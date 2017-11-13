Boeing And Emirates Deal Blow To Airbus

From the 12th up until the 16th of November, the Dubai Air Show will be hosted at Dubai World Central also known as Al Maktoum International Airport. Similar to the Paris Air Show and the Farnborough Inernational Air Show, I will also be covering the Dubai Airshow daily though with a slight delay on the coverage for Day 1 of the air show.

For the Paris Air Show, I provided a preview which treated some of my expectations for the air show. Due to time constraints, I have not been able to supply a separate piece for my expectations for the Dubai Air Show.

About my expectations for this show I can be brief: I am expecting a focus on Defense, not immediately on defense sales but with the political climate in the Middle East, countries in the region will be looking to grow their military spendings. So this is a big opportunity for defense contracts to ‘show what they got’. For Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF), a highlight would be an order for the Airbus A380plus, while Boeing (BA) could potentially deal a blow to Airbus and secure an order for the Boeing 787 from Emirates.

In this article, I want to look at one of the things that did indeed happen on the first day of the Dubai Air Show and that is Boeing dealing a blow to Airbus as it selected the Boeing 787 for its fleet expansion.

Emirates prefers Boeing

Dealing a major blow to Airbus, Emirates has selected 40 Boeing 787-10 in favor of the Airbus A350. In July, there were already rumors that Boeing was going to win the order. While I was not supportive of the way this news was spread, I did agree that Boeing did have the upper hand and could be expecting an order for the Boeing 787-10 at the Dubai Airshow.

So, is this order a suprise or not? It probably depends on who you ask and how you weigh certain events in the timeline. In April, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, CEO and Chairman of the Emirates Group said that no decision on the acquisition of either the Boeing 787 or the Airbus A350 had been made yet and he hoped a decision to be made by the time the Dubai Airshow started.

In September, a deal seemed to be off the table again following an interview with Emirates President Tim Clark with the Wall Street Journal:

So if we merely look at these 2 events in April and September, one would say that the order decision is somewhat unexpected. However, we also have to place this in context; One way for airlines to squeeze every last portion of discounts out of negotiations is to threaten to walk away from a deal or simply state that a decision will be delayed. So, at the time that Tim Clark mentioned that a decision was off the table there likely was no final purchase agreement nor a commitment, but negotiations were ongoing and additional pressure was applied.

What also can be considered as a pointer towards an order was Boeing’s decision to increase production on the Boeing 787 to 14 aircraft per month in September. Without several major airlines being close to committing to the Boeing 787, this decision would likely have been postponed. So, I think it was around that September that Boeing and Emirates were really working towards a commitment that would likely rule the Airbus A350 out.

A reason for Emirates to postpone an order would be a combination of the current market environment as well as the financial situation of Emirates. Now, it is important to understand that Emirates wasn’t doing bad financially, but its profits were hit by low oil prices which subsequently affects travel demand related to the oil and gas industry and a laptop ban for passengers traveling to the US. However, in the first half of 2017 Emirates booked a 6% higher revenue and profits were up 111%. That in-quarter performance was helped by accelerated cost cutting and partially by higher oil prices. This gives more confidence about Emirates’ cost cutting effort being on the right track so far and as oil prices head higher again having the right plane on the right route is becoming increasingly more important. Also, if we look at other airlines around the world we see that there is confidence in the future as Turkish Airlines committed to the Boeing 787, United Airlines committed to the Airbus A350 and Singapore Airlines bought the Boeing 777X and the Boeing 787. So there most certainly seems to be predictions for future demand among airlines that support additions to the fleet.

More recently, there have been rumors about Emirates preparing an order for the Airbus A380 and although it sounds somewhat weird this also did increase chances of an announcement the Boeing 787 at the Dubai Airshow, since big orders are mostly split between Airbus and Boeing.

Overall, I don’t view the selection of the Boeing 787 as a surprise but it has never been a definite win for Boeing.

About the order

Emirates committed to purchasing 40 Boeing 787-10 aircraft, which at list prices carry a value of $12.5B. Including equipment, the total value is said to be $15.1B. The commitment after customary discounts likely is worth roughly $7B plus the value of the equipment of which it is unknown what this actually is. The order means that the Boeing 787-10 has found its 10th or 11th customer (depending on the sole unidentified order being an order from an airline or lessor that has already ordered the Boeing 787-10). Once finalized, the order will push Boeing’s order book for the Boeing 787-10 beyond 200 units.

The aircraft will be delivered with two- and three-class configurations seating between 240 and 300 passengers with the first delivery scheduled for 2022. While the airline holds rights to convert the order to the smaller Boeing 787-9, I view the order from Emirates as an important one for profits on the Boeing 787 program. Some of the orders units are expected to be in the current accounting block of 1,400 units, while some will be outside of the current accounting quantity. Additionally, there is the potential for follow up orders over time as it is rumored that the deal also includes options for 60 additional Boeing 787 jets, but I have found nothing in press releases from Boeing or Emirates that confirms this.

What is also important to note is that Boeing was back in the game with its Boeing 787 after Emirates walked away from an order for 70 Airbus A350s in 2014. One could say that the order for ‘just’ 40 units is indicative of a flattening growth profile Middle Eastern carriers. I think that this also has to do with a prudent approach, were orders are being placed in smaller blocks and we should also take into account that without the Boeing 787 order, Emirate has over 200 orders for the Boeing 777 and Boeing 777X and over 40 for the Airbus A380. I think it is a prudent approach to commit to ordering jets while still having the freedom to select the proper aircraft for the network.

Conclusion

One thing that can easily be concluded is that with or without an order for a revamped version of the Airbus A380, the selection of the Boeing 787 is a major blow to Airbus as it leaves the jet maker with only the Airbus A380 in the Emirates fleet whereas Emirates initially was a customer for the Airbus A350.

For Boeing, this is an important step that once again will benefit the mix of the bigger Dreamliner variants in the overall delivery mix of the 787 and it significantly increases Boeing’s chances for follow up orders with Emirates in a growing market.

