ECB 'Recalibration' Enables Eurozone Complacency

(Source: Bloomberg)

“Recalibration” is a word that is much in use in the Eurozone at the moment. Its meaning is largely misrepresented by those who use it and misunderstood by those who read and hear it. Its definition is becoming clear however.

In addition to the known political “recalibrations” advertised by policy makers, the European Union (EU) faces two potential “recalibration” events in 2019 which are interrelated and potentially conflicting. The potential Brexit “recalibration” is widely known. The 2019 European Parliamentary elections are less well known at this point in time in the public domain; they are however the source of a great deal of initiative and contingency planning by the EU in order for the European Project not to get derailed. The EU’s objective is to portray the strength through joy of EU membership in stark contrast to the alleged ignominious fate awaiting Britain post Brexit.

With a view to strengthening the European Project, in the face of growing populist threats, the EU is planning initiatives to address the risks. These strategic initiatives will involve a summit in November to address social inequalities across Europe; draft legislation in December to reinforce the euro-area rescue fund and create a common finance chief for the single currency; and a proposal next May on a new multi-annual spending program for the bloc after Brexit. Fiscal and economic union enhancement is the underlying theme. This agenda will drive all political and economic actions within the bloc, for the next two years, which will cast a very obvious shadow over the ECB. The ECB will be under pressure not to conflict with or undermine this political agenda with its monetary policy decisions. The stage is therefore set and the constraints and political parameters have already been set for the ECB’s balance sheet for events two years hence. The EU has in effect "recalibrated" the normalization for the ECB in political terms.

The growing challenge of populism, at the national and regional level within the Eurozone, should also be put into a context of growing dissent against ECB policy. There is evidence that the ECB and Eurozone policy makers are putting in place contingency plans to break the taboo of deficit financing to face the existential threat of Eurozone breakup. The ECB’s rules on deficit financing and the capital key on sovereign bond purchasing are about to be “recalibrated”.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

The last report observed the Gold Bug behavior of German investors reaching new extremes, even as Jean-Claude Juncker gave the all clear on the survival of the Eurozone and growth returned to the economic bloc. It was suggested that the Gnomes of Frankfurt either do not trust the ECB to ever exit QE, or that they believe that the exit will trigger the collapse of the Eurozone. The “wise men” who advise the government, now think that Germany economy is overheating and requires policies that are the antithesis of those needed in Southern Europe. Recent revelations also show that German policy makers including the military have war-gamed various scenarios out to 2040 including the disintegration of the Eurozone. The German staff officers and policy makers see the elevated risk of a bi-polar Eurozone, with Russian influence mitigating for this outcome in the East. Whilst this can be viewed as prudent, it is doubtful that other Eurozone nations have been as efficient … although after these revelations they will doubtlessly be making contingency plans of their own.

It has been noted that the Italians have started to blackmail ECB policy makers with threats of Northern secession from Italy, following the Catalonian example, coincidentally (or not) with the ECB’s push for the non-performing loan (NPL) issue to be the next item on the Eurozone reform agenda. Further friction between Italy and the European Commission (EC) has flared up recently, as Italy tries to get away with doing less than the bare minimum to reduce its debt-to-GDP ratio in line with EU guidelines.

The last report also observed the backstroking of the ECB on the NPL issue, as the Italians rebelled against the ECB’s new guidelines. The backstroking continued with ECB bank supervisor Ignazio Angeloni promising that the ECB will treat the matter with a process that is “different” and “careful”, whilst at the same time promising a German audience that the process will be robust and thorough. He then elaborated further, that the central bank may actually shelve its plans if it is satisfied that the banks have a satisfactory plan in place to deal with their NPLs. Clearly the ECB intends to make subjective calls on a case by case basis, highlighting the capricious nature and opaque process that has become the hallmark of this central bank’s behavior.

The ECB’s behavior and governance will thus continue to be a matter of increasing scrutiny and controversy until the matter is resolved by policy makers. The latest development in this matter is the European Ombudsman’s investigating and challenge to the G30 of elite financiers and bankers, including Mario Draghi, to be more transparent about the content of its regular private meetings. Draghi alleges that these meetings are in the public interest and in fact enhance transparency and the dissemination of actionable intelligence. The fact that these meetings are private and their discourse is not made public suggests otherwise.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Recent polled opinion by SWG in Italy shows the high levels of mistrust of bankers, bank regulators and the central bank. Italians are in fact so mistrustful, that the state of the banking system has become a national election issue.

