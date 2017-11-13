Holy Cow Batman, New Senior May Cut The Cheese

I have a better solution, and this also comes out of the comic books, in the form of the legendary super-hero, Super Woman.

Holy Cow, New Senior certainly looks cheap – on all metrics – but if the company “cuts the cheese” investors are likely gonna’ get shellacked.

My first article on New Senior (SNR) was back in June 2015 and at the time I was mostly bullish on the externally-managed Senior Housing REIT. Although I don’t generally recommend shares in externally-managed equity REITs, I liked the fact that New Senior is affiliated with Fortress Investment Group (FIG), a private equity firm with a long track record in senior housing.

Because of the relationship with Fortress, New Senior appeared to be a promising pick since it could tap into the vast resources of Fortress ($69 billion in AUM), capitalizing on the experience within the senior housing sector (i.e., Brookdale and Holiday). Early on, I was hoping to see the benefit of owning shares in New Senior because of its relationship with Fortress, a competitive advantage for sourcing new deals and potential sale/leaseback opportunities.

One negative for an externally managed operation is the fee structure, and while I am not a fan of REITs that grow simply for the sake of AUM (assets under management), New Senior’s fee structure appears to be aligned with shareholders, as the base management fee is 1.5 percent of invested equity and the incentive fees must be earned (25% above 10% return on "invested" (cumulative test) equity.

In other words, Fortress is not paid on just AUM (growth), nor can it acquire expensive properties because of the built-in performance thresholds. As I wrote (back in June 2015),

New Senior is a dedicated REIT, and so Fortress is not competing with it whatsoever (to source new assets). New Senior also benefits from the economies of scale in which Fortress can exploit its purchasing power to lower costs (i.e., food, utilities, maintenance, etc...).”

New Senior began trading (on the NYSE) the common shares on November 7th, and since that time, shares have gotten hammered - down 57 percent…

The whole plan (and my original speculative Buy thesis) was that New Senior would become a consolidator. In order to do so, New Senior would have to improve its cost of capital by de-leveraging the balance sheet and getting more exposure.

I could not help with the debt reduction, but I certainly could with exposure. Since my original article I wrote over a dozen articles on New Senior, always hoping to see signs that the company was turning the corner. The dividend appeared to be well-covered so I kept punching the time card, until a few months ago.

On August 17th (almost 90 days ago) I threw in the towel, as I explained,

I am downgrading New Senior from a Speculative BUY to a SELL. The company has not been able to generate any alpha and it’s essentially boxed in with no ability to grow the dividend. I see no catalysts to support price appreciation and no evidence that the company will internalize management operations.”

I have not discontinued coverage on New Senior however, as I consider the asset base sound. However, I explained,

New Senior is teetering on a dividend cut. My biggest concern with the company today is the relative age of the portfolio and the capital that is required to maintain the facilities.”

Holy Cow Batman, New Senior May Cut The Cheese

Over the last few months, I have become increasingly concerned that New Senior could be just another “value trap” (like Washington Prime (NYSE:WPG)) and it appears that the dividend is now at a high risk of being cut.

However, after the Q3-17 earnings results, I have become increasingly skeptical.

Owning a high-yielding REIT with no capital appreciation is one thing, but owning a high-yielding REIT with an unsafe dividend payout is another thing… In other words,

This chase for yield in the stock market leads to the same thing that all such chasing leads to – impulsively reacting to dividend quantity over dividend quality. A “sucker-yield” is based on quantifiable high yields, seemingly ridiculous, when the underlying security has a flawed or vulnerable business model. Companies that fall under the “sucker-yield” definition typically have unpredictable and unreliable earnings histories with unsafe dividend payouts.”

As you can see, New Senior is the highest paying healthcare REIT, sporting a 12.7 percent yield. Be extremely careful, as you can see below, New Senior has NO “margin of safety” as it relates to its payout ratio.

In Q3-17, New Senior’s Normalized FFO was $22.7 million or $0.27 per diluted share compared to $0.31 per diluted share in the prior year. AFFO was $20.6 million or $0.25 per diluted share compared $0.28 per diluted share last year.

After adjusting AFFO for approximately $1.8 million of routine CapEx during the quarter, New Senior’s normalized FAD came in at $18.8 million or $0.23 per diluted share compared to $0.26 per diluted share in 2016. As illustrated below, New Senior’s AFFO per share growth is the second worst in the healthcare REIT peer group:

New Senior Is Digging Out Of The Bottomless Pit

As noted above, New Senior has considerably high leverage, the company had $2.1 billion of total debt outstanding in Q3-17, with a weighted average maturity of approximately five years and an effective interest rate of 4.5%.

New Senior ended the quarter with $48 million of cash and gross assets of $3.2 billion (subsequent to the quarter SNR completed the sale of nine AL/MC assets in the managed property segment for $109.5 million). As a result of the sale, New Senior received net proceeds after fees and expenses of approximately $24 million and in conjunction with the sale, the company paid down approximately $79 million of debt.

During the fourth quarter, New Senior expects to recognize a gain of approximately $7 million in connection with the sale.

A few other harbingers:

New Senior's occupancy for the same-store portfolio decreased 170 basis points year-over-year.

