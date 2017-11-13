The Week That Was In Review - November 10, 2017

A Slow Week for Big Headlines

After all the major news stories breaking last week, this was a relatively slow week. This will allow me to touch upon a few areas of the economy that may be of interest that I will plan to update on occasion or when there is a major shift or increase in trend of which investors need to be aware.

Consumer Sentiment

Very little to report here as sentiment remains high. I follow two sentiment indicators, the Bloomberg Consumer Comfort Index and the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (Consumer Sentiment).

The Bloomberg Consumer Comfort Index fell slightly from a prior reading of 51.7 to 51.5. The index peaked at a high reading of 53.3 in late August for perspective. The index range is from zero to 100 with anything above 50 indicating a positive reading and below 50 being negative. It is made up of three measures: current views of the economy, personal finances and buying climate. The average of the three yields the index. The current views and personal finances have positive readings but the buying climate is still at a dismal 43.3 reading pulling down the rest of the index. Still, the overall reading is positive so there is nothing here that indicates any change is imminent.

The Consumer Sentiment Index decreased this week to 97.8 from a prior reading of 100.7. As you can see from the chart below this is still a very high reading from a historical perspective and portends continued strong consumer participation to help bolster economic growth.

Source: econoday.com

Some Energy Industry Internals

Based upon the recent weekly reports, I would have to say that the energy outlook picture is mixed. That means I do not foresee any significant movement in prices in the short term. The report excerpts shown below all come from econoday.com where one can access many of the weekly government reports of import.

The EIA (Energy Information Agency) weekly report on crude oil and refined products in storage provided a small surprise. Crude inventories were expected to fall but increased instead nearly offsetting the drop in supply from the previous week. But investors need to focus on the overall report instead of the components, in my view. In aggregate the total of crude and refined products fell from the week prior by 4.5 million barrels.

The Baker-Hughes Rig Count in and of itself can be somewhat confusing depending upon how it is interpreted. When the rig count rises it definitely points to higher future production of newly drilled wells that will come on line. In addition, we need to keep in mind that new rigs and drilling techniques combined with improving technology often result in greater efficiencies. Wells can be drilled faster and more accurately which means that fewer rigs are required to generate more output than just a couple years ago. But there is also the rate of depletion of existing wells to consider.

On the other hand, when the count falls it is assumed that production will also fall. Well, that depends on the factors mentioned above as well as the depth and consistency of formations being drilled. Gone are the days when we could check the rig count and presume and increase or decrease in oil production coming in the not-too-distant future. Today it is far more complicated. But the rig count does indicate the direction and, potentially, the veracity of the trend.

This week the rig count in North America increase by 20; the U.S. rig count rose by nine to 907. All nine rigs of the increase were classified as drilling for oil. The U.S. rig count has increased by 339 from this time last year, a significant rise.

The difference between now and a year ago is the price of WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude which has risen from below $45 to near $57 per barrel. I suspect that the price of WTI will remain range bound within a band from $45 to $60 for the foreseeable future.

The EIA Natural Gas Report shows that the gas in storage increase by a paltry 15 bcf (billion cubic feet) in the last week which is below the 54 bcf increase for this week a year ago. This represent the last week of build before cold weather begins to draw down the supply. We are starting out at 5.5% below the level in storage at the same time last year. We are also 1.8 percent below the five-year average, but well within the range for the last five year period.

What it may mean is that we should expect a slightly greater rise in natural gas prices this winter compared to last year.

Mortgage Applications

I like to include something about the housing market if I can and this week about the only report that came out that was relevant to housing was about mortgage applications.

There really is not much to be concerned about in the report. There are two components to the Composite Index: Purchase Index and Refinance Index. The Composite Index was neutral after falling -2.6% in the prior week. As you can see by looking at the chart below the composite index very close to the line which indicates no change. If often will spike in one direction one week and then spike in the other direction the next. What we need to concern ourselves with is when it spikes higher or lower and then remains there for multiple weeks. That would indicate a potential shift or increase in the trend for housing.

Competing Tax Proposals

First, I want to make certain that no one gets too alarmed at what is in either piece of legislation at the present time because the lobbyists have only just begun to wage their influence upon our elected officials. The end results may retain some semblance to the current but my guess is that there could be many changes in provisions. I also do not believe that a bill will be on the President’s desk before Christmas for his signature. That is just wishful thinking, in my humble opinion. For those reasons I will provide some updates weekly but will try not to get mired down too deeply into the details until the two chambers get much closer on legislation.

The first thing to note is that the Congressional Budget Office scored the House version and projects that it would increase the national debt by $1.7 trillion over ten years which is more than the limit allowed by the current budgetary debt limit of $1.5 trillion. So, no matter what version we end up with it will need to find a way to reduce that projected debt by $200 billion over the next ten years.

The reason this is so important is that if the debt increase exceeds the limit over ten years it will require a super majority of 60 votes to pass the Senate and that is not within the realm of possibilities. In order to have any chance of passage that will need to be remedied.

The second problem is that the House version is projected to increase the debt in year 11 which is not allowed under the “Byrd Rule.” So, once again, something will need to either add revenue or reduce cuts on someone.

The Senate version attempts to deal with the first issue by delaying implementation of the corporate rate tax rate reduction. The President wants that rate cut to be effective in 2018, not 2019 as the Senate version requires. There is still going to be a lot more in the way of modifications to get within the debt limits so don’t hold your breath.