As the Italian can of banking works is carefully being opened, the ECB is now at risk of being conflicted, compromised and blackmailed. It has emerged that, as far back as Mario Draghi’s term as Bank of Italy Governor, the Italian central bank turned a blind eye to Monte dei Paschi di Siena’s hiding of losses off balance sheet through convoluted swap agreements with Deutsche Bank. The matter was hidden until two weeks after Draghi had successfully become ECB President, at which point it was revealed as new-news. Draghi’s “do whatever it takes” sobriquet has a dubious precedent and fraudulent past, which makes him complicit and the makes the ECB compromised as a consequence of his complicity.

Based on what happened during Mario Draghi’s watch as Bank of Italy Governor, it is therefore hard to see that the ECB will not go even further in perjuring itself in relation to being complicit in what could be the next fraudulent practice by which the Italian banks are misrepresenting their efforts to address the NPL issue. Unicredit has set the precedent of including banker’s fees to the price at which it sells its NPL’s. The higher prices created therefore reduces the capital provision required. In effect the bank has colluded with its investment banking advisers to reduce its capital requirements through misreporting. If the ECB lets this one go, the floodgates will be open as corporate financiers earn fortunes by enabling further misrepresentation. This has the sound of a sub-prime moment about similar to that experienced pre-Credit Crunch in America.

Having first appeared to support the ECB’s harder line on resolving the NPL issue, Draghi recently initiated the backtracking process, which may in itself lead to his characteristic conflicting and compromising behavior of old. In his latest more pro-active stance he attempted to spread the complicity, in order to hide the conflicted solution, by advocating that: “We therefore need a joint effort by banks, supervisors, regulators and national authorities to address this issue in an orderly manner, first and foremost by creating an environment where NPLs can be effectively managed and efficiently disposed of.” The orphaned NPL failure is about to become a classic Eurozone success with many fathers.

By now, Draghi is a skilled practitioner and well versed in the dark arts of Eurozone bailouts and their implications for monetary policy. The Greek debt crisis effectively shelved the original plans for ECB normalization and then led to the unleashing of further QE. A Eurozone wide NPL issue would have a negative outcome of similar or worse magnitudes for the economy. Draghi therefore understands the need for abundant liquidity and low interest rates as a backdrop. He also understands that the banks will try to blame him for their predicament, by saying that ZIRP/NIRP has killed their balance sheets and profitability. In order to address the incoming criticism from the banks and then to provide a signal on the solution, Draghi gave the bankers some commercial advice. Rather than criticise ZIRP/NIRP he advised that they should cut costs. What he is implying is that the NPL resolution will also involve a wave of restructuring in which the banks merge in order to achieve scale economies and stronger balance sheets. By advocating such solutions, Draghi is implicitly signalling that interest rates are not going to be normalized higher any time soon. In fact, low interest rates may become so prevalent as to make banking profitable only for mega-banks in the Eurozone.

Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco didn’t even try to conceal the subtle link between the NPL crisis and QE which Draghi delicately nudged into view. Addressing the related issues with one voice, he articulated that the ECB’s “recalibration” of bond purchases must take into account the negative externality of the NPL issue. Strictly in relation to NPL’s he averred that: "Supervisors should refrain from imposing measures that de facto imply blanket sales of NPLs on banks." For Visco it’s all a matter of macrostability, therefore any volatility created will clearly have a knock on effect to slowing down the normalization process.

The European Parliament effectively ripped up the ECB’s proposals for dealing with the NPL issue with its latest published edict that the central bank lacks the competency to opine and administer the NPL resolution. The technicality that disqualifies the ECB, is the fact that its new proposals effectively give it the mandate to impose higher capital adequacy standards by default. This is a political issue that only the European Parliament can legislate. Any attempt at said legislation would be dead on arrival, as the nations that can veto such legislation would do so to preserve their national banking sectors.

