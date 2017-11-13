GE Shareholders Brace For Bad News; Future Investors May See Good News

The Waiting Is Nearly Over

On Monday, November 13, General Electric (GE) will learn about the new CEO, John Flannery's strategic plan for salvaging a savaged blue chip company. Fears are that a wholesale overhaul of the entire business model will be required to save the big conglomerate from self-inflicted wounds. Rumors circulate as investors wait, watch and hope that the company can survive the impending surgeries to come. Some possible cuts include:

Chopping off business units. Twenty billion dollars of assets are on the for-sale list. CEO Flannery has doubled the amount of cost cutting targeted for next year to $2 billion, and is cutting $1 billion this year. He said he has found more than $20 billion in GE assets to sell and is looking at further changes to the portfolio beyond that.

. Twenty billion dollars of assets are on the for-sale list. CEO Flannery has doubled the amount of cost cutting targeted for next year to $2 billion, and is cutting $1 billion this year. He said he has found more than $20 billion in GE assets to sell and is looking at further changes to the portfolio beyond that. Management shake-ups. CFO Jeff Bornstein has been replaced by Jamie Miller who will be in the spotlight during Monday's announcement. Triad Fund Management, known to be an activist, is represented now by Ed Gardner who has been added to the board.

Lay-offs among a 300,000 person workforce. GE has laid off 100 sales staff ahead of Monday's report. It is not clear how many more jobs Flannery now plans to cut, or how quickly. With 295,000 employees, even a 10 percent overall reduction would eliminate nearly 30,000 jobs.

. GE has laid off 100 sales staff ahead of Monday's report. It is not clear how many more jobs Flannery now plans to cut, or how quickly. With 295,000 employees, even a 10 percent overall reduction would eliminate nearly 30,000 jobs. Cutting the dividend. A dividend cut to GE's vaunted dividend appears certain to happen.

Why Is This Certain?

It's the dividend, stupid. Subsequent to large company divestitures, GE's cash generating capabilities are too meager to fund the magnitude of the required dividend payout.

GE expects to generate just $7 billion in cash flow from its industrial operations this year -- well short of its initial $12 billion to $14 billion goal -- after big earnings misses in its power and energy businesses. After backing out pension and capital expenditure commitments, that leaves it with only about $2 billion of industrial free cash flow against a dividend that costs more than $8 billion annually. Given that math, a cut makes sense. That doesn't mean it won't be painful.

GE Dividend Payout

Speculation about the Dividend Cut

Per a CNBC report:

Vertical Research Partners' Jeff Sprague expects a "meaningful cut" in GE's dividend, perhaps down to about 50 cents from the current 96 cents. "It's just not sustainable for the industrial company to carry that dividend any longer," he said.

Price Cut

Has the share price cut factored in the dividend cut?

The implication is that investors should not fear a drastic fall in the share price when the dividend cut is announced. In the jargon, the cut is already “in the price”.

There has been some speculation about that but other evidence suggests that it isn't always the case. The majority of dividend cutters lost share value.

The chart includes all 10 of the FTSE 100 companies that cut or axed their dividend in 2015 and shows how their share price performed over the year. As you can see, the decided trend was that the shares did very badly. Only two of the dividend cutters, J Sainsbury and Severn Trent, recorded share price rises, and in both cases the rises were very modest. By contrast, the other eight firms saw their share prices fall markedly: the declines ranged from 19.5 pc in the case of Wm Morrison to 75 pc for Anglo American, the mining giant.

Leader of the Losers

Faithful Investors Left in the Lurch

GE's shareholder base have hung in there because of the stock dividend. And since 2009, dividend cuts have been few and far between according to Bloomberg forecasting analyst Matthew Coburn. But of the 13 companies with total negative returns this year, GE has had provided the most dismal performance with a 35 pc drubbing.

So, a dividend cut and further stock depreciation, should it happen, would be bad news, indeed. Shareholder options are to hold dead money waiting for future stock appreciation, sell shares and buy back at a lower price, or sell and write off a loss if you have one. In both cases, a sell could lower share values further.

New Investor Take Away



Investment planning is often based upon expectations and sometimes they materialize.

A hypothetical expectation might be that a dividend cut and further GE share loss might produce a good buy point for new investors. A further expectation might be a remaining 2% dividend making the cheaper price even sweeter while GE goes about reorganizing itself for greater profitability.

GE is a giant company that has the potential to earn much more than it recently has. Are these hypothetical possibilities an investment opportunity? Time will tell and I plan to watch what happens.

