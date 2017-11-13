Talend Deep Dive: Chasing International Tech Growth

The need for big data-related software can only grow as enterprises continue to treat their data stores as a valuable asset.

Approximately half of its revenues is derived from EMEA (unlike most U.S.-based tech stocks), and is growing rapidly in APAC, where it has nearly zero penetration.

The company reported a fantastic Q3, with revenues growing 40% (no deceleration at all from FY16). Talend is also breakeven on free cash flow.

It's been more than a year since Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), the big data integration software platform headquartered in France (with a secondary California headquarters), went public at $18 per share. For virtually the entirety of its life as a public company, Talend has been one of the least-known tech stocks trading on the NASDAQ due to its international location and rather obscure business description. Nevertheless, it has been a top performer on lower trading volumes, up nearly 2.5x since going public and is up 97% year to date.

Despite a strong run year-to-date, and after posting solid Q3 earnings and seeing a muted stock price reaction, Talend's shares sit at approximately 6.4x EV/FTM revenues - a fairly underwhelming multiple for a 40% grower with a breakeven cash flow profile. While shares aren't materially undervalued, there's opportunity to squeeze out another turn of multiple expansion - the stock can likely climb to $50 (7.5x EV/FTM revenues) without too much trouble.

Talend offers investors access to an international, high-growth tech play as well as a way to capitalize on the economic recovery in Europe, where Talend does the majority of its business. The U.S. stock indices (especially the NASDAQ) have outperformed in a big way this year, causing more investors to rotate into international plays.

With its big data software addressing a large and growing use case, and on the back of solid fundamental results and expanding profit margins, Talend is a solid choice for a long-term, internationally minded technology portfolio.

The Talend Data Fabric

Talend is best known for its flagship product, the Talend Data Fabric. Gartner, the leading software industry analyst, has named Talend a Leader in the Data Integration Tools space, which basically helps businesses stitch together data streams from a variety of sources and prepare them for analysis.

Talend Data Fabric brings together data across a variety of enterprise systems as well as device endpoints (such as phones and desktops) into a single environment, ready for ad-hoc analysis. Businesses continue to generate massive amounts of data, and not always in compatible formats - Talend's "data blending" capabilities render the data in a usable format. Data Fabric also works and can be installed across cloud and on-premise environments, and can grab data from both environments as well. The company also has a self-described "drag-and-drop" interface that simplifies the data blending process and removes the need for complex code.

The set of slides below, taken from Talend's investor deck, showcases the different types of data that Data Fabric can bring under one roof. Instead of using custom code to build one-to-one connections across all these data endpoints, Data Fabric can bind the data together in a low-code, self-service process:

Citing a study by Forrester Research, a software industry research firm, Talend believes the market for data integration software to be $17 billion, indicating that it has barely cracked one percent of this market. Other competitors in the space include IBM (NYSE: IBM), Oracle (NASDAQ: ORCL), and Informatica. However, with the exception of Informatica, the majority of Talend's competitors are tech conglomerates with a variety of product lines and no special focus on data integration; Talend's exclusive focus on data integration has given it strong brand recognition as a thought leader in the space.

Customers and sales model

Talend is a good old-fashioned SaaS subscription company, with ~85% of its revenue derived from long-term, recurring revenue subscriptions. The company also offers perpetual licenses to a small subset of its clients.

According to the company's F-1, Talend subscriptions are priced on a per-user basis, like the majority of other SaaS software products. Like a fellow big data company, Cloudera (NASDAQ: OTC:CLDR), Talend offers a "freemium" version of its application with a limited feature set in the hopes of attracting paid customers. Also like fellow SaaS companies, Talend employs a "land and expand" sales model - getting into the door at a new prospect with a few deployments, with the hopes of signing up more users over time. Its net expansion rate, as of 3Q17, is 123% - indicating success in upsetting subscriptions to existing customers - and this metric has held above 120% since 2014.

Talend heavily relies on its direct sales force, on which it spends ~60% of its revenue. It also has built an ecosystem of partners and resellers that sell Talend via its indirect channel. 50% of its FY16 revenue was generated in EMEA, 47% in the Americas, and the remaining small sliver in APAC - which is also its fastest-growing region. See its geographical revenue mix, taken from the F-1, in the table below:

Figure 1. Talend international revenue mix

As of 3Q17, Talend cites a paid customer count of "1,500+" with a tilt toward large multinational clients, including Citigroup (NYSE: C) and General Electric (NYSE: GE). The slide below, taken from the company's investor deck, lists some of its anchor clients:

Financial overview

Talend generated $106.0 million of revenue in FY16 (+40% y/y) and, as of its Q3 forecast, is expecting to generate $148.1-$149.1 million for FY17. At the midpoint of that range, Talend would achieve 40% y/y growth - representing no deceleration whatsoever from its FY16 growth rate.

In Talend's most recent earnings release, the company posted $38.4 million in revenue (+40% y/y), ending out over Wall Street consensus of $37.6 million (+37% y/y). Despite the beat, shares moved sideways due to the concurrent announcement of the CFO's retirement, who had been in the job for eight years.

Figure 2. Talend Q3 results

Though executive departures, in general, aren't great for business stability, the departure of a CFO (at least in an enterprise software company) is much less disruptive than the departure of a sales leader (often COO), so investors should quickly get over their jitters.

Talend has a high 77% gross margin (as of year-to-date 2017), and that's trending up relative to 76% in the prior year-to-date period. The company's operating losses of -$18.0 million in YTD 2017 imply an operating margin of -17%, a major operating leverage improvement over -26% in the first nine months of 2016.

A large portion of this expense is non-cash, however, due to stock-based comp, and the company is virtually breakeven in cash flow, generating a small OCF loss of -$0.9 million in the first nine months of 2017.

Talend's Q3 adjusted EPS (which adjusts for net income by adding back stock comp and one-time items) of -$0.11 handily beat Wall Street consensus of -$0.19, showing that the company is capable of beating on both the top and bottom lines.

Final thoughts and valuation

Talend is a lesser-known stock that's been a consistent high performer since its IPO. If we assume the company can grow revenues at 35% for the next twelve months (recall that the company actually didn't decelerate growth at all in FY17), we can estimate $185 million in forward revenues for Talend - implying a 6.4x EV/FTM revenues multiple on its current market cap of ~$1.3 billion less $91 million of net cash.

Talend is still a small/mid-cap company, and it's also internationally based - which checks off a lot of diversification boxes in a balanced portfolio. Its valuation, while not terribly cheap, still sits below a number of other high-growth software companies within its profile such as Coupa (NASDAQ: COUP) at 7.7x and 43% revenue growth, BlackLine (NASDAQ: BL) at 8.1x and 42% growth, and Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) at 8.7x and 63% growth. Given the richness of its peer valuation, Talend still has room to muscle up its valuation to at least 7.5x EV/FTM revenues ($50, implying 15% upside). The stock probably won't double again anytime soon, but it offers stable growth and diversification backed by solid fundamentals.

Big data, aside from being a major buzzword in tech circles, is a real and growing need among enterprises who are figuring out how to unlock value in their massive data stores for the first time. Data integration services like Talend are a vital component of this process, and tech industry analysts (such as Gartner) and Wall Street alike have optimistic sector views. According to Yahoo Finance, 7 out of 8 of Talend's covering analysts rate it as a Buy or above, with only 1 at Hold. Their mean price target is $51, indicating Wall Street's general consensus that Talend is moderately undervalued.

Expect Talend to continue doing well.

