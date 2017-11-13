The Chemist's CEF Report - October 2017: CEFs Continuing To Break To New Highs

Author's note: This article was released to members of the Cambridge Income Laboratory one month ago.

Methodology

A database of CEFs was obtained from CEFConnect. All yields are quoted as the yield on price. All z-scores refer to the 1-year z-score, which I consider to be the most useful time duration for profiting from premium/discount reversion. The 1-year z-score is calculated as the difference between the current premium/discount and the 1-year average premium/discount, all divided by the standard deviation of said premium/discount. Positive z-scores indicate that the CEF's current premium/discount is higher than its historical average, while negative z-scores indicate that the current premium/discount is lower than the historical average. Incorporating the standard deviation into the z-score calculation enables comparison between CEFs that may have different magnitudes of absolute premia and discounts.

In the tables, "distance" refers to the distance between the current premium/discount of the fund and its 1-year historical premium/discount. "Coverage" refers to the ratio between a fund's earnings and its distribution, with coverage ratios greater than 100% indicating that the fund is earning more than it pays out in distributions.

Changes in this month's Report

From this month onwards, I will also include the category of the CEF (as listed in CEFConnect) in the tables, as I realize that there may be many unfamiliar tickers in the database. Let me know if this is helpful or not.



1. Top 10 highest premia and top 10 highest discounts

(May interest arbitrage investors)

CEFs with the highest discounts are potential buy candidates, while CEFs with the highest premia are potential sell/short candidates. The following data show the 10 CEFs with the highest premia and 10 CEFs with the highest discounts. Yields, z-scores and leverage are shown for comparison.

Top 10 highest premia (equity):

CEF Category Premium/discount Yield z-score Distance Leverage Baseline expense Coverage (GUT) US Equity-Utilities 29.1% 8.51% 1.5 6.2% 29.9% 1.7% 5% (DNP) US Equity-Growth & Income 14.6% 6.87% 2.1 4.0% 26.0% 1.1% 30% (CRF) US Equity-General Equity 13.3% 18.56% -0.7 -4.4% 0.0% 1.5% 8% (CLM) US Equity-General Equity 11.2% 18.68% -0.8 -4.7% 0.0% 1.3% 11% (MFV) US Equity-Growth & Income 9.4% 9.05% 1.6 10.0% 0.0% 1.4% 40% (TYG) US Equity-MLP 8.3% 9.07% 0.4 1.3% 33.3% 1.9% 0% (GOF) US Equity-Growth & Income 7.5% 10.28% 1.2 2.6% 20.9% 1.6% 74% (HIE) US Equity-Dividend Equity 7.0% 10.05% 1.5 6.2% 17.5% 1.8% 29% (IID) Non-US/Other-Global Equity Dividend 6.1% 8.20% 1.6 4.8% 0.0% 1.6% 12% (KYN) US Equity-MLP 4.6% 10.41% 1.5 2.9% 34.5% 3.8% 0%

Top 10 highest discounts (equity):

CEF Category Premium/discount Yield z-score Distance Leverage Baseline expense Coverage (OTCPK:FXBY)

US Equity-General Equity -31.6% 0.51% 0.1 0.1% 0.0% 2.6% -42% (RIF) US Equity-Real Estate (US) -17.3% 6.78% 0.5 1.0% 28.0% 1.7% 34% (DNI) US Equity-Growth & Income -17.0% 4.64% 0.7 0.5% 0.0% 1.5% 9% (CET) US Equity-General Equity -16.1% 3.76% 0.8 2.0% 0.0% 0.9% 12% (GAM) US Equity-General Equity -15.2% 1.36% 1.0 1.2% 14.9% 1.2% 0% (BIF) US Equity-General Equity -15.1% 3.94% 2.0 2.8% 4.0% 1.4% 29% (SRF) US Equity-MLP -14.1% 5.50% 0.1 0.1% 17.0% 3.8% 0% (CUBA) Non-US/Other-Latin American Equity -14.1% 1.85% -1.1 -1.7% 0.0% 3.3% -6% (ADX) US Equity-General Equity -13.9% 6.47% 2.1 1.8% 0.0% 0.6% 35% (PEO) US Equity-Energy/Resources -13.6% 5.76% 0.9 1.0% 0.7% 0.8% 34%