Responding for the ECB, its top bank supervisor Daniele Nouy attempted to compromise with lawmakers by promising to redraft its guiding document on NPLs in order to take on board the criticism that has been unleashed. She tried to insist upon maintaining the principle despite a semantic change in the wording. It is unlikely that the nations with the NPL issues will accept semantic change however.

The ECB must now go back the drawing board and come up with watered-down proposals to deal with the NPL issue, which will basically mean that the matter continues to compound and fester. The NPL issue remains a matter for national government, which will lead to bailouts and subsidies by their taxpayers if things go by recent form. Government deficits in the countries with NPL issues will get swelled even further, pushing them beyond Stability Pact guidelines. This will then have a direct impact on the ECB’s ability to buy the bonds of said nations as part of its QE program. The nations with smaller NPL issues, are the ones that the ECB is already maxed out on its buying limits for. The NPL issue thus will be embedded further into the sovereign debt and QE issues. The systemic risks for the Eurozone continue to be institutionalized, as a direct consequence of the move to deeper economic integration.

Further comments from ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny suggest that the issue of Eurozone dissolution and its impact upon the central bank is a matter of extreme importance that is eliciting some contingency planning that may evolve into new legislated rules that supplement the ECB’s mandate. Nowotny recently opined that the ECB can and should avoid the default of states that form part of the Eurozone in order to preserve the unity of the currency bloc. In his view: “The risk of a sovereign default... is something that the ECB has the power to avoid and should use its power to avoid,” since it is, “part of the mandate”. Mario Draghi is already on the record for saying that the ECB should “do whatever it takes”, to save the bloc and its common currency, thus implying that the two issues are synonymous.

Taking Nowotny and Draghi at face value, one should therefore assume that there is a move afoot within the ECB to get the rules on deficit financing overturned so that the resulting acceptance of deficit financing officially becomes part of the ECB’s mandate. The condition for overturning this rule is that the integrity of the Eurozone and its currency are existentially threatened. The ECB will thus use its enhanced financial stability powers as justification for its unconventional monetary policy decisions. By default, the Euro would fundamentally become a soft currency. Such a move would be a radical “recalibrating” of the ECB’s typically German interpretation of a strict inflation mandate for a central bank.

By logical extension, of this move to allow deficit financing in crisis circumstances, one can see that the capital key rule on the purchase of sovereign bonds in relation to size of a country’s GDP will also be negated by the new “recalibrated” ECB mandate. The ECB has therefore conveniently set itself up to expand QE at any time in the future, by invoking the nuclear option that the bloc’s unity is challenged. Such a rule is likely to get the swift blessing of policy makers in Brussels who are watching Spain and Italy with horror. The wild card of Brexit and the instability that it will trigger should also make the new phase of deficit financing “recalibrating” easier to achieve.

There is a large obstacle to all this “recalibrating” in the form of Germany and the Bundesbank in particular. Italy and France have tried to mitigate this threat by obstructing the succession of Jens Weidmann from Mario Draghi as the next ECB President. This move by the French and Italians also supports the thesis that there is an agenda to strengthen the Eurozone Project by weakening its macroprudential and fiscal foundations. This German resistance to the European Project momentum, was also evinced by the swift negative German reaction to the recent Governing Council announcement on the QE taper. It should be understood that German resistance is democratic and reflects the political dimension of this resistance mandated by the voting behavior of the German people at the last German national election.

The “recalibration” of QE at the last ECB meeting was a controversial event, with only a “large majority” decision rather than unanimous consent of all Governing Council members to support it. The minutes of this meeting, when they are published, will show the full extent of the controversy. So strong was the dissenting feeling, that Jens Weidmann found it necessary to express this in the public domain after Mario Draghi had delivered the announcement. Weidmann has been noted as becoming a more vociferous critic, since his chances of succeeding Draghi have taken a knock from Italy and France. Weidmann would have preferred a clear communication and end date for net purchases by the ECB to have been announced. Apparently, his dissent is also supported by other ECB personnel including Executive Board members Sabine Lautenschlaeger and Benoit Coeure along with Governing Council member Klaas Knot.

