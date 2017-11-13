Bandwidth IPO Download: Can It Compete Against Twilio?

Bandwidth (Pending:BAND), the small-cap communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) software company from North Carolina, probably couldn't have picked a worse time to go public. In the same week, its direct competitor, Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) posted a strong earnings quarter, growing revenues at 41% y/y (versus analyst expectations at 29% y/y), but the stock tanked on gross margin concerns as well as news report that third-party communications platforms such as Twilio and Bandwidth expose applications to security breaches.

Bandwidth - relatively lesser-known in Silicon Valley circles due to its remote location in Raleigh, North Carolina, as well as the fact that it's a "bootstrapped" company that hasn't taken venture funding - was still able to sell 4 million shares in its offering at $20 apiece, at the low end of its expected range. The offering was met with some degree of enthusiasm - it opened at $21.25 and closed relatively flat on the day (though it's up 6% from its launch price of $20).

Twilio, on the contrary, absolutely popped in its offering, and in early trading popped as high as $70 (the stock has tanked this year, however, due to investors' lack of confidence that it can continue to grow its business even with the departure of big anchor clients like Uber (Private:UBER), as well as a small slide in profitability). Bandwidth didn't see the same enthusiasm, so it raises the question: how will this company fare in the public markets?

Bandwidth will draw unavoidable comparisons to its older cousin, so this article will focus on Bandwidth versus Twilio and what distinguishes the two companies. Right off the top, its financial profile is quite different than Twilio's - with slow (5%) top line growth but a history of profitability, on both a cash flow and GAAP net income basis. Its lack of impressive growth, however, has valued its stock at a ~2x EV/FTM revenue multiple, whereas Twilio is valued at twice that (at its peak, it was valued at north of 10x revenues).

While I believe Bandwidth's lack of serious growth will limit its upside, I believe it to be substantially undervalued. Its cash flow and earnings support will, at the very least, put a floor on its valuation. Its Day 1 market cap of ~$375 million is untenable for a company with ~$150 million in revenues at a positive 10% operating margin.

It's probably a lack of enthusiasm for the CPaaS space in general that has damped enthusiasm for its offering. In this, Bandwidth and Twilio are fighting the same good fight. Once investors are able to better see the necessity of ready-made, API-driven application communication capabilities (versus a DIY approach that connects directly to wireless services), and that companies like Bandwidth and Twilio fill a need within companies which don't want to hire internal developer teams to build communications capabilities, both companies - Bandwidth especially, given its cheap valuation - should see a jump in stock price. At a minimum, Bandwidth should be valued at 3x EV/FTM revenues, implying a price target of $32 (45% upside from current levels).

Final Offering Details

Here's the quick rundown of facts on the Bandwidth IPO:

4 million shares sold at $20, at the low end of its expected range of $20-$22.

$80 million raised; after subtracting standard underwriting fees, we expect the company to net about $74 million in cash.

Standard 15% greenshoe option is still on the table, opening the possibility of creating 600k more shares and raising an additional $12 million.

Post-offering, there are 17.6 million shares in float; the IPO sold off ~23% of the company.

The company cites "general corporate purposes," potential acquisitions, and debt paydown as possible intended uses of the capital raised.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was left lead on the offering.

As the company has received limited outside investment to date, its executives still retain majority control of the company. David Morken, its co-founder and CEO, owns approximately 25% of the shares.

Figure 1. Bandwidth major holders Source: Bandwidth S-1

The Bandwidth CPaaS platform

Bandwidth, like its larger cousin Twilio, provides a communications platform that enterprise developers can connect to via an API, sparing them the necessity of building their own in-house SMS and voice capabilities within their applications. It also gives its customers automated phone numbers with which to text and call their app users.

Like Twilio, Bandwidth's pricing is on a usage basis - with customers paying per text or per call that they send on the Bandwidth platform, with volume discounts the more they use the service.

Here's a look at Bandwidth's pricing estimates, taken from its website:

Figure 2. Bandwidth voice pricing (per minute) Figure 3. Bandwidth messaging pricing Twilio has a more complex pricing tier system, but its base pricing is similar to Bandwidth's: Twilio Voice costs $0.0085 for inbound calls and $0.013 for outbound calls, and Twilio SMS costs $0.0075 for inbound and outbound texts (with volume discounts that can set you as low as $0.0005 per message).

In general, this makes Bandwidth cheaper than Twilio, especially for lower-volume users who can't take advantage of the greater tier discounts that Twilio offers (while Bandwidth only has a "low volume" and "high volume" tier, Twilio has multiple tiers: 5+ million messages, 20+ million, etc., - going all the way up to 1 billion messages). Bandwidth is also free on the inbound SMS side, so even if larger app developers might save money on Twilio's higher volume tiers, if it expects a large volume of inbound messages, it might still be cost-efficient to go with Bandwidth.

