Weekly Natural Gas Recap - Technical Breakout And Fundamentals

Fundamentals via our storage estimates are still bullish, but weather can throw a kink to the bull's parade.

Welcome to the weekly natural gas recap edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Natural gas prices finished the week higher by 7.67%.

In our last week's weekly natural gas recap, we noted that the price weakness was largely attributed to technical selling pressure and very little to do with fundamentals. We said:

So, from a fundamental analysis point of view, we stand by our analysis that 2017-2018 winter contracts remain unbelievably cheap relative to the potential outcomes present. The set-up is not as promising as it was back in November 2016 when the structural deficit was on the rise (vs. on the decrease today), but the upside is still present especially when the weather models flip-flop like they always do.

Now with prices rallying across the curve with December up from $2.90/MMBtu to $3.22/MMBtu and Jan and Feb 2018 moving up from $3/MMBtu to $3.31/MMBtu, the asymmetric set-up is no longer as apparent as it was last week.

Heading into the weekend, traders we spoke to felt that it was an opportune time to take profits and cut long exposure.

The breakout this week was notable on several fronts. 1) The breakout now pushes natural gas prices above the tight range that it was trading at over the summer months. See chart below:

But on an even longer time horizon, there is still work to do to breakout the 5-year set-up:

Now whether or not the market has the fire power to break above that is still questionable. Weather overnight (Saturday) turned bearish for the next 11-15 days following this whole week showing weather trending bullish.

On a demand basis, power burn, industrial, LNG and Mexico gas exports are providing higher overall demand:

Source: HFI Research

But Lower 48 production is also materially higher than last year's.

For readers wondering how natural gas balances stack up so far versus last year, see chart below:

As you can see above, implied balance is much better than what we saw last year, but keep in mind that total US gas supplies are surging as well:

Technical breakout, but where are fundamentals headed?

So, yes, there was a very material technical breakout this week, but as all informed natural gas followers would know, technicals don't matter too much unless 1) weather is supportive over winter and 2) fundamentals support the price move higher.

Below is a look at our storage forecast until 12/1 week, and so fundamentals are in-line with a higher price outlook... for now.

But mother nature might throw kinks to the bull's parade... ECMWF over the weekend so far points to slightly below average heating degree days over the next 15 days.

Overall, if weather is at least in-line with historical average, we see prices trending higher from here. Of course, weather is never what you want it to be, so stay alert and be informed of the fundamentals.

