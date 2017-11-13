Loxo Oncology: Several Catalysts In The Near To Medium Term

Readers who have done their due diligence and are interested in the story should purchase an initial pilot position in the near term. Buying dips is an appropriate strategy here.

After its June financing, the company has a strong cash position that will allow it to progress its lead asset to possible approval as well as advance the pipeline.

Shares of Loxo Oncology (LOXO) have more than doubled since I first recommended the stock and risen 13% since my "buy the dip" piece.

LOXO data by YCharts

For readers looking to benefit from a stock with several catalysts in the near to medium term but with a more favorable risk to reward balance, this re-recommendation could certainly fit the bill.

In the investing thesis updated in August, I pointed out the following positive developments:

The company absolutely killed it at ASCO, with interim data from three ongoing studies evaluating larotrectinib in patients whose tumors harbored tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK fusions) demonstrating a 76% confirmed objective response rate across tumor types. 93% of patients who initially responded remained on treatment or received surgery with curative intent. The stock was a key beneficiary of the precision medicine theme and the company's treatments are changing paradigms.

I noted that its NDA submission was expected in late 2017 or early 2018, keeping in mind that larotrectinib had received the coveted Breakthrough Drug Therapy designation from the FDA last year. In June, the regulatory agency announced it would facilitate approval of tumor agnostic therapies, with the first one approved earlier in the year being the expanded use of Merck's (NYSE:MRK) Keytruda.

In late June, the company tapped equity markets and received $260.8 million, funds that would come in handy to commercialize larotrectinib as well as push forward other high-value pipeline assets.

Lastly, the company was able to take advantage of Redx Pharma's debt situation to scoop up its BTK inhibitor for a song ($40 million). The drug could meet a key unmet need in patients who have progressed on currently approved ibrutinib. This transaction is another example of management staying on the ball and showing its prowess in identifying high-value assets.

For the third quarter, the company reported cash and equivalents of $405.3 million, while net loss totaled $73.3 million (includes $40 million asset acquisition from Redx Pharma). While research and development expenses totaled $64.8 million, without the acquisition they would be a more reasonable $24.8 million.

For lead asset larotrectinib, near-term catalysts include presentations at the AACR Special Conference on Pediatric Cancer Research and ASH (American Society of Hematology). Management continues to guide for the NDA filing to be submitted to the FDA by the end of the year or early next year. The regulatory filing for the European Union likely won't occur until later on in 2018. We can also expect updated integrated TRK fusion data publication and/or presentation in the first half of next year.

Figure 2: Efficacy in children with TRK fusions presented at ASCO 2017 (Source: CTOS Presentation)

Looking at its next generation TRK LOXO-195, management has guided for data to be presented in 2018. Keep in mind the drug candidate was designed to treat TRK fusion patients who responded then progressed on a prior TRK inhibitor. The fact that the company has this compound allows it to enroll patients in an efficient manner that could hopefully see an expedited path to market, as well as provide patients a treatment option that will improve the duration of response for a much longer period of time.

Data for RET inhibitor LOXO-292 is expected in the first half of next year. Early clinical responses in two patients were presented in Japan, both with RET fusion lung cancer (one who had responded and relapsed on RXDX-105 and the other having done the same on alectinib). The first patient had a partial response and the second patient (with brain metastasis) also had a RECIST-confirmed partial response. The idea is that other RET inhibitors cannot be dosed at high enough levels due to off-target toxicities while LOXO-292 provides deeper RET coverage and improved results in the clinic. Importantly, there were few adverse events and no dose limiting toxicities. Further dose escalation data could be quite exciting and the next step will be to declare a dose for the phase 2 study.

Figure 3: LOXO-292 potential in lung cancer (Source: IASLC presentation)

While behind in the race with Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) and ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL), management is guiding for early-stage studies in patients with acquired resistance to BTK inhibitors evaluating LOXO-305 in 2018.

Loxo Oncology is a Conviction Buy.

Readers who have done their due diligence and are interested in the story should purchase an initial pilot position in the near term. I believe buying dips is a solid strategy for those looking to add to their stake. For readers who bought the stock off the initial article, I suggest partial profits (25%) while retaining the majority of shares for further upside exposure.

After the secondary offering in June, I believe there is a low risk of dilution in the medium term. Delays in the regulatory filing process or a downthumb by the FDA or EMA, however unlikely, are still possible. Disappointing data with other pipeline candidates including LOXO-195 and LOXO-292 would result in additional downside. Competition with its chosen targets (TRK fusions, RET, BTK inhibitors, etc.) is also a concern.

