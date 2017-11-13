Cell Tower Stocks Offer Rewards With Much Risk

Cell tower stocks like American Tower Corp. (AMT), SBC Communications (SBAC), and Crown Castle International (CCI) have handily outperformed the market during its current bull cycle and are quite popular with growth-oriented investors. The question is whether these companies still have room for growth (and outperformance) and which one(s) are the best buys or are some of the current fears surrounding their business models justified?

Pros For Future Growth

Let’s start by looking at the positive side of things for the three companies. The tower industry is a virtual monopoly with the three main publicly traded companies we mentioned above. Look at the section in American Tower’s 10-K on competition. There is no mention of significant competition in the sector.

We compete, both for new business and for the acquisition of assets, with other public tower companies, such as Crown Castle International Corp., SBA Communications Corporation, Telesites S.A.B. de C.V. and Cellnex Telecom, S.A., wireless carrier tower consortia such as Indus Towers Limited and private tower companies, private equity sponsored firms, carrier-affiliated tower companies, independent wireless carriers, tower owners, broadcasters and owners of non-communications sites, including rooftops, utility towers, water towers and other alternative structures. We believe that site location and capacity, network density, price, quality and speed of service have been, and will continue to be, significant competitive factors affecting owners, operators and managers of communications sites.

Now compare this to the section on competition in another company’s 10-K. Here’s what Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) (a market leader itself!) says about competition in its 10-K.

The markets for the Company’s products and services are highly competitive and the Company is confronted by aggressive competition in all areas of its business. These markets are characterized by frequent product introductions and rapid technological advances that have substantially increased the capabilities and use of mobile communication and media devices, personal computers and other digital electronic devices. Many of the Company’s competitors that sell mobile devices and personal computers based on other operating systems seek to compete primarily through aggressive pricing and very low cost structures.

Note how vastly different the language is with the company calling the market “highly competitive” and peer companies “aggressive.” The tower companies have basically split the market amongst themselves and are playing nicely.

Not only is there an oligopoly in the sector but growth has been great. Growth has been driven by the explosion in mobile data and nothing looks to be changing on that front any time soon. According to Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) mobile data usage is expected to grow at a 45% CAGR from 2016-2022 with even stronger growth in emerging markets. Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) is even more bullish on data growth predicting a 47% CAGR during roughly the same time period.

The growth in data will in turn drive demand for more network capacity and more wireless sites.

The graphic above from RCR Wireless shows SNL Kagan’s predictions for tower and cell site demand. Tower demand is expected to grow at slightly below 3% while small cell sites are expected to grow at slightly above 4% annually.

While the need for new tower sites is only expected to grow at around 3%, it’s worth noting two things. First, that is faster than the current rate of economic growth, so while 3% may be unspectacular when viewed in a vacuum, when compared to the rest of the economy, it’s something to get excited about.

Second, most of the contracts for tower sites have some sort of mechanism to charge wireless operators based on usage (Typically, in the form of charging for adding equipment to the site or tower). This means that while physical location growth may be subdued, revenue and profit for the tower companies could increase more in-line with mobile data growth.

Therein lies one of the biggest issues for the tower companies.

Cons For Future Growth

Wireless operators are currently unhappy with the tower industry. AT&T (NYSE:T) SVP Scott Mair offered a simple analogy on why in an article on RCR Wireless.

We have been very vocal,” he said. “The term we’ve used is unsustainable. Anytime you see a cost stream in a business that’s growing faster than the business itself, you have to take a look at it. What needs needs to change here? The model we have today from a lot of the major players is one that…the analogy we’ve used is renting an apartment. When I rent the apartment, I’m paying a rental fee. But when I want to buy a new TV and bring it in, or a new bedroom set and bring it in, I have to pay incremental dollars on my rent and keep paying, so the rent keeps going up.” With a “real estate model…We want to rent or lease square footage, or square inches, on a tower and, within that space on a tower, be able to do what we need to do for our wireless infrastructure. We’ve been working with and are starting to work with some new partners that are subscribing to that model…with a better set of economics. That model sets us up on a more sustainable path.

Mr. Mair is correct. The current path is unsustainable. Tower companies cannot continue to grow their profit faster than the wireless companies are growing revenues. Taken to an absurd degree it would eventually reach a point where companies like AT&T and Verizon (NYSE:VZ) were simply paying every cent of revenue to the tower companies. The question for investors in tower companies is what kind of equilibrium is reached and when does profit growth for tower companies fall to match revenue growth at the wireless companies.

With wireless companies not happy about the current arrangements with tower operators, they are seeking alternatives in the form of small cells. Currently, the consensus is that small cells are complementary to towers and are mainly being used to “densify” or add more capacity to operators' networks in dense urban locations.

The question is whether small cells will eventually be able to become an alternative to towers (or at least a partial alternative). It’s also worth noting that other technologies are being pursued such as direct D2D (device to device) which would enable devices to communicate with each other directly over short distances (such as 500m) and over longer distances using a mesh network.

However, all is not lost for the tower companies as some such as CCI have a growing small cell business (CCI owns 26,500 route miles of fiber, which means it has the back haul infrastructure for small cell sites). AMT has elected not to compete in the small cell arena since entering that business would mean it would compete with some of its existing customers. Instead, it’s focused on DAS or distributed indoor antenna systems.

In general, we subscribe to the industry view that small cell sites are complementary and the tower business is still a viable one albeit that future revenue growth will likely be lower.

Leverage Amplifies Risk And Reward

The biggest issue for investors in tower companies is debt. All three carry absolutely massive amounts of debt. The fact the companies are highly leveraged isn’t necessarily a bad thing given that wireless operators generally sign long-term leases with the tower companies. For example, SBAC reports that it typically uses five-year leases with optional five-year renewal terms.

American Tower is similar with 10-year leases and negotiable renewal terms. Lease contracts also contain annual cost escalators ranging from 3-4%. The companies also further protect themselves by signing leases in dollar terms in many foreign markets or tying annual escalators to local measures of inflation or foreign currency changes.

However, the amount of debt the companies carry is still enormous. We look at a non-standard measure of companies' indebtedness - the ratio of operating cash flow to long-term debt and lease costs. After all, you pay down debt with cash (not earnings or EBITDA). With the tower companies, only about 10% of their capital spending is for maintenance capex; the vast majority of capital spending is for acquisitions and construction of new sites and improvements on existing sites, so operating cash flow gives us a fairly good idea of the cash the company would have to pay down debt should growth slow.

American Tower is the least leveraged of the bunch with $35.7B in long-term debt and leases needing to be serviced by $2.7B in operating cash flow for a cash flow to debt ratio of 13.22. SBAC and CCI are much more highly leveraged at 19.98 and 18.9 times cash flow to debt. Investors need to be very cognizant of the fact that future profitability could be heavily impacted should the cost of debt for the companies rise (due to higher rates, loss of investor confidence, etc.). These are highly levered companies where both the upside and the downside are amplified by leverage.

Summary

When looking at the sector, we think that investors would be smart to model lower future growth rates as the proliferation of small cells allows wireless companies to rely less on traditional towers. We also think that since each company has a unique set of risks but offers unique upside, a basket approach might be best. For example, CCI offers investors exposure to the upside of small cells but the company has a heavy customer concentration with 90% of its revenue coming from the four main US wireless operators.

On the other hand, AMT offers investor great revenue diversification both amongst US wireless carriers but international as well. On the flip side, AMT has no upside from the growth of small cells. Therefore, we think for investors willing to invest in highly leveraged companies, a basket approach could at least lessen the risk.