Top 10 highest premia (debt):

CEF Category Premium/discount Yield z-score Distance Leverage Baseline expense Coverage (PGP) Taxable Income-Multi-Sector 48.1% 10.45% -1.3 -13.3% 31.9% 1.9% 73% (ECC) Taxable Income-Senior Loan 25.0% 11.43% 1.6 15.3% 31.4% 6.6% 83% (RCS) Non-US/Other-Global Income 24.5% 8.86% 0.0 -0.1% 63.8% 1.0% 111% (PCQ) Tax-Free Income-California 22.2% 5.33% 1.6 6.2% 46.5% 1.2% 92% (PHK) Taxable Income-Multi-Sector 20.1% 11.67% -1.5 -12.5% 22.2% 1.0% 68% (PCK) Tax-Free Income-California 17.2% 5.60% 0.9 2.6% 43.0% 1.2% 98% (DMO) Taxable Income-Mortgage Bond 16.9% 10.89% 0.4 2.2% 31.1% 1.8% 81% (BHV) Tax-Free Income-Virginia 15.3% 4.20% 0.9 5.8% 39.7% 2.1% 101% (EDF) Non-US/Other-Emerging Market Income 12.9% 12.62% 1.4 5.3% 31.7% 1.8% 64% (PTY) Taxable Income-Investment Grade 12.3% 9.25% 0.8 2.3% 26.8% 0.9% 75%

Top 10 highest discounts (debt):

CEF Category Premium/discount Yield z-score Distance Leverage Baseline expense Coverage (NTC) Tax-Free Income-Connecticut -13.1% 4.44% -1.6 -2.2% 36.4% 1.1% 99% (NXJ) Tax-Free Income-New Jersey -13.0% 5.05% -1.4 -0.9% 37.9% 0.8% 101% (VPV) Tax-Free Income-Pennsylvania -12.6% 5.09% -1.3 -1.1% 38.5% 0.9% 103% (BWG) Non-US/Other-Global Income -12.4% 8.01% 0.7 0.8% 35.9% 1.6% 101% (EVJ) Tax-Free Income-New Jersey -12.4% 4.56% -1.5 -1.8% 37.8% 1.7% 103% (EMD) Non-US/Other-Emerging Market Income -12.1% 7.65% 0.1 0.1% 21.7% 1.2% 94% (NMY) Tax-Free Income-Maryland -11.9% 4.67% -1.4 -1.0% 37.3% 1.0% 97% (CEV) Tax-Free Income-California -11.8% 3.61% -1.7 -1.9% 35.9% 1.6% 116% (WIA) Taxable Income-Government -11.7% 3.61% -0.5 -0.6% 29.5% 0.7% 97% (FT) Taxable Income-Multi-Sector -11.6% 5.31% 0.7 0.9% 22.8% 1.2% 98%

2. Top 10 highest z-scores and top 10 lowest z-scores

(May interest arbitrage investors)

Similar to premia/discounts, CEFs with the lowest z-scores are potential buy candidates, while CEFs with the highest z-scores are potential sell/short candidates. The following data show the 10 CEFs with the highest z-scores and 10 CEFs with the lowest z-scores. Premium/discount, yields and leverage are shown for comparison.

Top 10 highest z-scores (equity):

