to the following calculation:

$6.25 B average annual revenue to REGN X 12 years = $75 B.

If the pre-tax profit margin on all Eylea revenues really can be 80%, then pre-tax profits would be $60 B. Applying a 25% tax rate would lead to $45 B.

Then the ever-present question of discounting for present value raises its head. In the days of rampant pharma price inflation, I used to ignore that and simply assume that prices of the product would rise to meet a reasonable hurdle rate. Currently, that is not an appropriate assumption, but Eylea has never had a price increase. So I'm just going to propose fairly modest discounting for present value to about $38 B for Eylea.

Note well, there are many risks to this number, as well as upside potential should Eylea penetrate the diabetes retinal disease market strongly, and if reformulated Avastin finally comes to be viewed as a second-rate though inexpensive product and loses substantial market share (this could happen and could be a boon to Eylea).

Moving on the other major marketed product:

Dupixent - a major product; assessing its worth to REGN

This is a breakthrough antibody for allergic diseases that works by a novel, dual mechanism. It is approved in the US and EU for refractory eczema (atopic dermatitis). Sales in Q3, the second quarter on the market, were $89 MM. These revenues were all booked by SNY; there are no profits yet. EU sales have yet to begin, so essentially all sales were in the US. REGN reports many thousands of prescribers, generally dermatologists, have prescribed Dupixent, and that renewal rates are very high, above 90%. I expect this rate to decline once the placebo effect wears off, leaving over time mostly real responders. About 500 prescriptions are being filled weekly out of about 750 Rx'es written. If that continues, that's an annualized pace of 25,000 patients. If the renewal rate settles back to a still-high 80% renewal rate, then 20,000 patients may be a more solid number for year one. After that, no one knows. Dr. Schleifer estimates about 175,000 potential Dupixent patients for this indication in the EU.

Moving from the global opportunity in eczema, a potentially larger opportunity beckons in asthma. That is because one source pegs the world as having 300 million asthma sufferers. If 10% live in rich countries that will reimburse for Dupixent at REGN's preferred price range, i.e. at least $20,000 per year (or near that), that leaves 30 MM with asthma. Looking at this commentary and other comments based on one done in the Netherlands, the range of asthma cases for which Dupixent might be appropriate might range from as low as 3% to over 10%. If one arbitrarily picks 5% as the right number of patients suitable for a biologic, that is 1.5 MM people, quite a large population.

One of the reasons for optimism about Dupixent in asthma was that in the first of three pivotal studies, it was the first biologic to be effective in "low eo" asthma, which comprises about half the market. The second pivotal study was unencouraging in that regard, and now we have the third and final pivotal study completed. In the conference call, REGN argues that Dupixent actually is effective in low eo asthma, though it acknowledges it is more effective in high eo cases.

Dr. Yancopoulos made what I thought was a strong case in his prepared remarks for other benefits of Dupixent in asthma.

I am just going to wait for regulators and then payors to weigh in on this. As always, though, interested parties such as myself weigh the odds, and I certainly give weight to the chances that, as I had hoped based on the first pivotal study announced some time ago, Dupixent may become the biologic of choice in most cases of refractory asthma.

I also expect Dupixent to receive approval for sinusitis with nasal polyps and for the orphan disease eosinophilic esophagitis. In addition, REGN has previously discussed the drug possibly being put into trials for food allergy.

It is early days to guess, but for modeling purposes, I will use peak global Dupixent sales of $6 B and average sales over a potential 14-year patent-protected period of $3.5 B. This will likely be less profitable a dollar for dollar income to REGN than Eylea. Also, remember that SNY is the senior partner for Dupixent, whereas REGN is the main force for Eylea.

My guess for the present value of Dupixent to REGN is $9 B.

Again, this is early days and only one indication has received FDA approval out of at least four that are hoped for.

The value of Praluent, Kevzara and Zaltrap add to that to some unknown amount.

Interim conclusion

Putting all the above together, which as you see is full of all sorts of uncertainties, and where the earnings are back-ended in most (but not all) scenarios, a rough estimate of the value in REGN using a sum of the (product) parts analysis is that the market cap may be worth the future cash flows of its marketed products.

I have said this sort of thing before about BIIB, and indeed the stock found support at those levels. (BIIB's products were easier to analyze, though.)

