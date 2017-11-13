Soybean Prices May Have Already Bottomed, A New Economic Regime

The USDA’s November WASDE report shows a U.S. soybean balance sheet that is largely unchanged. Globally, we see higher ending stocks in major exporting and importing countries. Despite this, the Mays Report has changed its opinion on the soybean market and while it's not without risk, it is no longer bearish. I lay out my basis for this revised opinion below.

Soybean Supply & Demand

Production, Use, Beginning & Ending Stocks

In the U.S., projected soybean production is lower by 140,000 metric tons. Projected ending stocks are lower by 150,000 tons. Internationally, exporters Argentina and Brazil have lowered domestic crush estimates by 630,000 and 300,000 tons, respectively. Argentina plans to export an extra 120,000 tons while Brazil plans to allow the lower domestic use to flow to ending stocks.

In contrast, importers China and the European Union forecast higher usage. China plans to import an extra 1 million metric tons while the EU-27 will draw its projected 200,000 metric tons in higher use from higher beginning stocks of 410,000 tons. Both countries have raised their forecast of soybean ending stocks.

Soybean Prices

The USDA raised the forecasted average farm price $0.10 to $9.30 per bushel. During the month of October, futures rose $0.165 or 1.7%. Investors in the Teucrium soybean ETF (SOYB) had a return of 0.08 cents or 0.4% over the same period.

During the month of October, cash prices were up $0.115, $0.186, and $0.265 at the Atlantic, Chicago, and Toledo export terminals, respectively. However, prices at the Gulf export terminal fell during October, falling $.075 to $9.9525 per bushel. Price competition with Brazil for China and other Asian destinations may have played a role. The Mays Report tweeted on October 23 that Brazil became the leading exporter to Vietnam during the first 8 months of 2017, replacing the U.S. due to competitive prices.

Soybean Exports

As price often affects volume, October exports sales were down 7 percent compared to a year ago as illustrated in figure 1.

Marketing year to date net sales are down 1.4 percent compared to a year ago. During the same period during the 2016/17 marketing year, year-over-year sales were up 7.2 percent.

Historical Forecasting

Those that have read the Mays Report over the last several years know that my opinion on soybeans is that it had not yet returned close enough to its historical long-run average price of $7.34 per bushel. Since I called the peak in corn, wheat, and soybean prices in August 2012, wheat prices mean-reverted during the 2016/17 marketing year, while the forecast for corn is to come within $0.32 of its long-run average, based on current forecasts for the 2017/18 marketing year.

While it's common to use historical data in forecasts, it is unwise to do so uncritically. Fundamental changes in supply/demand relationships can arise from political, regulatory, legal, and technological changes. These changes can revamp the risk-return relationship of any asset class. In my opinion, this has happened in the case of soybeans.

A New Regime

In my opinion, a change in the set of relationships governing price, supply and demand began to occur as China became the world's leading importer of soybeans since 2003. According to the USDA, China long ago made a strategic choice to support near self-sufficiency in corn, wheat, and rice. At the same time, the country sacrificed the same with soybeans and other oilseed crops.

While the USDA says this resulted in a conscious effort to invest in crush facilities and import soybeans, a book entitled "The Ethics and Economics of Agrifood Competition," written by Harvey S. James, Jr., states that in 2004 Chinese soybean crush operators chose to default and not lose billions of dollars after hastening into contracts with transnational corporations during the spring before soybean futures plummeted. Soybean futures had reached nearly $10 per bushel in the spring. The issue went to arbitration and the ruling was in favor of the transnational corporations. Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), Bunge (BG), as well as privately held Cargill and Louis-Dreyfus Commodities, among others, became beneficiaries as 66 percent of China's large-scale soybean crushing facilities became foreign-owned or controlled by the end of 2006. In my opinion, these events, beginning in 2003, changed the set of relationships that govern the soybean market.

An Updated Forecast

Given this shift, I've redefined the long-run average price to begin with the 2002/03 marketing year. Figure 2 below illustrates the long-run average soybean price under the new regime (highlighted in red). The historical long-run average is in black. The average farm price for a given marketing year or current 1-year forecast is bright green.

We can see that the average farm price has in fact reverted to its mean average, long-run price under the new regime. Based on this fact, it's more likely soybean prices have bottomed, in my opinion. Given expected global demand growth of 4.1% for 2017/18 based on current projections, I now expect prices to at least remain stable in the face of higher ending stocks. If there are issues that negatively affect production during the South American Growing season, average farm prices could rise another 2 percent from here.

Another risk is one of China deciding to pursue self-sufficiency with soybeans. Recently, the Chinese government initiated a "market-oriented soybean price plus a direct subsidy to soybean farmers." This assures farmers that they will receive a subsidy for soybean planting for the current marketing year, according to the USDA.

Both Brazilian and U.S. soybean producers should exercise care on soybean prices, in my opinion. China has a history of seeking self-sufficiency when forced to pay persistently high prices for commodities. One only has to look to 2006-2008 as U.S. Steel producers raked in high profits selling China high-priced steel it needed to complete the "bird's nest" in time for the Olympics. Today, China is the world's largest exporter of steel.

