Closed-End Fund Selloff Begins: CEF Weekly Update

Changes to most discounted and most premium priced funds are coming as a result of a massive shift in capital.

From a 30,000 feet perspective, CEFs are not doing well. The CEF Insider indices show a radical downturn in pricing across the board, with the Foreign Sub-Index suffering the most in relative terms:

What we are seeing is twofold. Firstly, there is the broad pressure of tax-loss harvesting, which hits retail-focused investments like CEFs particularly hard. Secondly, there is a more fund-specific reckoning occurring where funds that have had YTD market price growth in excess of YTD NAV growth are being price-corrected to a more sustainable and reasonable discount (or premium). This is a headwind to CEFs that is both a buying opportunity for investors sitting on cash and a risk for CEF investors who are looking at these funds for capital gains in addition to income.

Biggest Discounts

Equity funds continue their relative unpopularity, but the roster of most discounted funds has changed significantly. Familiar names like Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (PEO) and Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (ADX) have vanished, thanks in small part to Adams’ recent end-of-year dividend announcements (CEF Insider subscribers will note that their declarations were close to my estimates, which will be discussed in an issue for subscribers next week).

Symbol Management Fee + Interest Expense NAV Price %Premium/Discount %Yield on Price 10Yr CAGR RIF 2.24% 23.77 19.45 -18.17 6.79 2.07% GGZ 1.63% 14.98 12.27 -18.09 0 4.19% IRL 1.75% 15.39 12.64 -17.87 9.81 8.89% CUBA 3.30% 8.32 6.87 -17.43 0 1.52% DNI 1.69% 15.77 13.07 -17.12 4.59 2.48% GAM 1.24% 39.3 33.08 -15.83 1.45 3.66% SRF 4.02% 10.51 8.85 -15.79 5.42 -30.43% CAF 1.89% 28.6 24.26 -15.17 0.28 6.79% VPV 1.79% 14.1 12.05 -14.54 5.19 5.50% EGIF 2.82% 19 16.24 -14.53 6.13 -2.86%

It’s also worth noting that particularly hampered municipal bond fund Invesco PA Value Municipal Bond Fund (VPV) has entered the ranks of most discounted funds. This is a result of very delayed selling from the unfortunate downgrade of Pennsylvania’s credit and that state’s dependency on current tax laws for project-oriented revenue-backed bond issuances.

Changes to laws don’t just impact VPV, but that fund has definitely priced this unfortunate development in; I expect more municipal bond funds to be more properly discounted to reflect D.C.’s legislative changes in the future. It’s also worth noting that IRL will be hosting a webinar in the coming days to address its growing discount and why Ireland is a great investment opportunity.

Biggest Premiums

As a result of growing risk aversion in markets and tax-loss harvesting, we’ve seen a number of premium-priced CEFs see their premiums decline in recent weeks.

Symbol Management Fee + Interest Expense NAV Price %Premium/Discount %Yield on Price PGP 3.22% 11.26 16.5 46.54 10.67 GUT 1.67% 5.49 7.05 28.42 8.51 PCQ 1.29% 14.15 17.22 21.7 5.37 PCM 3.07% 10.39 12.09 16.36 7.94 PCK 1.38% 8.65 10.04 16.07 5.65 RCS 1.53% 7.74 8.95 15.63 9.65 NOM 2.22% 13.85 16 15.52 3.98 BHV 2.32% 15.6 17.9 14.74 4.22 CRF 1.45% 13.17 14.97 13.67 18.35 DNP 1.90% 9.98 11.34 13.63 6.88

In addition to Pimco funds’ declining premiums, we also saw Gabelli’s utility fund fall to a 28.4% premium despite a 0.6% weekly increase in NAV. In a year where utilities have had little investor interest, the sector has seen tremendous volatility; GUT has gone from a 15.7% to 31% premium throughout the year, far in excess of its 10-year 27% average premium. That premium wasn’t earned based on total returns, which were just 6.7% over the last 10 years (far short of several other utility funds).

Also noteworthy is the growing premium for Nuveen’s MO Quality Muni Income Fund, a state-focused municipal bond fund that has traded at a double-digit premium for almost all of 2017. That premium has however been trending down throughout the year (although hasn’t reached the discounts of 2013-2014). Municipal bond funds’ performance remains a particularly interesting focus and source of volatility given continuing uncertainty on how tax regulation will change municipal bond issuances and yields in the future. This is a point that CEF investors should spend particular attention on.

How To Use This Information

I write these weekly reports as a starting point for CEF investors to get a sense of which funds are most and least popular and whether there is a unifying force behind those relative popularities. Additionally, tracking the total return and market performance of CEFs provides investors with an idea of how and when these funds can be used as investment vehicles for a superior total return or a high rate of sustainable income.

This glance at the market is only a first step, however. A variety of other due diligence processes are necessary for CEF investors, including an analysis of NII, a look at management, an analysis of the fund's portfolio, changes to the fund's mandate, changes in and uses of leverage, and overall long term and short-term fund performance. While some CEF investors like to use other metrics to make CEF purchasing decisions, such as recent tender offers, activist investments, insider trading, and Z-scores, it remains to be demonstrated whether those factors are predictive of future CEF returns and thus should be considered with caution.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are also long VPV.