CEF Category z-score Premium/discount Yield Distance Leverage Baseline expense Coverage (TTF) Non-US/Other-Asia Equity 5.1 -3.3% 7.5% 10.1% 0.0% 1.1% 7% (NRO) US Equity-Real Estate (US) 3.5 -3.9% 9.6% 4.9% 2.1% 1.4% 54% (ASG) US Equity-General Equity 2.6 -3.8% 8.3% 6.2% 0.0% 1.4% -1% (GCV) US Equity-Growth & Income 2.5 3.0% 8.3% 10.5% 23.8% 1.9% 1% (IRR) US Equity-Covered Call 2.5 3.5% 10.0% 8.2% 0.0% 1.2% 4% (GGT) Non-US/Other-Global Equity 2.5 4.3% 9.1% 10.7% 8.3% 1.5% 0% (GPM) US Equity-Covered Call 2.5 -1.3% 11.1% 3.6% 31.4% 1.6% -1% (MGU) US Equity-Utilities 2.4 -6.1% 5.6% 6.3% 29.8% 1.8% 34% (USA) US Equity-General Equity 2.4 -10.0% 8.6% 4.2% 0.0% 1.1% 3% (CEF) US Equity-Commodities 2.3 -2.6% 0.1% 4.0% 0.0% 0.3% -39%

Top 10 lowest z-scores (equity):

CEF Category z-score Premium/discount Yield Distance Leverage Baseline expense Coverage (ETV) US Equity-Covered Call -2.0 3.9% 8.7% -2.2% 0.0% 1.1% 7% (UTG) US Equity-Utilities -1.7 -9.2% 6.1% -7.1% 21.4% 1.2% 42% (IRL) Non-US/Other-Other Non-US Equity -1.5 -11.5% 9.0% -2.3% 0.0% 1.8% -1% (CUBA) Non-US/Other-Latin American Equity -1.1 -14.1% 1.9% -1.7% 0.0% 3.3% -6% (PHYS) US Equity-Commodities -1.1 -0.5% 0.0% -0.2% 0.0% 0.0% #DIV/0! (PSLV) US Equity-Commodities -1.0 -0.3% 0.0% -0.4% 0.0% 0.0% #DIV/0! (CLM) US Equity-General Equity -0.8 11.2% 18.7% -4.7% 0.0% 1.3% 11% (HTY) US Equity-Equity Tax-Advantaged -0.8 3.8% 9.6% -5.5% 0.0% 1.3% 16% (CRF) US Equity-General Equity -0.7 13.3% 18.6% -4.4% 0.0% 1.5% 8% (THW) US Equity-Health/Biotech -0.6 -7.0% 0.0% -0.9% 20.2% 1.4% 11%

Top 10 highest z-scores (debt):

CEF Category z-score Premium/discount Yield Distance Leverage Baseline expense Coverage (MHF) Tax-Free Income-National 3.2 -1.3% 3.9% 5.0% 0.0% 0.7% 106% (EXD) Taxable Income-Government 3.0 -4.9% 10.0% 4.8% 0.0% 1.4% 3% (NXP) Tax-Free Income-National 3.0 -2.3% 3.6% 3.4% 0.9% 0.3% 100% (EGF) Taxable Income-Mortgage Bond 2.7 -3.0% 3.6% 1.8% 13.7% 1.3% 67% (BGH) Taxable Income-High Yield 2.6 -2.1% 8.8% 5.0% 26.4% 1.5% 109% (VCV) Tax-Free Income-California 2.4 -2.4% 4.9% 3.7% 38.2% 0.9% 105% (NUW) Tax-Free Income-National 2.4 4.9% 4.0% 4.5% 9.1% 0.7% 104% (FTF) Taxable Income-Limited Duration 2.3 -5.2% 10.7% 2.1% 23.6% 1.3% 41% (NXR) Tax-Free Income-National 2.2 -4.0% 3.5% 2.3% 0.0% 0.3% 101% (VGI) Taxable Income-Multi-Sector 2.2 4.2% 10.3% 9.0% 26.1% 1.7% 49%

Top 10 lowest z-scores (debt):

CEF Category z-score Premium/discount Yield Distance Leverage Baseline expense Coverage (NMS) Tax-Free Income-Minnesota -2.0 1.4% 4.7% -7.4% 38.0% 1.2% 100% (JHD) Taxable Income-High Yield -1.9 -1.6% 5.2% -1.3% 24.4% 1.0% 105% (BTT) Tax-Free Income-National -1.8 -6.0% 3.8% -2.9% 36.7% 0.7% 102% (CEV) Tax-Free Income-California -1.7 -11.8% 3.6% -1.9% 35.9% 1.6% 116% (KTF) Tax-Free Income-National -1.6 0.8% 5.7% -3.8% 37.5% 0.9% 97% (NTC) Tax-Free Income-Connecticut -1.6 -13.1% 4.4% -2.2% 36.4% 1.1% 99% (PHK) Taxable Income-Multi-Sector -1.5 20.1% 11.7% -12.5% 22.2% 1.0% 68% (EVJ) Tax-Free Income-New Jersey -1.5 -12.4% 4.6% -1.8% 37.8% 1.7% 103% (DTF) Tax-Free Income-National -1.4 -8.8% 4.2% -3.5% 32.9% 1.2% 90% (PZC) Tax-Free Income-California -1.4 9.7% 5.0% -8.7% 46.8% 1.2% 112%

3. Top 10 highest yielding CEFs

(May interest buy-and-hold income investors)

Some readers are mostly interested in obtaining income from their CEFs, so the following data presents the top 10 highest yielding CEFs. I've also included the premium/discount and z-score data for reference. Before going out and buying all 10 funds from the list, some words of caution: [i] higher yields generally indicate higher risk, [ii] some of these funds trade at a premium, meaning you will be buying them at a price higher than the intrinsic value of the assets (which is why I've included the premium/discount and z-score data for consideration), and [iii] beware of funds paying out high yields from return of capital in a destructive manner.

Top 10 highest yields (equity):

CEF Category Yield Premium/discount z-score Distance Leverage Baseline expense Coverage (CLM) US Equity-General Equity 18.7% 11.2% -0.8 -4.7% 0.0% 1.3% 11% (CRF) US Equity-General Equity 18.6% 13.3% -0.7 -4.4% 0.0% 1.5% 8% (DSE) US Equity-MLP 13.5% 3.7% 0.4 1.5% 36.0% 1.9% 0% (FMO) US Equity-MLP 13.3% 1.5% -0.5 -1.1% 28.0% 1.7% 0% (NDP) US Equity-MLP 13.1% 2.5% 0.2 1.1% 24.6% 1.7% 0% (RIV) US Equity-Growth & Income 12.3% -1.3% 0.6 1.4% 0.0% 1.4% 84% (CEN) US Equity-MLP 11.7% 0.6% -0.1 -0.1% 34.6% 2.0% 0% (GPM) US Equity-Covered Call 11.1% -1.3% 2.5 3.6% 31.4% 1.6% -1% (ZF) Non-US/Other-Global Growth & Income 11.1% -4.0% 1.6 3.3% 25.6% 2.1% 10% (JMF) US Equity-MLP 11.0% 3.8% 0.8 2.8% 28.1% 1.5% 0%

Top 10 highest yields (debt):

CEF

Category Yield Premium/discount z-score Distance Leverage Baseline expense Coverage (OXLC) Taxable Income-Senior Loan 15.4% 2.0% -0.4 -1.5% 35.3% 7.9% 37% (EDF) Non-US/Other-Emerging Market Income 12.6% 12.9% 1.4 5.3% 31.7% 1.8% 64% (PHK) Taxable Income-Multi-Sector 11.7% 20.1% -1.5 -12.5% 22.2% 1.0% 68% (ECC) Taxable Income-Senior Loan 11.4% 25.0% 1.6 15.3% 31.4% 6.6% 83% (EDI) Non-US/Other-Emerging Market Income 11.2% 3.1% 0.5 2.3% 32.1% 1.0% 74% (NCZ) Taxable Income-Multi-Sector 11.1% 3.7% 0.9 3.3% 37.5% 1.4% 90% (NCV) Taxable Income-Multi-Sector 10.9% 6.4% 1.4 5.1% 37.1% 1.3% 88% (DMO) Taxable Income-Mortgage Bond 10.9% 16.9% 0.4 2.2% 31.1% 1.8% 81% (FTF) Taxable Income-Limited Duration 10.7% -5.2% 2.3 2.1% 23.6% 1.3% 41% (PGP) Taxable Income-Multi-Sector 10.5% 48.1% -1.3 -13.3% 31.9% 1.9% 73%