On a same-store basis, cash NOI for the total portfolio decreased 1.9% year-over-year

For the managed portfolio, same-store cash NOI was down 6.6% year-over-year, primarily on account of weakness across the AL portfolio.

New Senior recently announced $296 million of asset sales under contract, which include sales of both managed and leased assets. The company closed the managed portfolio sale on November 1, which was $109.5 million for nine AL Memory Care assets in Florida. The other sale under contract is a portfolio of six triple net lease properties for $186 million, which is expected to close by the end of the year.

As Susan Givens, CEO at New Senior, explained on the earnings call,

This is significantly advanced our stated objective of pruning our assets to enhance the overall quality of our portfolio in a number of key areas. The sale of the nine managed assets removed several non-core and underperforming AL Memory Care assets our portfolio.”

She adds,

In aggregate, the sales are expected to generate approximately $110 million in net proceeds and will give us significant dry powder for new investments and other initiatives. We're actively evaluating new opportunities for the redeployment of the proceeds, which could include new investments, paying down debt and/or buying back stock. We look forward to updating you further once the remaining sale closes.”

One analyst asked whether the proceeds would be used for buying back stock and Givens responded,

I think we will have to evaluate at the point in time that we're making that decision. I think if you look at where our stock is today, it's obviously a pretty attractive investment, just given kind of how it's been trading. So, we will evaluate our stock along with other opportunities. But I think it's fair to say that our stock represents a pretty good investment right now.”

Another analyst asked about the dividend coverage and Givens replied,

Obviously, we didn't change the dividend this quarter. And on a going-forward basis, it's something we discussed with our board and it's a conversation that we have on an ongoing basis. And we can't comment on it on a going-forward basis. But this quarter, it was obviously kind of – it was consistent with what it's been previously.”

The same analyst drilled down more on the dividend by saying,

Are you sort of modeling in – given where FAD is, are you modeling in sort of a pick up from here because you, obviously – as you keep disposing assets, there's going to be a dilutive impact as well.”

Givens replied,

We don't give guidance on the dividend. We never do. And so, we're not saying something different than what we said in the past. It's just that we have an ongoing conversation with the board. Obviously, selling assets generates proceeds that we hope to reinvest in some fashion. Like we said, that could either be investments, stock, other things, but we're not going to comment and we can't. It's a board reviewed conversation we had this quarter.”

Another analyst asked “what measures should I look at most carefully to determine the distribution? Is it normalized FFO or AFFO? What do you guys look at when you determine what you want to pay us?

Note: I recently wrote an article on FFO and AFFO and I thought this could be helpful for REIT investors. Click here

Givens replied as follows,

…we look at everything. But I think the industry as a whole, tends to look at FAD, which is funds available for distribution, and that tends to sort of be a metric that people focus on. People look at other – depending on kind of the capital structure of a particular business, people look at other kind of items as well. But I think it's an industry kind of practice to look at that and we look at that. We look at other kind of metrics as well.”

Givens then responded to a question regarding privatization, the analyst stated,

…have you guys ever thought about giving the money back to shareholders and let them reinvested in the way that they want to invest it, or is that a highly unlikely outcome?”

Givens responded,

I think we share your view that the stock is trading below NAV. I think we look at lots of things and discuss lots of things here and with our board. So, I don't want to comment on any of that specifically, but all I would say is that, of course, part of the reason we're spending so much time really trying to right size our portfolio if we didn't right is because we do believe the stock is trading at a discount to NAV and we're trying to tape steps to bridge that gap.”

Here’s how New Senior’s P/FFO compares to the peer group:

Holy Cow, New Senior certainly looks cheap – on all metrics; but if the company “cuts the cheese” investors are likely gonna’ get shellacked. Let’s weigh in with a few other Seeking Alpha contributors,

Trapping Value said:

SNR's portfolio is evolving exactly as expected and while we don't doubt that management could payout the same dividend for another quarter or two, the payout levels are getting plain silly as we look into Q1-2018 and incorporate the rate hike scenario. A dividend in the 16-18 cent range would make sense and a lower number will give more flexibility to rework the properties. We think this one is set in stone, although in full disclosure of our foresight capabilities, we should disclose that we were completely blindsided by CBL Property Associates (CBL) decision to cut the dividend.”

Trapping Value, I was “blindsided too" (see my article HERE).

Michael Boyd said:

… does the company really want to pay quarterly shortfalls out of its cash hoard until it can (hopefully) grow its way back into coverage? I just don’t see why, when that capital could be put to far better use for growth or further debt elimination.”

The Bottom Line: I agree with Trapping Value and Michael Boyd. New Senior is making progress with asset sales, but it does not appear that the company will be able to climb out of the hole without some help (of a dividend cut). Yet, I have a better solution, and this also comes out of the comic books, in the form of the legendary super-hero, Super Woman (I am referring to Debra Facafor, CEO of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)).

NOTE: I will be traveling today (by airplane) and unable to respond to messages until later in the day. Thank you for your patience. All the best.

Sources: F.A.S.T. Graphs and New Senior Supplemental.

Other REITs mentioned: LTC, HTA, VTR, HCN, CTRE, HR, NHI, SBRA, DOC, HCP, OHI, MPW, SNH, CHCT, and QCP.

