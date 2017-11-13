NYAD: Challenging A Myth

Either the market has changed, and the signal is not as reliable as perceived, or it does not signal corrections <22%. Either way, reliance on one indicator in isolation can be dangerous to your portfolio.

Yet, the NYAD has missed all the corrections in the current bull market, including the 21.5% drop in 2011.

The NYAD is a useful indicator, and divergence signals have led to all major tops over the last 51 years.

I don't use many chart indicators to make trading decisions. The ones I do use contribute to an overall view, but are never taken in isolation. It's nice when the 'stars align' for a trade, but this rarely happens in practice and we have to make decisions with a certain amount of doubt and uncertainty.

One indicator I keep an eye on is the NYAD - the the NYSE Advance-Decline Issues - either at the end of a heavy selloff when a reading of >90% of declining issues can signal a capitulation bottom, or when the cumulative AD line diverges with price to signal the market may be about to reverse.

This cumulative divergence signal is apparently very accurate, as the below chart illustrates.

I quite often get comments saying there is no point in expecting a correction until this signal triggers.

But is that strictly true? The chart above shows the major peaks such as 1987, 2000 and 2007 came with divergence, but it doesn't highlight any in 2011 or 2015. Indeed, the failure to diverge at some peaks was pointed out several years ago on in this blog on the 'Fat Pitch', which came with the below chart.

We can see divergence at the 2007 high, but no significant divergence in any peak after that. 2011 was a bear market to some, falling -21.5%. An equivalent correction would take the S&P 500 below the election low, all the way to 2040. And if it gets that far, who is to say it should stop?

So why has it stopped working?

I think it is fair to say the market has changed. QE is the obvious difference in the 2009-2017 bull market, but we should also consider how the liquidity is used to buy index funds and ETFs. The Bank of Japan's annual JPY 6 trillion in ETF purchases is just one example illustrating the huge rise in ETF popularity. This provides an indiscriminate bid to a huge basket of stocks and masks any selling by other participants.

The NYAD diverged in previous tops due to market breadth narrowing as there was a rotation into heavier weighted stocks. Yet this rotation is happening in today's market, as illustrated by the performance of the equal weighted S&P 500 ETF (RSP) compared to the S&P 500 itself.

A rotation from the S&P 500 into the Dow Jones (DJI) can also be seen in today's market, and it was present before the 2007 top and the 1987 top (but not the 2000 one).



So there is narrower participation, but as long as the majority of stocks are still advancing, the NYAD will not move down or diverge.

Consider how the NYAD will act if, for example, the S&P 500 had a solid 0.5% rally, 1,676 stocks advanced, 1,269 declined, and 120 were unchanged. It would tick up by +407; a healthy day and the NYAD would confirm the rally. Yet it would not show if 1,500 of the advancing issues were bid due to ETF buying and gained <1%, the other 176 stocks were large caps which gained >2%, and the 1,279 declining issues were sold heavily.

If you took away the ETF buying on a day like this, the NYAD could well tick down -500, the index would still go up, and there would be divergence.

A Signal

For the record, there is currently NYAD divergence, with the NYAD making lower highs and the S&P 500 (SPY) making a higher high.

The lower high of the NYAD came only two weeks after the high, so the divergence is short term, but it's worth pointing out it still happens from time to time. To be comparable to the signals in 2000 and 2007, the S&P 500 would have to continue making highs for many months to come while the NYAD stays at lower highs. Whether or not this will happen, or if the signal will lead to anything significant remains to be seen, and I would argue the market can top with or without it.

Conclusions

NYAD divergence has been very good at predicting tops over the last 50-60 years. Yet, we can question its accuracy. Firstly, it has only triggered twice in the last 27 years; such a rare signal has not been consistently tested in modern markets. Secondly, it has failed to signal any of the corrections in this bull market, either at the 2010, 2011 or 2015 highs.

Perhaps this is due to change in our markets and the transition from stock picking to passive investing. Perhaps it hasn't diverged as the bull market has been strong. Either way, the school of thought the market cannot correct without NYAD divergence is somewhat flawed. Will you stay fully invested as the market drops to 2,040? When would you consider it might not work? 1,940? 1,800?

Personally, I think the NYAD is still a useful indicator. If it was diverging over the space of months, I would pay attention and consider it as part of my overall analysis. I will continue to use it when looking for capitulation near the end of corrections. But when someone tells me the market can't drop because of the NYAD - or for that matter any other indicator - I will never take their word for it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.