Weidmann’s criticism must have upset people higher up the food chain, who are busy trying to build the kind of German grand coalition government that will keep the Eurozone together. His initial criticism was rather too swiftly followed up with some uncharacteristic unctuous praise for his main critic President Macron, which was too overdone to be sincere. Weidmann oozed that: “What we’re seeing appears impressive, both in speed of execution of the reforms and in ambition.” Weidmann is learning that there are forces even larger than the Bundesbank in Europe! German policy makers still hold out hope for one of their own at the helm of the ECB at a time when the central bank is getting more and more compromised and conflicted under Draghi’s drive to do whatever it takes. The ECB is in need of structural and governance reform itself and Germans feel subjectively that they are the only ones who can bring this objective structural reform.

The Bundesbank will also celebrate its 60th anniversary soon. In a further part of these celebrations, sponsored by Weidmann, the central bank is investigating its Nazi-era past and in particular its role in the great theft of gold from the economies of conquered nations. This ritual de-Nazification of the Bundesbank will also optically play well, as Germany seeks to play a stronger future role in Europe. It will also embarrass those populists on the right who are gaining in strength through joy with the German electorate. Germans will be given some food for thought and reflection, by the Bundesbank’s historiography, about their position in Europe and their real motivations and sincerity. Hopefully, this experience will also give their neighbors more confidence to trust Germans with executive roles in the Eurozone going forward.

Speaking for the “large majority” at the ECB, Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau opined that the recent monetary policy decision was consistent with inflation forecasts that show a gradual reflation towards target going forwards. His view was supported, although slightly less emphatically, by his French colleague Benoit Coeure whose job it is to supervise ECB bond purchases.

Coeure has shown increasing impatience with the continuation of bond buying and now hopes that it won’t have to happen again once the program is wound down. Belgian ECB Governing Council member Jan Smets may have started the cadence of the “large majority” that could become their mantra, as they defend their position, which goes something like “sustainable inflation close to our price-stability goal continues to depend on strong monetary stimulus.” His sentiments were echoed by his colleague Erkki Liikanen who strongly defended the ECB’s option to extend QE if needed, whilst saying that: "once inflation is consistent with the price stability target in a sustainable way ... we can gradually and carefully go lower.”

In a previous report, Governing Council member Ardo Hansson was observed to be signalling the switch, from Quantitative to Qualitative Easing, that may come to the ECB’s balance sheet soon. He recently strengthened this signal with comments about the normalization process. In his opinion, the scaling back of ECB sovereign bond purchases is going to be a “minor issue”. Instead, he chose to switch focus away from sovereign bonds to the corporate bond sector, that will become a larger component of the ECB’s balance sheet as the sovereign component gets tapered. He also identified himself as a “big fan” of corporate bond purchasing. He is not advocating the increased purchase of corporate bonds at this point, he is merely indicating that there will be a style drift towards Qualitative Easing as the sovereign bond component of the ECB’s balance sheet is scaled back over time. Qualitative Easing therefore becomes a stealth monetary policy tool, replacing QE by default of the normalization process.

Ewald Nowotny’s comments neither put him in the majority nor the minority, but somewhere vague in between the two. On the majority side, he does not see the need to begin taper until September 2018, because inflation is stubbornly low. On the other hand, he is willing to accept that inflation could suddenly rebound. Since he is not in favor of tinkering with the 2% inflation target, then any sudden rebound of inflation would logically lead to a swifter tapering. He also now opines his misgivings about not signalling a clear decision to end QE at the same time that the ECB awarded itself the free option to extend QE if all does not play out on the inflation front as intended. Evidently, Nowotny has twigged the subtle plan to change the ECB’s mandate to become the balance sheet of first, second, third, etc. all the way up to last resort in the event of a continued slow rise of inflation all the way into an advertised existential threat to the European Project and he is now opining his misgivings.

Irish Central Bank President and Governing Council member Philip Lane is also betwixt and between like Nowotny. If inflation accelerates he would be happy to accelerate the normalization into tightening, but whilst it languishes he would hold off until it hits target.

