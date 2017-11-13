Weekly S&P 500 ChartStorm - Correlations And Divergences

Those who follow my personal account on Twitter will be familiar with my weekly S&P 500 #ChartStorm in which I pick out 10 charts on the S&P 500 to tweet. Typically, I'll pick a couple of themes and hammer them home with the charts, but sometimes it's just a selection of charts that will add to your perspective and help inform your own view - whether it's bearish, bullish, or something else!

The purpose of this note is to add some extra context beyond the 140 characters of Twitter. It's worth noting that the aim of the #ChartStorm isn't necessarily to arrive at a certain view but to highlight charts and themes worth paying attention to.

So here's another S&P 500 #ChartStorm write-up!

1. S&P 500 vs Junk Bonds: This chart shows the price of a popular junk bond ETF against the S&P 500 and there is an ominous divergence opening of late. The simple explanation is that it's related to less favorable tax regulations for junk bond issuers. The thing is, even though it is explainable and you can say why, it doesn't mean the apparent relationship is going to break down. Sometimes price alone is enough to change sentiment, and when you have a market with extreme bullishness and expensive valuations, it may not take much to trigger the increasingly rare phenomenon known as a correction.

Bottom line: Junk bonds are sounding a warning for stocks.

2. Junk bond correlations: As observed by David Wilson the correlation between the S&P 500 ETF and US high yield bond ETF has broken down recently. Looking at the history it's not necessarily a warning sign, but it is a reflection of the divergence between the two. We saw a similar kind of divergence back in 2014/15 as the commodity collapse started to put real stress on the commodity sectors of the high yield market (which were almost a 5th of market value at that time). This time there's no obvious weak sector like that, which was the real signal at that time.

Bottom line: Correlations between stocks and junk bonds have broken down.

3. Credit Spreads: Looking at my own indicators for US junk bonds, I'm not seeing any imminent signs of a blowout in spreads. If anything the economic cycle indicators continue to point to strong tailwinds for the fundamentals. So again, it doesn't seem to be a reflection of underlying economic deterioration. Back to the first chart then I would say selloff risk = high, correction risk = medium, bear market risk = low... on this basis alone.

Bottom line: Despite the headlines, there's no signs of stress in junk bonds.

4. S&P 500 vs Tax receipts: This one shows another divergence, this time between stocks and tax receipts. The punchline being that the economics are not keeping up with stock prices. Although I would look at this one with some skepticism as the rest of the economic indicators I watch look fine, and earnings growth has been solid. Still one to think about.

Bottom line: Tax receipts have not kept pace with stock prices.

5. Fund flows: Here's a view of fund flows for US equity mutual funds and ETFs (note it is a quarterly view). It seems to show investors have been taking the opportunity to sell into strength during the renewed bull market. This is an interesting trend and also seems at odds with some of the data on sentiment which shows increasing investor euphoria and bullishness.

Bottom line: Investors are selling into strength.

6. The Fed Balance Sheet: The Fed has officially started its passive balance sheet unwind program or QT1 (Quantitative Tightening). So far it's not really showing up in the data, and so far the old "correlation" between the S&P 500 and the Fed balance sheet has broken down. Back to that topic of divergences and correlations this is another interesting one to add to the mix.

Bottom line: The Fed balance sheet vs S&P 500 correlation has broken down.

7. S&P 500 Average Sector Pair-Wise Correlations: We'll call it ASPWC for short... this mouthful of words refers to the average correlations between sectors of the S&P 500 - shown on a rolling 1m and 12m basis (of daily returns). Basically the lower it is the less correlation there is between sectors or the more they are 'doing their own thing' - contrast this with the post-crisis period risk-on/risk-off environment where macro drivers were moving the market. Interestingly, last time we saw this indicator go this low was at the height of the dot com bubble (when it was old economy vs new economy).

Bottom line: Sector correlations are at a 17-year low.

8. Implied Correlation Index: The CBOE implied correlation index is also at a low point, having fallen back to pre-crisis levels (note that it is inverted in the chart). I've observed that it tends to give a contrarian signal which has some application in market timing - but not so much a pure rules based if y level than do x... more so if it moves notably from the recent range. For instance it tends to spike into a correction, and this makes sense as when a market panic sets in correlations tend to converge towards 1 as people "sell everything" and selling of passive exposure punishes stocks indiscriminately.

Bottom line: The implied correlation index seems to be putting in a sell signal.

9. Trading Hours Profitability: Some interesting statistics here - shows what would happen to $100 invested during the various trading hours of the day. Best time to be invested is from the previous day's close to 10am, worst is 10am to 11am. More of an interesting statistic/observation than anything.

Bottom line: Best hour of the day to invest is overnight apparently.

10. Market Peaks: No one really knows when we are at a market peak until hindsight is able to be fully informed by the passage of time. But this chart shows the average experience for the S&P 500 around a major market peak. The thing that sticks out to me is that last year... if now is hypothetically "t-1yr" things could get wild from here. Anyway, goes to show what's at stake if you just go to cash. Thus are the challenges of market timing, FOMO, and risk management.

Bottom line: The last stage of a bull market can produce substantial returns.

So where does all this leave us?

This week there's probably 2 categories of interest:

1. Correlations

There were a few dealings with correlations this week, the implied correlation index, average sector correlations, and the correlation between junk bonds and stocks. There were also some interesting statistics such as the trading hour returns, and the market peak experience.

2. Divergences

On divergences there was the S&P 500 vs weakening junk bonds, the gap between stocks and tax receipts, and the S&P 500 against the Fed balance sheet - a divergence which may grow as QT progresses.

Summary

The big takeaway of looking at correlations and divergences is the point that in markets many factors and variables are related, and relationships can change over time. It's important to take a big picture view and bring in multiple variables to build up market views, and this week brought a number of key charts which can help with this respect. In terms of practical takeaways, there were a few charts pointing to elevated risk short-term e.g. the junk bond divergence and implied correlation crunch down, so keep an eye on those.