This New AI-Based ETF Uses IBM's Watson Technology

Back in the 1970s, I was a graduate student in Computer Science and worked on a computer program that used artificial intelligence for organic synthesis discovery. There were other AI researchers at the time working on similar programs to play checkers and chess. These programs were fairly primitive, but there have been major advances in computer technology since then.

Currently, the game of checkers has been completely solved, and the best computer chess programs would easily defeat Magnus Carlsen, the human chess champion, in a match. You can see some of the top chess engines at work at the TCEC web site, where the top computer chess engines are currently playing against each other.

Last month, a new ETF called the AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ) had its debut. It is an actively managed ETF that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques to try to beat the market. The new ETF uses technology powered by IBM Watson, along with proprietary algorithms from EquBot.

Overall Objective and Strategy

The AI Powered Equity ETF (AIEQ) seeks long-term capital appreciation within risk constraints commensurate with the broad market US equity indices.

AIEQ seeks to provide investment results that exceed broad U.S. equity benchmark indices at equivalent levels of volatility. The fund typically invests in 40-70 names, but analyzes and compares thousands of U.S. companies on a daily basis to find and optimize exposures within the portfolio. The model suggests weights based on capital appreciation potential and correlation to other stocks in the portfolio. There is a 10% cap per holding.

Investment Approach

EquBot’s approach ranks investment opportunities based on their probability of benefiting from current economic conditions, trends, world events and company-specific events.

With artificial intelligence, computer systems are able to perform tasks that would normally require human intelligence, such as visual perception, speech recognition, decision-making, and translation between languages. The fund’s underlying technology is constantly analyzing information for approximately 6,000 U.S.-listed equities, including company management and market sentiment. Every day, it processes more than 1 million regulatory filings, quarterly results releases, news articles, and social media posts.

AIEQ uses machine learning as part of its process, which gives it the ability to automatically learn and improve from experience without being explicitly programmed. Chida Khatua, the CEO and co-founder of EquBot LLC, has said:

“Machine learning is one of the most powerful applications of artificial intelligence. As powerful as many algorithms underlying expensive quantitative hedge funds and other vehicles might be, unless they’re also built with AI and machine learning baked right in, mistakes can be propagated and opportunities for out performance can be missed.”

Fund Expenses

The expense ratio for AIEQ is 0.75%. Morningstar has computed the average expense ratio of funds in the "Large Blend" category to be 0.39%, so AIEQ is a bit on the expensive side. But compared to that of many actively managed open-end mutual funds, its expense ratio is not unreasonable.

Commission-Free Trading

AIEQ is not currently available for commission-free trading on any platforms. Unless you have access to free trades, it may not be the best choice for small accounts that wish to use dollar cost averaging.

Fund Performance

For performance purposes, AIEQ is classified by Morningstar in the "Large Blend," or LB, category. The ETF's inception date was October 18, so there is not much of a track record yet.

So far, the ETF has been lagging the S&P 500. As of November 10, the NAV return since inception has been -2.52%, while that of VFINX, Vanguard's S&P 500 index fund, has been up 0.94%.

I looked at AIEQ's portfolio in more detail, and it seems like Morningstar may have placed AIEQ in the wrong category. The fund's average market cap is only $5 million, so its returns should probably be compared to those of Mid-Cap or Small-Cap stocks instead of Large Blend.

Top 10 Holdings (as of 11/13/2017)

ETF Flows

There have been historical studies that have shown there is often a "new fund effect," where new mutual funds often outperform their peers over the first six months of their existence. There are several reasons why this new fund effect may occur:

New funds have fewer assets, allowing the managers to more easily build positions. New funds do not have to make Sell decisions and can concentrate their buying activities on their best ideas. If a new fund is growing assets under management, it will tend to buy its existing holdings with new money, which can help those stocks outperform.

So far, AIEQ has already attracted about $72 million in assets in just a few weeks. If the fund's performance improves and it gets some positive press, it is possible that assets will continue to flow in and improve the performance of the underlying stocks in the portfolio.

This "self-propelled performance" happened for a while with low-volatility ETFs when they first came out and had positive asset flows for several years.

Fund Statistics (as of 11/10/2017) Net Assets $71,887,746 Intraday NAV AIEQ.IV Expense Ratio 0.75% Inception Date October 18, 2017 Number of Holdings 76 Primary Exchange NYSE ARCA Average Trading Volume 199,180 Dollar Volume $4.86 million

Comments

It is still very early, but if AIEQ is successful, it may be pioneering a new investment category consisting of AI-based funds. In the future, investors and their advisors might allocate assets to active, passive and AI-based categories.

Perhaps the most important thing to monitor, along with fund performance, is assets under management. So far, AIEQ has been quite liquid, and it seems to be attracting assets. But more recently, its performance has been lagging. If the performance continues to lag after one year, it may become more difficult for the fund to gain traction in the marketplace. I have a small starter position in AIEQ for tracking purposes, and am curious to see how its portfolio will evolve over time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AIEQ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.