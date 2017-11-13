Top Silver Stock For 2017: An Update

I break down the results and give my thoughts on my previous top silver stock pick.

Total CAPEX rose 39% to $22.6 million as First Majestic ramped up exploration drilling at all of its assets.

Update on First Majestic Silver

AG data by YCharts

This is an update on a previous top silver stock pick for 2017, First Majestic Silver (AG), which recently reported its Q3 2017 financial results. I've gotten a few inquiries on the stock lately so I wanted to provide a quick update.

For some background, First Majestic Silver owns six producing silver mines in Mexico as well as two advanced stage silver projects; it gets more than 70% of its revenue from silver. Its company slogan is "one metal, one country." The company's goal is to increase its annual production to at least 20 million ounces of silver in 2-4 years.

The stock provides huge leverage to silver prices and carries more risk and reward potential than just owning physical silver or other miners that have a more diverse mix of metals. There is very little gold, lead of zinc production coming out of its mines. (Credit: First Majestic Silver)

This is also a growth stock in my view, with First Majestic growing is silver equivalent production from under 5 million ounces in 2009 to more than 15 million ounces in 2016 and potentially higher than 20 million ounces in just a few years.

Q3 Results: What to Know

So, how is the company doing? Despite an increase in production by 3% to 4 million ounces, First Majestic's costs rose a bit in Q3 and silver prices were stagnant, leading to tight margins.

The company reported a 15% increase in cash costs to $8.52 per payable silver ounce, with all-in sustaining costs rising 8% to $15.73 per ounce (higher than its revised guidance range of between $14.40 - $15.50). With average realized silver prices of $17.11 per ounce, margins were pretty tight ($1.38).

This resulted in a 2% decline in operating cash flow to $17.7 million (or $.11 per share) and a 193% decline in net earnings to negative $1.3 million. I am not impressed.

The company blamed the higher costs on lower lead production at Del Toro and La Parrilla, which reduced by-product credits, and a stronger Mexican Peso.

Santa Elena remains the company's top asset in my opinion, reporting a strong quarter with 1.5 million SEOs and AISC of just $4.65 per ounce.

Also, readers should note that First Majestic says it has fulfilled the 50,000 gold ounce threshold under its gold stream agreement with Sandstorm Gold (SAND), so it will now receive $450 per gold ounce under the contract for the rest of the mine life, up from $350 per ounce. This will improve cash flow from the mine.



Del Toro and San Martin are its other top tier assets in my view, adding a combined 1+ million SEOs in Q3, with AISC of $12.92 and $10.03, respectively, giving the company healthy margins.

La Parrilla and La Guitarra had the highest costs of the company's 6 operating mines. La Parrilla resumed operations following a 42-day work strike, and produced 612,116 SEOs in Q3, however, AISC finished at $18.85 per ounce; La Guitarra added 182,986 SEOs (20% decline) at sky-high AISC of $31.55 per ounce. These results are simply unacceptable.

Earnings were not as strong as I would have liked to see. On the bright side, First Majestic has maintained a solid balance sheet, ending the quarter with $120.8 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $126.3 million in working capital, to go along with just $34.7 million in debt; this will help the company weather any further weakness in silver prices.

Another bright spot came from its projects update; the company's main focus now is completion of its roaster project, which it says will significantly boost production levels at the La Encantada mine beginning in Q2 2018. That's expected to add 1.5 million silver ounces of production annually, and 9.3 million ounces over the life of mine. The project is now 74% complete, with $3.2 million in capital investments remaining.

The company also continues to focus on underground development at La Parrilla, and the company has now completed 67% of the 64,720 meters of underground development planned for 2017.

Its strong balance sheet will support these growth projects and other exploration drilling, even if its cash flow continues to suffer.

My Thoughts on First Majestic Silver

There's no way to sugarcoat this: First Majestic has had a rough year, with lower silver prices hurting the company's cash flow, along higher than expected cash costs, a 42-day mine strike at one of its main silver mines, and four worker deaths at its La Encantada silver mine.

The stock is down 19.43% year-to-date (as of article publication to subscribers), compared to a 7.05% decline in the VanEck silver miners index (SIL).

However, compared to its Mexico-focused silver mining peers Great Panther Silver (GPL) and Endeavour Mining (EXK), the stock is outperforming (Great Panther is down 32.76% while Endeavour has declined 45.14%). So it has been a rough year for the sector in general. (Credit: Yahoo Finance)

With a ramp-up of expansionary CAPEX in 2017, First Majestic is basically betting that silver prices have bottomed and will rise over the next few years. The company has planned to spend $107 million in total CAPEX this year, up from $66 million in 2016 and $62 million in 2015.

I would still argue that this stock is the ultimate stock to own for silver bulls because of its leverage. If silver prices rally, I think the stock will outperform as it produces more silver than its peers. When silver prices struggle, it will likely underperform.

