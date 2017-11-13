Market Volatility Bulletin: Still Looking For A Catalyst

We see inflation as the most likely driver of future volatility.

Tech (XLK) has led equities (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) higher over the Q3 earnings season. The pick-up in energy prices acted as a tailwind for XLE.

On Friday, Consumer Staples (XLP) led, really in isolation. Most of the other sectors were either neutral or down. For the week, the S&P 500 was down .21%, barely changed.

The Nikkei, which had really been on a tear, has lost altitude of late.

The S&P 500, upon hitting a new all-time high, appears to be taking a break. As discussed in our video, downturns for the time being are consistently bought, though they are occurring with greater regularity, which means that there is a pick-up in intraday realized volatility accompanied by still-muted interday volatility.

The US 10-Yr Note Yield (TNX) is, perhaps begrudgingly in comparison to short-term counterparts, on the rise. The TNX got quite a lift on Friday, potentially related to news surrounding the prospects for a tax reform.

Thoughts On Volatility

Above is a truncated version of the Bloomberg Economic Calendar. At the calendar level, there is not much that appears likely to drive markets or volatility. Our opinion however is that PPI/CPI data have the most potential to stir FX, rates, and bonds.

For the time being, the economic data appear quite stable. We read reports of a booming US economy, and also about its imminent demise. The reality is that for this entire expansion, there have been many examples of both green shoots that never really took root and also contractions that were too short-lived to matter much for investors or the economy.

But increasingly to our mind, PPI/CPI has the chance to weigh on investors. Now to be clear, our belief is that we currently inhabit a world of secular deflation. For what it’s worth, we also assert that deflation is mostly in and of itself a good thing. Good for Average Joe, and good for stocks even - given enough time.

Personal opinions aside, we strongly suspect that cyclical inflation may well be on the horizon, even if we inhabit an era of secular deflation. Depending on the synchronization and speed of CPI’s path higher, the “Mission Accomplished” sigh of relief for central bankers could be very short-lived as policy makers’ ability to support financial markets could be significantly hampered; there is absolutely no room for dovishness in a world with low unemployment, high inflation, and swiftly falling asset prices. At that point policymakers would need to come out and baldly see that supporting secondary markets was a standalone policy goal of theirs. We believe that this has been the case for at least the last 10 years, but the point is that it has never to our knowledge been claimed as an important policy goal in and of itself.

Don’t believe that inflation carries the potential to really upset the apple cart? Consider the following:

The Fed Rate Watch Tool is calling for potential of a 50-basis point rate hike this December! Consider that a month ago, when the Fed had a chance to raise both in November and December, the likelihood of a Fed Funds rate at 125-150bps was 82.7%.

Friday Nov. 10, with the market leap higher in the TNX discussed above, also presided over markedly increased chances for a 50bp increase at the Dec. meeting.

Our take: CPI, more than GDP growth or unemployment, carries the potential to upset the apple cart for strategies that are short volatility (XIV, SVXY, ZIV). This is not to say that this will happen: nobody can say that (more on that tomorrow). But what we are saying is that if a major economic data series is likely to push realized vols up in the near future, it will originate from the inflation corner of the GDP-Unemployment-Inflation macroeconomic triangle.

Spot Commentary

The VIX last week generated some intense surprises. Consider that while the S&P was down .2% for the week, spot VIX closed up 23.5%! This while the weekly (and all-time) high for the S&P was 2,597 and the low was 2,566, only a 1.2% total intraweek change.

The prior weekend, before last Monday’s (Nov. 6) open, reader and commenter igorvass had this to say (here’s the truncated version, full comment here; he nailed it):

We have a video to share with you on recent vol activity, so we’ll close the written discussion for now. We’re excited about the potential for the videos to add value, and we hope to incrementally improve. It’s not a natural medium for me, but hopefully the video discussion adds interest and engages our community. We’re adding a funny clip at the end, with an interesting study in human behavior (read: tourist prepping for that all-important selfie shot).

Conclusion

If this is your first time reading Market Volatility Bulletin, thanks for giving it a try. If you're a regular, we thank you for your ongoing contributions in the comments section. As always, trade ideas, questions, and general sharing are appreciated.

One last point: With the Nov. VX contract due to expire Tuesday (technically Wednesday morning), we’ve seen a large retracement in the debit spread.

We are certainly at the point where November will track spot VIX more faithfully than the Dec. contract. This is especially true given that December will work on its own dynamic given the debt ceiling debate and the “December effect” for VIX futures. VIX currently resides near the top of its recent range, though in late October the index briefly breached 13. This should be interesting to watch over the next couple days.