The real problem for Mario Draghi is emanating from a united Franco-German front within the ECB on the normalization. At first sight this resistance seems trivial. Recently it was revealed that Jens Weidmann, Benoit Coeure who oversees ECB market operations and Francois Villeroy de Galhau strongly resisted the inclusion of the ECB’s guarantee to keep buying bonds until the inflation target is met. Instead they would like to see bond-buying linked and governed by the outlook for inflation. Whilst in practice the ECB would remain committed to QE at the current inflation trajectory, the Franco-German amendment automatically takes away the blanket in-principle Draghi put. Such semantics have little effect when inflation is low, but they undermine Draghi’s big plan to keep monetizing the deficits of the indebted nations and to provide a background reservoir of liquidity to deal with the NPL issue. The Franco-German alliance, like Ewald Nowotny, senses the drift in mandate for the ECB and it is not amused. For now, Draghi has the upper hand because inflation is low. He is therefore hoping for and betting on inflation to continue to underperform, in order to deal with the indebted sovereign and NPL crises and face down the Franco-German alliance.

(Source: Bloomberg)

The European Commission, having slapped the ECB on wrist for getting above its station in relation to the NPL issue, then issued its new economic forecasts for the Eurozone. Whilst significantly boosting its 2017 growth forecast, in order to catch up with current growth trends, it was careful not to upset the ECB’s QE program by forecasting subdued growth and inflation going forward into 2018 and beyond. The Commission can tick the boxes that support the survival of the European Project, by showing economic growth, without taking away the liquidity on which its façade floats. The report was also a side-swipe at the UK for its Brexit heresy, by portraying the worsening divergent trend of UK inflation and growth looking ahead into and beyond Brexit.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Commissioner Juncker’s reiteration of his previous VE (Victory in the Eurozone) Day speech, noted in a previous report, is looking a little too contrived and premature once again. The Commission’s commentary actually shows where the risks are rather than the victories.

French ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure succinctly framed perceptions of the current state of the European Union, when he recently warned against the complacency and fiscal slippage that are setting in with the words that: “This recovery is carried in no small part by monetary policy and the exchange rate and equally by low commodity prices. These are factors that won’t last forever. And if we accept this, the states of the euro zone will find themselves unarmed when the next crisis arrives.” The victories against populism and economic recovery, have prompted entrenched national and EU political interests to slip back into doing business as usual and putting economic reform on the back-burner. This slippage is closing the door on the ECB’s QE exit, because QE is the only economic game in town driving the Eurozone economy.

(Source: Bank of France)

Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau also highlighted the under pressure fault lines holding the Eurozone together and the systemic fiscal and governance slippage being baked in at the institutional level.

His revelations came under a speech entitled “The Euro – Which Way to Go?” His discussion highlighted the challenges facing deeper fiscal and economic integration. He called for the institutionalizing of rules and mechanisms for deeper fiscal integration and banking union. Whilst it is tempting to look at his speech as a sign of the structural reform, heralded by President Macron’s election, closer inspection reveals a drift back to the old Eurozone modus operandi which has allowed narrow national government interest to game the system. Indeed, de Galhau’s prescriptive methods for dealing with such nations when they get into difficulties, is a hallmark of this flawed attempt to sell deeper economic integration through asymmetric incentives without consummate obligations. Fiscal rogues are still reward and incentivized to bend the rules, in order to maintain their membership of the Eurozone Project.

In de Galhau’s opinion the Eurozone should collectively agree on a mechanism to provide loans to countries hit by an economic crisis, without demanding any structural reforms in return, as has been the case with all the bailouts to date. This soft bailout would come in the form of something called a “Stabilization Lending Instrument” administered by the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), which would in due course morph into the European Monetary Fund. Contrasting this with the IMF’s interventionist approach to balance of payments crises, the European solution will be seen as soft. Indeed, the European objective is to expel the influence of the IMF in all European bailouts of the future.

The European Commission will on December 6th present new draft proposals to make all this happen. It sounds as if the race is on to create the exclusive European mechanism, to deal with the systemic crisis of its own making through the dialling back any structural economic reforms and fiscal enhancements, before said crisis blows up. This race is being deliberately misrepresented as an acceleration of deeper economic integration and reform, except there is no reform involved just an asymmetric and inequitable sharing of risk. It is thus a matter of racing to deal with the next crisis, which is a result of the lack of reform, in order to share the problem across the Eurozone. The sharing of the problem is the essence of what binds the Eurozone together. Such a French philosophical construct is hardly likely to convince a German however. Ironically the ECB’s enabling of this solution, by prolonging QE to avoid a crisis, is part of the problem that creates the complacency at the heart of the matter. "Recalibration" equals complacency QED.