Coca-Cola Investor Day, November 16, 2017

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) will update the Street next Thursday, November 16th, 2017 and it will be a critical meeting.

Jim Quincey, Coke's new CEO named last Spring '17, took over officially this summer, and this will be his first Investor Day where he will be largely in charge and held fully accountable by the investment community for future results.

So, will Jim Quincey be the reincarnation of Steve Jobs, a CEO who took a decent brand and completely transformed Apple into one of the dominant tech firms of the 21st century, or will Quincey turn out to be Jeff Immelt?

We just don't know, and truthfully, I'd settle for someone in between.

Reviewing Coke's 3rd quarter, 2017 conference call, here were some of the highlights:

1.) While a 15% decline in comparable net revenues was a result of refranchising and divestiture of the bottling operations, the 4% organic revenue growth was a plus;

2.) Gross margin grew 150 basis points year-over-year;

3.) Operating margin grew 400 basis points year-over-year;

4.) There will be an estimated $50 million impact to Q4 '17 earnings as a result of the Hurricanes in the 3rd quarter, thanks to disruptions to the supply chain;

5.) Quincey noted in response to an analyst question that "the vast majority of the refranchised territories are performing ahead of where they were before."

Without writing War & Peace for Seeking Alpha readers, here is our late September, 2017 article on Coke that talks about the importance of "capex" to Coke's cash-flow and to the dividend.

This is an important concept for shareholders and gets lost in the mindless clap-trap that counts for mainstream financial media coverage of a stock.

The statement of cash-flow tells investors and shareholders an enormous detail about a company's prospects. Here is how Coke's free-cash-flow and capital return looks the last few years:

Year Cash-from-ops y/y gro capex y/y gro Free-cash y/y gro Div Share repo's 2017 YTD $8.0 -9% $2.5 +9% $5.5 -15% $6.0 $5.5 2016 $8.8 bl -16% $2.3 -8% $6.5 -19% $6.0 $3.7 2015 $10.5 -1% $2.5 +4% $8.0 -2% $5.7 $3.6 2014 $10.6 1% $2.4 -4% $8.2 +3% $5.3 $4.2 2013 $10.5 $2.5 $8.0 $5.0 $4.8

Source: Coca-Cola 10-K's except YTD 2017 numbers

Here is the issue: A smaller, leaner and meaner Coke, which is less capital intensive, thanks to the divestiture of the bottling operations, should ultimately generate less "capex" and thus more free-cash-flow over time.

The other part to that equation is, can Coke return to growth, both case volume and thus revenue growth over time, which with less capex can generate even better returns to shareholders than the steady state 1%-2% unit case volume growth they've put up for two decades.

Coke's long-term debt has increased from $19 billion as of 12/31/2013 to $32 billion as of September, 2017, about half of which has been used to repurchase shares and keep the shareholder base happy.

While it's easy to point fingers and be a critic of just about anything, Muhtar Kent was more Jeff Immelt than Steve Jobs, although to be fair, with Warren Buffett as your single largest shareholder, Muhtar's job was simplified to just lean towards Omaha and take the temperature of the old man, and not necessarily worry about what the rest of the world thinks.

With Howard Buffett (Warren's son) now gone from the Board, and Muhtar hopefully playing more golf, Jim Quincey has an opportunity to drive real growth and better returns, and be "transformative" for Coke shareholders versus the steady-as-she-goes, staid, 1%-2% case volume growth since the early 2000's.

Coke's Q4 '17 earnings call is scheduled for early February, 2018 according to the Q3 '17 conference call notes.

Analysis/conclusion:

Coke is held within client accounts and has been for a while as the stock has tried several times to break above that July/August, 1998 high of $44.50-$45 that was hit just prior to the Long-Term Capital Management Crisis that summer.

Yes, the last meaningful all-time high in Coke was 20 years ago.

I like the stock simply because the rest of the world has given up on it, and expectations are so very low for Coke. Jim Quincey has a real opportunity to transform one of the world's greatest brands after it's been asleep the last 20 years.

The other reason the stock is held is that after a year where the Technology sector returned over 30% and "large-cap growth" also had sweet returns this year, Consumer Staples, or the XLP ETF, returned just 5.5% this year.

If we assume - maybe erroneously - that 2018 is NOT a repeat of 2017, maybe the defensive names get a bid.

There is a lot of M&A and "disruption" occurring in Consumer Staples. That is usually good for the stock prices.

While I expect Jim Quincey to be conservative next Thursday, I'd really like to hear what his longer-term expectations are around organic revenue and EPS growth, and more importantly - under new Coke - what his longer-term run rate is for capex.

The expected capex run rate is crucial.

What worries me is that the "operating margin" has already improved significantly for Coke, and yet free-cash-flow hasn't seen a commensurate boost.

The capex run-rate will tell us much about free-cash-flow and what's in store for the dividend.

Coke is trying to shrink to grow, but the math needs to work.