NorthStar Realty Europe's (NRE) CEO Mahbod Nia on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

NorthStar Realty Europe Corp (NYSE:NRE)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 9, 2017 09:00 ET

Executives

Trevor Ross - General Counsel

Mahbod Nia - Chief Executive Officer

Keith Feldman - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

David Corak - B. Riley FBR

Mitch Germain - JMP Securities

Jade Rahmani - KBW

Trevor Ross

Good morning and welcome to NorthStar Realty Europe’s third quarter 2017 earnings conference call. Before the call begins, I would like to remind everyone that certain statements made during the course of this call are not based on historical information and may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. I refer you to the company’s filings made with the SEC for a more detailed discussion of the risks and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made today. The company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements that maybe made in the course of this call.

Furthermore, certain non-GAAP financial measures will be discussed on this conference call. Our presentation of this information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP can be accessed through our filings with the SEC at www.sec.gov.

I will now turn the call over to our CEO, Mahbod Nia.

Mahbod Nia

Thank you, Trevor and thank you everyone for joining us today. In addition to Trevor, I am joined by Keith Feldman, our CFO.

NorthStar Realty Europe, or NRE, is a New York Stock Exchange listed REIT focused on prime European office properties. We own 26 properties in key cities across 5 countries, with a concentration in our core markets of Germany, the United Kingdom and France. Our objective is to create shareholder value by generating a stable and recurring income for distribution to shareholders supplemented by capital growth through active asset management initiatives over time.

I would like to begin the call with a few remarks regarding the macroeconomic environment and European commercial real estate market. The European economy posted another solid quarter of economic growth in which gross domestic product in the European Union, or EU, grew by 2.5% year-on-year, reflecting the strongest annual growth since 2011. Unemployment in the EU continues to fall, reaching 7.5% in September 2017, down from 8.4% the year earlier, the lowest level recorded since November 2008.

The UK economy began to slow during 2017, posting 0.4% growth in the third quarter, as elevated levels of inflation due to a weaker pound eroded real income and hampered consumer demand, while general uncertainties associated with Brexit weighed on business sentiments and investments. On November 2, 2017, the Bank of England, or BRE, raised the UK base interest rates from 0.25% to 0.5%, the first interest rate rise in a decade in an effort to contain inflation, which was 3% in the year to September. The BOE signaled that any further increases would likely be at a gradual pace and limited in number.

The Eurozone economy remained buoyant, achieving 2.5% year-on-year GDP growth during the third quarter. In October 2017, the International Monetary Fund upgraded the 2017 GDP forecast for the euro area up to 1.9%, reflecting an acceleration in exports and continued strength in consumer demand. Unemployment fell to 8.9%, its lowest level since January 2009. This stronger than anticipated economic recovery resulted in the European Central Bank signaling its intention to begin reducing the level of economic stimulus it provides. On October 26, 2017, the ECB announced its decision to maintain interest rates at 0% and signaled its intention to half its bond purchase program from €60 billion to €30 billion per month from January to September 2018. Inflation stood at 1.4% in the year to October, below the ECB’s target of just under 2%. We continue to believe that any unwinding of stimulus is likely to be gradual and subject to ongoing review based on the future economic performance and inflation outlook of the region. And the ECB’s recent commentary appears to be consistent with this view.

European commercial real estate investment volume totaled €66 billion in the third quarter of 2017 and €197 billion in the first 9 months of 2017, 16% above the same period in 2016. Prime property yield in most asset classes and markets was broadly stable during the third quarter and continue to remain at a significant premium to sovereign yields. Driven by strong demand for office and industrial properties, including a number of large transactions in these sectors, German transaction volume reached €39 billion in the first 9 months of 2017, 20% above the same period last year and the highest level achieved during the first 9 months of 2007.

London office investment transactions totaled £4.8 billion in the third quarter of 2017, representing a quarterly increase of 51% and a significant increase on the same period last year. For the first 9 months of 2017, London investment volume reached £13 billion, equaling the investment volume for the full year 2016. The French investment volume was €15 billion during the first 9 months of 2017, 13% below the same period in 2016, driven by weaker appetite in the run-up to the recent general election and the shortage of larger transactions. The new supply pipeline remains subdued across all major European office markets. Improving occupier demand, coupled with low supply, continues to face downward pressure on vacancy rates and gradual upward pressure on rents across major European office markets, with prime rents across Europe rising by 2.3% year-on-year on the third quarter.