Another area in which Bandwidth greatly differs from Twilio is that it is the only CPaaS provider, according to its S-1, that owns its own nationwide IP voice network - whereas Twilio operates strictly on a "middleman" basis, routing its messages and calls through major carriers such as T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) and Verizon (NYSE:VZ). While Bandwidth cites its proprietary network as the reason for its ability to offer lower pricing, it does raise the question of scale.

Though Bandwidth says its network has supported 27 billion call minutes and 10 billion text messages in the trailing twelve months, and with 99.9% uptime, it remains to be seen how it can handle even larger volumes. Larger enterprise developers might shy away from using Bandwidth for this very reason.

Customer reviews, however, are overwhelmingly positive, and Bandwidth has 4.6/5 stars on G2Crowd, the software review site (Twilio has a similar rating, at 4.5/5 stars):

Source: G2Crowd

Reviews say Bandwidth has extremely reliable service and is fairly easy to set up, and few left negative comments. As expected, however, the majority of Bandwidth's reviewers tilted toward small and midsized companies, whereas Twilio had more traction among enterprises.

Given Twilio's pricing schema that tilts much more in favor of high-volume customers, and the fact that its use of major third-party networks probably gives enterprise developers more comfort, it's probably safe to say that Twilio is the better CPaaS platform for large companies, whereas Bandwidth is cheaper and easier to use for smaller-scale developers. This isn't to say, however, that Bandwidth has no large-cap clients. Anchor clients include the Yellow Pages, Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), RingCentral (NYSE:RNG), and Rover.com, the dog-walking site.

Stacking Up Bandwidth's Financials Against Twilio's

Twilio and Bandwidth essentially perform the same service: routing applications' text messages and calls to end users via a built-in platform. Twilio, however, fulfills via third party networks, whereas Bandwidth uses its own. With this in mind, let's compare the numbers head-to-head:

Source: Author-created chart; data from public filings; revenue estimates based on extrapolations of management guidance; market caps taken based on close of trading on November 10

As noted at the outset, Twilio is growing much, much faster than Bandwidth. With its tilt toward higher-volume enterprises, Twilio is able to scale up its revenues at a much more rapid clip. Twilio's customers are also spending more on its platform over time: in Q3, Twilio reported a net expansion rate of 122% (meaning it has a 22% upsell on its existing clients), whereas Bandwidth only had a 107% rate.

It's also important to note that Bandwidth has been in existence far longer than Twilio: Bandwidth was founded in 1999, and Twilio in 2008. Despite having a nearly one-decade lead on Twilio, the latter is now more than twice its size.

Gross margin has come into focus as of late, especially as Twilio's Q3 revealed a drop in gross margin to 52%, down from 56% in 3Q16. Bandwidth's gross margin is even lower at 44% - however, due to the company's directly owned IP network, it has greater control over its costs (versus Twilio, which plays the role of a price taker relative to its networks). If Bandwidth does manage to scale to a much larger revenue size, it has the potential to expand its gross margin much more than Twilio (though nothing prevents Twilio from building out its own networks in the future).

Bandwidth's operating margin is where it shines, and the company has touted its history of profitable operations. Whereas Twilio spends 26% of its revenue on sales and marketing, Bandwidth spends only 6%. This is a clear illustration of the age-old debate in the technology sphere about growth versus profitability: Twilio has chosen to invest in its growth through sales, resulting in its rapid 41% growth rate; whereas Bandwidth has chosen to protect its profit margins despite a smaller scale. Bandwidth also generates net income on a GAAP basis, with $4.9 million of net profit in FY16.

Investors have chosen to reward Twilio's growth premium with a 4.3x EV/FTM revenue multiple, whereas Bandwidth's lower growth values it at a 2.0x EV/FTM revenue multiple.

Key Takeaways

Given the necessity of incorporating communications capabilities into applications that are seeing huge increases in usage, I'm bullish on both Bandwidth and Twilio, and the CPaaS space as a whole. While the two companies are competitors, it's not entirely a zero-sum pie, as Twilio appears better-fitted for large developers while Bandwidth is more SMB-friendly.

While Bandwidth's revenue valuation multiple implies that it's twice as cheap as Twilio, it's important to realize that Twilio's growth makes it the superior company. Twilio has the capacity to reach ~$1 billion in revenues in 4-5 years, whereas Bandwidth may never reach $500 million, especially with a single-digit growth rate. The valuation gap will likely never close, but I believe both companies have opportunity for multiple expansion.

As I wrote in a prior article, I believe Twilio is worth at least 8x EV/FTM revenues ($45). And given Bandwidth's profit margins and the fact that has a valuation floor on the basis of GAAP earnings, I believe it's worth at least 3x EV/FTM revenues ($32), with the possibility of even flexing up to 4x ($41).

Given the popularity of new issuances (and the fact that Twilio rocketed to $70 in early trading), Bandwidth may be poised to spike soon, especially as it appears materially undervalued now.