4. Top 10 best combination of yield and discount

(May interest buy-and-hold income investors)

For possible buy candidates, it is probably a good idea to consider both yield and discount. Buying a CEF with both a high yield and discount not only gives you the opportunity to capitalize from discount contraction, but you also get "free" alpha every time the distribution is paid out. This is because paying out a distribution is effectively the same as liquidating the fund at NAV and returning the capital to the unitholders. I considered several ways to rank CEFs by a composite metric of both yield and discount. The simplest would be yield + discount, however I disregarded this because yields and discounts may have different ranges of absolute values and a sum would be biased towards the larger set of values. I finally settled on the multiplicative product, yield x discount. This is because I consider a CEF with 7% yield and 7% discount to be more desirable than a fund with 2% yield and 12% discount, or 12% yield and 2% discount, even though each pair of quantities sum to 14%. Multiplying yield and discount together biases towards funds with both high yield and discount. Since discount is negative and yield is positive, the more negative the "D x Y" metric, the better.

Top 10 best D x Y (equity):

CEF Category Premium/discount Yield z-score D x Y Distance Leverage Baseline expense Coverage (RIF) US Equity-Real Estate (US) -17.3% 6.8% 0.5 -1.17 1.0% 28.0% 1.7% 34% (IRL) Non-US/Other-Other Non-US Equity -11.5% 9.0% -1.5 -1.04 -2.3% 0.0% 1.8% -1% (TDF) Non-US/Other-Asia Equity -11.0% 8.8% 0.7 -0.96 1.5% 0.0% 1.3% 1% (ADX) US Equity-General Equity -13.9% 6.5% 2.1 -0.90 1.8% 0.0% 0.6% 35% (USA) US Equity-General Equity -10.0% 8.6% 2.4 -0.86 4.2% 0.0% 1.1% 3% (INF) Non-US/Other-Global Equity -11.5% 7.3% -0.5 -0.84 -1.1% 27.4% 1.8% 41% (SRV) US Equity-MLP -9.2% 8.9% 1.0 -0.82 2.6% 31.8% 2.7% 0% (IGR) US Equity-Real Estate (Global) -10.6% 7.6% 1.7 -0.81 2.5% 13.1% 1.1% 53% (DNI) US Equity-Growth & Income -17.0% 4.6% 0.7 -0.79 0.5% 0.0% 1.5% 9% (PEO) US Equity-Energy/Resources -13.6% 5.8% 0.9 -0.79 1.0% 0.7% 0.8% 34%

Top 10 best D x Y (debt):

CEF Category Premium/discount Yield z-score D x Y Distance Leverage Baseline expense Coverage (BWG) Non-US/Other-Global Income -12.4% 8.0% 0.7 -0.99 0.8% 35.9% 1.6% 101% (EMD) Non-US/Other-Emerging Market Income -12.1% 7.7% 0.1 -0.93 0.1% 21.7% 1.2% 94% (EDD) Non-US/Other-Emerging Market Income -10.2% 7.5% 0.4 -0.76 0.6% 31.8% 1.8% 32% (FAM) Non-US/Other-Global Income -9.5% 7.7% -0.7 -0.73 -1.1% 27.4% 1.7% 79% (AGC) Taxable Income-Convertible -7.9% 9.0% 0.4 -0.72 1.3% 40.9% 2.2% 39% (AVK) Taxable Income-Convertible -8.4% 8.4% 0.3 -0.71 1.0% 39.1% 1.2% 51% (ERC) Taxable Income-Limited Duration -7.3% 9.6% 0.7 -0.71 1.1% 23.9% 1.0% 76% (EHI) Non-US/Other-Global Income -9.1% 7.7% 1.0 -0.70 1.2% 25.1% 1.3% 101% (GHY) Taxable Income-High Yield -9.6% 7.2% 0.2 -0.70 0.2% 27.2% 1.3% 101% (NHS) Taxable Income-High Yield -9.5% 7.1% 1.8 -0.68 1.6% 32.2% 1.2% 104%

5. Top 10 best combination of yield, discount and z-score

(May interest buy-and-hold income investors + arbitrage investors)

This is my favorite metric because it takes into account all three factors that I always consider when buying or selling CEFs: yield, discount and z-score. The composite metric simply multiplies the three quantities together. A screen is applied to only include CEFs with a negative 1-year z-score. As both discount and z-score are negative while yield is positive, the more positive the "D x Y x Z" metric, the better.

