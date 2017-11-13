Elroy's Elliott Wave Weekly: November 13th

Welcome to another edition of "Elroy's Elliott Wave Weekly." The aim of this series of articles is to review possible scenarios in various markets using Elliott Wave, fractals, and other technical analysis.

Apologies for not publishing an article last week. Weekend activities seem to take more and more of my time. Also I've been finding it difficult to find the right balance of on one hand writing a good article with actionable ideas, and on the other not revealing too much from our paid site on Matrixtrade. This week's article doesn't reveal detailed counts or fractals, but hopefully it still says enough about general direction and the probabilities of various scenarios to be useful.

Equities

Equities are trying to reverse, and the S&P500 (SPY) closed lower for the first time in nine weeks. This is a change in character, but there hasn't been a solid reversal like we have seen elsewhere in the Nikkei (EWJ) or the German Dax (EWG).

There was a clear trend sequence lower in Thursday's selloff, which if it came from a fresh all-time high would almost certainly lead to more downside. As it stands, the exact double top at 2597 leaves the count ambiguous and sows the seeds of doubt.

Yet I've always questioned if we will get much clarity at the exact top on the short term charts. Sure, there's a head and shoulders pattern, which works 50% of the time, and targets 2545.

But I'm looking for something bigger. Given some of the clues from other markets, and the higher time-frame count leading into 2497, I think it may be coming.

Precious Metals

Gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) remains a choppy mess, but is still set up for a pop towards the $1360 high again. It actually reminds me of EURUSD (FXE) at the lows earlier this year when it looked quite bearish, but then went on a huge rally.

The gold miners ETF (GDX) is probably clearer than gold and the view from a few weeks back is still valid.

I have little doubt it is going lower in time, but should at least trade $24.50 first.

Oil (USO)

Oil has broken the highs since I last wrote. The structure of the rally is now much more impulsive looking, and has been since the $45.75 August 29th low. This suggests the correction ended there with the completion of a triangle. It is a valid count, but it was hard to have confidence in it while price was chopping sideways and there were so many alternatives.

This count labels the break-out rally as part of wave 3, which is what I look for in a genuine break-out. The move should continue to at least $60 to make it proportional (0.618*) to the first stage of the rally in 2016.

Thankfully, it should now be easier to track and I will be buying dips and looking for a top in some time in December when above $60.

Natural Gas (UNG)

Natural gas can also be counted a complete triangle consolidation, and is rallying impulsively from the 19th October low of $2.77.

If this is correct, the rally should now continue above $4. It's not what I expected a few weeks ago, but I've been confused about direction for a good few months while price has meandered sideways. To be honest, I still have my doubts, but as long as this impulsive structure continues, it should be fairly easy to follow higher.

Bonds (TLT)

The rally from 122.4 completed its first leg, and pulled back sharply to re-test the broken channel. This was why gold collapsed on Friday.

TLT should really hold the re-test - or at least the 122.4 low - for another leg higher above 127.

The Dollar (UUP)

EURUSD closed right on the head and shoulders neckline at 1.167. After failing twice already to re-take this important level it should really have collapsed, but it's back again, and this time I reckon it will succeed.

Obviously the dollar will move inversely, but I'm showing EURUSD as it has a slightly cleaner pattern. The dollar should now be on its way to new lows.

Conclusions

There's a good chance equities have topped, as has the dollar. Bonds and gold should rally. Oil and gas have started to rally impulsively and should move higher in the next weeks.

Good luck next week.