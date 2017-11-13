The Time Is Right For Industrial Metals Miners

China is putting its money where its mouth is when it comes to its Belt and Road initiative.

The depletion of Chinese reserves is beginning to influence the price of certain metals from the supply side.

The Charts Have Spoken - Industrial Metals and Miners are Breaking Out



No matter what you are investing in, it is essential to have the wind at your back.



Here we have a monthly chart of the S&P GSCI Industrial Metals Index showing a clear breakout from a 6-year downtrend:

Here we have a monthly chart of the iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) showing that this basket of industrial miners just broke out of a 10-year downtrend: Chart courtesy of Barchart.com

(Note: PICK is not 10 years old, but a long-term chart of the underlying index can be seen here.)

PICK does not hold primary gold and/or silver producers. To give readers a better idea of the specific types of industrial mining companies I am referring to, here is a list of PICK's top large capitalization ("cap") holdings excluding those that operate primarily in the steel industry:

BHP Billiton (BHP); Glencore (OTCPK:GLNCY); Rio Tinto (RIO); Vale (VALE); Anglo American (AAL); Freeport McMoran (FCX); South32 (OTCPK:SOUHY; OTCPK:SHTLF); Grupo Mexico (OTCPK:GMBXF); Norilsk Nickel (NILSY); Teck (TECK); Vedanta Ltd. (VEDL); Sumitomo Metal Mining (OTCPK:SMMYY); Norsk Hydro (OTCQX:NHYDY; OTCQX:NHYKF); Boliden (OTCPK:BDNNF; OTCPK:BDNNY); First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF); Alcoa (AA); Fortescue Metals Group (OTCQX:FSUGY; OTCQX:FSUMF); Antofagasta (OTC:ANFGF; OTCPK:ANFGY); Lundin Mining (OTCPK:LUNMF); KGHM Polska Miedz (OTC:KGHPF); Alumina (OTCQX:AWCMF); Southern Copper (SCCO)

There are several fundamental drivers at play here that are influencing the broader industrial metals complex. In this article, I am going to take a look at 4 that I think may be the most important.



Chinese Reserve Depletion

Although China's Gross Domestic Product ("GDP") growth has decelerated the overall size of the economy is now significantly larger. The following chart shows this development:

China GDP data by YCharts

China remains a significant consumer and producer of many industrial metals. If China's industrial ambitions are to be maintained going forward, certain metals may experience supply shocks due to the depletion of Chinese reserves.

An example of this is zinc. In 2016, China accounted for 37% of the world's zinc mine production. But now, with zinc inventories already extremely tight, Chinese production is declining due to environmental crackdowns and reserve depletion. The following presentation slide, courtesy of Teck, shows how China's zinc mine production has been declining for several years now:



Using the most recent data from China's Ministry of Land and Resources, I estimate that China may now have less than 7 years worth of what this Ministry refers to as "Ensured Reserves." I presume this is something equivalent to economic Reserves, however, no definition is provided.



Interestingly, the following chart shows the economic Value-added of China's Mining and Processing of Non-Ferrous Metals turning negative at about the same time as the recent breakout in industrial metals:

Higher prices will no doubt make more of China's resources economic and spur development. In general, I am not ready to hang my hat on this as a major overall trend for the industry. However, for certain metals like zinc, I think it could play a surprising role. Given that the quantity and quality of China's metal reserves are opaque, this is something that I am watching closely.

Indian Economic Growth

The population sizes of China and India are presently similar, however, because of India's superior demographics, its population is projected to continue growing. Not only is India a large economy with a high growth rate, but it is a large economy with a growing population and a higher growth rate. India's GDP per capita (or total economic output divided by population) is about 10 to 15 years behind China. Given current growth trends, we are going to see another economy the size of China's emerge over the next decade. Moreover, similar to China over the last two decades, India's urban population is projected to increase by more than 10 million people per year. This will have a significant impact on industrial metals demand.

In the most recent edition of Resources and Energy Quarterly (September 2017), put out by the Australian Government's Department of Industry, Innovation and Science, there is a special section on India. This report considers two different future development scenarios for the Indian economy and forecasts the impact on metals consumption under each. The High Intensity scenario assumes a development path similar to that of China or South Korea, which would require a significant expansion of India's industrial and manufacturing base. The Lower Intensity scenario assumes a development path similar to that of Turkey or Brazil, where the agriculture and services sectors continue to play an outsized role. As an example of how this can impact metals, the following two charts from the report show how the use of steel has historically varied under these two distinct development paths:

(Note: I think Figure 15:7 should read "countries and China" instead of "countries in China" as high intensity China was included here to show the contrast.)

Given the current dominance of the export-led, manufacturing models of East Asia, it is hard to see India proceeding down the High Intensity path. I tend to agree with the authors of the report that the Low Intensity path is more likely with perhaps something in the middle being achievable given the right domestic reforms. Nevertheless, even under the Low Intensity scenario, India's economic growth will still have a significant impact on most industrial metals. For example, under the Low Intensity scenario, the report projects that copper consumption would grow by 9.2% per year and zinc consumption would grow by 4.6% per year.