Top 10 best D x Y x Z (equity):

CEF Category Premium/discount Yield z-score D x Y x Z Distance Leverage Baseline expense Coverage (IRL) Non-US/Other-Other Non-US Equity -11.5% 9.0% -1.5 1.56 -2.3% 0.0% 1.8% -1% (UTG) US Equity-Utilities -9.2% 6.1% -1.7 0.95 -7.1% 21.4% 1.2% 42% (INF) Non-US/Other-Global Equity -11.5% 7.3% -0.5 0.42 -1.1% 27.4% 1.8% 41% (GRF) US Equity-General Equity -12.2% 6.2% -0.4 0.30 -1.0% 0.0% 1.3% 0% (CUBA) Non-US/Other-Latin American Equity -14.1% 1.9% -1.1 0.29 -1.7% 0.0% 3.3% -6% (MXF) Non-US/Other-Latin American Equity -11.9% 3.0% -0.6 0.22 -0.5% 0.0% 1.7% 11% (GRX) US Equity-Health/Biotech -11.9% 5.1% -0.2 0.12 -0.2% 22.0% 1.6% -12% (HQH) US Equity-Health/Biotech -3.6% 8.0% -0.3 0.09 -0.5% 0.0% 1.1% -2% (ERH) US Equity-Utilities -1.9% 7.0% -0.5 0.07 -0.9% 15.9% 1.0% 103% (APF) Non-US/Other-Asia Equity -11.3% 0.0% 2.2 0.00 1.9% 0.0% 1.3% 12%

(N.B. Only 9 funds shown as only these equity funds had negative z-scores!)

Top 10 best D x Y x Z (debt):

CEF Category Premium/discount Yield z-score D x Y x Z Distance Leverage Baseline expense Coverage (NTC) Tax-Free Income-Connecticut -13.1% 4.4% -1.6 0.93 -2.2% 36.4% 1.1% 99% (NXJ) Tax-Free Income-New Jersey -13.0% 5.1% -1.4 0.92 -0.9% 37.9% 0.8% 101% (EVJ) Tax-Free Income-New Jersey -12.4% 4.6% -1.5 0.85 -1.8% 37.8% 1.7% 103% (VPV) Tax-Free Income-Pennsylvania -12.6% 5.1% -1.3 0.83 -1.1% 38.5% 0.9% 103% (NMY) Tax-Free Income-Maryland -11.9% 4.7% -1.4 0.78 -1.0% 37.3% 1.0% 97% (CEV) Tax-Free Income-California -11.8% 3.6% -1.7 0.72 -1.9% 35.9% 1.6% 116% (IIM) Tax-Free Income-National -8.9% 5.0% -1.4 0.62 -1.5% 36.0% 0.9% 105% (DTF) Tax-Free Income-National -8.8% 4.2% -1.4 0.52 -3.5% 32.9% 1.2% 90% (FAM) Non-US/Other-Global Income -9.5% 7.7% -0.7 0.51 -1.1% 27.4% 1.7% 79% (MPA) Tax-Free Income-Pennsylvania -8.5% 5.2% -1.1 0.48 -1.2% 39.7% 0.9% 102%

6. Summary statistics

The average premium/discount of all the CEFs in the database is -3.53%, a slight increase from -3.66% in the previous month. The following chart shows the average premium/discount over the past 12 months.



The average distribution yield of all the CEFs in the database is 6.37%, a slight decrease from 6.48% in the month prior, and nearing the recent low of 6.35% reached in May.



The average z-score of all the CEFs in the database is +0.60, which is nearly identical to the value of +0.59 a month ago.

