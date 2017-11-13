Question For Tesla's CFO

The company reported an unexpected jump in SG&A in 3Q17, which was not well explained by management.

The high degree of operating leverage inherent in any capital-intensive industry, such as the automotive industry, is a significant piece of my investment thesis for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), as well as my articles on the company's competitors.

Estimating the company's degree of operating leverage is critical for the five reasons I discussed with Tesla Forum members in my article "Why Is GAAP Profitability Important?"

Operating leverage is also a topic company management discussed several times in 2017. The following is from Tesla's latest Form 10-Q:

We expect selling, general and administrative expenses to continue to increase in absolute amounts while declining significantly as a percentage of revenue due to the significant increase in revenue primarily driven by the ramp in Model 3 sales and as we focus on increasing operational efficiency while continuing to expand our customer and corporate infrastructure.

In addition, the following is what management guided in the Outlook section of its 2Q17 Update Letter:

For the second half of 2017, we expect strong improvement in operating leverage as revenue should significantly increase in the second half of the year as compared to the first half, while operating expenses should remain essentially flat.

In other words, operating leverage is a critical element that is anticipated by both investors and management. The following, however, is what we got in the 3Q17 results:

Readers should note that operating expenses jumped by 8.5%, from $908 million, or 32.5% of revenues, in 2Q17 to $985 million, or 33.0% of revenues, in 3Q17. The sequential jump in operating expenses was primarily due to a $115 million increase in selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses. In addition, management guided to further increase in operating expenses in 4Q17, as noted in the latest Update Letter:

Gross profit is expected to grow more than operating costs in Q4 compared to Q3, while operating costs are expected to be flat to up slightly in Q4.

In other words, Tesla will have overshot its previous "essentially flat" guidance by more than $150 million. Since this was a significant and unexpected jump, and directly at odds with the guidance provided just three months ago, I looked for a more detailed explanation in the Form 10-Q, which included the following general commentary:

Selling, general and administrative expense consists primarily of personnel and facilities costs related to our stores, marketing, sales, executive, finance, human resources, information technology and legal organizations, as well as litigation settlements and fees for professional and contract services. Selling, general and administrative expense increased by $316.2 million, or 94%, in the three months ended September 30, 2017 as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2016. This increase was primarily due to a $148.1 million increase in employee and labor-rated expenses from increased headcount as a result of our acquisitions as well as headcount growth from the expansion of our automotive and energy storage businesses. Additionally, the increase was due to a $87.7 million increase in office, information technology and facilities-related expenses to support the growth of our business as well as sales and marketing activities to handle our expanding market presence and a $53.0 million increase in professional and outside service expenses to support the growth of our business.

In the above paragraph - which by the way includes a spelling mistake, but let's ignore that for now - the company only explains the year-over-year increase but does not address the sequential jump. This is normal, but given the significance of the unexpected sequential jump with respect to a significant piece of the investment thesis, I would have expected management to at least address the issue. The 3Q17 Update Letter and the earnings call transcript did not provide any explanation, either.

Could Model 3 Bottlenecks Be The Reason?

One unexpected development in the last three months was, of course, the delay in Model 3 production ramp, but I would think that the majority of unexpected expenses due to this issue would have been booked into Cost Of Goods Sold ("COGS") and not in SG&A.

An exception to this rule of thumb might have been a surge in "professional and outside service expenses" if Tesla had its subcontractors work overtime in 3Q17. We do not, however, know for certain if expenses associated with subcontractors that work on the Model 3 production ramp are booked in COGS or SG&A.

Bottom Line

The company will miss its guidance of "essentially flat" operating expenses in 2H17 by more than $150 million, and because it relates to a significant piece of the Tesla investment thesis, I would have expected management to have explained this jump in further detail.

To be clear, I continue to be positive on the company's long-term prospects, and one quarter does not make a trend, but investors should keep an eye on this line item in the reporting periods.

