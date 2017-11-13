Tesaro: Multiple Drivers Ahead, Not Pulling The Trigger

A new launch of Varubi and expansion of Zejula makes Tesaro interesting, but I cannot justify today's valuation yet in relation to the current operating performance.

The latter is very promising even as the short-term revenue guidance is soft, as a European launch and approval for other indications could drive further growth.

Tesaro (NASDAQ:TSRO) is an interesting biotechnology name which focuses on oncology. Tesoro was only founded in 2010, went public two years later, obtained FDA approval for Varubi in 2015, and reportedly tried to sell the company earlier this year.

The company and investors have (had) high hopes for this year's approved drug Zejula, as previous approval of Varubi resulted in actual sales and a sales trajectory which has been very uninspiring. As Varubi will likely get a new boost this quarter, Zejula might be approved in Europe, and this drug might be approved for other tumor types in the future, there are drivers for further revenue growth.

That is needed, as sales run at just $200 million a year, losses come in at roughly half a billion dollars on an operating basis, and the valuation of the business at nearly $5 billion remains steep. That remains the case even after shares are down 50% from their highs already. I am very keen to watch future developments, but am not automatically appealed to the retreat as of yet.

Quick Recap

Tesaro shares traded in the low teens following its IPO in 2012 and gradually rose to levels in the $40-50 region around in October 2015, when it was granted FDA approval for Varubi. This drug offers treatment options for patients who are diagnosed with cancer and are impacted by nausea and vomiting caused by chemotherapy.

The launch was soft, and product revenues came in at $0.2 million in Q1 2016, rose to $1.4 million in the second quarter, then doubled to $2.8 million in Q3. While absolute sales levels are obviously very small, the trajectory has only changed for the negative ever since. Sales fell back to $2.5 million in the final quarter of 2016, and to just $2.1 million in the first quarter of 2017.

Shares hardly moved following the approval and launch of Varubi, as its contribution is very limited. A real breakthrough occurred in June 2016, when the company announced impressive test results for its other candidate, Niraparib. This drug showed impressive results in Phase 3 trials for patients who suffer from ovarian cancer. In March of this year, Zejula (Niraparib) was granted FDA approval for women suffering from recurrent ovarian cancer. Shares traded around $160 at the time, after having peaked at $190 per share in February on the back of hopes for Zejula and potentially even an acquisition of the company itself.

In May, Tesaro reportedly tried to sell the company when shares traded around $150. The elevated share price and continued share offerings boosted the valuation to $8 billion at the time. While I am sure that usual suspects such as Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) (which ended up buying Kite Pharmaceuticals), Sanofi (NYSE:SNY), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) have taken a look, it became clear this summer that potential deal talks were not going anywhere.

The company's second-quarter results were released in early August, and shares fell to the $120 mark at that the time. Sales of Varubi and Varuby (the European version) recovered to $2.9 million, and debut sales of Zejula came in at $25.9 million. Third-quarter results revealed that revenues of Varubi/Varuby fell back to $2.4 million in the third quarter, while Zejula grew to $39.4 million. That was based on a 60% market share of the US part inhibitor market for patients with ovarian cancer.

Losses Are Big, Running At Half A Billion

A further pick-up in sales is very much needed alongside incidental milestone payments, as the company continues to bleed cash, with expenses running at $660 million a year. Based on the latest quarterly results, Tesaro continues to bleed roughly $500 million in cash each year (absent of milestone payments), which is simply a very big amount.

Following these results, shares have retreated to $90 again, which at 54 million shares outstanding translates into a near $4.9 billion valuation. Taking into account a net cash position of $380 million, the enterprise valuation has dropped to $4.5 billion. It goes without saying that expectations continue to be very elevated even after shares have been cut in half. The company trades at 30 times sales and bleeds half a billion dollars a year.

It is crucial that Zejula sees a further pick-up in sales, and this could happen through approval of the drug in Europe before the end of this year. Other long-term drivers include expansion of Niraparib across other tumor types, and the launch of a new Varubi product after sales of that product never really took off.

However, the projected pick-up in sales of Zejula is disappointing. Based on the full-year guidance of $105-115 million, sales are seen at $40-50 million in Q4, indicating that the sequential pick-up is not showing that much progress. After all, sales hit $39 million in Q3 already, as the fourth-quarter results could benefit from a launch in Europe as well.

That guidance translates into an annual sales guidance of $160-200 million based almost solely on the US, as approval in Europe could double that market again. Nonetheless, it will be a daunting task to post sales of a billion dollars by 2020 as some believe. Even as Zejula could become a billion-dollar drug by 2020 (assuming no sales from other drugs), that translates into a 4.5 times sales multiple. We have to account for large losses in the meantime, however, and of course, the time value of money, as achieving such sales (if it happens) will take another 3+ years.

Worse, the cash burn is quite substantial at half a billion dollars a year, which, combined with time value of money and uncertainty about the $1 billion sales potential, ensures that I am still cautious even after a 50% retreat.

To find real appeal, Niraparib needs to gain approval for other cancer types (including, potentially, lung cancer), the pick-up in Zejula has to accelerate, and I look forward to a good introduction in IV Varubi. I will watch future developments, notably the Q4 results and outlook, with great interest, but for now I remain on the sidelines.