Turning the discussion back to NRE, on the back of a very active quarter, I am pleased to announce strong earnings in real estate operating results for the third quarter of 2017. Our portfolio of 26 properties leased to blue chip and other high-quality tenants in key cities across Europe is valued at $2.3 billion based on the midyear independent valuation by Cushman & Wakefield, adjusted for currency movements. As of September 30, 2017, the portfolio had a combined lettable area of approximately 344,000 square meters, an average occupancy of 86% and a remaining weighted average leased term of approximately 6.4 years.

Consistent with our proactive approach to asset management, we successfully leased or renewed leases on over 14% of the overall portfolio year-to-date, which we anticipate will result in approximately $2.3 million of additional same-store NOI from January 2018. Leases executed in the third quarter of 2017 include 10-year extensions with Deloitte and AKD at Maastoren in Rotterdam, demonstrating the strong commitment to the property for these tenants who together occupy more than 70% of the net lettable area, while extending the asset’s weighted average lease term by 4.5 years and enhancing its value in preparation for an anticipated sale. Invesco, a tenant at Portman Square since 2008, recently signed a new 10-year lease for its existing space, while simultaneously expanding into an additional 2,600 square meters in the property that was previously occupied by other tenants.

Our core portfolio has a value of approximately $2 billion based on the midyear independent valuation by Cushman & Wakefield and is comprised of 20 properties in key cities within Germany, the UK and France, representing 89% of the overall portfolio by value and generating approximately 86% of our total rental income. The core portfolio has a combined lettable area of approximately 232,000 square meters and a remaining weighted average lease term of approximately 6.4 years as of September 30, 2017. We sold 2 non-core properties during the third quarter, exiting Spain and reducing our presence in the Netherlands to solely the Maastoren property. As a result, our non-core portfolio is reduced to 6 properties valued at $243 million based on the midyear Cushman & Wakefield valuation.

We have been intensely focused on implementing certain operational efficiencies, which are expected to result in meaningful cash expense savings from 2018. We also realized an additional $1.4 million of annual cash savings through a renegotiated margin adoption on the SEB portfolio loan facility, which represents approximately 40% of our total debt. Keith will discuss these initiatives in more detail. I am pleased to announce that as part of our ongoing commitment to generating shareholder value and unlocking NRE’s trading discount to NAV, NRE’s Board of Directors and Colony NorthStar agreed an amendment – agreed on amending and restating NRE’s management contract, bringing the fee structure and term of the agreement more in line with customary market standards.

In summary, we had a very active quarter and remain confident in the strong overall macroeconomic fundamentals in Europe as well as the quality and diversity of our portfolio and its income profile.

With that, I will now hand over to Keith Feldman, our CFO, to further discuss the financial results.

Keith Feldman

Thank you, Mahbod. Good morning, everyone and welcome to our third quarter 2017 earnings call. We reported net operating income, or NOI, of $26 million for the third quarter of 2017. Looking at our same-store sequential quarter-over-quarter operating performance on an FX adjusted basis, total revenue decreased by $900,000 or 2.6% and same-store sequential net operating income decreased by $400,000 or 1.5%, primarily driven by the value-enhancing lease extensions signed at the Maastoren property, which included a one-time negative amount of approximately $300,000 related to the lease with Deloitte, which was signed in the third quarter, effective back to May 2017.

Core portfolio same-store sequential quarter-over-quarter NOI increased by approximately $250,000 or 1.1% due to the positive leasing activity in some of our German assets. Additionally, core portfolio same-store NOI for the third quarter of 2017 does not yet reflect the five additional floors for Deutsche Bundesbank at the Trianon property that are subject to staggered occupation starting in the fourth quarter through January 2018. Same-store portfolio year-over-year net operating income for the 3 months ended September 30, 2017 decreased by $1.7 million or 6.3%, driven by the previously mentioned leasing activity at Maastoren, the vacancy in the Trianon Tower and the timing of certain recoverable operating expenses.

