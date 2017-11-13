Weekly Oil Markets Recap - Geopolitical Tension Masking Extremely Bullish Fundamentals

We explain where we see US crude storage by year-end.

Markets are attributing near-term price strength to geopolitical risk, when in reality, storage fundamentals will only get more bullish from here.

Welcome to the weekly oil markets recap edition of Oil Markets Daily!

WTI finished the week up 1.98% to another 2-year weekly high.

Market watchers would point to the price rise relating to geopolitical tensions brewing in the Middle East with the weekend news that Saudi princes were being arrested on the back of corruption charges. But in reality, the market fundamentals continue to tighten considerably given the amount of crude draws to be expected in the next 2-months.

EIA reported this week that total liquid stockpile declined 9.051 million bbls w-o-w. We are now 83.616 million bbls above the five-year average.

This trend is expected to continue with crude stocks leading the draw over the next 2-months. Refineries are finishing maintenance season, and gasoline and distillate storage are now both below the 5-year average:

US refinery throughput last week was 16.305 million b/d, and we expect that to average ~17 million b/d for Nov and Dec. The higher than average crack spreads will incentivize refineries to run throughput to the max.

In addition, US crude exports are expected to rebound materially from last week's 869k b/d. We think it will average ~1.7 million b/d for Nov and Dec.

On the supply end, we are currently forecasting 8.1 million b/d in crude imports. US oil production from the latest figures point to Nov and Dec averaging 9.55 to 9.6 million b/d. Let's use 9.6 million b/d.

Putting it all together:

Demand

Refinery throughput - ~17 million b/d

US crude exports - ~1.7 million b/d

Total Demand - 18.7 million b/d

Supply

US oil production - 9.6 million b/d

US crude imports - 8.1 million b/d

SPR - 60k b/d

Total Supply - 17.76 million b/d

Net Balance

~0.94 million b/d or 6.58 million bbls per week.

If we use 9.55 million b/d for US oil production, the net balance increases to ~0.99 million b/d or 6.93 million bbls per week.

Relative to the five-year average, we see US crude storage falling to a ~14.5 million bbl surplus.

Now readers should note that we are using our year-end storage forecast and extrapolating the decrease throughout the next 8-weeks. The smooth decline line is just an illustration of the trend we see in crude storage. Week-over-week storage figures could vary depending on how fast refinery ramp up throughput and how much crude US exported.

Takeaway...

What you should takeaway from this article is that fundamentals via storage draws are expected to accelerate going into year-end. OPEC exports for October have also been materially lower than the same time last year pointing to very tight balances in January 2018.

Unlike last year where OPEC ramped up production into the producer meeting, the volume difference year-over-year will make it very easy to beat, and global storage should continue to accelerate to the downside.

As Goehring & Rozencwajg said in their Q3 letter, the storage implied oil price scenario points to a much higher oil price target than today.

Buckle up, WTI is going to $60+ by year-end.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.