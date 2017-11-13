Disney's Q4: Earnings, Cash Flow, And The Boredom Of Bob Iger

CEO Robert Iger seems like he wants to make one more big purchase before he leaves, otherwise he may become bored on the job.

Disney (NYSE:DIS) reported earnings for the fourth quarter and full year. The numbers did not inspire shareholder confidence (at least for the short term). I'll be using the earnings consensus, the press release and the conference call transcript as sources, as well as this item about a possible acquisition of Twenty-First Century Fox's (FOX, FOXA) filmed entertainment holdings.

Revenues for the quarter and full year were down by 3% and 1%, respectively. Adjusted EPS for the quarter and full year were down by 3% and was flat, respectively. Cash from operations decreased by 3% and 6%, respectively. Free cash flow, though, was up in the low single digits for both time periods, reflecting favorable capital spending trends.

Obviously, most shareholders probably take a long-term perspective on Disney (as I do), but this just wasn't a good quarter. Sure, the schedule of movie releases and the challenges at ESPN are known quantities by now, but nevertheless, some strong management on the part of CEO Robert Iger is needed right now. Both the top line and the bottom line missed estimates (earnings were off by eight pennies, and sales were off by over half a billion dollars), and Wall Street (as well as Main Street) wants to see some momentum come back to the shares.

The quarter and fiscal 2017 don't really matter, though - they just don't. The Disney you know today, the one that was defined by Bob Iger's Pixar/Marvel/Lucasfilm purchases, is getting ready to undergo a transformation. Once again, the company has to play catch-up to grow; Iger knew years ago that new characters were needed to take care of the declining cultural relevance of Mickey Mouse et alia, so he bought Steve Jobs' Toy Story factory in May 2006. The stock still didn't react after that acquisition; it wasn't until Marvel (acquired in 2009) and Lucasfilm (acquired in 2012) came along that the stock took off. Here's a chart:

DIS data by YCharts

Look at the upper right section... some sideways trading is quite painfully clear. Call that the ESPN Resistance Level. A declining subscriber base in that very important asset is causing the stock to pause. As exciting as all those movie company acquisitions are, let's face it - they aren't as reliable as ESPN once was. Sometimes you get a light year in movies because of delays, sometimes the movies just don't work out. Cars 3 is an example. Here's a quote from CFO Christine McCarthy from the earnings call:

"So, Todd, on your question on Consumer Products specifically related to Cars. Cars is still a very strong franchise for us. So even though Cars 3, the theatrical release of the movie underperformed and the performance of Consumer Products in this calendar year was a little bit lighter than we would have liked it to be, it's still one of our strongest franchises. And when we talk about some of the franchises that are over $1 billion annually, Cars is in there."

There you go. Pixar is a great cartoon company. But even that doesn't guarantee that everything it produces is going to be an unqualified hit. Box Office Mojo says the summer sequel generated $150 million at domestic theaters and $380 million on a total worldwide basis. That's not so great. In fact, it brings to mind the failure of The Good Dinosaur - that movie brought in $50 million less across the globe than Cars 3 did. Again, Pixar is not perfect. Plus, Marvel and Lucasfilm, also great assets, don't always produce enough product to offset something like an ESPN.

It goes beyond ESPN, though. If people avoid multichannel video programming distributors, then obviously Disney Channel and other platforms the company owns are in jeopardy. They won't disappear, and perhaps those who cut off their subscriptions will come back, but it affects growth rates; that's why you see a pause in the trend of the Disney premium in the equities market.

It's also why Iger wants to start some streaming service initiatives. He knows well that the world of entertainment has been disrupted by Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX). If consumers want original content and don't want to pay high prices for channel bundles, and if Netflix is spending like crazy and seeing its stock jump as a result, then it would make sense that Iger would want to take Disney over-the-top. It also makes sense that he might want to buy Twenty-First Century Fox (not the news channel portion... just the filmed entertainment IP and branded channels).

If I had read a few years ago that Iger wanted to buy Fox, I would have thought it nonsensical and unnecessary; before now, there would have been no place at Disney for Fox. Perhaps the company might have tried to buy the Marvel IP it didn't own, or maybe even all the rights for the Star Wars IP it likewise did not possess. But it wouldn't need to buy the entire company.

Now, though, it makes more sense because of the upcoming streaming service Disney plans to build. Think of the rationale Iger professed when he bought Pixar/et cetera - Disney needed more readymade characters to grow. It didn't want to necessarily make new characters; it wanted brands that already existed and were exhaustively tested in the marketplace.

It's a similar principle now: Disney could try to make its own Stranger Things, it could spend billions on new content for its service like Netflix does, but why not take Fox off the trading floor and assume ownership of the many episodes that make up The Simpsons legacy, as an example? Here's another example: Fox is home to Avatar; Disney has an Avatar attraction; Disney could make an Avatar series for its over-the-top product, or a series of Avatar shorts, or an animated Avatar offering, or whatever else one can think of as it concerns the James Cameron franchise.

