Emerson Electric - Rockwell Is Not The Automatic Solution

For these reasons I find it very easy to avoid Emerson at this point in time despite a pullback last week.

Rockwell Automation (ROK) is right to reject the $27.6 billion unsolicited offer made by Emerson Electric (EMR). While both companies have stellar true long term track records, but the truth is that Emerson has been lagging in shareholder and operational returns in the past decade. As its shares have been largely stagnant, shares of Rockwell have nearly tripled over this time period.

That is for good a good reason as Rockwell has superior margins and revenue growth per share, while Emerson is plagued by poor M&A decisions in the past. While Emerson is much bigger and the strategic rationale behind a deal makes sense, a fat multiple, leveraged balance sheet and lack of earnings accretion, combined with questionable "track record", makes is very easy to stay out of this situation.

A Potential Deal, Emerson Looks Messy

Emerson Electric has been willing to buy Rockwell Automation in a $27.6 billion deal which looks to be driven by empire building, as it is trying to make a huge deal to mask underperformance of its own business. Emerson has been willing to pay $215 per share for Rockwell, comprised out of a 50/50% cash and stock component. Rockwell has rejected the offer, after Emerson has already upped it from a previous offer at $200 per share.

Emerson has been selling underperforming assets, such as network power in order to increase the focus on automation as well. Unfortunately Emerson´s expertise in automation has been focused on a wrong industry, being oil and gas. The expertise of Rockwell, which is strong in software and equipment being used for automation and robotics, appears to have a much better long term growth profile.

As Emerson has been reorganising the business, without much revenue and margin growth to show for, the timing to pursue such a mega deal seems very odd and inconsistent. In fact recent dealmaking has been questionable in my opinion, including the $3.15 billion acquisition of Pentair´s valves and controls business. Emerson furthermore spent half a billion to buy Paradigm. While this is a software business, it actually increases the reliance on oil and gas again.

Rockwell Has Gotten Pricey

A $27 billion price tag for Rockwell Automation would represent a huge premium. After all, shares started the year around $134, as the deal tag would represent a 60% year to date return after price action has been remarkably strong in September and October. Despite this big run and the fat multiples at which Rockwell is trading, management of this company has refused to talk to Emerson.

Rockwell Automation has seen real momentum this past year, having just released its results. Comparable sales growth of +6% is very solid, as the company expects 3.5-6.5% growth for the upcoming year. The company is very profitable and reported segment earnings of $1.23 billion on sales of $6.31 billion this year, for margins of nearly 20%.That is before one-time items and corporate cost allocation of $76 million, as normalised operating margins still exceed 18% of sales.

The company reported earnings of $6.35 per share and adjusted earnings of $6.76 per share. With net cash holdings of nearly $700 million, equivalent to roughly $5 per share, the $215 offer values operating assets of Rockwell at roughly $210 per share. It goes without saying that multiples are elevated at 31 times adjusted earnings.

Rockwell posts operating profits of $1.15 billion. If we would anticipate synergies being equal to 5% of sales, which looks ambitious, that translates into synergies of +$300 million per year. That would boost earnings power of Rockwell to $1.45 billion on an operating basis. After applying $75 million in interest expenses (paid by Rockwell) and a 20% tax rate, after tax earnings could hit $1.1 billion, for earnings of close to $8.50 per share. While that looks a lot better, multiples remain elevated at 25 times earnings as realisation of those synergies is quite a task (given that Rockwell is quite efficient already), while synergies take time to be realised and probably involve sizable upfront costs.

Furthermore I believe that while Rockwell´s prospects are very good, they have been good for a while as I am not that impressed by its past performance. Sales have "only" grown from $5 billion in 2007 to $6.3 billion. It should be said that Rockwell continues to operate with a strong financial position and has retired one in every five shares over the past decade. This has translated into revenue growth per share of +50% over the past decade, a modest performance if you ask me given the prospects.

Pro-Forma Picture

Let's put some math at work. Emerson is much bigger, yet its underlying sales were up just 1% this past year to $15.3 billion. It should be said that the company has seen some acceleration in its sales, as underlying sales were up 3% in the final quarter of the year. These same underlying sales are seen up 5-7% this upcoming year.

Emerson ended Q4 with $3.1 billion in cash and $4.7 billion in debt, for a modest net debt load of $1.6 billion. The 645 million shares now trade at $62 per share, for a $40 billion equity valuation and near $42 billion enterprise valuation. The combined enterprise valuation could jump to $69 billion following a deal at $215 per share, as Emerson´s net debt load of $1.6 billion would jump to $15.1 billion, or to $14.4 billion if we account for Rockwell´s net cash position of $700 million.

Emerson posted EBITDA of $2.3 billion last year while Rockwell's contribution was limited to $1.3 billion. The $3.6 billion EBITDA number would imply that the combination would be pretty leveraged. Net debt of $14.4 billion translates into 4.0 times leverage, or to 3.7 times if we factor in some $300 million in synergies.

Emerson posted operating earnings of nearly $1.7 billion on $15.3 billion in sales for pretty paltry margins of 11%. Reported earnings of $2.54 per share pretty closely match the adjusted earnings metric of $2.64 per share.

The combination posts sales of $21.6 billion and operating earnings of $2.8 billion, or $3.1 billion after accounting for $300 million in synergies. After applying 4% interest costs on a net debt load of nearly $15 billion, interest costs come in at $600 million. Applying a 20% tax rate, net earnings might amount to $2.0 billion. Emerson will need to issue $13.5 billion worth of equity, which at $62 per share involves the issuance of 217 million shares.

That dilutes the share count to 862 million shares, implying that reported earnings come in at $2.32 per share. This implies that the deal would actually be dilutive to shareholders of Emerson, even as the growth and margin profile would become better.

Caution

I have not had high hopes for Emerson as I have not been impressed by the sale and purchase of certain assets in recent years, and the associated prices which were involved with those deals. In this October article I actually compared Emerson in some sense to GE, as it too has had a history of buying high and selling low. Emerson's margins are quite lacklustre and even if they could hit peak levels again of nearly 20%, when oil and gas was booming, I calculated that earning per share would be limited to $4 per share.

Based on the $27 billion price tag, Emerson would be glad to acquire Rockwell at 4.3 times sales and 24 times operating earnings. While synergies of potentially $300 million could be lucrative and valuable, I continue to believe that a deal would be expensive. Even if I would apply a 20 times multiple to these synergies, after applying a 20% tax rate, they could represent $4-5 billion in value. Emerson, by the way claims that capitalised synergies are worth $6 billion, without providing a calculation to this number.

Emerson on the other hand trades at just 2.7 times sales and at a similar 24 times operating earnings multiple. While earnings multiples are similar, and elevated at both firms, it is clear that Emerson has more margin potential given the levels of margins and turnaround potential of the Pentair´s valves business. In this sense, Emerson is acquiring (albeit a great business) at a very high price, at least if it succeeds in its ambitions.

A deal will be very complicated, might potentially involve even a higher price, will not be accretive in my opinion, and while it strategically makes sense, the financial math does not. The pro-forma business would become stronger and better positioned, yet would be saddled with >3.5 times leverage as earnings would not improve in the short term. At the same time, the payout ratio would be very elevated, as Emerson pays out nearly $2 per share in dividends to its shareholders.

For all these reasons investors have rightfully sent shares lower from a recent high of $67 to $62 in recent days and weeks, but that move is not sufficient to create appeal as the situation remains highly uncertain.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.