Will The Petro-Yuan Save GLD In The 4th Quarter?

Gold and silver sold off on Friday to end the week with slight gains. While both metals appear to be short-term range bound, I continue to believe that we will see a 4th quarter sell-off that will enable the commercial banks to cover their relatively high short positions. On the other hand, geopolitical tensions around the world (particularly in North Korea and in the Middle East) could easily move both precious metals higher.

I'm a long-term bull for gold, and hold 5-10% of my investable assets in vaulted precious metals. Gold is money. However, it is currently traded as a paper derivative. I can’t (and won’t attempt to) predict the day when gold will be set free from its paper chains, so I view the physical metals as a store of value and an insurance policy to protect against financial market volatility.

Meanwhile, since I have an interest in gold and silver, I trade the “paper” commodity products, both long and short, with an eye on several trading indicators. Here are my current swing trading indicators for gold and silver.

The Petro-Yuan?

It is my belief that many precious metals investors are easily led astray by the never-ending deluge of bullish “news” for gold. One current narrative is the contention that a gold-backed yuan is going to “dethrone the petrodollar” and create a “dollar collapse.” While I agree that the dollar will over time transition away from being the primary reserve currency, I also don’t believe that the transition will be intentionally cataclysmic. It does indeed make more sense for Russia to sell oil to China in a currency other than U.S. dollars. On the other hand, it is foolish to buy gold on the premise that the world economic system is going to change next week, next month, or even next year. Therefore, despite the headlines, I don’t believe a dollar collapse is imminent and as a result I expect gold to trade according to the same technical and other indicators as it has in recent years.

Technical Levels For GLD

On the weekly chart, we can see that the SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) has at least four key support levels in the $118 to $119 range, including: the 50- and 100-week moving averages, an uptrend support line and a Fibonacci retracement level. A “buy and hold” investor might view the $118 to $120 range in GLD as a decent entry point. While we could see a washout below these levels in the weeks ahead, I am likewise confident that GLD will recover this level in 2018 and continue to gain value in the years to come.

On the daily chart, I view GLD as currently range bound between $120 and $124, but still in a well-defined uptrend channel. A break below $119.81 could open the way for further downside as the 200 day SMA and support uptrend line are also breached. A break above $124 could open the way up for more gains.

Below, I am showing spot gold (XAUUSD) on a 4-hour chart. On this chart, I view gold as range bound between $1,263 and $1,288. My expectation is that support will eventually be breached, which will begin a new downtrend. If we follow the pattern of the last five years, this downtrend will reverse in mid- or late December, at which time we could see another very good opportunity to go long both gold and GLD.

Gold Relative Value

Gold (GLD) is over-valued to alternative safe havens in my value indicator.

