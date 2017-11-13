3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: November 13, 2017

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with the fast-moving world of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research.

Curis shows up to SITC with preliminary data for an oral checkpoint inhibitor

Company: Curis, Inc. (CRIS)

Therapy: CA-170, an orally bioavailable immune checkpoint inhibitor

Disease: Cancer, various forms

News: CRIS presented findings (in abstract O32) at the 32nd Annual SITC Meeting, detailing preliminary results of treatment with CA-170, a first-in-class oral inhibitor of PD-1 and VISTA, in patients with cancer. The safety results were quite good, with CA-170 being limited to mild, self-limiting toxicity. And in the 19 evaluable patients, 12 achieved stable disease, suggesting preliminary signs of efficacy.

Looking forward: This is a great early sign that plays into my personal biggest reason to take a hard look at CRIS. CA-170 offers the company a fresh take on the immune checkpoint inhibitor paradigm, as other competitors in the space look to make newer antibodies. It remains to be seen whether CA-170 will prove efficacious, and these are indeed very early days for this agent, but these findings are about as promising as you'll usually find in phase 1!

Incyte's new play in PD-1 inhibition shows early glimmers of promise

Company: Incyte (INCY) and MacroGenics (MGNX)

Therapy: MGA012, a PD-1 antibody

Disease: Cancer, various forms

News: MGNX presented two posters on the use of MGA012, one detailing preclinical findings, and another offering a preliminary look at safety and efficacy in its ongoing phase 1 study. Unsurprisingly, the treatment was well tolerated, with a few patients experiencing grade 3 or higher lipase increase. 4 out of 21 response evaluable patients achieved a confirmed or unconfirmed response, with another 9 achieving stable disease.

Looking forward: So far be it for CRIS to be the only company presenting early-stage clinical studies on immune checkpoint inhibition. INCY made a big bet less than a month ago in entering a global collaboration with MGNX, and the groundswell of new PD-1 inhibitors continues. One has to wonder at what point it becomes counterproductive to the field to continue pursuing new iterations of PD-1 inhibitor? After all, these trials spread thin an already-difficult-to-recruit patient pool, in essence to further widen a pool of compounds that are not yet distinguishable from one another. Obviously, however, these very early findings are encouraging and support the continued exploration of this agent.

More early data, now from Fate, and now in AML

Company: Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

Therapy: FATE-NK100, an ex vivo expanded pool of natural killer cells

Disease: Relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML)

News: FATE also presented early-stage clinical findings at SITC, detailing findings in the first patient enrolled, who had almost no response from initial remission induction therapy. This patient had increased persistence of the NK cells, although response data were not presented in the abstract. FATE also announced that other phase 1 trials focusing on ovarian cancer and solid tumors are ongoing.

Looking forward: FATE-NK100 is FATE's flagship product in anticancer therapy, joining another ex vivo expanded blood cell candidates being explored for prevention of graft-versus host disease in patients undergoing allogeneic stem cell transplantation. While obviously these findings are very preliminary, it is encouraging that FATE is seeing a few glimmers of efficacy in this highly difficult-to-treat form of cancer. This is particularly true in patients like the one highlighted here, who had a very poor response with initial chemotherapy. Hopefully this natural killer cell-based therapy is shown to be helpful in this treatment setting.