During the third quarter of 2017, NRE reported cash available for distribution, or CAD, of $12.8 million or $0.23 per share compared to $11.7 million or $0.21 per share for the second quarter 2017. This increase was driven by a full quarter of interest income from our Gresham Street investment, a reduction in other expenses and lower interest expense due to the margin reduction, partially offset by the above described decrease in same-store NOI. In an effort to further optimize our cost structure as we continue to increase our presence in Europe and better leverage our manager’s broad platform, we have commenced implementing a number of operational efficiencies, including the internalization of certain asset management accounting and other services and a reduction of certain corporate costs. We expect these initiatives to result in approximately $4 million to $5 million of annual cash expense savings on a run-rate basis by the end of 2018. This is net of expected expense reimbursement to our manager. We expect to realize approximately $2 million to $3 million of these cash savings during 2018.

In addition to the financial benefit, this operational build-out should position us with a more robust and scalable European platform. The value of our portfolio as of September 30, 2017 was $2.2 billion. After deducting mortgage and adjusting for cash and other balance sheet working capital items, EPRA NAV as of September 30, 2017 was $17.77. The quarter-over-quarter increase in NAV was primarily attributable to the currency impact of a stronger euro and pound, but as it is based on the midyear valuation by Cushman & Wakefield, it does not yet fully reflect the leases signed in the second half of this year as well as any improving market conditions. During the third quarter, we incurred approximately $4.5 million of non-recurring CapEx, predominantly related to a few core assets that are subject to ongoing value-enhancing projects in relation to leasing activity.

As of September 30, 2017, NRE’s overall loan-to-value based on the independent Cushman & Wakefield valuation was 56%. We have recently amended financing terms for $562 million of senior mortgage debt, providing for a 25 basis point margin reduction, resulting in $1.4 million or $0.03 per share of annual cash interest savings, while simultaneously extending the maturity by 2 years. Consequently, our weighted average cost of debt financing was 164 basis points as of September 30, down from 175 basis points as of June 30 and we believe there maybe further opportunities to improve our cost of debt financing.

As of October 31, we had $81 million of corporate liquidity, including $46 million of unrestricted cash and $35 million of availability under our credit facility. On November 6, we declared a cash dividend of $0.15 per share of common stock. This dividend is expected to be paid on November 24 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 20. Overall, we are pleased with the company’s financial and operational performance during the third quarter and look forward to updating you further in the upcoming quarters.

Operator, please open up the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Okay. Thank you, sir. [Operator Instructions] And the first question comes from the line of David Corak from B. Riley FBR. Please go ahead.

David Corak

Hi, good morning everyone. I want to start I want to spend a minute on the potential cost savings that you noted this morning, which as I understand is mainly the third-party stuff. But can you elaborate on exactly which third-party services this entails and then by the end of ‘18, does that mean that 1Q ‘19 should be the first quarter of full kind of $1 million to $1.25 million of quarterly savings? Is that how we should read through that?

Keith Feldman

Yes, David, hey, so it’s Keith. So first of all, I would like to say, since I have taken this role earlier in the year, operational efficiencies have been a top priority of mine. So with that, we are pleased to be able to announce the anticipated $4 million to $5 million of annual cost savings related to this initiative. They are really spread across the various functions we talked about, so combination of internalizing various support functions as well as there are certain public company costs that we expect to be reduced as well. And yes, your question, you are correct really by the end of 2018 we expect to have this full run-rate in place. So really, the $4 million to $5 million, we are very comfortable will be in place by the beginning of 2019. And as we said, we expect about $2 million to $3 million to be realized during 2018 as we move through this operational efficiency project that we are working on.

David Corak

Okay, that’s helpful. And then with Maastoren, now that you have signed kind of the extension of the two largest tenants, could you give us a sense as to the marketing plan for that asset, if there is one, if there is any other work that needs to be done before you go about that process? And I realize you probably don’t want to put a specific timeline on it, but any color around that would be helpful?

Mahbod Nia

Hi, David, it’s Mahbod here. As you know, we don’t really comment on the sale of assets, particularly something like this, but at the moment, it’s out there. So I think in terms of the work that’s needed to be done, this was really the bulk of it. Through the signing of these leases, there is nothing else really that needs to be done. And this was the major work in preparation of the sale. And now we will, in an ordinary course of business, explore our options vis-à-vis that asset.

David Corak

Okay, that’s helpful. And then congrats on the refi of the SEB portfolio, but as we think about other refi opportunities and Keith, I think you mentioned there were others and without getting into specific kind of assets, is there a comparable rate reduction that we could see on some of the other portfolios? In other words, is it kind of fair to assume a 25 basis point reduction in some of the other portfolios down the road, maybe any other color on rates for prime assets in some of your major markets could be helpful there?

