NDA Submission And Q3 Call Do Not Change The Trevena Short Thesis

Due to the active comments section of my previous short pieces on Trevena (TRVN), which begins with “Trevena - Oliceridine's Limited Market Creates Huge Downside” in December of 2016, followed by reiterations in February of 2017 and mostly recently, October of 2017, I have decided to provide an update based on new information. Trevena announced in early November that it has submitted its new drug application (“NDA”) in the United States for its lead drug, OLINVO. Additionally, the company posted Q3 results that were slightly better than feared and updated the market on the submission.

After the updates, I remain constructive on OLINVO’s odds of approval, but I retain significant doubts about Trevena’s ability to commercialize the drug and feel the company will not be able to find a marketing partner. Shares are doomed to linger around cash value, and, in my view, they are likely to go to zero.

NDA Submission – Incremental Positive, But Expected

Trevena was always on course to submit an NDA. Trevena even announced at its Phase III readout that the company was on track to submit by Q4 of this year, which it obviously did.

Approval has never been a super controversial topic. In fact, I continue to believe OLINVO stands a greater than 50% chance of approval. The drug received a breakthrough therapy designation after its strong Phase II data, and the company has demonstrated strong safety and tolerability in over 1,100 patients. The data demonstrates that OLINVO could be slightly better for nausea and vomiting, and I think the pain relief data and scientific justification for the mechanism of action (remember, it works a lot like morphine) are strong enough to warrant an approval.

That being said, the recent politicizing of governmental organizations and the anti-scientific tilt of the current administration is some cause for concern. AT&T (T)/Time Warner (TWX) planned to merge, but the deal is currently being blocked before the legal process, and many believe it is the direct result of Donald Trump’s inexplicable obsession with hating CNN.

Author Michael Lewis has an insightful piece on the administration’s war against the USDA, which contains quotes like:

“They [Trump’s administration] instructed the staff to stop using the phrase “climate change.”” “If the Trump administration were to pollute the scientific inquiry at the U.S.D.A. with politics, scientific inquiry would effectively cease. “These high-level discussions really worry me,” she says. Research grants will go not to the most promising ideas but to the closest allies. “There is already good science that isn’t being funded,” she said. “That will get worse.” Junk science will be used to muddy issues like childhood nutrition. Maybe sodium isn’t as bad for kids as people say! There’s no such thing as too much sugar! The science will suddenly be “unclear.” There will no longer be truth and falsehood. There will just be stories, with two sides to them.”

With these concerns lingering at the USDA, I believe we could see this politicization spill over to other organizations like the FDA. Opioids are a hot button topic, and I could see a campaign to spoil OLINVO’s odds of approval.

I actually believe that OLINVO poses little threat to the overall opioid addiction, though I have to admit, I had recent discussions with multiple ICU physicians and nurses who disagreed. Typically, I have not thought of perioperative opioids as having much of a threat, but these physicians were worried about expanding market access to patients who may not normally receive opioid-based treatment due to various risk factors like weight and respiratory issues.

Additionally, these medical professionals believe that hospital-based opioid usage was an important issue. They consistently noted that patients come in seeking a drug fix, and it can be challenging to not justify administering an opioid. While this does not impact perioperative usage, I thought it was an interesting perspective that I honestly have not heard from my circle of physicians. This could be a wider-held belief than I previously thought.

Q3 Update – Nothing To See Here

Much of the information contained in the Q3 update was a reiteration of the NDA submission and a few other housekeeping items. TRV-250 had “positive” Phase I data, which basically means that it was safe, pharmokinetically active, and well tolerated. The targeted condition, migraines, is simply one of the hardest disease/condition states in healthcare to tackle. I have no reason to believe this will be a migraine cure, especially without much data.

In my view, partnering/selling the company has always been the upside risk. Here is what Trevena had to say about partnering for OLINVO.

“We believe our current cash position should last into the fourth quarter of 2018, and we are in active discussions for multiple partnering transactions, both in the US and in ex-US territories.” “Well, I think I would say there is we do not plan in any way to have any infrastructure Ex-US at all. In terms of in the US, I think we are open to all structures I mean our goal here is to optimize shareholder value and depending on the condition as condition change we obviously are going to retain our flexibility as to how we believe that might be best affected so that’s probably the most I can say at this point.” Analyst: And I guess the plan is that you hope to have a partner in place before the PDUFA? CEO Maxine Gowen: You mean before the approval? Analyst: Yes. Gowen: Yes. I would hope so, yes. And potentially a number of partners in different territories."

Two key takeaways here:

1.) If the company is interested in partners in many different territories, then I doubt there is one global partner with significant interest.

2.) Trevena will take whatever it can get from a US partner. This suggests that even if Trevena strikes a US partnership, the partnership will be at very favorable terms to the partner

Overall, The New News Does Not Warrant Excitement About Trevena

Trevena’s NDA submission, as noted, was completely expected. Additionally, I don’t believe TRV-250 data is anything worth getting excited about due to the stage of data (Phase I) and the intended patient population (migraines). The company has yet to find a partner, but it knows it needs one, so management will take basically any structure they can get.

Shares are up about 20% over the past week, which is not surprising. Small cap companies, particularly pre-revenue biotechs, can have crazy trading from time-to-time. This is why entry points that offer the most asymmetrical downside are so crucial for shorting in the small cap land. Over the long term, I remain confident that the company is going to be worth nothing, but shares could easily trade from $1.50-2.50 for the next year. Heck, you can probably make money trading this long, but it is not a bet I want to make. In the long run, Trevena will be dead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.