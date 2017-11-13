Pattern Energy: High Yielding Opportunity With Strong Growth Prospects

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) offers an attractive dividend yield of 8.0%, in excess of peers’ average of 5.8%. We expect the dividend growth to slow in FY2018, resulting in a lower payout ratio and corresponding higher dividend coverage. Growth is supported by PEGI’s right-of-first-refusal pipeline through Pattern Development 1.0 and 2.0, with the majority of the growth coming from outside the US, resulting in limited impact on PEGI’s growth prospects from the current tax reform discussions.



Company Overview

PEGI is an independent power company that focuses on owning and operating renewable power projects in the United States, Canada and Chile. The company’s portfolio consists of 20 wind power projects with a total capacity of 2,736MW. The electricity generated by these projects are sold under power sale agreements which have a weighted average remaining contract life of approximately 14 years as of June 30, 2017.



Q3 2017 Update

Pattern’s Q3 2017 results were weaker than the same period in 2016, with CAFD of only $9.5M compared to $20.2M last year. The weaker results were mainly due to lower wind speeds (87% wind index for the quarter) and higher interest expenses. No material damage was reported to the 101MW Santa Isabel wind farm in Puerto Rico, but the project is still disconnected from the grid.

PEGI has tightened its FY2017 CAFD guidance from $140-165M to $145-160M, retaining the same mid-point of $153M. The revised guidance accounts for a continued adverse impact from electric grid outage in Puerto Rico in Q4 2017. The mid-point full-year CAFD projection would result in a 14.7% growth compared to FY2016.

In August 2017, PEGI closed the acquisition of a 51% stake in the 179MW Meikle wind-farm, with PSP Investments acquiring the remaining stake. The acquisition price of $68M is equivalent to 10x the 5-year yearly average CAFD expected from the project. The project benefits from a 25-year PPA with BC Hydro (rated AAA/Aaa2). Furthermore, in July 2017, PEGI funded the initial $60M contribution to Pattern Development 2.0, with PEGI now holding a 20% stake in the renewable development entity (PEGI retains the right but not the obligation to further contributions to increase its stake to 29%).

The company announced a $0.422 dividend per common share, a 0.5% increase on the previous quarter.

In October 2017, PEGI successfully issued 9.2M shares at a price of $23.40, raising net proceeds of $212.2M to fund acquisitions. Continued access to capital markets (debt, preferred, and equity) will be vital to PEGI’s acquisition/growth plans.



Debt & Liquidity

As of September 2017, PEGI’s total HoldCo debt stands at $828M, with total debt of $2.2B:

Source: Q3 2017 results, Pandora Capital



During the quarter, total debt increased by $356M, including a $193M increase in the revolver and a $163M increase in project-level debt. No further HoldCo debt securities were issued in the quarter.

As of September 2017, $211M was available from the company’s $500M revolver in addition to $118M cash on hand, which we believe is adequate to support PEGI’s liquidity management and fund short-term acquisitions. Following the equity offering in October 2017, and subsequent partial repayment of the revolver, the availability increased to $402M as of November 6th. In addition, PEGI’s recent shares and debt issuances provide comfort for any future issuances to fund PEGI’s medium- and long-term acquisition pipeline.



Acquisitions & Development Pipeline

During Q3, PEGI completed the acquisition of a 51% stake in the Meikle wind project, which is expected to add c. $7M per annum to CAFD on average over the next 5 years.

Source: Company Results, Pandora Capital



PEGI’s right-of-first-offer ("ROFO") pipeline has increased further over the quarter to reach 1,150MW (Pattern Development stake only). The acquisition pipeline includes 4 already constructed projects, with a further 2 projects currently under construction and expected to be operational by the end of 2017. We estimate that the current ROFO pipeline could add a further $50-75M CAFD to PEGI once acquired (5-year average CAFD contribution), net of the expected partial sell-down to PSP Investments.



We expect the Pattern Development 2.0 iROFO portion to increase significantly over the next quarters, including expansion into other geographies.



CAFD & Dividends

Cash flow generation in Q3 2017 of $9.5M was insufficient to cover the declared dividend for the quarter. However, based on Q4 2017 declared dividend and full-year CAFD guidance, we expect the dividend payout ratio to increase to be 100%, an increase from 95% in FY2016. Although the corresponding dividend coverage ratio is very tight, we expect FY2017 CAFD growth to be supported by inflation and recent acquisitions (completed and announced). However, the recent issuance of 9.2M common shares will dilute next year’s CAFD per share, which we believe will result in a low dividend per share growth in FY2018 of c. 1% on the $1.67 announced for FY2017. In fact, total CAFD will need to grow by at least 11.5% over the next 4 quarters to offset the increase in average shares outstanding compared to the last 4 quarters (assuming no further equity issuances).



Source: PEGI Financial Results, Pandora Capital



Conclusion

We rate PEGI a BUY due to the high dividend yield of 8.0% and clear growth path through Pattern Development 1.0 and 2.0. We expect dividend per share growth to reduce in FY2018, which has been confirmed by management’s plan to reduce the payout ratio to a level closer to the long-term target of 80% (from c. 100% currently).

Source: Pandora Capital



We expect a 50 bps dividend yield tightening over the next 12 months, bringing the dividend yield closer to the peers’ average of 5.8%, resulting in a total return of 15%. If the dividend yield remains unchanged from today’s 8.0%, total return would still be a respectable 9%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.