Mahbod Nia

Yes, I will take this one, if you don’t mind, Keith. So, I think it’s hard to say that across the board, it will be 25 basis points, David. But if you look at the summary of the deck, it will be pretty obvious where there is probably some room to be able to cut it. And so we will continue to explore opportunities to be able to do that. In terms of where the prime assets we are financing is it’s really quite variable. If I have to sort of give you an indication, I would say, for Germany, for prime assets, it certainly can be sub 100 basis points quite comfortably in the region of 80 to 100 basis points margin. In the UK, for comparable assets, it is probably low 100s to mid 100s, 100 to 150 basis points depending on the specifics. And then France, it’s probably also a little bit higher than that, it’s probably somewhere between Germany and the UK. That’s assuming Paris. So I think there is some further room. And again, we have got a chart in the supplement that show you how over time we have brought the margin down and we think there might be a little bit more room there and we will continue to work on that, but specifically how much and where, it’s a little bit difficult to give guidance on right now.

David Corak

That’s helpful. And then looking at the management agreement, I think it’s a really nice step forward for you guys, so congratulations on that. But just curious on the ownership waiver, is that something that you pushed for, that they pushed for? And I guess in your opinion, what kind of level of ownership creates alignment? I guess, what I am asking is, based on this waiver, should we assume a bigger investment from CLNS down the road? Any color you can give around that? Obviously, I am assuming you are limited in exactly what you can say there, but any color would be helpful.

Mahbod Nia

Yes, sure. Yes, I completely agree. I think it’s a great result, I think for both sides of the business, for CLNS and for NRE. So we are very excited about it. I think the intention behind that is to give CLNS the ability to further align itself with the platform. So we have got now a pretty good track record at NRE of operationally running the business very well. And CLNS, this is a sign of their commitment and belief in that business. So we have got our assets, the operations and their desire to have the optionality to be able to further align themselves with shareholders along this journey. So, we see it as a positive and it’s structured that way, 25-45, to put some limitation on the voting rights. So that to answer your question about at what point, is it alignment? Well, we think the more that’s invested the better, but having both investments at 25 optically, obviously, is better from a control standpoint. So, this was sort of seen as the best alternative to put out there.

David Corak

Okay, good. I will yield the floor and hop back in the queue. Thanks, guys.

Mahbod Nia

Thanks, David.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Mitch Germain from JMP Securities. Please go ahead.

Mitch Germain

Good morning and nice quarter guys.

Mahbod Nia

Hi, Mitch.

Mitch Germain

Just curious about the other non-core assets and where they sit in the sale process?

Mahbod Nia

Yes. So, it’s nice that the Maastoren is out there. So we will need to see where that process gets to. And as I said, we will evaluate our options vis-à-vis our property. But in terms of timing of any further sales, I have always been reluctant to put a date on it, but its fixed assets, $243 million of value and regarded as non-core. So I think it will be gradual and sort of as and when the assets are ready and we feel the conditions of sale are appropriate.

Mitch Germain

Got it. There are – I just want to confirm, at the Maastoren, the $243 million does not include the Deloitte renewal, correct, that occurred after that valuation?

Mahbod Nia

That’s right. That’s a midyear valuation, so it doesn’t reflect that.

Mitch Germain

Got it. Two hotel assets in Berlin in the core portfolio doesn’t really fit obviously, everything else is pretty much office. What’s the play there?

Mahbod Nia

Yes. So, I mean that’s a great asset, great location and a city that we actually believe in very much from an investment standpoint and still has upside. So I think we will keep our options open with that. I appreciate they are not necessarily regarded as core, but I do think they are accretive to the portfolio both from a cash flow standpoint and in terms of just being high-quality assets that we are happy to own. And they are pretty small size relative to the whole thing, right. I mean, value wise, we are not talking about a big percentage. So, I would say there is a particular play there, but there are assets that we have not looked to actively dispose of because we fundamentally like them and think that they have potential.

Mitch Germain

There is some commentary that suggests Frankfurt is going to be a major beneficiary on following the actual adoption of Brexit, curious about your take on that view?

