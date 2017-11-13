Alibaba And JD: Mom-And-Pop Shops Are Dead, Long Live Mom-And-Pop Shops!

In this article, I listed out the broader impact on the businesses of the two e-commerce titans from their plans to transform the convenience stores.

Singles' Day Sales Rock But That's Just A Single Day

At the time of writing (November 11), plenty of eyeballs are either glued to thousands of shopping sites or to reports of how well Alibaba (BABA) is doing over the previous year on Singles' Day. This is a day made famous by Alibaba almost singlehandedly in the early days for great deals online and the total sales figure in 2016's edition was already more than double that of Cyber Monday and Black Friday combined. This year's sales growth or the increase in gross merchandise value ("GMV") for Alibaba has not disappointed - thirteen hours and nine minutes into the day, last year’s record of 120.7 billion yuan ($18.2 billion) was surpassed with almost eleven more hours to go. While this shopping frenzy is, of course, good for Alibaba, I would like to highlight another development by the company and JD.com (JD) that comprises multifaceted benefits for the two e-commerce titans over a longer timeframe.

(Source: Alibaba)

The Transformation Of Mom-And-Pop Shops / Convenience Stores

In April, the chief executive of JD.com, Liu Qiangdong, announced an ambitious target to launch one million JD-branded convenience stores over the next five years. The stores would supposedly offer products at prices that are available on JD.com. With this initiative, the company would be able to serve customers who still prefer shopping at brick-and-mortar stores. As such customers tend to be in larger numbers in the countryside, around half the outlets planned are in the rural areas. Based on a franchise model, the store owners would order replenishments over JD's digital platform and JD.com would handle the logistics.

Alibaba has a comparatively modest plan to convert 10,000 mom-and-pop shops to a Tmall-branded network of outlets. Nevertheless, the company did indicate the potential expansion of the transformation to the six million convenience stores all over Mainland China. These stores would eventually serve as Alibaba's "smart service centers" where in addition to buying what's in the stores, customers can also pick up online orders, sign up for travel packages, apply for and receive small loans, among other functions under the broad umbrella of Alibaba's services.

Convenience Stores Are The Next Frontier In The Convergence Of Offline And Online

Nick Miles, head of Asia-Pacific at IGD, a food and grocery research firm, succinctly explained the excitement over the convenience stores:

Among all the bricks-and-mortar grocery channels, convenience shows the strongest growth prospects in Asia, thanks to rapid urbanisation, a growing young population and greater levels of disposable income.”

In spite of the onslaught from faster shipments of online orders, large convenience store operators like Seven & I Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:SVNDF)(OTCPK:SVNDY) remain unfazed. Last year, Japanese firm Seven & I Holdings announced its intention to more than double its total store count in the U.S. from 8,500 to 20,000. Achieving the goal through the opening of new stores might be too slow for the company. In a sign of the company's determination in accelerating its plans, a $3.3 billion acquisition was announced whereby Seven & I Holdings would take over control of 1,108 Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) stores in 18 states. If such confidence in convenience stores can be found for a mature market like the U.S., one can imagine the vast potential in fast-growing Asia. Both Alibaba and JD.com are undoubtedly attracted to this opportunity.

In the offline-to-online push, we have already seen the transformation in shopping malls and the travel space, among many other convergences. Convenience stores are generally regarded as mom-and-pop shops which mostly retain the traditional manner of retailing. This fact alone makes the sector ripe for disruption. What's supportive of this development is the fact that many store owners are getting on their age but their children are not keen to take over such old-format business. In whichever part of the world you are reading this, I believe you can find an example in your neighborhood.

Real-life Case Study - The Weijun Grocery Store

Alibaba highlighted a mom-and-pop shop in its home city of Hangzhou to showcase its makeover results. Besides paying great attention to aesthetics, the revamp process included the installation of a new IT infrastructure which would enable walk-in customers to perform all transactions under the Alibaba umbrella. This provides a captive traffic of visitors who might end up buying things from the store on their way out. More importantly, the system enables the store owner, Mr. Huang Haidong, to keep track of inventory and retail sales, as well as, of course, to restock.

