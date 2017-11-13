Positioned For A Crude Oil Pullback

I have positioned myself for a pull-back in crude oil next week, which may precede or coincide with options expiration on November 15th.

A short-term pullback even as low as $55 will not negate any longer-term bull thesis.

Summary

NYMEX Crude oil continued its upward advance last week, although it may have stalled out as it reached for the $58/bbl level. The charts and technical indicators for crude oil seem to point towards a near-term correction, perhaps back to the $55/bbl range. Geopolitical issues in North Korea and in the Middle East could easily move the price higher. Therefore, while I anticipate a correction, I am hesitant to naked short crude oil and therefore purchased out of the money puts with a November 15th expiration at a strike price of $55.50. A pull-back to $55 does not of course negate any longer-term bull thesis for crude oil.

Here are my swing trading indicators for crude oil for the week ahead.

OPEX Price Magnet

Crude oil has an important options expiration date next Wednesday November 15th. At the moment, there appears to be downward pressure in crude oil in the NYMEX futures options market. If the price of crude oil were to fall below $53/bbl before option expiration next week, then the holders of the puts and calls would experience “maximum pain” in the value of their call and put option contracts.

If you are interested to learn more about the OPEX Price Magnet, please click this link.

Crude Oil Technical Analysis

On the weekly chart, crude oil has stalled out right at the key 38.2% Fibonacci retracement line. In addition, it is over-bought on the weekly RSI (9).

On the daily chart, crude oil is at/over a high probability linear regression channel (correlation coefficient of 90%). A break above $58/bbl may open the path to continued upside. The RSI and other indicators might be suggesting that crude oil is ready for a correction.

On the 4-hour chart, crude is shown to be in a high probability linear regression channel (correlation coefficient of 96%), and just below its 4 day EMA. A correction even back to $55.20 would not negate at all any bull thesis, even on the 4-hour chart. I am expecting crude to correct this week, and possibly prior to the option expiration date on Wednesday.

Crude oil Value Indicators

Crude oil is over-valued in both of my relative value indicators. This suggests possible upside potential for the CADUSD and E&P firms if crude remains at current levels. Both indicators show an over-valued reading both long-term and short-term.

Crude oil is over-valued in comparison to the E&P firms.

Disclaimer

This article was written for information purposes, and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. I never intend to give personal financial advice in this newsletter. All my articles are subject to the disclaimer found here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short crude oil with out of the money puts