Mahbod Nia

Yes, we agree. I think it’s geographically and from an accessibility standpoint, well-positioned to be an alternative. So you have got a major international airport there that makes it very accessible and good – very good rail, links throughout Europe. You have got a history of financial services there as well. And then look from a micro standpoint, it’s a 15 minutes drive to the airport, so it’s a city that actually works pretty well for commuters who are looking mainly to be positioned there for work, but may want to live elsewhere. So, we think it’s got the infrastructure and the potential to be a beneficiary. Whether we will see a wholesale move of people en masse from London to Frankfurt, I don’t personally think that will be the case. I think as I have mentioned once before, we think there will be some movement. It won’t be necessarily exclusively to Frankfurt and some of that movement will likely be a more general cleanup of middle and back office staff to locations that are more economically efficient, so more cheaper than London. So, we think it’s one of the handful cities that could really be a beneficiary, but is London going to move to Frankfurt, we don’t think so, no.

Mitch Germain

Got it. And then last, I know you just were talking about some of the rates and I know Keith had mentioned some further opportunity to improve their financing structure. Is there any sort of cost with maybe pulling some maturities forward and refinancing them?

Mahbod Nia

Yes. I mean, some of the loans have break, the prepayment fees associated with them. In some cases, what we have done is we have negotiated a deal as with the SEB financing to refinance to give them more term and in some cases potentially an extension fee as in this case to bring the final rate down to a lower level at a net level that is more beneficial than incurring those prepayment fees and refinancing. So, I think that’s an option and refinancing is an option, but those prepayments – some of these loans have been in place since inception and we typically have 2 or 3 years of prepayment, so that’s one [indiscernible] necessary subject to that for a significantly longer period of time either. So it’s a case by case that we look at. And in some cases, it can be an amendment and an extension combined with the buy-downs, in some cases, maybe a refinancing.

Mitch Germain

Got it. Thanks.

Mahbod Nia

Thanks for the questions.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Jade Rahmani from KBW. Please go ahead.

Jade Rahmani

Thanks very much. You may have said this in your opening remarks, but wondering if you could give additional color on the investment environment in Europe and the UK, in particular, in terms of transaction volumes, pricing and I guess where investor interest is strongest and also on the investment side, where you would say you are seeing interesting opportunities?

Mahbod Nia

Hey, Jade, it’s Mahbod here. So yes, in terms of transaction volume obviously last year, we had a bit of a slowdown in the runoff to the referendum. This year, in the first 9 months of the year, transaction volumes hit the full year 2016 already and so we will exceed that probably by some margin. I think that on the whole investors that come back to us that may have wanted to sort of be a little bit more cautious, we have seen come back, we have seen investment go up, we have seen appetite go up, but certain for high-quality assets. In terms of how we view the market, we haven’t really seen any kind of a material price adjustment yet, if any. So we are kind of in wait-and-see mode. We do think that the UK market could get quite interesting and are ready and having to take advantage of that if it does. We do still see value in Germany and we have been saying that for some years now and have got in quite early, but we still do see value. And you got to – generally, across the board, you have got to look hard for value and we do, but we do still see value there. So I’d say those two markets are the ones that we are looking at most closely.

Jade Rahmani

And just wanted to ask about trends in the office sector, what are your views on densification and if there is a similar trend playing out in Europe as we see in the U.S. with respect to tenants, such as law firms and financial services looking to be more efficient with space utilization?

Mahbod Nia

Yes, I think to a degree that’s happening globally and it’s happening in real estate and it’s happening across the board in other sectors. It’s happening with cars, like utilization rate is 6% in vehicles and so that’s going to change. So I think, generally, that’s the trend in the office sector that we do see as well. But it’s not happening overnight and I know flexibility can be defined in many different ways. So, as we think about this business and how we are likely to be running the business going forward, that’s certainly at the forefront of our mind. But the reality of the situation over here and this is the fundamental difference with the U.S. office market is we just have a fundamental shortage of supply in an economy that’s really growing at a very healthy rate. And the take-up it has been increasing quarter-on-quarter. Vacancy rates are extremely low and we are still seeing net supply in the region of 1% to 2% across our market, which is really nothing and really insufficient. And so those dynamics I think well offset the more kind of longer term trend that you discussed. And I think that trend itself is maybe with the larger occupiers, some are talking about the model being perhaps a building that there will be single occupier in where they have a long lease on 75% or 80% of the building and will require some flexibility for the 20%, but then they are willing to pay for that. So, if there is value to be created by giving flexibility to the tenant, I think it’s generally regard – it’s generally accepted that the tenant needs to share that value with the landlord and that’s a model that’s evolving over time with the longer term trend, but the short-term trend is very much in favor of landlords.