Reverting to the topic of handing over the business to the next generation, the modernization of The Weijun Grocery Store is a clear attraction to Mr. Huang's son in helping out with the small family shop. Below are photos of the father-and-son team.

Mr. Huang and his son posing in front of their grocery store (before transformation)

The Weijun Grocery Store (After Transformation)

(Source: Hangzhou Government)

Self-operated Stores Versus Franchised Outlets

Alibaba has, in fact, debuted its own retail outlets like the Tao Cafe which is not an ordinary coffee shop. Tao Cafe sells several types of beverages and small items including knick-knacks. There is no cashier on duty as all transactions are automatically tracked and payments are made via Alibaba's Taobao app. As such, parallels have been drawn with the cashier-free convenience store in the U.S. which was opened by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) at the end of 2016. Hence, why does it want to partner with the millions of mom-and-pop shop owners and just take a small slice of the entire pie? Back to JD.com, where the company planned to operate on a franchise model for its offline and online convergence plan for the convenience stores. Again, why does JD.com not capture the entire chain value for itself?

The answer lies in the photos above. Baring a full-scale launch of the cashier-less format, it would be challenging for Alibaba and JD.com to find sufficient staff for six million locations who would be as passionate as an owner would in serving the customers in the stores. The owner-operator traditional model of these mom-and-pop shops is commonly known to have the owners develop personal connections with many customers. This relationship is what's keeping customers from patronizing larger supermarkets, other than the convenience. Alibaba and JD.com could, therefore, capitalize on the goodwill of the individual store owners to encourage customers to transact more services of the respective companies. For instance, Mr. Huang could persuade his regular customers to book their travels with Alibaba Travel (a.k.a AliTrip) instead of their traditional methods.

Regarding CapEx, while the two companies have no issues raising capital or debt, running a franchise model would limit the use of cash and avoid the increase in gearing.

Economies Of Scale And Data Analytics

Whatever that the two online retail giants are engaged in, economies of scale are available. Furthermore, the volume of transactions involved would also mean a great source of data which would, in turn, provide valuable consumer insights. The six million convenience stores could turn partners of Alibaba and JD.com in converting the billions of offline transactions into trackable data for analysis. The improved data collection would eventually result in the companies possessing deeper and more accurate knowledge of what's trending and what's not. The companies could also better target customers for specific promotions to spur more purchases.

With Alibaba and JD.com becoming the key supplier to the convenience stores, suppliers higher up the chain would take greater effort to ensure the quality of the goods as they could not afford to lose the two companies as a customer. Particularly, no one would risk offering them with counterfeits to avoid being penalized once discovered. For the store owners, they would be better able to manage expiry tracking with the help of the digitized platform. Consumer concern on food expiration came as China was rocked by an expired meat scandal that emerged in 2014. As such, an improved expiry tracking system would be helpful to ensure confidence in shoppers.

Extension Of The Transformation To Fast-Growing Southeast Asia

In terms of store numbers, China has the largest number of convenience stores. However, the growth rate of convenience stores is several times that of China in parts of Southeast Asia. For instance, Vietnam is projected to have a CAGR of 37.4 percent increase in convenience stores, more than five times faster than China. With the pilot shops proving to be successful, Alibaba and JD.com can extend the concept overseas. Both companies have shown great interest in the Southeast Asia region in their expansion drives outside of China. As the study by IGD Research shows, several Southeast Asian countries hold huge potential in the market for convenience stores. The franchise model adopted would help the two companies overcome the local market intricacies and focus on the supply chain.

Conclusion

Media coverage of Alibaba's and JD.com's convergence of offline and online approaches tends to focus on the act but not the implications. In this article, I listed out the broader impact on the businesses of the two e-commerce titans from their plans to transform the convenience stores. The two companies are also well-poised to expand the concept overseas.

