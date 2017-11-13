Nektar Therapeutics: Encouraging Data Revealed At SITC

The company appears to be on solid financial footing after the upfront payment received from their collaboration with Eli Lilly.

In my recent update piece on Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR), I pointed out that even as the stock price was climbing higher the story was still quite attractive. The stock was offering investors an asymmetric risk/reward profile through several value drivers consisting of wholly-owned and partnered assets with material events coming on the horizon. I saw the promise in CD122 agonist NKTR-214 and noted management´s shrewd decision to collaborate with Takeda and Bristol-Myers Squibb without surrendering global rights to the drug candidate.

I also highlighted third quarter earnings and noted that the company was on solid financial footing, with cash and equivalents of $412.2 million (included the $150.0 million upfront payment Eli Lilly). Net income for the quarter was $60.9 million, while net loss for the first nine months of 2017 amounted to $62.9 million. Research and development expenses for the quarter came in at $65.7 million and $187.0 million year to date.

As for the SITC Annual Meeting, it appeared that the company would be one of the winners of the conference with seven abstracts to be presented across three pipeline programs and data from the PIVOT study evaluating NKTR-214 selected for oral presentation. The trial consisted of a dose-escalation stage that has finished enrolling patients and an expansion cohort evaluating the drug candidate in combination with nivolumab in five tumor types and eight separate indications.

The oral presentation is titled "PIVOT-02: Preliminary safety, efficacy and biomarker results from the Phase 1/2 study of CD-122-biased agonist NKTR-214 plus nivolumab in patients with locally advanced/metastatic solid tumors" and a copy of the slides from the presentation can be found on the company's website.

SITC Data

38 patients were enrolled in the dose-escalation portion of the PIVOT study across several dose cohorts, with encouraging responses observed in three key indications (melanoma, renal cell carcinoma and non-small cell lung cancer). Responses were observed in both PD-L1 positive and PD-L1 negative patients, including three of four stage IV NSCLC patients whose tumors did not express PD-L1 (1 complete response).

Figure 1: Best percent change in target lesions grouped by tumor type and dose (source: SITC presentation)

Importantly, the fact that adverse events were limited to Grade 1 or Grade 2 at the recommended phase 2 dose is very encouraging and helps to explain why the collaboration is now enrolling patients across five tumor types in the expansion portion of the trial. Commonly observed adverse events included fatigue (74%), flu-like symptoms (68%), rash (60%) and pruritus (42%). No patient discontinued treatment due to adverse events.

Breaking it down by indication, of 11 advanced treatment-naive first line stage IV melanoma patients 7 (63%) responded. Disease control rate (DCR) was 91%, with all those who responded continuing on treatment. Those who responded consisted of two complete responders and five partial responders.

In advanced treatment-naive first line stage IV renal cell carcinoma patients, 6 of 13 (46%) responded consisting of one complete response and five partial responders. DCR was 85% and all those with disease control continued receiving treatment. It should be noted that for patients who had two or more scans available the response rate increased to 60%.

Figure 2: Stage IV treatment-naïve 1L RCC efficacy-evaluable patients with ≥1 or ≥2 post baseline scans (source: SITC Presentation)

In the more difficult second-line settings, 14% (1/7) of renal cell carcinoma patients and 75% (3/4) of PD-L1 negative NSCLC patients responded. Disease control rates were 100% and 75%, respectively. All patients with disease control in the first setting and all three with responses in the latter continued on treatment.

Figure 3: Best overall response as of November 2nd (source: SITC presentation)

While promising, I remind readers these are early results and data needs considerably more time to mature in order for conclusions to be drawn. Dr. Fouad Namouni, Head of Oncology Development at Bristol-Myers Squibb, phrased it a different way.

We believe that a combination regimen which utilizes two different, complementary, and non-overlapping mechanisms designed to harness the body's own immune system to fight cancer has the potential to benefit patients and should be the subject of additional research.

I look forward to future updates throughout 2018, as the opening of expansion cohorts is being done in an aggressive manner that is based on promising early responses. When results come they will surely give the two companies a more complete picture of how NKTR-214 could be incorporated into the treatment landscape and its competitivity versus other combinations.

Figure 4: Pivot dose expansion in 13 cohorts (source: SITC Presentation)

Other Thoughts

As for future value drivers, a medium term catalyst is submission of their NDA for NKTR-181 in April. I wouldn't be surprised to see a lucrative global partnership established in the near term as well. The stock could continue to benefit from headlines and discussions around opioid abuse and government-led initiatives. The company is soon to file an IND for the combination study of TLR agonist NKTR-262 and NKTR-214 by the end of 2017 to be followed by patient dosing early next year.

To conclude the last update piece, I told readers that if "NKTR-214 is able to earn its place as a key combination option with approved immuno-oncology therapeutics, appreciation in the share price is far from over." I believe after results presented at SITC it is becoming apparent to Wall Street that the drug candidate has a solid shot at doing so.

Nektar Therapeutics is a Buy

Readers who have done their due diligence and are interested in the story should purchase pilot positions in the near term. The company has a variety of irons in the fire and potential value drivers that make it more suited for readers keen on biotech stocks with less volatility and downside potential. Readers who have already experienced significant gains since my first article are encouraged to take slight partial profits (25% to 50% of original position) while retaining the rest of their stakes for future upside exposure.

Taking into account their current cash position and ongoing costs of operations, I believe dilution in the near to medium term is unlikely to occur. Other risks include the possibility of disappointing data with their immuno-oncology candidates as well as other early-stage assets. The company may fail to ink a partnership for NKTR-181 in the near term, which would likely weigh on shares. Potential terms of future partnerships could be less lucrative than investors are looking for, although I believe it unlikely considering management's shrewd moves to date. Delays in the clinic and obtaining regulatory approval in addition to competition in spaces being targeted (especially immuno-oncology and pain) are also concerns.