Fox also is involved with Alien and Planet of the Apes, but I don't even have to be that specific, for the idea is well-understood... Disney wants content as fast as it can get it, and the fastest way to get it is to buy it. Disney under Iger was a major buyer of stuff; Iger likes to acquire. It's been a while since he's gone shopping in the corporate media aisle. Iger is probably bored; the boredom of Iger (he, like the rest of us, must have found the Q4 numbers dull and uninspiring) is potentially driving his desire to make that one final purchase before he retires in 2019. He's probably been searching for a long time; it was even reported he considered acquiring Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), of all companies (interestingly, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is a member of the Disney board). When you consider buying Twitter... you're bored.

Besides Fox, Disney might consider more consolidation exercises. Let's think about Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A, LGF.B). Before now, this would have been a completely illogical consideration. Today, it's not so off the table: Lions Gate not only has investments in its own franchises, but it has the Starz streaming service. Imagining a Starz Disney offering? I am, too. Disney could even buy Lions Gate and sell off all the movie assets, if it so chose, and just keep the platform. Remember, there are several options here. Going back to Fox for a moment, Disney would not have to keep all of that company's channels... maybe it keeps FX and FXX, but not National Geographic. Maybe it sells/spins off assets, or maybe it tracking-stocks stuff.

This now brings us to another subject: I've always said Bob Iger is a good buyer of things; what he is not is a good seller of stuff. Iger needs to get rid of some assets, because I assume the plan isn't for Disney to own everything (it can't be, can it?). What's next... Viacom (VIA, VIAB)? CBS (CBS, CBS.A)?

I have no doubt in my mind any longer: Disney must sell ESPN, or radically reduce its ownership stake. It has to. With the streaming service (or perhaps a suite of streaming services) set to be debut in a couple years, the company needs to make a decision: does it go all-in on storytelling or not? It should be the former, because that's what Disney is - a company that has storytelling equity, that uses storytelling as an asset class. Management will happily point that out itself. ESPN, while a big brand in its industry, is a past investment that must now be cashed out to allow the company a smooth evolution into the next phase of its corporate lifespan. The company can use the proceeds to combat the debt needed to take on Netflix and others.

Actually, the situation is even more complex. Headlines have pointed out that Disney, if it does get Fox, will have an increased ownership position in Hulu. My thinking there is that the company might want to divest itself of that ownership. Many will disagree with that, considering Hulu something that itself could evolve into a powerful direct-to-consumer entity. It might, especially if it does more exciting stuff like release movies day-and-date, but for now and probably for the short term, it is going to be a content aggregator that rebroadcasts/archives network programs and, in general, a business that constantly worries about getting more subscribers so that it finally starts to feel Netflix-like (yes, it's all about Netflix). Disney, however, is going to have its own streaming product, so perhaps selling out of Hulu, while at the same time licensing its content to the product, almost seems like a win-win situation.

The company, after it makes some acquisitions, could even further review its portfolio. That A+E equity partnership with Hearst might be sold off... I don't see it as being relevant any longer. The investment in Freeform, likewise, is something to think about selling (as this article mentions, Disney can't even use all of the channel's inventory because of the deal it made when it first acquired the cable property from Fox) - just tie up some content deals before leaving.

One thing is for certain in my mind: Disney cannot sell a streaming service based solely on family/Marvel/Pixar/whatever content - this article backs up my point. Like Netflix, it has to go for the jugular sometimes. In the hypothetical case of buying Lions Gate, Disney could program the Saw series on its over-the-top (I know, sounds crazy, but years ago Disney had exposure to the Scream series via its ownership of Miramax; I concede that franchise was a bit more tame). One almost wonders if the company should go shopping for either something like Blumhouse Productions or Blumhouse Productions itself. Again, it's an insane notion, but investing in the low-budget horror genre could yield high returns. Of course, Disney still needs Lucasfilm/Marvel/Pixar - Iger will need to tell everyone at those divisions to ramp up content. A new Star Wars trilogy is on the way, which is a good start. Marvel should probably strive to make an extra movie (or two) every year, even if they are lower-budget projects. Pixar needs to consistently release two cartoons every twelve months.

Speaking of yield, all of this talk about acquisitions and competing against Netflix makes me think that Disney won't be able to grow its dividend too much in the short term. That's something to keep in mind as you analyze the stock. The company has never been much of an income play, and depending on how much debt management wants to issue, I wonder what the short-term future of the payout will be. One more thing I'd like to add to the discussion is something that no one seems to bring up: Disney does have a subscription service on cable platforms called Disney Family Movies, which shows several films/cartoons every month, some from deep within the company's vaults. I wish analysts would ask about that product; studying it might help the experts model some probable outcomes for Disney's direct-to-consumer future.

As I write this, the stock is up over 2%. Wall Street apparently is looking forward to more acquisitions. That's got to be exciting for Bob Iger. I'm not certain the stock will continue to rally from here. I can't predict future price movements (who can), but I still feel the stock may trade sideways for a while until the next acquisition is announced and/or the streaming service arrives.

Disney is still a long-term buy, in my opinion (this author has a different opinion). It's a holding that will require patience. With the possibility of acquiring more content, the story has changed for the stock, hopefully to one that tells a tale of increasing shareholder value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS, LGF.A, LGF.B, NFLX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.