Anyway, since the Great Recession, REGN has been a prolific developer of new products. Is the pipeline now barren? What about the intangibles apart from the identifiable pipeline?

To keep the article of manageable length, I will focus on the two parts of the pipeline that I think are most relevant for the long-term future of REGN.

Oncology could provide profit potential for years to come



REGN is developing oncology products both in partnership with SNY and on its own. The PD-1 antibody REGN2810 (cemiplimab) and REGN3767 are partnered with SNY; and a bispecific antibody for lymphomas is REGN's alone. Other bispecifics are progressing through the preclinical process.

The PD-1 antibody, cemiplimab, is likely to have a BLA filed in Q1 2018 for advanced squamous cell skin cancer. REGN points out, correctly per my research, that the US market opportunity here could be 10,000 patients per year. Not all will be treated, but this could be a multi-hundred million dollar opportunity from the start. Eventually, if an accelerated approval is followed by a full approval and EU approval, cemiplimab might have multi-billion dollar sales potential. As REGN noted in the conference call, it is now also in Phase 3 for lung cancer and second-line cervical cancer.

Big picture, moving into immuno-oncology with SNY, a Big Pharma player, is a good move in my opinion. The partnership for conventional antibodies with SNY produced Praluent, Dupixent and Kevzara. (One more drug for inflammatory disorders, REGN3500, is in Phase 1 from that older partnership; then I think that's it.)

I'm optimistic that something similar will prove out for the new I-O partnership.

It is too soon to pronounce a value to REGN's foray into oncology, but there may be nice upside optionality for patient investors in this space given REGN's talents at creating high-quality all-human antibodies, and doing so rapidly.

Then, we should consider other growth efforts:

CRISPR, Adicet and Regeneron Genetics

Possible significant growth for the future that can be delineated comes from the relationships with Intellia (NTLA), Adicet in immuno-therapy and from the genetic analysis of large numbers of patients, the Regeneron Genetics initiative.

These may be relatively low cost ways to gain significant returns down the road, and reflect REGN's growth as an emerging power center in the biotech industry.

Conclusion: REGN as a risky R&D-driven growth, and value, play



REGN's value has little to do with GAAP or non-GAAP earnings numbers, due to high R&D spending by REGN but also due to R&D payments from its partners, primarily SNY. For the record, EPS were $3.32 in Q3. Looking at non-GAAP trends tracked by Yahoo! Finance, Q3 was a "beat" and, more importantly, post-earnings, consensus for 2018 rose a bit from $16.36 to $16.71. What matters most to me is that REGN is profitable while spending large amounts of R&D, including R&D it undertakes on its own account. What matters most to me is sales growth and REGN's prospects for future growth. Also important is that REGN's balance sheet shows over $6 B in equity with no intangibles or goodwill. Rather, the intangible value has been created by REGN through years of planning, hard work and outright brilliance. My guesstimate of the range of future profits from its marketed products, an intangible and theoretical value at this point, suggests that REGN may be undervalued should its pipeline be nearly as productive going forward as it has been over the past decade.

When looking comprehensively at REGN is that unlike many companies in many fields, biotech and elsewhere, I like the fact that it has kept its eye on the genetic engineering biotech ball. It is not diversifying into small molecules, for example. It is not looking at this point to marketing on its own in the EU. Its focus is on cutting-edge drug discovery and alliances within its core competencies.

As I mentioned above, I have mixed feelings about REGN, and my trading or lack of such in the stock is not especially important to the information and point of view expressed in this article. However, Seeking Alpha requests authors to divulge whether they have a position in stocks they discuss; thus a brief comment is required. While there are warts and uncertainties to the REGN story, I liked the latest news flow. Given the severe drop in the share price while the market as a whole (SPY) was rising, I took a small starter position post-earnings in the $405 range after the stock fell, again, upon the earnings release.

Overall, I tend to think that REGN's R&D-driven focus on making great drugs, plus potential significant profit growth of the superior molecules found in Eylea, Dupixent and its other marketed drugs, may allow the stock to either get speculatively hot again, or rise over time in line with potential improvement in fundamentals. While I do not think that REGN is a takeover candidate, I do think that it has various ways to reward shareholders, albeit it with significant fundamental and trading risk, and with no likelihood of dividend payouts any time soon, if ever.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

