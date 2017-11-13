'It's A Flesh Wound'

Will the weakness we saw last week prove transitory? Is it, to quote Monty Python, "a flesh wound"?

Ok, so I'm not sure if you wanted to start your week with a dose of Heisenberg, and really, I'm not even sure I would recommend ingesting Heisenberg on Mondays, but I did want to pen something quick reiterating the points I made late last week about the unfolding junk bond (HYG) rout.

First of all, remember that the term "rout" is relative these days. Pretty much anything that isn't higher highs on stocks and tighter tights in credit is characterized as some kind of dramatic event. That's funny to the extent it leads to a lot of amusing trader chatter that allows you to weed out who's a millennial and who's not. Hint: the people who are panicking have never seen two-way price action. But it's also not funny because it raises questions about how market participants who aren't used to two-way price action will behave if we ever do get any real adversity.

As I write this, Sunday is melting into Monday in the U.S. and Asia is already underway. There's still a palpable sense of angst around the high yield situation and everyone seems unwilling to fathom the possibility that junk (JNK) may be selling off simply because the cycle is turning or because the space is just too rich. Relatedly, spreads have become disconnected from measures of leverage. Recall this from a Citi note out earlier this year:

As corporates lift leverage, we would normally expect the credit clock to enter phase 3. Spreads should widen to reflect higher Net debt/EBITDA ratios. But that hasn’t happened in this cycle. In the last 18 months, corporate leverage has risen but credit spreads have fallen. It seems that the corporate leverage clock has marched on to Phase 3, but the central banks have managed to held the credit spread clock back in Phase 2.

Well, central banks are of course pondering their exit strategy and it's possible that the specter of tighter policy is starting to weigh on sentiment. But remember, the ECB still hasn't meaningfully tapered CSPP (corporate bond purchases) and those purchases help drive spreads inexorably tighter in € credit. Obviously, that spills over to other locales.

But beyond that, market participants have trotted out a veritable laundry list of "explanations" for the weakness in high yield, including jitters about what the GOP tax plan will mean for interest deductibility and uncertainty around the Fed (heightened by news that Bill Dudley is on his way out the door). Here's a bit of color from a pretty good Bloomberg piece published on Friday:

Whether it’s down to weakening balance sheets or smart-money investors pricing in diminished growth momentum, credit bears tend to come out of hibernation late in the cycle while animal spirits linger in equities for longer, if the past is anything to go by. At the same stage, growth stocks often show a burst of strength, which explains why strategists are bullish on them, even as a rally that’s added $5 trillion to U.S. stocks over past the past year has stretched valuations.

And here's the disconnect that everyone is talking about (I showed you this chart a couple of days ago, but this one is up to date and I replaced the S&P with the Nasdaq 100):

That disconnect over there on the right-hand side is pretty glaring. And for those who missed it, I posted the following correlation chart over at Heisenberg Report late last week in an effort to illustrate Jeff Gundlach's point about it being anomalous that junk and stocks would be moving so clearly in opposite directions all of the sudden:

One thing you might want to consider here is that it no longer makes much sense to look to the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) and the S&P 500 (SPY) for signals because they've become distorted by a handful of names.

Look what happened, for instance, when Barclays plotted over 200 tickers which together account for roughly 55% of the market value of the High Yield Index against spreads:

(Barclays)

And in the same vein, have a look at what happens when you replace the Nasdaq 100 with the Russell (IWM) in the first chart shown above:

It seems to me that big-cap tech is starting to render the Nasdaq 100 and the S&P meaningless in terms of the extent to which we can depend on them to tell us anything about what's coming up. Here's a quote from Jeroen Blokland, portfolio manager at Robeco Nederland BV, excerpted from the same Bloomberg piece linked above:

High-yield bonds are priced for perfection, especially monetary policy perfection, whereas equities can profit from other return drivers, too, like growth, earnings growth and margins.

Yes, "like growth, earnings, and margins." Well, speaking of that, consider this from Goldman's recap of Q3 earnings season (more here):

The Info Tech sector’s 11 pp earnings surprise contributed almost 90% of S&P 500’s overall earnings beat relative to consensus. The 4 largest US tech stocks (AAPL, GOOGL, MSFT, FB) accounted for 50% of the index-level surprise. These stocks plus AMZN collectively grew sales by 21% in 3Q, the fastest year/year rate since 1Q 2012.

So that's great and all, but it again brings us back to the question of whether a handful of names are making it effectively impossible to divine anything from simply looking at the major benchmarks.

Ultimately, I suppose it doesn't matter for equity investors in the near term, but when you start to see these cracks showing up in things like high yield and the weakness isn't spilling over, it's worth asking why. And if one of the reasons you come up with ends up being that a handful of names are effectively serving as a bulletproof vest for an underlying market that is not in fact bulletproof, well then, you just need to make sure that those names are as Teflon as they seem.

My guess is most of you are channeling Monty Python as it relates to last week's junk jitters: "It's a flesh wound."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.