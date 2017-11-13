Undervalued IPO: First Look At SailPoint's $200 Million Offering

Okta, SailPoint's closest public comp that went public earlier this year, has done extremely well (+70%) since its IPO.

SailPoint is selling 20 million shares (22% of the company) at $9-11, valuing the company at ~$900 million at the midpoint of its range.

SailPoint Technologies (SAIL) is set to go public in a splashy $200 million IPO, and at first glance, shares look ready for a major pop on Day 1. The Austin-based identity software provider, backed by tech-focused private equity firm Thoma Bravo, has quietly grown into a formidable cybersecurity name at a ~$200 million run rate, and its initial IPO valuation appears to be at a lowball price (~4.3x EV/FTM revenues) that's designed to produce a significant pop.

Of course, the initial pricing range the company provided, $9-11, is just a placeholder for now, and tech companies that have gone public this year have tended to either revise their ranges upward or directly price their offerings above range. In any case, however, given SailPoint's high gross margins, near breakeven financial profile, and (most importantly) high growth, investors will show plenty of enthusiasm for the stock.

There is a close precedent in the space: Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA), the San Francisco-based identity software company that's best known for its Single Sign On (SSO) product, has been one of the best performers of the year since its April IPO at $17 per share. A string of good earnings quarters and a maintenance of its high growth rates (in the ~50% neighborhood) have sent the stock up 70% since going public.

OKTA data by YCharts

While its growth rate is slightly below that of Okta's, SailPoint compensates with its near-breakeven margins and history of positive cash flows. SailPoint's losses are actually shrinking (and will likely turn into positive GAAP net income in the next fiscal year) versus the majority of similar software companies (Okta included) whose losses have grown along with the top line. And with a strong backer like Thoma Bravo, among the most venerated of tech private equity firms, SailPoint radiates a patina of high quality.

The company is offering 20 million shares in its IPO (~22% of the post-offering market cap), of which 14.3 million are new issuances and 5.7 million are existing shares controlled primarily by Thoma Bravo. Post-offering, Thoma Bravo will still retain control of 62% of the company's shares, according to the S-1. The company estimates it will raise $128 million in net proceeds from the new issuances tendered in the offering.

While final offering terms and pricing have not yet been finalized, SailPoint already looks like an IPO success. Of course, the shares will probably open on the NASDAQ (under the ticker "SAIL") at a higher price point than the offering price, but there will probably still be plenty of room for upside. Given its growth/margin profile, SailPoint should be valued at ~7x EV/FTM revenues ($17), and any price point below that on opening day should be viewed as a buying opportunity. If Okta is any indicator of success in the space, SailPoint will follow in its footsteps as another smashing hit.

The SailPoint Identity Platform

SailPoint's software solutions give enterprises the ability to manage access and permissions to their internal systems and applications. As corporations increasingly migrate a large portion of their functions into software-driven applications, they need a scalable and secure way of managing who can access the confidential data within.

SailPoint was founded in 2004, and according to Crunchbase, became a Thoma Bravo portfolio company in 2014. Its software is infrastructure-agnostic, with the ability of operating within cloud or on-premise environments, as well as hybrid setups. With enterprises needing to open up internal systems and grant access to groups beyond employees - such as vendors and contractors - SailPoint has capitalized on the growing need for identity management services. Recent high-profile cybersecurity breaches have also made security a "C-suite" topic instead of one relegated solely to IT.

The graphic below, taken from SailPoint's S-1, shows how the company views the identity governance space, with access management as a subset of it (this is the primary space in which Okta plays). Forrester, an industry research firm, believes the market for identity and access management software as a whole is currently $8.8 billion, and will grow to $12.1 billion by 2020.

Figure 1. SailPoint's industry landscape

SailPoint's flagship product, IdentityIQ, was released as an on-premise application in 2007. It expanded its offerings into the cloud in 2013 (naming its cloud version IdentityNow), and began supporting unstructured data analytics in 2015 (a product extension called SecurityIQ), showing how the company's product landscape has adapted to the changing IT landscape. The graphic below, taken from SailPoint's S-1, shows its current product portfolio:

Figure 2. SailPoint product portfolio

SailPoint's core identity functions - IdentityIQ and IdentityNow - provide a single pane of glass view into access permissions for particular systems and applications. The screenshot below, taken from SailPoint's website, shows how an IT administrator can view the permissions of a single user and approve or revoke access to particular systems:

Figure 3. IdentityNow capabilities demonstration

AccessIQ, which is an included component of IdentityIQ and IdentityNow, provides the Single Sign On (SSO) functions that most directly competes with Okta's flagship offering. SSO products generally form the "gateway" to an internal company network, with a centrally provisioned username and password granting access to the internal network.

Gartner, the leading software industry analyst, has named SailPoint as a Leader in the Identity Governance and Administration sector, alongside IBM (NYSE:IBM) and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL). Okta, which occupies the more-focused access management subsector, has been named a Gartner Leader in the Worldwide Access Management space.

Customer base and sales model

IdentityIQ and SecurityIQ (its data governance solution that locates where unstructured data resides and identifies risks of exposure) are on-premise products and are generally offered via a perpetual license. IdentityNow, like most cloud products, is available on a subscription basis, as is IdentityAI, a new subscription offering (currently in beta testing) that audits access to sensitive data.