Jade Rahmani

And lastly, what are your expectations for full year same-store rent growth and NOI growth?

Mahbod Nia

Yes. Jade, we haven’t really given any kind of guidance on that and it wouldn’t be appropriate to do so, I’m afraid.

Jade Rahmani

I guess, more broadly, maybe on a multiyear longer term basis, could you give sort of ranges of what you might expect kind of a steady state core portfolio do?

Mahbod Nia

Yes. I mean, look, there are so many moving parts to this between the cost savings, the asset sales. I would be reluctant to give you a number, but hopefully, with the additional information that we have provided in the supplement, you can see the breakout between the core portfolio and the non-core and the NOI split between now and the financials, you should be in a position to be able to come up with a recently accurate number there.

Jade Rahmani

Thanks very much.

Mahbod Nia

Thanks, Jade.

Operator

We have a follow-up question now from the line of David Corak from B. Riley FBR. Please go ahead.

David Corak

Hey, guys. Just a quick follow-up on some of the asset management initiatives, just in terms of [Technical Difficulty]

Mahbod Nia

David, sorry, we just lost you.

David Corak

Are you guys making progress on pre-leasing as it relates to adding a couple of the top floors? Would that be something you announce with the pre-leasing or have them when they are moving in?

Mahbod Nia

David, I am sorry, I think there is a problem with either our line or your line, I didn’t catch that question.

David Corak

Can you hear me now?

Mahbod Nia

Yes.

David Corak

Okay. So the question is on [indiscernible], obviously some low hanging fruit there in terms of occupancy. Have you guys made any progress on pre-leasing as it’s related to the, I think it’s the top couple of floors there? Would that be something you announced as you pre-lease it or if you would announce when they move in?

Mahbod Nia

No, so we would – if we signed a lease that we typically announced in the subsequent quarter when we signed a lease, with that asset, there has been some work to do structurally and in particular, on the façade and a few other bits and pieces and that’s scheduled to complete at the end of this month and that obviously has an impact on the leasing as well. So that will be done, the building will be ready and there is a plan to lease the space up. So, it’s all in progress.

David Corak

Okay. And then on [indiscernible] apologies if I didn’t get that quite right, I know that’s kind of a unique situation, but I believe there is an anchor tenant there that is required to let you know if they will extend sometime soon. And I guess, it’s a kind of a win-win situation, but is there any update there or would that be kind of announced later in the quarter?

Mahbod Nia

Yes. I mean, so look I think what I can tell you there is they have to give us notice at the end of this month, at the end of November. And if they do, then they would – if they do give notice, then they would vacate in October 2018. As you know, that particular asset, they have the head lease, but we have a number of subtenants that are subleasing from them. And we have been in the process of signing leases directly with the subtenants and we have done that for around about a quarter of the building and they are in the progress – or in the process, sorry, of continuing to do that with other tenants as well. So, as you said it, that’s sort of not a downside scenario there. If they extend, they extend, if they don’t, well, we are in the process of signing those leases. And those leases are being signed at or above the existing rent level that’s in place. So, I think we are in a good way on that asset as things stand.

David Corak

Alright, fair enough. And then last one from me, I don’t think you mentioned this, but I didn’t see anything about the board extending the buyback programs. Anything you can kind of tell or you can share around that? Thanks, guys.

Mahbod Nia

Sure. No, that’s right, the board hasn’t extended the buyback program, but it is free to put one in place at very short notice should it deem it appropriate to be in the market buying. I think the reality is that partially we have been extremely focused on the operational side and made a lot of progress and the focus has really been on really evolving the business and allowing it to be able to evolve into the next phase. And so in line with that, we didn’t really execute on the buybacks. So, that – that’s now taken off the table, but as I said, I mean the board is very willing and able to put one in place again if it deems it appropriate to do so at any point in time.

David Corak

Thanks a lot, guys.

Mahbod Nia

Thanks, David.

Operator

Mahbod Nia

Okay. Well, thank you everyone for joining us today. We appreciate your time. We are extremely excited about the future of this company. I am pleased with the progress we have made to-date, but also realize that we have got a lot to do and we’ll continue to strive to realize the full potential of this company and look forward to updating you again in due course.