The Asian Trade Trip

One other news story of the week was the President’s trip throughout much of the Asia-Pacific region to drum up trade. Much, if not all, of the deals were pre-negotiated before the trip began but it makes for nice political headlines. There were more than 30 trade deals announced with China alone. You can find a list of 37 deals totaling at least $250 billion at CNBC.

For a more detailed analysis of each deal and the U.S. companies involved in those deals you can find our Friedrich algorithm opinions at this link in an instablog authored by Mycroft Friedrich.

Earnings Reported this Week

Since we owe our paid subscribers some form of confidentiality regarding our portfolio holdings, the following list includes report on some of our holdings, both short and long, but also includes other report on companies that may be of interest and in no particular order.

AMC Entertainment (AMC) beat expectations by posting a loss of only -$0.33 per share compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.37. The stock has been very volatile this week ending 4.6% lower from the previous week close.

Avis Budget Group (CAR) reported a positive surprise on Monday but investors are looking past the current picture toward the future as the boost to used car sales created by the hurricanes is pretty much over and a glut of used cars coming off lease will put pressure on used car prices. Why is this important to a car rental company? CAR must rely on sales proceeds from its older models to fund the purchase of newer car replacements. If it cannot get enough out of the sale of its old fleet it will need to borrow more to fund replacement purchases which increases interest expenses and lowers margins. The stock is down over 16% for the week.

Cardinal Health (CAH) beat earnings expectations by eight cents per share, reporting EPS (earnings per share) of $1.09 compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01. The stock initially rose on the news but has settled back to end the week with a loss of 4.6%. There is still much in question regarding the future of health care in the U.S.

CVS Health (CVS) beat expectations by one penny for the quarter. The stock ended the week with a gain of 2.6%. Investors obviously like the direction in which this company is heading.

Franco-Nevada (FNV) reported EPS 11% higher than expected at $0.30 per share for the quarter. Gold investors were happy with the news resulting in a 5.5% rise in the stock price for the week.

Michael Kors Holdings (KORS) turned in a stellar report with EPS beating expectations by 60% coming in at $1.33 per share compared to expectations of $0.83. The stock was up 14.8% on the week.

Microchip Technology (MCHP) reported EPS that exceeded consensus estimates by seven percent, $1.37 actual; $1.28 consensus. But Mr. Market apparently was not pleased with the full report as the stock ended the week about flat.

Mylan(MYL) missed expectations by 9.8%; $1.1 actual compared to $1.22 consensus. The market shrugged off the short term and looked to the future boosting shares 6.9% for the week.

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) beat the consensus estimates by only 3% resulting in the stock dipping by almost 2.5% for the week.

Sysco (SYY) beat estimates by a very narrow margin, as usual, but investors were unimpressed as the stock dropped 4.3% for the week.

CBOE Markets (CBOE) reported EPS of $0.89 compared to consensus of $0.88 and the stock ended the week about flat as a result.

Continental Resources (CLR) beat estimates by a wide margin (200% positive surprise) with EPS of $0.09 versus $0.03 per share. The market rewarded investors with a 10% increase in the stock price for the week.

Emerson Electric (EMR), a company that investors cling to for the dividend, met consensus estimates reporting EPS of $0.83. The stock ended the week down 3.8%.

Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) reported earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, 50% above estimates of $0.22. One would expect a nice rally in the stock but Mr. Market had other ideas and the stock price fell 9.6% on the week.

Jack Henry (JKHY) missed estimated EPS by 4% for the quarter, reporting $0.76 per share versus $0.79 consensus. The stock, however, jumped on guidance and ended the week 8.2% higher.

Marriott International (MAR) beat estimates by 12% reporting EPS of $1.10 versus $0.98 consensus. The stock ended the week down 1.2% as Wall Street was uninspired by the results.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) missed estimates by 5% reporting $1.09 per share versus $1.15. But investors overlooked the temporary setback in favor of the outlook resulting in the stock rising 1.4% for the week.

Toyota Motor (TM) beat the consensus estimate by 5%, reporting EPS of $2.76 versus $2.62. The stock ended the week down slightly under 1% for the week. Perhaps investors are realizing that the auto sales cycle has peaked and that the recent near record sales resulting from hurricane devastation and auto replacements is about over.

FTD Companies (FTD) reported horrible results, missing consensus estimates by 208%; EPS loss of -$0.37 versus -$0.12. The stock ended the week down 21% and we are happy to admit that this is one of the stocks in our short portfolio. We sold short this stock above $13 in September and it is now trading for $8.09.

Monster Beverage (MNST) met expectations, reporting EPS of 0.40 per share, and the stock shot up by another 6% for the week.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) missed expectations by 12% on earnings but the market liked the report anyway and the stock jumped initially. Then reality must have sunk in as the stock settle back down and end the week down just under 1%.

AstraZeneca (AZN) beat the consensus estimate on EPS by 96%, reporting $1.12 versus $0.57. The stock did not respond as it ended the week 4.6% lower.

NVidia (NVDA) beat the estimate by 41%, reporting $1.33 versus $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The stock was up 3.6% for the week.

Walt Disney (DIS) missed consensus by 4% with EPS of $1.07 versus an estimate of $1.12. The shares ended the week by adding 7.5%.

The week was full of surprises, mostly positive, but the market is reacting more on guidance that results these days as it should. After all the market is supposed to be forward looking.

If you have any questions, please feel free to ask them in the comment section below and don't forget to hit the "Follow" button next to my name at the top of this article. For those who would like to learn more about my investment philosophy, please consider reading " How I Created My Own Portfolio Over a Lifetime."