Pricing is generally customized to the client, but software review site Capterra suggests that IdentityIQ has a minimum starting license price of $75,000. Subscription prices for IdentityNow are undisclosed. Subscription revenues as a whole, however, comprised 42% of the revenue base in the year to date through 3Q17, with the balance deriving from perpetual license fees and maintenance services. The subscription mix is trending up - in FY2015, it was 34% - which is a point of encouragement for investors, who value long-term SaaS contracts over one-time revenue.

SailPoint has 825 customers as of 3Q17, generally leaning toward large-cap enterprises as well as government institutions. According to the company, it counts 6 of the largest 15 U.S. government agencies among its clients.

Anchor clients across a variety of industry verticals, as taken from the S-1, are listed below:

Figure 4. SailPoint representative clients

Like other SaaS software companies, SailPoint focuses heavily on direct sales and ties its growth directly to the expansion of its sales force. SailPoint also has an indirect sales channel of ~100 partners, resellers and system integrators that drive a portion of sales.

Citing market data from the S&P Global Index, SailPoint believes it has only penetrated 1% of the ~65,000 companies it considers within its addressable market. To sense-check that number, SailPoint's revenue run rate of ~$200 million represents approximately 2.2% of Forrester's estimated $8.8 billion market size in 2017. Both approaches suggest that SailPoint still has a long way to go in capturing a largely greenfield opportunity.

Financial overview: Growth balanced with profitability

The table below, taken from SailPoint's S-1, summarizes its financials through 3Q17:

Figure 5. SailPoint financial summary

In the nine months through September 2017, SailPoint's revenue of $118 million has grown 34% y/y. Subscription growth drove the majority of the revenue increase, which is what investors want to see. Licenses and maintenance services grew 32% and 26%, respectively, while subscription revenues grew 41% y/y.

SailPoint's 3Q17 results also showed its second consecutive quarter of revenue acceleration, which will provide additional enthusiasm for SailPoint's IPO. Q3 revenues of $43.6 million grew 40% y/y (driven primarily by a 47% increase in subscription revenues). In comparison, Q2 revenues grew only 33%, and Q1 only 29%. With revenue growth accelerating, it's difficult for investors and analysts to pencil in the usual decelerating growth curves, leaving room for upside interpretation.

From a margin perspective: SailPoint has high 73% gross margins, which is expected for any software company. Its operating margin, however, is where the company really shines: it generated an operating loss of only -$0.6 million in year to date 2017, implying a practically breakeven -0.5% operating loss margin (this is a vast improvement over the prior year-to-date period's operating margin of -6.5%).

Like most software companies, the majority of SailPoint's operating spend lies in sales and marketing, which consumes 45% of its YTD revenues. The trend toward increased sales efficiency, however, is clear - as the company spent 48% in the prior YTD period.

Overall, the company generated a net loss of -$13.0 million year to date. Due to a large portion of this spend lying in non-cash expenses, however, the company is actually cash flow positive. It has generated $5.8 million in operating cash flow year to date, and $3.8 million in free cash flow; up 40% and 16% y/y, respectively.

While net margins and cash flow are still slim, the company's massive top-line growth combined with continued margin expansion will allow it to scale up profits rapidly. The company's history of operating at a positive cash flow indicates the sustainability of its business model. In addition, due to the SailPoint's status as a PE-backed company, it can be assumed that maximum efficiencies are being driven and that the company is conservatively run.

From a balance sheet perspective: like most PE-backed companies, SailPoint carries debt ($156.4 million), but its $19.8 million of balance sheet cash and expected $128 million of IPO proceeds leave the company in only a slight net-debt position. Its positive cash flows should give it sufficient liquidity to fuel growth without major balance sheet concerns.

Valuation and key takeaways

SailPoint's upcoming IPO is virtually guaranteed to make waves in the market, especially at its initial implied valuation (which, more than likely, will be hiked up). Conservatively assuming SailPoint grows revenues at 30% (with its accelerating growth curve and no guidance offered as of yet, it's difficult to pinpoint an exact growth estimate), the company will generate ~$211 million in forward revenues.

At the $10 midpoint of its pricing range, SailPoint will open at an $896 million market cap. Adding in its $156.4 million of debt and netting out $147.9 million of cash (adjusted for expected IPO proceeds) yields an enterprise value of $905 million, implying an EV/FTM revenues multiple of 4.3x at the outset.

Okta currently trades at an 8.7x EV/Revenue multiple - see the comparison chart below:

Source: Author-created chart; data from public filings

SailPoint's much better profitability metric balances out its lower growth rate compared to Okta, so its valuation should track close to Okta's (or even exceed it, if investors deem profitability more important). At the very least, SailPoint should be worth 7x EV/FTM revenues ($17), implying a 70% jump from the midpoint of its IPO pricing. In my opinion, any Day 1 pop of less than 70% materially undervalues the company's prospects.

With its solid fundamental picture, SailPoint checks off all the boxes of a desirable enterprise software IPO: high growth rate, greenfield market opportunity with low penetration rates, a trend toward recurring subscription revenues, and a clear path to profitability (it's basically already there). SailPoint is highly likely to become one of the most successful IPOs of the year, so watch this one closely. More to come as the offering draws near and the final details are announced.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SAIL over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.