Electric Vehicles



I am a proponent of what some oil & gas experts have termed, "Peak Cheap Oil," meaning that, for the most part, the world has used up its low hanging oil fruit. The recent shale revolution has bought the world some time, but another price spike is coming. Oil prices will have to rise to incentivize the production needed to meet world demand. However, the difference in this next price cycle will be the fact that the world now has a viable alternative to diesel and gasoline powered passenger vehicles with the electric vehicle ("EV"). Rising oil prices will accelerate the economic case for EVs. To be sure, I expect this process to take some time, but I think we will increasingly see industrial metals take market share from oil as passenger transportation becomes increasingly electrified. The emergence of EVs has created a new demand source for several industrial metals, namely cobalt, graphite, lithium, manganese, and nickel.

Just as recently as a few months ago I gave less credence to the EV story, given the fact that their widespread adoption is currently somewhat limited by inferior economics. However, after China announced plans to eventually end the sales of petroleum powered vehicles I did a complete u-turn. They are starting initiatives, such as removing the lengthy vehicle permit wait time for EV buyers, to encourage consumers to make the move. Furthermore, India is also moving in the same direction. Bloomberg Gadfly columnist, David Fickling, explained:

India, due to overtake Germany and then Japan as the world's third-biggest auto market by 2020, is on a similar path. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's think-tank Niti Aayog aims to get electric vehicles to 44 percent of the fleet by 2030, and is aggressively favoring them with tax rates 31 percentage points below those on hybrids and internal-combustion-engine cars under its new harmonized GST sales tax.

Half the world's population moving to electric vehicles is a trend I want to get in front of. While many investors will rush to buy shares of the hottest car company, the real money to be made is in the materials. The barriers to entry for quality mines are high and it typically takes years to bring them online. Now is the time to prepare because the projects juniors are exploring and developing today will be the ones producing the needed metals decades from now.

The interesting thing about the rise of Electric Vehicles is that it really broadens the opportunities within the industrial metals sector and will continue to make it more attractive to an expanding investor base. I suspect that this will also lead to a general rise in valuation multiples as institutional investors desire to get in on the game.

China's "One Belt, One Road" Initiative

China's new Silk Road initiative, known as "One Belt, One Road" ("OBOR") or the Belt and Road Initiative, is beginning to have a substantial infrastructure development impact on the world. The following map from McKinsey & Company, shows how this initiative is comprised of both a land-based (Silk Road) economic belt stretching from Eastern China to Western Europe and a maritime route from China's harbors to the South Pacific, west across the Indian Ocean to East Africa, and then up through the Suez Canal into Southern Europe:

China has mobilized five new development funding vehicles that have begun financing OBOR and other infrastructure projects in developing nations. These include the following:

Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank ("AIIB") - The AIIB already has an impressive list of approved infrastructure projects across Asia and $100 billion of authorized capital. Members include just about everyone that matters except for the United States. Silk Road Fund - China started this fund in late 2014 with $40 billion of capital. According to the Chairman of the Fund, Jin Qi, "the Fund invests mainly in equity and also in debt and other funds. In terms of business scope, it mainly invests in cooperation projects within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative ... ." So far, the Fund has made investments in Russian LNG, a hydropower project in Pakistan, and clean coal power in the Middle East, among other things. BRICS New Development Bank ("NDB") - "BRICS" stands for Brazil Russia India China South Africa. The NDB has initial authorized capital of $100 billion, however, the first $10 billion of actual paid-in capital will not be fully completed until 2022. The Bank plans to disperse between $5.9 and $8.1 billion in loans from now until 2021. Its General Strategy calls for the key areas of operation to be clean energy, transport infrastructure, irrigation and water resource management, and urban development. Adding up the list of projects reveals that about $3 billion in loans is already planned. China Development Bank ("CDB") - As the world's largest development finance institution, the CDB is the one having the most impact. It is a well established financial institution that is over 20 years old. CDB has historically made $160 billion of loans to countries along the OBOR for infrastructure and energy development. It now plans to invest $36.7 billion in projects linked to the Belt and Road Initiative over the next 3 years. According to EY, the CDB has set up a project library for the OBOR initiative with about 900 projects spanning 64 countries that require over $800 billion in financing. The Export-Import Bank of China ("EIBC") - The EIBC has helped finance more than 1,200 projects in over 50 countries along the Belt and Road with a total outstanding loan balance of over $105 billion.

In recent years, the People's Bank of China has contributed $10s of billions worth of capital into the CDB and the EIBC to support the OBOR. China's other major state-owned banks have also committed billions to financing OBOR projects. Beijing is clearly putting its money where its mouth is.

It is worth noting that the AIIB and other China backed funds and banks are primarily focused on developing infrastructure throughout emerging Asia. Going forward, the types of projects initiated by these ventures are likely to be more metals intensive than those historically backed by the institutions such as the World Bank. China views its infrastructure capabilities as a core strength that it is looking to export.

Strategic Conclusion

Its worth mentioning that industrial metals prices bottomed right around the time the Belt and Road initiative got started. Combined with India emerging as an attractive growth story and the advent of electric vehicles, we now have a diverse set of significant long-term catalysts poised to support the demand for metals for years and possibly decades to come.

The time is right to invest in industrial metals miners. Valuations are generally low across the board (especially compared to the broader U.S. stock market) and the charts are signaling a breakout. I also expect to see a step-up in acquisitions in the coming years as the majors compete to replace Reserves and position themselves for the emergence of entirely new demand drivers, such as electric vehicles. Altogether, I am confident that we have a confluence of major trends in the works here that few investors have considered. This is why I recently started the Industrial Minefinder.



