Flowers Foods: A Fantastic 3rd Quarter Earnings Beat

We recommend that prospective investors wait for a more attractive buying opportunity.

While we were happy with the quarter's financial performance, Flowers Foods is objectively expensive.

The company's performance beat analyst expectations on both the top and bottom line and marked significant improvements from the prior year's period.

Flowers Foods recently reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2017.

By Nick McCullum

Flowers Foods (FLO) is a high-quality dividend stock in a 30,000-year-old industry. The company's business model is undisruptable and its products (bread) will continue to be in demand for decades to come.

Flowers Foods is also an impressive dividend stock. With 15 years of consecutive dividend increases, the company is qualified to be a Dividend Achiever - an exclusive list of dividend stocks with 10+ years of consecutive dividend increases.

Flowers Foods recently announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2017. The company's performance exceeded analyst expectations and marked a notable turnaround after a few sluggish quarters.

This article will analyze Flowers Foods' third quarter financial results in detail and determined whether the company merits investment at current prices.

Business Overview

Flowers Foods was founded in 1919 by two brothers in Thomasville, Georgia, quickly becoming known for its above-average production volumes, industry-leading cleanliness standards, and state-of-the-art technology.

Through several decades of profitable operations, the company grew into a sizeable player within the bread and cakes industry. Flowers' Foods first venture into the capital markets came in 1968 when it executed its initial public offering as Flowers Industries.

The company's next large milestone came with the introduction of its famous product Nature's Own bread in 1977. In 2001, the company was renamed Flowers Foods, the name it continues to hold today. Between 1968 and 2015, the company executed more than 100 acquisitions, helping it to grow to its current size (a market capitalization of $3.9 billion).

Additional details about Flowers Foods' impressive history can be seen below.

Source: Flowers Foods Presentation at the September 2017 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference, slide 4

Today, Flowers Foods is the second-largest bread company in the United States.

The majority of the company's business comes from fresh bread, buns, rolls, and tortillas, with snack cakes being the second most important contributor.

Additionally, the company's largest distribution channel is direct store delivery (DSD) and its largest sales channel is branded retail.

More information about Flowers Foods' business mix can be seen below.

Source: Flowers Foods Presentation at the September 2017 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference, slide 5

The next section of this analysis will discuss Flowers Foods' third quarter financial performance in detail.

Third Quarter Financial Performance Overview

Flowers Foods' third-quarter earnings delivered excellent growth on both the top and bottom lines, both of which exceeded analyst expectations.

On the top line, Flowers Foods' quarterly sales of $932.8 million increased 1.5% from the prior year's period. Excluding sales related to a divestiture over the past year, the company's sales actually increased 2.1%. Perhaps more importantly, the company's revenue came in $21.7 million higher than analyst estimates.

Earnings growth was even more impressive. The quarter's adjusted diluted earnings-per-share of $0.23 represented a 9.5% increase from the prior year's period and a significant jump from analyst estimates of $0.20.

So what drove the company's outperformance?

Flowers Foods' remarkable quarter was driven by strong demand for its flagship Dave's Killer Bread brand as well as strong cost management through its Project Centennial streamlining initiative.

Additional details about the company's third quarter can be seen below.

Source: Flowers Foods Third Quarter Earnings Presentation, slide 11

Here's what the company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Allen Shiver, said about its performance during the quarter.

"We are pleased with our results for the quarter, which reflect the strength of our brands, the dedication of our team and independent distributor partners, and the ongoing restructuring efforts under Project Centennial. Strong demand for Dave's Killer Bread and outstanding execution and service in the marketplace drove growth in sales and market share during the quarter. Earnings were impacted by expected strategic charges that allow us to lower our cost structure and streamline our company, increase focus on our strongest brands, and improve our supply chain. Excluding these charges, our profitability in the third quarter was solid, driven by improved manufacturing efficiencies and enhanced cost discipline across the company. Through Project Centennial, we are making substantial progress and building momentum to achieve the underlying earnings potential of the business."

Flowers Foods also updated its guidance for the full year of fiscal 2017. The company now expects sales growth of -1% to 0% and adjusted earnings-per-share in the ragne of $0.85-$0.90. The company also provided forecasts for various individual items, which can be seen below.

All in all, it was an excellent third quarter for Flowers Foods. The remainder of this article will discuss whether the company makes an attractive investment at current prices.

Growth Prospects

Over time, Flowers Foods has primarily driven growth through acquisition. The company made more than 100 distinct acquisitions between 1968 and 2015.

This has resulted in duplication of roles and other organizational inefficiencies. For this reason, Flowers Foods' single largest growth prospect moving forward is its Project Centennial streamlining initiative.

The project is aiming primarily to reduce costs and boost margins, with a secondary objective of improving the company's revenue trajectory. Additional details about Project Centennial can be seen below.

Source: Flowers Foods Presentation at the September 2017 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference, slide 15

Project Centennial will be the single largest driver of the company's growth moving forward (although acquisitions will probably be a close second).

We can get a sense of how quickly Flowers Foods is likely to grow its adjusted earnings-per-share by considering its historical growth rate. While a company's growth trajectory can certainly change over time, businesses with strong historical growth rates tend to compound profits faster over time.

With that in mind, the following diagram displays Flowers Foods' growth in adjusted earnings-per-share since 2001.

Source: Value Line

Flowers Foods has compounded its adjusted earnings-per-share at a remarkable 19.9% per year over the past 15 years.

With that said, this grossly overstates the company's current growth prospects. As an example, Flowers Foods at 8.7% per year over the past 5 years and 7.3% per year over the past 10 years.

Looking ahead, we believe that 5%-7% annual growth in adjusted earnings-per-share is feasible for this bread company, driven primarily by acquisitions and cost-cutting initiatives under Project Centennial.

Competitive Advantage & Recession Performance

Flowers Foods' main competitive advantage comes from its compelling brand portfolio.

The company owns and manufactures many household names, including Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, and Wonder, among others. Flowers Foods also owns the major cake brand Tastykake.

Additional brands that fall under the Flowers Foods umbrella can be seen below.

Source: Flowers Foods Presentation at the September 2017 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference, slide 7

Flowers Foods' strong brands allow it to perform well during periods of economic turmoil. Consumers tend to remain willing to purchase their favorite bread, even when disposable income becomes tight.

This trend was evidenced by Flowers Foods' performance during the 2007-2009 financial crisis:

2006 adjusted earnings-per-share: $0.36

2007 adjusted earnings-per-share: $0.45

2008 adjusted earnings-per-share: $0.57

2009 adjusted earnings-per-share: $0.63

2010 adjusted earnings-per-share: $0.66

Flowers Foods' adjusted earnings-per-share increased each and every year of the Global Financial Crisis (although they did dip to $0.60/share in fiscal 2011). I would expect a similar level of recession resiliency in future economic downturns.

Valuation & Expected Total Return

Flowers Foods is expected to report adjusted earnings-per-share of about $0.85 in fiscal 2017. Based on this estimate, the company's current stock price of $18.70 is trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.

The following diagram compares Flowers Foods' current price-to-earnings ratio to its long-term historical average:

Source: Value Line

Flowers Foods' current price-to-earnings ratio is 22 and its long-term average price-to-earnings ratio is 20.8. Based on these figures, the company appears to be trading at a premium to its normal valuation levels.

With that said, the company may still merit investment if its current growth profile exceeds its historical growth profile. As we discussed in the growth prospects section, this is not the case. The company is actually likely to grow at a slower pace moving forward.

Excluding valuation changes, the company's future returns will come from:

5%-7% adjusted earnings-per-share growth

3.6% dividend yield

Unfortunately, valuation contractions will be a detriment to the total returns implied by the above items. For that reason, we recommend that investors wait for a better entry point to purchase shares of this high-quality consumer staples business.

Final Thoughts

Flowers Foods is the stereotypical example of a high-quality business trading at a premium valuation multiple. Unfortunately, this is highly common in today's stock market.

While the company's third-quarter earnings release was commendable (and certainly a step in the right direction after several lackluster earnings releases), we recommend that prospective investors wait for a better buying opportunity to acquire shares of Flowers Foods. Investors who buy today are exposing themselves to valuation risk, which is the main reason why Flowers Foods does not earn a buy recommendation today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.