10-Year TIPS Will Reopen At Auction Thursday; Is It Worth A Look?

The U.S. Treasury is offering $11 billion in a reopening auction November 16 of CUSIP 9128282L3, creating a 9-year, 8-month Treasury Inflation-Protected Security.

This TIPS was originally auctioned on July 20, 2017, when it generated a real (after-inflation) yield to maturity of 0.489% and a coupon rate of 0.375%. It now trades on the secondary market, so we can track its market yield and price as the auction approaches.

The best source of data for a reopening auction is Bloomberg's Current Yields page, which reports real-time market moves. As of Friday, this TIPS was trading with a yield of 0.51% and a price of about $98.77 for $100 of par value. It is trading at a discount because the current yield is higher than the coupon rate.

You can also check the Wall Street Journal's Closing Prices page, but that site didn't report Friday numbers because of technical difficulties. The TIPS being reopened is listed as maturing on 2027 Jul 15.

It's also worth watching the Treasury's Real Yields Curve page, which lists daily real yield estimates for full-term TIPS. On Friday, the yield estimate for a full-term 10-year TIPS was 0.52%, which is in line with the Bloomberg number.

Potential investors in this TIPS should also know that it will carry an inflation index of 1.00882 on the settlement date of November 30. That means that investors will be buying about 0.9% of additional principal, which will slightly raise the cost of the investment. Noncompetitive bids must be placed by noon Thursday; the auction closes at 1 p.m. EST.

The Real Yield. If the after-inflation yield on this TIPS exceeds 0.50%, it will be the first auction in the 9- to 10-year range since January 2016 to top that number. This is the 11th auction of that term since then, and so I'd say the current trend makes this TIPS interesting as an investment.

Here's a chart of 10-year real yields over the last four years, showing how rarely yields have risen above 0.50%:

However, it's very possible the real yield will dip back below 0.50% this week. If you are considering this auction as an investment, follow the data sources I listed above and place your order Thursday morning.

Inflation Breakeven Rate. With a nominal 10-year Treasury currently trading with a yield of 2.40%, CUSIP 9128282L3 has an inflation breakeven rate of 1.89%, which is reasonable but higher than the 1.76% generated at the originating auction.

I'd say this TIPS is close to the 'neutral zone' - neither cheap nor expensive versus a nominal Treasury of the same term. Here is a chart of breakeven rates over the last four years, showing that today's rate is solidly in the mid-range.

Based on this data - a real yield that's reasonable based on recent auctions, plus a mid-range breakeven rate - this TIPS auction should attract decent attention, but maybe not strong buying support. Weaker demand will result in a higher yield, and that's what investors want. It will be very important to watch the yield trend next week in the days leading up to the auction.

Also, keep in mind that the October U.S. inflation report will be released at 8:30 a.m. EST on Wednesday, November 15. The consensus estimate is for an increase of 0.1%. Anything substantially higher or lower could roil the Treasury market.

I'll be posting an inflation update on Wednesday morning and then on Thursday I'll report the TIPS auction results after the 1 p.m. close. Follow me on SeekingAlpha.com to keep up with those developments.

Here is the history of every 9- to 10-year TIPS auction since 2010: