Municipal Bonds: A Market In Motion

I summarized recently the tax-exempt and tax-advantaged bond provisions of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act H.R. 1, as introduced and referred to by the House Ways and Means Committee. As a reminder, these provisions would eliminate the ability of state and local governmental units to issue: (1) tax-exempt qualified private activity bonds, including qualified 501c3 bonds); (2) tax-exempt advance refunding bonds; (3) tax-exempt professional sports stadium bonds; and (4) tax credit bonds, regardless of whether the bondholder receives a tax credit or the issuer receives a direct payment subsidy, in respect of the tax credit bond.

The foregoing provisions were included in the Congressional version of the Act that was approved Friday by the House Ways and Means Committee. With one notable exception, the prohibition on tax-exempt advance Refundings. These provisions, and indeed a number of other tax-exempt bond provisions, are absent from the Senate Finance Committee Chairman's version of the Act, which was also released Friday.

The Senate's version, of the Act, makes no changes to the existing provisions of the Internal Revenue Code that permit the issuance of tax-exempt qualified private activity bonds, (2) tax-exempt bonds that finance stadiums in which professional sports teams play, and (3) tax credit bonds. Moreover, the Senate version of the Act, like the House version, would eliminate the alternative minimum tax for tax years that begin after December 31, 2017.

With the exception of qualified 501c3 bonds, low-income housing bonds, and mortgage bonds, the interest paid on qualified private activity bonds is subject to the AMT or Alternative Minimum Tax. If the Senate version of the Act is enacted, the extra cost imposed on all of the other varieties of qualified private activity bonds in the form of AMT, would disappear.

The Senate's version of the Act mirrors the provisions of the House, that would eliminate the issuance of tax-exempt advance refunding bonds that are issued after December 31, 2017. The inability to issue tax-exempt advance refunding bonds, in my opinion, imposes real costs on state and local governments without any meaningful benefit to the federal government.

At this point, however, regardless of my viewpoint, we should expect if any version of the Act, if accepted into law, that tax-exempt advance refunding bonds will be relegated to the past. Here is something to consider if you are an issuer and planning for advanced Refundings. Here is also something to consider for investors, as pre-refunded bonds may become quite valuable, because of their scarcity.

One question, from both issuers and investors alike, has centered around which bonds are actually Private Activity Bonds (PABS). These would include, according to Lexology:

Private not-for-profit hospitals and other healthcare-related facilities (governmentally-owned hospitals could continue issuing tax-exempt bonds) Private not-for-profit colleges, universities and other educational institutions (governmentally-owned institutions like state universities and community colleges could continue issuing tax-exempt bonds) Other types of not-for-profit institutions Many charter schools, depending on their legal status in particular jurisdictions Privately-owned low- and moderate-income multifamily housing developments Single-family mortgage programs for first-time homebuyers Airport and seaport facilities, even if governmentally-owned Certain mass transportation facilities Private utilities or waste disposal facilities, as well as certain governmentally-owned facilities that significantly benefit one or a small number of private sector entities Other private commercial enterprises in distressed communities Many state and local government debt components of public-private partnership (P3) arrangements where the governmental bond component would be private activity bonds.

One notable exemption that may get changed is outside of the Municipal space. It is a possible new minimum tax on non-U.S. companies doing business in the U.S. This would also affect U.S. companies that "inverted," or moved their headquarters overseas, to avoid the 35 percent U.S. tax rate.

Daniel Clifton, head of policy research at Strategas Research, stated that, "inverted companies are going to have a minimum tax or they're going to lose their ability to deduct royalties and interest in the U.S. There's more cost advantage to being a U.S. company than a non-U.S. company," if the new tax rules get passed, he said.

I would be checking your portfolios for these companies and paying close attention to what they may or may not do. Some major U.S. companies based overseas, according to CNBC, are Allergan (NYSE:AGN), Seagate (NASDAQ:STX), Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) and Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI).

I would not be discounting the effects of the new tax cut legislation. Major changes are likely on the way and there will be losers, along with winners. I would be paying close attention to the Bill, as it makes its way through Congress.