Sage Therapeutics' Positive Phase 3 Results Bring Hope To Childbearing Women

Recently, Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) reported positive results from two phase 3 studies in women with postpartum depression. With the success of both studies the company will be able to submit an NDA to the FDA for approval. This also is a major turnaround for the company after it had failed another phase 3 trial using the same treatment, brexanolone, for patients with epilepsy. This data will likely result in the stock of the company trading higher in the coming weeks.

Phase 3 Data

Positive results came from two phase 3 trials, which recruited more than 200 women. It was shown in both of the trials that women who were given brexanolone saw a decrease in depressive symptoms, compared to those who were given placebo. The whole goal of both studies was to observe a significant reduction in depression scores 60 hours after treatment was given. In the first study, treating severe symptoms, the improvement of the depression score of 17.7 points was for the high dose of 90 micrograms per kilogram and a 19.9 improvement in the low dose of 60 micrograms/kilograms/hour. That compares to placebo only achieving a 14 point improvement. For the moderate population, the second study, patients given brexanolone achieved a 14.2 point improvement, while patients on placebo only achieved a 12 point improvement. Both of these studies highlight the ability for this infusion treatment to improve clinical outcome in these women with postpartum depression. Sage Therapeutics anticipates that it will be able to file its NDA by the 1st half of 2018. In my opinion, that will be a huge catalyst that could result in the stock price surging higher. Even better, the company is working on an oral version of brexanolone known as SAGE-217.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, Sage Therapeutics has cash and cash equivalents of $243.5 million as of September 30, 2017. The company anticipates that the cash on hand will be enough to run the company into the second quarter of 2018. That means that with the positive results just released, it is highly likely that it will raise cash in the coming months. That's because biotech companies do not wait until the end to raise cash. Therefore, there might be a more suitable entry point in the coming months for those looking to buy stock in Sage Therapeutics.

Risks

The biggest risk would be whether or not the FDA approves the treatment. It will come down to whether or not the FDA feels that the improvement on the depression score scale is adequate enough over placebo to warrant approval. That means that approval is not guaranteed, but the company has a good chance to obtain it. The second risk would be the potential of a cash raise at any moment. That is because I have stated Sage Therapeutics will not wait until the end to raise cash. That is another potential risk, although it could only potentially cause the stock to fall significantly for a day or so. After that, the stock should recover. Most will be watching to see when the company submits its NDA to the FDA. That will likely boost the stock price for Sage.

Conclusion

The two positive phase 3 studies should be enough to obtain FDA approval for postpartum depression. Postpartum depression is depression that occurs after childbirth. After giving birth a woman with postpartum depression has problems with multiple symptoms such as: Insomnia, loss of appetite, intense irritability, and difficulty bonding with the baby. This occurs in at least 15% of the 3.9 million births that occurs in the United States each year. Analysts predict that peak sales for this product could be upwards of $650 million. This means that the market opportunity for Sage is pretty substantial.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical investment research service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to my Service, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. Only the first 25 subscribers will get the lower legacy rate. If you want to secure your spot, please do so as soon as possible!

Author's note: To get these types of premium articles on attractive biotech and pharma stocks as soon as they are published, just click here for my profile. Hit the big orange "Follow" button and choose the real-time alerts option thank you for taking the time to read my analysis

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.