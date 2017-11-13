Oil: What's Up With Mexico?

Baker Hughes releases its international rig count update on the fifth working day of each month. As I recently discussed in Oil: International Rig Count Update, although international rig count recently bounced slightly from near its cycle lows, it still remains depressed.

One country whose oil production has been especially suffering from low oil prices is Mexico. The following graph illustrates Mexico's oil production and various rig counts in the last five decades:

Readers should note the following observations:

Mexico's oil production increased at a rapid rate in the 70's accompanied by a high inland rig count; The country's oil production remained high in the 80's as offshore rig count increased even though inland rig count had declined precipitously; The country's oil production resumed its increase in the 90's and early 2000's as all four types of rig counts turned up; Mexico's oil production peaked in early 2000's, and even though rig count continued to increase for several more years, the country's oil production continued to decline; and Most recently, the decline in the country's oil production has accelerated, all rig counts have been at all-time lows for the last several years and remain at record low levels in 2017.

Based on these observations, it is reasonable to expect the accelerated pace of oil production decline to continue in 2018, but this is not what the IEA has projected in its most recent monthly report (see page 6 of 26):



I expect IEA's estimated 130 kb/d year-over-year decline from 2.26 mb/d in 2017 to 2.13 mb/d in 2018 to prove optimistic.



What Does OPEC Expect?

OPEC, in its latest monthly report, estimated that Mexico's oil production would decline by 200 kb/d in 2017 and by another 170 kb/d in 2018.

Although the IEA and the OPEC expect Mexico's oil production to decline by similar amounts in 2017, the IEA is projecting a significantly lower decline in 2018. Given the still depressed rig count in the country, I expect OPEC's projection to prove relatively more reliable, but my expectation is that Mexico's oil production will drop by another 200 kb/d in 2018.

