First Industrial - Underfollowed And Underappreciated

Its strengthened balance sheet and conservative payout should lead to continued dividend increases and possible multiple expansion.

First Industrial has transformed and re-positioned its portfolio to fit in well with global logistics demand.

The other day we wrote about a new preferred stock from Rexford Industrial (REXR), and it led to a discussion about the industrial sector and the valuations within the sector.

We largely agreed that the valuations were pretty high and wondered which industrial REITs had more “terrestrial” valuations. We came across a REIT that has been rarely covered on Seeking Alpha (the last article was two years ago and there have only been 11 articles written on the REIT on this site) and decided that a review of this industrial REIT was warranted.

First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) is an owner and operator of industrial real estate, and provider of supply chain solutions to multinational corporations and regional customers. In total, the REIT owns 516 industrial properties located in 22 states, containing an aggregate of approximately 62.8 million square feet of gross leasable area.

First Industrial’s portfolio is geographically well-diversified and its locations are primarily in and around major metropolitan areas:

As with many REITs, First Industrial has been transitioning its portfolio to be better positioned for future growth. In First Industrial’s case, it has been a move out of the Midwest (nearly $500 million in dispositions) and into the coastal areas (over $800 million in acquisitions). The REIT has finished a significant repositioning/transition since the financial crisis:

The portfolio is predominately focused on bulk warehouse space, which fits well with the projected increase in e-commerce and its supporting logistical needs:

The following table provides more information on the REIT’s statistics by property type:

We like its focus on bulk warehouses near major metropolitan areas (with a coastal focus) as these areas are attractive from a global logistics standpoint and tend to have better demographics for e-commerce locations – although global logistics is the focus.

The logistics focus is evidenced through its tenant list:

Importantly, during the REIT’s transformation, it has been driving occupancy rates higher:

Development continues to be part of the REIT’s strategy, which does entail risks and should be understood as such. The REIT currently has nearly $200 million of development underway, which has been 37% funded and is currently not under lease. That said, during 2016, FR put over $200 million of development into service which was 100% leased. The REIT has over 900 acres of developable land, which could be approximately 13 million square feet of GLA.

First Industrial has done a good job repositioning its portfolio in order to focus on bulk warehouses in coastal markets. I believe that this positioning will serve the company well and allow it to grow the value of the portfolio going forward.

As many of us know, however, an attractive portfolio is not worthy of investment without an attractive financial profile. The following is a financial summary of First Industrial:



As the financials show, this REIT has been going in the right direction, reducing leverage, increasing FFO, increasing the dividend and maintaining a conservative payout ratio. All the things we like to see.

Importantly, debt (rated Baa-/Baa3) has been going down as a percentage of capital and as a multiple of EBITDA:

The maturity distribution of debt has also been conservatively managed:

The REIT also has significant headroom under its debt covenants:

We believe that the REIT will continue to strengthen the balance sheet and control leverage in order to ensure that the company remains on solid financial footing going forward. Its balance sheet flexibility should allow it to continue with its development program and to opportunistically purchase assets to enhance value.

The balance sheet and portfolio have been able to translate into financial performance. Net operating income has been increasing at a positive real rate:

Further, 96% of long-term leases (those greater than one year) have rent bumps averaging 2.7% annualized, which equates to contractual NOI growth of greater than 2% over the next three years.

The portfolio, combined with a stable balance sheet and increasing NOI, has allowed the REIT to drive FFO and dividends:

The net effect of all of this has been out-performance versus the index (MSCI REIT Index):

For income-focused investors, the story has also been fulfilling:

Despite the increase in the dividend and dividend yield, the spread to the ten-year treasury has narrowed from its wides:

The spread compression over the last year can also be shown in the following table:

Importantly, the compression has been driven more by interest rates than a drop in the dividend yield. The conservative payout ratio also affords the REIT flexibility to continue its increases and moderate the impact of increased rates. Finally, a comparison to peers.

As the above table illustrates, First Industrial trades at one of the lowest multiples while having one of the best debt profiles and one of the lowest payout ratios. The following chart shows that First Industrial has continued to trade at a lower P/AFFO multiple than its peers:

And a higher implied cap rate:

While having a decent yield for an industrial REIT:

The bottom line is that we believe that First Industrial Realty Trust is undervalued versus peers given its low multiple and implied cap rate despite having a strong, investment grade balance sheet and a clear upward trajectory of NOI/FFO. While the dividend yield may not seem that compelling versus many sectors of the REIT market, the industrial segment is well positioned to grow, leading to stronger dividend increases and potential multiple expansion. We will introduce a Target Price in the upcoming edition of the Forbes Real Estate Investor.