Commentary

In last month's commentary The Chemist's CEF Report - September 2017: Volatility Says Hi And Goodbye, we noted that volatility remained highly subdued despite a brief mid-month spike, with CEF valuations still remaining slightly elevated. This month brought approximately more of the same, with the average discount contracting by 13 bps to -3.53%, and average yield declining by 11 bps to 6.37%. Meanwhile, the average 1-year z-score increased by 1 bps to 0.60.



A highly calm 2017 remained highly calm in September. Last month saw the second-ever lowest monthly close of VIX (10.49) on record - in fact, 2017 has 4 of the top 10 monthly lowest VIX closes since 1990. The VIX has barely cracked above 16 in all of 2017.



^VIX data by YCharts

Meanwhile, with 9 positive months in the S&P 500 already in books, we might be ending up with a year of no monthly losses, something that has never happened ever. Alarm bells are going off in my naturally contrarian head, but my stance is still cautiously long for now, as I have been this year even as the markets have been grinding to new highs, month after month.

CEFs certainly haven't been neglected from the party. The YieldShares High Income ETF (YYY) and the 2x leveraged version, the ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (CEFL), as well as another basket of CEFs, the PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (PCEF), are all hitting all-time highs (with dividends included).

In fact, partly due to shrinking costs across the board, YYY and PCEF have actually handily outperformed on a YTD basis multi-asset income ETFs such as iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (IYLD) and the First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income ETF (MDIV).

As with last month, I am still cautiously long with CEFs at the moment. I have not been selling even at these elevated levels, but I haven't been buying much either, with few bargains to be had in CEFland.



I intend to give a list of my top 3 CEF picks each month, which is based on my consideration of the data as well as my qualitative judgment. Note that me designating a fund as a top pick does not mean I am encouraging subscribers to buy the fund, nor am I necessarily going to include the fund in the Cambridge Income Laboratory Portfolio. Moreover, note that some of the picks may have a narrow mandate (e.g. utilities stocks or MLPs), and therefore each investor should consider their own investment objective and risk tolerance before deciding to invest money into any of the picks. Furthermore, note that these are intended to be short/medium-term picks (to take advantage of mean reversion) rather than long-term holds.

For October 2017, my top 3 picks are:

Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) (twice): 6.1% yield, -9.2% discount, -1.7 z-score, -7.1% distance, 21.4% leverage, 1.2% baseline expense

(UTG) (twice): 6.1% yield, -9.2% discount, -1.7 z-score, -7.1% distance, 21.4% leverage, 1.2% baseline expense DTF Tax Free Income (DTF): 4.2% yield, -8.8% discount, -1.4 z-score, -3.5% distance, 32.9% leverage, 1.2% baseline expense

The inclusion of UTG marks the first time in several months that I have selected an equity fund as a top pick, as equity CEFs in general have been on a tear recently and appear slightly overvalued as a group (as a case in point, only 9 equity CEFs had negative 1-year z-scores this month!). Apart from the Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETV), which trades with a premium of +3.9% and a z-score of -2.0, UTG is the equity fund with the most negative z-score in the database. The relatively cheap valuation of UTG is of course due to its imminent rights offering, as I have written about extensively. However, I think that this is a temporary depression only, and my opinion is that the premium/discount value of the fund will rebound at least somewhat as the specter of the rights offering subsides. Partly because of this catalyst, and partly because I could not find a 3rd fund that I really liked, I picked UTG twice this month which will be recorded as such in the tracker. We own or are about to own UTG in both the Cambridge and MIN portfolios.

The second pick is DTF, a national muni fund. 9 out of 10 debt funds in the top "D x Y x Z" category were muni funds, and of those, 7 were state munis, which I try to avoid as picks due to idiosyncratic risk. The only two national muni funds were DTF and Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (IIM). I went for DTF over IIM largely because DTF was trading at a greater distance from its 52-week average premium/discount (-3.5%) compared to IIM (-1.5%).

For past performance of picks, see "The Chemist's CEF Report Picks Continue To Outperform Over Benchmarks (Updated Sep. 2017)". Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long the portfolio securities.